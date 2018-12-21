DATATEC : Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares

|
DTC 201812210027A
Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares
DATATEC LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
ISIN: ZAE000017745
Share Code: DTC
('Datatec' or 'the Company')
NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN A MAJOR INTEREST IN DATATEC SHARES
In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No 71
of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings
Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that, on 21 December
2018, Datatec received formal notification that the clients of
Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd ('Sanlam') have, in
aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the
Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of
the Company held by Sanlam now amounts to 10.10% of the total
issued ordinary shares of the Company.
Sandown
21 December 2018
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)
