Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting Datatec Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) JSE Share code: DTC ISIN: ZAE000017745 ('Datatec') REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING At the annual general meeting ('AGM' or 'the meeting') of the shareholders of Datatec held today, Wednesday, 29 July 2020, the special and ordinary resolutions proposed at the AGM were unaltered from those reflected in the Notice of AGM and were approved by the requisite majority of votes. During the past year, Datatec continued with its consultation process with shareholders on remuneration matters which is summarised in the Investor Information within the Annual Report. The resolutions relating to remuneration showed significant improvements on the prior year and this year have exceeded the required 75% benchmark. The board will continue its consultation and engagement process with major shareholders. DETAIL OF VOTING STATISTICS AT THE AGM Datatec confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows: Total number of shares in issue (at meeting record date) 201 450 000 Treasury shares (excluded from voting) -- Total number of shares (voteable shares) 201 450 000 Total number of shares represented (including proxies) at the AGM 183 439 488 Proportion of total voteable shares represented at the AGM 91.06% Votes cast disclosed as Number of Shares voted Shares a percentage in shares voted disclosed as a abstained relation to the total percentage in disclosed as a Resolutions number of shares relation to the percentage in voted at the meeting total issued relation to the For Against share capital total issued share capital Ordinary Resolution 1: Re-election of SJ Davidson 96.09% 3.91% 183 105 588 90.89% 0.17% Ordinary Resolution 2: Re-election of JF McCartney 95.96% 4.04% 183 105 588 90.89% 0.17% Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of E Singh-Bushell 96.98% 3.02% 183 105 535 90.89% 0.17% Ordinary Resolution 4: Election of CRK Medlock 100.00% 0.00% 183 105 588 90.89% 0.17% Ordinary Resolution 5: Appointment of independent 99.57% 0.43% 183 108 463 90.90% 0.16% auditors Ordinary Resolution 6.1: Election of Audit, Risk and 90.88% 9.12% 183 105 535 90.89% 0.17% Compliance Committee member - MJN Njeke Ordinary Resolution 6.2: Election of Audit, Risk and 97.40% 2.60% 183 105 535 90.89% 0.17% Compliance Committee member - E Singh-Bushell Ordinary Resolution 6.3: Election of Audit, Risk and 100.00% 0.00% 183 105 588 90.89% 0.17% Compliance Committee member - CRK Medlock Ordinary Resolution 7: Non-binding advisory vote on 91.52% 8.48% 183 107 803 90.89% 0.16% remuneration policy Ordinary Resolution 8: Non-binding advisory vote on 87.22% 12.78% 183 108 423 90.90% 0.16% remuneration implementation Special Resolution 1: Approval of non-executive directors' 99.14% 0.86% 183 104 928 90.89% 0.17% fees Special Resolution 2: Authority to provide financial 100.00% 0.00% 183 108 423 90.90% 0.16% assistance to any Group company Special Resolution 3: General authority to repurchase 99.51% 0.49% 182 844 869 90.76% 0.30% shares Ordinary Resolution 9: Authority to sign all documents 99.94% 0.06% 183 105 548 90.89% 0.17% required The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course. Sandton 29 July 2020 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 29-07-2020 04:45:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.