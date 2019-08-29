Log in
DATATEC LTD.

(DTCJ)
DATATEC : Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting

08/29/2019
DATATEC LIMITED - Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting
29 August 2019 17:00 
DTC 201908290064A
Report on proceedings at the annual general meeting

Datatec Limited  
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) 
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06) 
JSE Share code: DTC 
ISIN: ZAE000017745  
('Datatec') 
 
REPORT ON PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING  
                          
At the annual general meeting ('AGM') of the shareholders of Datatec Limited held today, Thursday, 29 August 2019, the special and ordinary resolutions proposed at 
the AGM were unaltered from those reflected in the Notice of AGM and were approved by the requisite majority of votes.            
                                            
During the past year, Datatec undertook a comprehensive consultation process with shareholders on remuneration matters which is summarised in the Integrated 
Report.   Whilst the resolutions relating to remuneration did not achieve a 75% support level, the results showed significant improvements on the prior year, especially 
from the South African shareholder base. 
    
The board will continue its consultation process and plans to arrange a series of meetings with major shareholders and issue an invitation to all shareholders to engage 
with the company before the end of the calendar year. These engagements will be led by the new remuneration committee chair and a report on the outcomes of the 
consultation process will be included in next year's remuneration report. 
 
DETAIL OF VOTING STATISTICS AT THE AGM   
Datatec confirms the voting statistics from the AGM as follows: 
 
Total number of shares in issue (at meeting record date)                          214 353 558
Treasury shares (excluded from voting)                                                668 217
Shares repurchased for cancellation (at meeting record date)                        1 372 170 
Total number of shares (voteable shares)                                          212 313 171
Total number of shares represented (including proxies) at the AGM                 194 630 604
Proportion of total voteable shares represented at the AGM                              91.7%

 
      
                                 Resolution                            Votes Carried as a          Number of         Shares voted         Shares 
                                                                      percentage of the total      Shares Voted            as a        abstained as a 
                                                                        number of shares                               percentage of    percentage of 
                                                                       voted at the meeting                               the total    the total issued 
                                                                                                                        issued share     share capital 
                                                                      For            Against                              capital 

    1   Ordinary Resolution 1: Re-election of JP Montanana                 99.70%      0.30%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
    2   Ordinary Resolution 2: Re-election of IP Dittrich                  99.94%      0.06%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
    3   Ordinary Resolution 3: Re-election of MJN Njeke                    89.17%     10.83%          194 389 043          90.69%               0.11%
    4   Ordinary Resolution 4: Election of M Makanjee                      99.75%      0.25%          194 389 043          90.69%               0.11%
    5   Ordinary Resolution 5: Reappointment of independent                75.46%     24.54%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
        auditors 
    6   Ordinary Resolution 6.1: Election of Audit, Risk and               89.42%     10.58%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
        Compliance Committee member - MJN Njeke 
    7   Ordinary Resolution 6.2: Election of Audit, Risk and               82.19%     17.81%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
        Compliance Committee member - JF McCartney 
    8   Ordinary Resolution 6.3: Election of Audit, Risk and               98.13%      1.87%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
        Compliance Committee member - E Singh-Bushell 
    9   Ordinary Resolution 7: Non-binding advisory vote on                64.44%     35.56%          192 798 147          89.94%               0.85%
        remuneration policy 
    10  Ordinary Resolution 8: Non-binding advisory vote on                64.41%     35.59%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
        remuneration implementation 
    11  Special Resolution 1: Approval of non-executive directors'        100.00%      0.00%          194 388 383          90.69%               0.11%
        fees 
    12  Special Resolution 2: Authority to provide financial              100.00%      0.00%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
        assistance to any Group company 
    13  Special Resolution 3: General authority to repurchase              99.51%      0.49%          194 332 716          90.66%               0.14%
        shares 
    14  Ordinary Resolution 9: Authority to sign all documents             99.95%      0.05%          194 389 093          90.69%               0.11%
        required 
 
The special resolutions will, where necessary, be lodged for registration with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission in due course. 
  
Sandton 
29 August 2019 
 
Sponsor 
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) 

Date: 29/08/2019 05:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 15:40:09 UTC
