DATATEC LIMITED

(DTC)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 07/28
24.22 ZAR   -4.23%
11:11aDATATEC : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
PU
05/27DATATEC LIMITED : Slide show results
CO
05/27DATATEC LIMITED : Annual results
CO
DATATEC : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting

07/29/2020 | 11:11am EDT
29 July 2020 16:45 
Datatec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
JSE Share code: DTC
ISIN: ZAE000017745
('Datatec')

REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

At the annual general meeting ('AGM' or 'the meeting') of the shareholders of Datatec held today, Wednesday, 29 July 2020, the special and ordinary resolutions
proposed at the AGM were unaltered from those reflected in the Notice of AGM and were approved by the requisite majority of votes.

During the past year, Datatec continued with its consultation process with shareholders on remuneration matters which is summarised in the Investor Information
within the Annual Report. The resolutions relating to remuneration showed significant improvements on the prior year and this year have exceeded the required
75% benchmark.

The board will continue its consultation and engagement process with major shareholders.

DETAIL OF VOTING STATISTICS AT THE AGM
Datatec confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows:

Total number of shares in issue (at meeting record date)                        201 450 000
Treasury shares (excluded from voting)                                                   --
Total number of shares (voteable shares)                                        201 450 000
Total number of shares represented (including proxies) at the AGM               183 439 488
Proportion of total voteable shares represented at the AGM                           91.06%



                                                             Votes cast disclosed as       Number of        Shares voted      Shares
                                                             a percentage in               shares voted     disclosed as a    abstained
                                                             relation to the total                          percentage in     disclosed as a
                   Resolutions                               number of shares                               relation to the   percentage in
                                                             voted at the meeting                           total issued      relation to the
                                                             For           Against                          share capital     total issued
                                                                                                                              share capital

Ordinary Resolution 1: Re-election of SJ Davidson            96.09%        3.91%           183 105 588      90.89%            0.17%
Ordinary Resolution 2: Re-election of JF McCartney           95.96%        4.04%           183 105 588      90.89%            0.17%
Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of E Singh-Bushell        96.98%        3.02%           183 105 535      90.89%            0.17%
Ordinary Resolution 4: Election of CRK Medlock               100.00%       0.00%           183 105 588      90.89%            0.17%
Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment of independent            99.57%        0.43%           183 108 463      90.90%            0.16%
auditors
Ordinary Resolution 6.1: Election of Audit, Risk and         90.88%        9.12%           183 105 535      90.89%            0.17%
Compliance Committee member - MJN Njeke
Ordinary Resolution 6.2: Election of Audit, Risk and         97.40%        2.60%           183 105 535      90.89%            0.17%
Compliance Committee member - E Singh-Bushell
Ordinary Resolution 6.3: Election of Audit, Risk and         100.00%       0.00%           183 105 588      90.89%            0.17%
Compliance Committee member - CRK Medlock
Ordinary Resolution 7: Non-binding advisory vote on          91.52%        8.48%           183 107 803      90.89%            0.16%
remuneration policy
Ordinary Resolution 8: Non-binding advisory vote on          87.22%        12.78%          183 108 423      90.90%            0.16%
remuneration implementation
Special Resolution 1: Approval of non-executive directors'   99.14%        0.86%           183 104 928      90.89%            0.17%
fees
Special Resolution 2: Authority to provide financial         100.00%       0.00%           183 108 423      90.90%            0.16%
assistance to any Group company
Special Resolution 3: General authority to repurchase        99.51%        0.49%           182 844 869      90.76%            0.30%
shares
Ordinary Resolution 9: Authority to sign all documents       99.94%        0.06%           183 105 548      90.89%            0.17%
required

The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course.

Sandton
29 July 2020

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 29-07-2020 04:45:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 29 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2020 15:10:03 UTC
