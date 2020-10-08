Log in
Raport bieżący 24/2020 | 10.08.2020 | 8:37

08/10/2020 | 04:59am EDT

Zarząd DataWalk S.A. z siedzibą we Wrocławiu ("Spółka", "Emitent") informuje, że w dniu dzisiejszym powziął informację od spółki zależnej od Emitenta, tj. DataWalk Inc., o otrzymaniu zamówienia z Research Innovations Inc. w USA ("RII"). Zamówienie dotyczy sprzedaży licencji wieczystej do United States Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection ("DHS/CBP").

DHS/CBP wspiera służby graniczne innych krajów w zwiększaniu ich zdolności operacyjnych. Oprogramowanie DataWalk zostało wybrane do jednego z takich projektów w zastosowaniach związanych z pozyskiwaniem informacji, wywiadu i gromadzenia danych, a także ich analizy i rozpowszechniania na rzecz lokalnych i krajowych organów odpowiedzialnych za bezpieczeństwo granic.

Zarząd Spółki uznał fakt otrzymania zamówienia za informację poufną, ponieważ istnieją przesłanki, że pozyskane zamówienie ponownie potwierdza możliwość skutecznego konkurowania o projekty w instytucjach rządowych USA takich jak Department of Homeland Security oraz może mieć pozytywny wpływ na przyszłą pozycję konkurencyjną Grupy Kapitałowej Emitenta w Ameryce Północnej.

The Executive Board of DataWalk S.A. ("Company", "Issuer") registered in Wroclaw, Poland, hereby reports that the Company's subsidiary, DataWalk Inc. has obtained a purchase order from Research Innovations Inc. USA ("RII") for license sale of the DataWalk analytical platform to the United States Department of Homeland Security Customs and Border Protection ("DHS/CBP").

DHS/CBP may assist government border agencies of other countries to enhance their operational capabilities. DataWalk software has been selected for one such deployment, where it will be used to aid information, intelligence and data collection; as well as analysis and dissemination, for a national border security organization.

The Executive Board of the Company recognized the fact that obtaining this purchase order is confidential information, as this this provides further confirmation of the Issuer's ability to successfully service leading US Federal Government agencies such as the Department of Homeland Security, and may have a positive impact on the future competitive position of the Issuer's Capital Group in North America.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Datawalk SA published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:58:10 UTC
