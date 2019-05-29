DATATEC : SYNNEX earn-out determined - US$ 14 million

DTC 201905290074A SYNNEX earn-out determined - US$ 14 million Datatec Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) ISIN: ZAE000017745 Share Code: DTC ('Datatec' or 'the Group') SYNNEX EARN-OUT DETERMINED - US$ 14 MILLION Datatec, the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company, announces the result of the arbitration to determine the amount of the earn-out receivable in relation to the disposal of Westcon Americas to SYNNEX Corporation in September 2017. The arbitrator appointed by the parties to determine the quantum of the earn-out has ruled that the amount of US$14 million is payable by SYNNEX to the Group. The Board has previously stated its intention to return the SYNNEX earn-out to shareholders and intends to make a further special dividend announcement in this regard once the cash settlement of the earn-out has been received. Johannesburg 29 May 2019 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 29/05/2019 05:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.