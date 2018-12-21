Log in
DATATEC LTD. (DTCJ)
End-of-day quote  - 12/20
27.25 ZAR   -0.44%
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DATATEC : Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares

12/21/2018 | 12:55pm CET
DATATEC LIMITED - Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares
21 December 2018 11:00 
DTC 201812210027A
Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares

DATATEC LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
ISIN: ZAE000017745
Share Code: DTC
('Datatec' or 'the Company')

NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN A MAJOR INTEREST IN DATATEC SHARES

In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No 71
of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that, on 21 December
2018, Datatec received formal notification that the clients of
Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd ('Sanlam') have, in
aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the
Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of
the Company held by Sanlam now amounts to 10.10% of the total
issued ordinary shares of the Company.

Sandown
21 December 2018

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 21/12/2018 11:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2018 11:54:07 UTC
