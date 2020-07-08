Log in
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG

DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG

(DAE)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dätwyler : Datwyler Half-Year Results 2020

07/08/2020 | 09:23am EDT
Registration

Please register here in advance to participate in the live webcast. Afterwards you will receive the confirmation of participation and the specific link to the webcast.

For questions during the Q&A-Session in the webcast, please use the following dial-in:
Switzerland / Europe: +41 58 310 50 00
Other international numbers are available here

In our Financial Publications section you will find the slides of the presentation and the Interim Report 2020 on 11 August 2020, before 7:00 a.m. (CEST). The audio recording of the webcast will also be available for download two hours after the end of the conference.

Disclaimer

Dätwyler Holding AG published this content on 07 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2020 13:22:03 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 1 063 M 1 129 M 1 129 M
Net income 2020 -340 M -361 M -361 M
Net Debt 2020 6,86 M 7,29 M 7,29 M
P/E ratio 2020 -9,33x
Yield 2020 1,60%
Capitalization 3 176 M 3 374 M 3 374 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,99x
Nbr of Employees 7 817
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Dätwyler Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 167,20 CHF
Last Close Price 186,80 CHF
Spread / Highest target 1,18%
Spread / Average Target -10,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dirk Lambrecht Chief Executive Officer
Paul Johann Hälg Chairman
Neil Harrison Co-COO & Head-Technical Components Division
Torsten Maschke Co-COO & Head-Sealing Solutions Division
Walter Scherz Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DÄTWYLER HOLDING AG0.21%3 374
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION-15.68%22 466
MICHELIN SCA-14.32%18 842
PIRELLI & C. S.P.A.-26.44%4 271
CHENG SHIN RUBBER IND. CO., LTD.-15.91%3 865
SHANDONG LINGLONG TYRE CO.,LTD.-7.54%3 561
