DATATEC LIMITED

(DTCJ)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 10/02
33.09 ZAR   -1.02%
DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Trading statement

10/03/2019 | 02:35am EDT
DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Trading statement
3 October 2019 8:00 
DTC : Trading statement: 
Datatec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
Share code: DTC
ISIN: ZAE000017745

TRADING STATEMENT

Datatec Limited (JSE: DTC, 'Datatec' or 'the Group' or 'the Company'), the international Information and
Communications Technology (ICT) company is publishing a trading statement for the six months ended 31
August 2019 ('H1 FY20').

Datatec's operations achieved a solid operational performance in H1 FY20 despite economic and currency
head winds. All of the Group's divisions delivered strong results, with the reshaping of Westcon International
and associated central cost reductions proceeding according to plan.

In terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, companies are required to publish a trading statement
as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the
period to be reported on next will differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding reporting period
('H1 FY19').

In this regard, Datatec now expects that for H1 FY20 all earnings per share metrics will be more than 20%
higher than the reported earnings for H1 FY19:

    -   Underlying* earnings per share is expected to be between 5.0 and 5.5 US cents (H1 FY19: 3.6
        US cents), being 1.4 to 1.9 US cents (39% to 53%) higher than H1 FY19.
    -   Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 2.0 and 2.5 US cents (H1 FY19: 0.7 US
        cents) being 1.3 to 1.8 US cents, or more than 100%, higher than H1 FY19.
    -   Earnings per share is expected to be between 2.5 and 3.0 US cents (H1 FY19: 0.7 US cents)
        being 1.8 to 2.3 US cents, or more than 100%, higher than H1 FY19.

Forecast information
The forecast financial information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed nor reported
on by the Group's external auditors.

The Company expects to release its interim results for H1 FY20 on 17 October 2019.


* underlying earnings per share excludes impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, profit or loss on
sale of investments and assets, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, unrealised foreign exchange
movements, acquisition-related adjustments, fair value movements on acquisition-related financial
instruments, restructuring costs relating to fundamental reorganisations and the taxation effect of all of
the aforementioned.

Sandton
3 October 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 03/10/2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 03 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
