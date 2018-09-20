DATATEC : General repurchase of shares announcement

DTC 201809200003A General repurchase of shares announcement Datatec Limited Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa (Registration Number: 1994/005004/06) JSE share code: DTC ISIN: ZAE000017745 ('Datatec' or the 'Company') GENERAL REPURCHASE OF SHARES ANNOUNCEMENT 1. INTRODUCTION The board of directors of the Company ('Board') hereby advises shareholders that the Company, in accordance with the general authority granted by shareholders at the Company's general meeting held on Tuesday, 24 July 2018 ('General Authority'), has cumulatively repurchased from shareholders 4 971 012 ordinary shares ('Shares') in the aggregate, representing 2.05% of the Company's issued share capital (excluding treasury Shares) ('Repurchase'). The Repurchase was conducted during the period commencing 1 August 2018 up to and including 19 September 2018 at which point the general authority expired. The remaining 2.95% of the 5% granted in terms of the General Authority was therefore not utilised. Accordingly, a new resolution to grant the Company a general authority to repurchase shares will be voted on at the Company's Annual General meeting later today. This will enable the Company to resume the repurchase process. 2. DETAILS OF THE REPURCHASE Details of the Repurchase are as follows: Dates of Repurchase: 1 August 2018 to 19 September 2018 Highest repurchase price per Share: R 24.97 Lowest repurchase price per Share: R 21.76 Number of Shares repurchased: 4 971 012 Total value of Shares repurchased: R 113 996 540 Total Shares in issue before repurchase: 242 960 000 Total Shares in issue after cancellation of repurchased shares: 237 988 988 Number of treasury shares (unchanged): 14 315 Application has been made to the JSE to cancel and delist the shares which have been repurchased, with effect from today. 3. STATEMENT BY THE BOARD The Board has considered the effect of the Repurchase and is of the opinion that, for a period of 12 months following the date of the Repurchase: - the Company and its subsidiaries (the 'group') will be able in the ordinary course of business to pay its debts; - the assets of the Company and the group will be in excess of the liabilities of the Company and the group. For this purpose, the assets and liabilities were recognised and measured in accordance with the accounting policies used in the latest audited annual group financial statements; - the share capital and reserves of the Company and the group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes; - the working capital of the Company and the group will be adequate for ordinary business purposes; and - the Company and the group have passed the solvency and liquidity test and since the test was performed, there have been no material changes to the financial position of the group. 4. SOURCE OF FUNDS The Repurchase was funded from the Company's available cash resources. 5. FINANCIAL INFORMATION The Company's cash balances decreased by R114.5 million as a result of the Repurchase and, on cancellation of the Repurchase Shares, share capital and share premium will reduce by the same amount. Interest receivable at rates of approximately 7% per annum (pre tax) will be foregone on the cash resources used to acquire the Repurchase Shares. The reduced number of Shares in issue after cancellation of the Repurchase Shares will result in a lower weighted average number of shares used to calculate earnings per share in future reporting periods. 6. COMPLIANCE WITH PARAGRAPH 5.72 OF THE LISTINGS REQUIREMENTS The Repurchase was effected through the order book operated by the JSE and done without any prior understanding or arrangement between the Company and the counter parties. The Repurchase continued during the Company's interim results closed period as the Company had put in place a repurchase programme and submitted this to the JSE in writing prior to the commencement of the closed period. An independent third party then executed the repurchase programme, uninfluenced by the Company, during the closed period. Accordingly, the Company has complied with paragraph 5.72 of the Listings Requirements of the JSE. Johannesburg 20 September 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 20/09/2018 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.