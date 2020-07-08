Dätwyler : Datwyler Half-Year Results 2020

Please register here in advance to participate in the live webcast. Afterwards you will receive the confirmation of participation and the specific link to the webcast.

For questions during the Q&A-Session in the webcast, please use the following dial-in:

Switzerland / Europe: +41 58 310 50 00

Other international numbers are available here

In our Financial Publications section you will find the slides of the presentation and the Interim Report 2020 on 11 August 2020, before 7:00 a.m. (CEST). The audio recording of the webcast will also be available for download two hours after the end of the conference.