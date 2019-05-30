DATATEC LIMITED - Change in important function of director: chair of Social & Ethics committee

DTC 201905300024A Change in important function of director: chair of Social & Ethics committee Datatec Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) ISIN: ZAE000017745 Share Code: DTC ('Datatec' or 'the Company') CHANGE IN IMPORTANT FUNCTION OF DIRECTOR: CHAIR OF SOCIAL & ETHICS COMMITTEE Datatec, the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, announces that Maya Makanjee, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, will become Chair of the Social & Ethics Committee (the 'Committee') with effect from 1 June 2019. Maya succeeds Johnson Njeke as the Chair of the Committee and Johnson will continue to serve as a member of the Committee. Johannesburg 30 May 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 30/05/2019 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.