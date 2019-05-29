Log in
DATATEC LTD.

(DTCJ)
DATATEC : SYNNEX earn-out determined - US$ 14 million

05/29/2019 | 11:49am EDT
DATATEC LIMITED - SYNNEX earn-out determined - US$ 14 million
29 May 2019 17:00 
DTC 201905290074A
SYNNEX earn-out determined - US$ 14 million

Datatec Limited
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 1994/005004/06)
ISIN: ZAE000017745
Share Code: DTC
('Datatec' or 'the Group')

SYNNEX EARN-OUT DETERMINED - US$ 14 MILLION

Datatec, the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company,
announces the result of the arbitration to determine the amount of the earn-out receivable in
relation to the disposal of Westcon Americas to SYNNEX Corporation in September 2017.

The arbitrator appointed by the parties to determine the quantum of the earn-out has ruled
that the amount of US$14 million is payable by SYNNEX to the Group.

The Board has previously stated its intention to return the SYNNEX earn-out to shareholders
and intends to make a further special dividend announcement in this regard once the cash
settlement of the earn-out has been received.

Johannesburg
29 May 2019

Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 29/05/2019 05:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Datatec Ltd. published this content on 29 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2019 15:48:09 UTC
