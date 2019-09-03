Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Datatec Ltd.    DTCJ   ZAE000017745

DATATEC LTD.

(DTCJ)
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 09/02
34.11 ZAR   +2.22%
03:05aDATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe
PU
08/29DATATEC : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
PU
08/29DATATEC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
PU
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/03/2019 | 03:05am EDT
DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe
3 September 2019 8:02 
DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe: 
Datatec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
ISIN: ZAE000017745
Share Code: DTC
('Datatec' or 'the Group')

LOGICALIS EXPANDS IN EUROPE

Datatec, the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company,
announces that its subsidiary, Logicalis, has acquired two businesses in Europe:

Logicalis Group has purchased a 70% interest in Cilnet, a Cisco systems integrator and managed
services business in Portugal which increases Logicalis' Cisco technical expertise for the Iberian
region and complements the existing Spanish operation with data centre, collaboration,
networking, infrastructure and managed services capabilities, expanding the offering to the
region.

Cilnet was founded in 2000 and has over 90 employees, including 8 Cisco Certified Internetwork
Experts (CCIEs). The company designs and integrates networking, data centre and contact
centre solutions, complemented with security, managed services and application development
skills. Annual revenues are approximately E20 million.

In addition, Logicalis Germany, has acquired Orange Networks, a Microsoft services business
focused on Microsoft cloud and managed services, with Germany wide presence including
Hamburg, Munich, Offenbach and Dusseldorf. This acquisition advances Logicalis Germany to
Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status and enhances its hybrid cloud offering.

Orange Networks was founded in 2004 with its headquarters in Hamburg. It has 36 employees
whose strategic and technical expertise in Microsoft cloud technologies and innovation enable it
to support its customers' digitisation projects by providing a broad offering of consulting services,
development, deployment, and managed services across the Microsoft portfolio. Annual
revenues of Orange Networks are approximately E5 million.


Jens Montanana, Datatec's Chief Executive Officer, commented:

'Both these acquisitions bring additional expertise and experience that will prove valuable
to Logicalis' existing client base in Europe.

'Cilnet will augment our Cisco offerings across the whole region of Iberia, increasing our
capabilities and expanding our service portfolio.

'Orange Networks' Microsoft Azure skill sets in the cloud space will provide additional
expertise and experience both in Germany and other parts of Europe'.


Johannesburg
3 September 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 03/09/2019 08:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 07:04:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATATEC LTD.
03:05aDATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe
PU
08/29DATATEC : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
PU
08/29DATATEC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
PU
07/31DATATEC : Dealing in securities by a director, the company secretary and treasur..
PU
07/24DATATEC LTD. : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend (optional)
FA
07/17DATATEC : General repurchase of shares voluntary announcement
PU
07/16DATATEC : Ratio applicable to the scrip distribution
PU
07/08DATATEC : Logicalis SA acquires Mars Technologies
PU
07/03DATATEC : Cash dividend and scrip distribution alternative
PU
06/28DATATEC : Posting of annual report and no change statement; notice of AGM; chang..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 558 M
EBIT 2020 78,0 M
Net income 2020 41,0 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 2,23%
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
P/E ratio 2021 6,99x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,11x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,10x
Capitalization 480 M
Chart DATATEC LTD.
Duration : Period :
Datatec Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATATEC LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,46  $
Last Close Price 2,24  $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 54,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jens Peter Montanana Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stephen James Davidson Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Ivan Philip Dittrich Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John F. McCartney Independent Non-Executive Director
Mfundiso Johnson Ntabankulu Njeke Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATATEC LTD.28.57%481
ACCENTURE40.54%126 262
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION19.23%120 063
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES19.36%118 505
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING29.53%73 701
VMWARE, INC.3.14%57 919
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group