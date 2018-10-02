DATATEC : Trading statement

DTC 201810020008A Trading statement Datatec Limited (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1994/005004/06) Share code: DTC ISIN: ZAE000017745 TRADING STATEMENT Datatec Limited (JSE: DTC, 'Datatec' or 'the Group' or 'the Company'), the international Information and Communications Technology (ICT) company is publishing a trading statement for the six months ended 31 August 2018 ('H1 FY19'). Datatec had a strong start to the financial year, achieving a solid operational performance across all divisions with the reshaping of Westcon International and central cost reductions proceeding according to plan. In terms of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, companies are required to publish a trading statement as soon as they are satisfied that a reasonable degree of certainty exists that the financial results for the period to be reported on next will differ by at least 20% from the previous corresponding reporting period ('H1 FY18'). In this regard, Datatec now expects that for H1 FY19 all earnings per share metrics will be more than 20% higher than the Reported* earnings for H1 FY18, which included the results of the Westcon Americas business and Logicalis SMC which were disposed of at the start of the second half of FY18, as well as being notably improved on a Continuing* basis: • Underlying** earnings per share is expected to be between 3 and 4 US cents (H1 FY18 Reported: 1.4 US cents), being 1.6 to 2.6 US cents, more than 100%, higher than H1 FY18 Reported. Underlying ** earnings per share from Continuing operations is expected to be between 3 and 4 US cents (H1 FY18: loss per share of 8.7 US cents). • Headline earnings per share is expected to be between 0.5 and 1 US cents (H1 FY18 Reported: loss per share of 5.8 US cents; H1FY18 Continuing: loss per share 14.4 US cents). • Earnings per share is expected to be between 0.5 and 1 US cents (H1 FY18 Reported: loss per share of 5.8 US cents; H1FY18 Continuing: loss per share 14.4 US cents). Forecast information The forecast financial information contained in this trading statement has not been reviewed nor reported on by the Group's external auditors. The Company expects to release its interim results for H1 FY19 on 18 October 2018. * In the prior year, FY18, the major disposals of the Westcon Americas business (the SYNNEX deal) and Logicalis SMC (together the 'Disposal Group') completed at the start of the second half. The H1 FY18 earnings per share figures are therefore separated in accordance with IFRS 5 into: • Reported - including the results of the Disposal Group; and • Continuing - excluding the results of the Disposal Group and comparable with the business remaining in the Group in H1 FY19. ** underlying earnings per share excludes impairments of goodwill and intangible assets, profit or loss on sale of investments and assets, amortisation of acquired intangible assets, unrealised foreign exchange movements, acquisition-related adjustments, fair value movements on acquisition-related financial instruments, restructuring costs relating to fundamental reorganisations, SYNNEX deal-related expenses and the taxation effect of all of the aforementioned. Sandton 2 October 2018 Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 02/10/2018 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.