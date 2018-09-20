DATRON : next is not a machine control. It is an experience.

If you look around at the AMB 2018, the leading trade fair for the metalworking industry, the DATRON next control not only stands out due to its forward-looking design. The DATRON specially developed software convinces the AMB visitors in addition to proven functions with numerous innovative features.

By means of regular updates, functions such as an automatic re-execution after program abort or the possibility of automatic code completion have been issued recently. These and other functions clearly show that the user-friendliness of the DATRON next control system is the focus of the company's R&D efforts.

Particular attention is also paid to the individuality of customer needs. For example, the top menu bar can be customized individually by drag & drop. This allows customers a quick access to the functions that are important to them and saves valuable time in the production process.

Another highlight is the DATRON next tool management, which provides operators with a detailed overview of the type, diameter, cutting length and where a particular tool is located. The special tool-check function supervises all tools and compares them with those available in the DATRON machine.

Get inspired by DATRON next and learn more about the (r)evolutionary DATRON machine control. Our experts at the DATRON booths in Hall 10 - 10D74 and on the separate tool stand in Hall 3 - 3D80 are looking forward to your visit to AMB in Stuttgart.