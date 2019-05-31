Log in
DATATEC LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment: Annual Compliance Report

0
05/31/2019 | 12:19pm EDT
DATATEC LIMITED - Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment: Annual Compliance Report
31 May 2019 17:17 
DTC 201905310099A
Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment: Annual Compliance Report

Datatec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
ISIN: ZAE000017745
Share Code: DTC
('Datatec' or 'the Company')

BROAD-BASED BLACK ECONOMIC EMPOWERMENT: ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

In accordance with paragraph 16.21(g) and Appendix 1 to Section 11 of the
JSE Limited Listings Requirements, notice is hereby given that the
Company's annual compliance report, for the year ended 28 February 2019,
has been published in terms of section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black
Economic Empowerment Act and is available on the Company's website
at www.datatec.com/bbbee-and-transformation.php.


Sandton
31 May 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2019 16:18:01 UTC
