Dätwyler : The Importance of Globalization in Healthcare Manufacturing.

Datwyler's global manufacturing footprint, with local and regional presence, guarantees identical quality standards on a global level. FirstLine™ aligned facilities are strategically located in Belgium, India, and the United States, catering to the European, American, and Asia Pacific markets. Datwyler continues to invest in increasing its production quality level and capacity output, to ensure that we can meet the needs of our customers from around the globe.

A side-effect of COVID's travel and work disruptions has been the inability to source materials from various regions. With many pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers relying on globally diverse procurement channels for their API and other pharmaceutical raw materials, the shutdowns that took place earlier this year had procurement teams questioning how they would source their essential supplies. At Datwyler, our Global Procurement Team monitors and manages risks, such as those associated with the recent pandemic, to ensure that we meet our customers' needs for flexible supply chains and risk mitigation plans to ensure business continuity.

Datwyler's global distribution network allows for us to provide our customers with components as quickly and economically as possible. With 7 manufacturing sites on 3 continents, we are able to reduce both shipping costs and lead times by having each of our sites serve nearby regions. With customers all over the globe, it is important that our product offering is available anywhere in the world as quickly as possible.