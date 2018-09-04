Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Datatec Ltd.    DTCJ   ZAE000017745

DATATEC LTD. (DTCJ)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 09/03
23.9 ZAR   +1.36%
08:32aDATATEC : Completion of Coasin Chile acquisiton
PU
09/03DATATEC : Logicalis South Africa acquires Clarotech
PU
08/14DATATEC : Treasury shares transfer
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DATATEC : Completion of Coasin Chile acquisiton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 08:32am CEST
DATATEC LIMITED - Completion of Coasin Chile acquisiton
4 September 2018 8:00 
DTC 201809040008A
Completion of Coasin Chile acquisiton

Datatec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
ISIN: ZAE000017745
Share Code: DTC
('Datatec')

COMPLETION OF COASIN CHILE ACQUISITON

Datatec, the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company,
announces that its subsidiary Logicalis Group Limited ('Logicalis') has completed the acquisition
of 100% of the issued share capital of Coasin Chile S.A. ('Coasin') (the 'Acquisition'). The
Acquisition was announced on SENS on 15 May 2018, and it was communicated that the
Acquisition was subject to certain third party consents as well as approval by the Chilean
Competition Authorities. Those consents and approvals have now been obtained and the
transaction closed on 3 September 2018.

Coasin is a provider of ICT support and managed services, networking, and POS solutions with a
strong position in the mining and financial services verticals. Coasin had an annual turnover of
US$84.4 million, profit after tax of US$2.8 million, and net assets of US$12 million for the twelve
months ended 31 December 2017. The Acquisition is expected to be earnings enhancing.

Logicalis has settled the consideration in cash from its own resources.

The Acquisition will bring significant capabilities and scale to Logicalis' existing operations in
Chile and Peru. Coasin's experience in the mining and financial services verticals creates
opportunities for Logicalis to better serve its multinational clients while broadening its services
scope to new customer groups.


Johannesburg
4 September 2018

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 04/09/2018 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 04 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2018 06:31:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATATEC LTD.
08:32aDATATEC : Completion of Coasin Chile acquisiton
PU
09/03DATATEC : Logicalis South Africa acquires Clarotech
PU
08/14DATATEC : Treasury shares transfer
PU
07/24DATATEC : Report on proceedings at the general meeting
PU
06/29DATATEC : Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment annual compliance report
PU
06/28DATATEC : No change statement notice of annual general meeting and posting of an..
PU
06/22DATATEC : Acceptance of Conditional Share Plan awards by directors and the compa..
PU
06/21DATATEC LIMITED - GENERAL REPURCHASE : posting of circular to shareholders
PU
06/14DATATEC : Dealings in securities by directors
PU
06/12DATATEC : Dealing in securities by a Director and the Company Secretary
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
05/17Datatec Ltd. S.A. ADR 2018 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 3 927 M
EBIT 2019 27,5 M
Net income 2019 11,7 M
Finance 2019 7,00 M
Yield 2019 1,06%
P/E ratio 2019 35,79
P/E ratio 2020 11,50
EV / Sales 2019 0,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,08x
Capitalization 396 M
Chart DATATEC LTD.
Duration : Period :
Datatec Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATATEC LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 2,37 $
Spread / Average Target 47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Peter Montanana Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Davidson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ivan Philip Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Nicholas John Temple Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Christopher Stefan Seabrooke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATATEC LTD.-58.17%396
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.52%133 702
ACCENTURE10.44%113 957
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES53.93%112 381
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING25.22%64 289
VMWARE, INC.22.29%62 356
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.