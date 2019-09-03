DATATEC LIMITED - DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe

DTC : Logicalis expands in Europe: Datatec Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) ISIN: ZAE000017745 Share Code: DTC ('Datatec' or 'the Group') LOGICALIS EXPANDS IN EUROPE Datatec, the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, announces that its subsidiary, Logicalis, has acquired two businesses in Europe: Logicalis Group has purchased a 70% interest in Cilnet, a Cisco systems integrator and managed services business in Portugal which increases Logicalis' Cisco technical expertise for the Iberian region and complements the existing Spanish operation with data centre, collaboration, networking, infrastructure and managed services capabilities, expanding the offering to the region. Cilnet was founded in 2000 and has over 90 employees, including 8 Cisco Certified Internetwork Experts (CCIEs). The company designs and integrates networking, data centre and contact centre solutions, complemented with security, managed services and application development skills. Annual revenues are approximately E20 million. In addition, Logicalis Germany, has acquired Orange Networks, a Microsoft services business focused on Microsoft cloud and managed services, with Germany wide presence including Hamburg, Munich, Offenbach and Dusseldorf. This acquisition advances Logicalis Germany to Microsoft Gold Certified Partner status and enhances its hybrid cloud offering. Orange Networks was founded in 2004 with its headquarters in Hamburg. It has 36 employees whose strategic and technical expertise in Microsoft cloud technologies and innovation enable it to support its customers' digitisation projects by providing a broad offering of consulting services, development, deployment, and managed services across the Microsoft portfolio. Annual revenues of Orange Networks are approximately E5 million. Jens Montanana, Datatec's Chief Executive Officer, commented: 'Both these acquisitions bring additional expertise and experience that will prove valuable to Logicalis' existing client base in Europe. 'Cilnet will augment our Cisco offerings across the whole region of Iberia, increasing our capabilities and expanding our service portfolio. 'Orange Networks' Microsoft Azure skill sets in the cloud space will provide additional expertise and experience both in Germany and other parts of Europe'. Johannesburg 3 September 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 03/09/2019 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.