DATATEC : Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares

DTC 201812210027A Notification of change in a major interest in Datatec shares DATATEC LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) ISIN: ZAE000017745 Share Code: DTC ('Datatec' or 'the Company') NOTIFICATION OF CHANGE IN A MAJOR INTEREST IN DATATEC SHARES In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No 71 of 2008 and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that, on 21 December 2018, Datatec received formal notification that the clients of Sanlam Investment Management (Pty) Ltd ('Sanlam') have, in aggregate, acquired an interest in the ordinary shares of the Company, such that the total interest in the ordinary shares of the Company held by Sanlam now amounts to 10.10% of the total issued ordinary shares of the Company. Sandown 21 December 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 21/12/2018 11:00:00