Dave & Buster Entertainment : & Buster's Engages Mother in New York as Its New Creative Agency of Record

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.    PLAY

DAVE & BUSTER'S ENTERTAINMENT, INC.

(PLAY)
06/09/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Partnership to Create a Fresh Look and Feel, New Marketing Campaigns and Tailored Guest Communications

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY), ("Dave & Buster's" or "the Company"), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it has engaged Mother in New York (“Mother”) as its new creative agency of record. The agency will deliver new national and regional marketing campaigns and enhanced, tailored communications with Dave & Buster's guests.

“We are excited to work with Mother to deliver a fresh look and feel to our advertising campaigns and guest communications,” said Brian Jenkins, Chief Executive Officer. “As we continue to reopen more of our locations and bring fun back to the communities we serve, this partnership will enable us capitalize on technology upgrades, enhanced data analytics and digital marketing investments to drive deeper engagement with our guests.”

Mr. Jenkins continued, “The partnership with Mother is a testament to the hard work, strength and resiliency of the Dave & Buster’s team. We are confident our new communications will help strengthen Dave & Buster’s competitive position and enable us to drive value for all stakeholders.”

About Mother

Mother was founded in London in 1996 by a group of creative, free-thinking individuals sitting around a kitchen table eating lunch. It's here that the group decided that they were hungry to do things differently. They wanted to break free from the shackles of traditional agencies and be 100% independent. Today, Mother is still fiercely independent, with offices across London, New York, Los Angeles, Shanghai, and South America. For more information, visit motherfamily.com.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 137 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and, consequently, could be affected by our level of indebtedness, general business and economic conditions, the impact of competition, the seasonality of the Company's business, adverse weather conditions, future commodity prices, guest and employee complaints and litigation, fuel and utility costs, labor costs and availability, changes in consumer and corporate spending, changes in demographic trends, changes in governmental regulations, unfavorable publicity, our ability to open new stores, and acts of God. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements, and the Company therefore cautions you against relying on such forward-looking statements. Dave & Buster's intends these forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time of this release and does not undertake to update or revise them as more appropriate information becomes available, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
