DATRON AG
DATRON : creates an event on the Global Industrie with the new DATRON MXCube!

01/25/2019 | 05:44am EST
[Attachment]

DATRON MXCube

After the release of its control software DATRON next, DATRON creates again a new event with the presentation of its DATRON MXCube high-speed rail centre on the Global Industrie Lyon and establishes itself as the essential supplier of high-end high-speed rail solutions for all innovative projects.

On the French market, productivity is no longer limited to a volume of chips, particularly in high-tech materials and the machining of complex parts. Ultra-fast machining on DATRON MXCube, equipped with new technology offering exceptional dynamics, reduces production times by 20% to 30% compared to the previous generation of machining centres!

At the Global Industrie Lyon exhibition, you can attend the demos of the must-see DATRON M8Cube and DATRON neo which will take place at our booth:

  • DATRON M8Cube, productive and versatile: the ideal choice for your machining applications in aluminium, light alloys, composites and polymers
  • DATRON neo, compact and easy to use: ideal for the fast production of prototypes or pre-series of small parts as well as engraving.

You will always find the machine that suits you in our range!

Contact us for more information about our products.

Disclaimer

Datron AG published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 10:43:07 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 55,0 M
EBIT 2018 5,00 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 8,10 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,73x
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
Capitalization 48,0 M
Chart DATRON AG
Duration : Period :
Datron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,0 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
Managers
NameTitle
Arne Brüsch Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Milde Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Müller Chief Technology Officer
Manfred Krieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATRON AG6.19%54
FANUC CORP13.16%33 790
ATLAS COPCO7.96%30 057
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES4.57%28 826
INGERSOLL-RAND2.93%23 067
PARKER HANNIFIN5.14%20 920
