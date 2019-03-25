Log in
DATRON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

03/25/2019 | 05:25am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.03.2019 / 10:22
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Arne
Last name(s): Brüsch

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
DATRON AG

b) LEI
391200UUW3S073CCDA23 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0V9LA7

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
12.30 EUR 5904.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
12.3000 EUR 5904.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-03-22; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


25.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: DATRON AG
In den Gänsäckern 5
64367 Mühltal
Germany
Internet: www.datron.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49957  25.03.2019 


© EQS 2019
