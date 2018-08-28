Log in
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results on September 14, 2018

08/28/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: PLAY), (“Dave & Buster’s” or the “Company”), an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues, today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter 2018 ended on August 5, 2018 on Friday, September 14, 2018 before the market open.

Management will hold a conference call to discuss these results that same day at 8:00 a.m. Central Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed over the phone by dialing (323) 794-2423 or toll-free (800) 289-0438. A replay will be available after the call for one year beginning at 11:00 a.m. Central Time (12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 or toll-free (844) 512-2921; the passcode is 8904435.

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at www.daveandbusters.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc.
Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 117 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 38 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

For Investor Relations Inquiries:
Arvind Bhatia, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
214.904.2202
arvind_bhatia@daveandbusters.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
