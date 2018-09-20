Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Datron AG    DAR   DE000A0V9LA7

DATRON AG (DAR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

DATRON : next is not a machine control. It is an experience.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2018 | 02:53pm CEST

If you look around at the AMB 2018, the leading trade fair for the metalworking industry, the DATRON next control not only stands out due to its forward-looking design. The DATRON specially developed software convinces the AMB visitors in addition to proven functions with numerous innovative features.
By means of regular updates, functions such as an automatic re-execution after program abort or the possibility of automatic code completion have been issued recently. These and other functions clearly show that the user-friendliness of the DATRON next control system is the focus of the company's R&D efforts.

Particular attention is also paid to the individuality of customer needs. For example, the top menu bar can be customized individually by drag & drop. This allows customers a quick access to the functions that are important to them and saves valuable time in the production process.
Another highlight is the DATRON next tool management, which provides operators with a detailed overview of the type, diameter, cutting length and where a particular tool is located. The special tool-check function supervises all tools and compares them with those available in the DATRON machine.
Get inspired by DATRON next and learn more about the (r)evolutionary DATRON machine control. Our experts at the DATRON booths in Hall 10 - 10D74 and on the separate tool stand in Hall 3 - 3D80 are looking forward to your visit to AMB in Stuttgart.

Disclaimer

Datron AG published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 12:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DATRON AG
02:53pDATRON : next is not a machine control. It is an experience.
PU
09/18DATRON @ AMB2018 : Kick-off for the international metalworking exhibition
PU
09/14DATRON@AMB2018 : New Dimensions in High-Speed Cutting
PU
09/13DATRON : Investment pays off
AQ
05/25DATRON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/25DATRON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/25DATRON AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
05/23DATRON : Technology Center Workshops
PU
05/14DATRON : New Book Details Real Results, Teaches How to Implement Servant Leaders..
AQ
02/20DATRON : Intuitive and Easy Machine Operation via Touch Screen
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 55,0 M
EBIT 2018 5,00 M
Net income 2018 -
Finance 2018 8,10 M
Yield 2018 1,60%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,67x
Capitalization 50,0 M
Chart DATRON AG
Duration : Period :
Datron AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DATRON AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 14,0 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
Managers
NameTitle
Arne Brüsch Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Milde Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Daniel Chief Financial Officer
Thorsten Müller Chief Technology Officer
Manfred Krieg Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DATRON AG-5.16%58
FANUC CORP-19.44%40 310
ATLAS COPCO AB-6.65%34 361
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES19.27%31 923
INGERSOLL-RAND15.45%25 260
PARKER HANNIFIN-5.36%25 212
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.