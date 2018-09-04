DTC 201809040008A Completion of Coasin Chile acquisiton Datatec Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) ISIN: ZAE000017745 Share Code: DTC ('Datatec') COMPLETION OF COASIN CHILE ACQUISITON Datatec, the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, announces that its subsidiary Logicalis Group Limited ('Logicalis') has completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Coasin Chile S.A. ('Coasin') (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition was announced on SENS on 15 May 2018, and it was communicated that the Acquisition was subject to certain third party consents as well as approval by the Chilean Competition Authorities. Those consents and approvals have now been obtained and the transaction closed on 3 September 2018. Coasin is a provider of ICT support and managed services, networking, and POS solutions with a strong position in the mining and financial services verticals. Coasin had an annual turnover of US$84.4 million, profit after tax of US$2.8 million, and net assets of US$12 million for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017. The Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing. Logicalis has settled the consideration in cash from its own resources. The Acquisition will bring significant capabilities and scale to Logicalis' existing operations in Chile and Peru. Coasin's experience in the mining and financial services verticals creates opportunities for Logicalis to better serve its multinational clients while broadening its services scope to new customer groups. Johannesburg 4 September 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 04/09/2018 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.