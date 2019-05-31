DATATEC LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment: Annual Compliance Report

DTC 201905310099A Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment: Annual Compliance Report Datatec Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) ISIN: ZAE000017745 Share Code: DTC ('Datatec' or 'the Company') BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT: ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT In accordance with paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that the Company's annual compliance report, for the year ended 28 February 2019, has been published in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Act and is available on the Company's website at www.datatec.com/bbbee-and-transformation.php. Sandton 31 May 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited Date: 31/05/2019 05:17:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.