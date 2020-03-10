Log in
DaVictus plc    DVT

DAVICTUS PLC

(DVT)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Announcements Date: 10 March 2020 | Re-Admission To Listing On The Official List And To Trading On The London Stock Exchange

03/10/2020 | 06:14am EDT

10 March 2020

daVictus plc ("daVictus")

RE-ADMISSION TO LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST AND TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

daVictus Plc (LON: DVT), announces that its entire issued share capital of 12,150,000 ordinary shares has today been readmitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc under the TIDM "DVT". The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement are as defined in the prospectus and readmission supplementary prospectus published by the Company on 19 February 2020 and 5 March respectively, unless the context otherwise requires.

End

For further information, please contact:

Sara Chawankon (Ms)

Investor Relations Team

ir@davictus.co.uk

DAVPL.0002 - Acquisition of restaurant brandDocuments45613574.1

Disclaimer

daVictus plc published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:13:38 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Logan Pincock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Abd Hadi bin Abd Majid Non-Executive Chairman
Maurice James Malcolm Groat Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVICTUS PLC0.00%2
NESTLÉ S.A.-6.51%304 032
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC-2.07%77 293
DANONE-21.35%43 074
GENERAL MILLS, INC.1.08%32 745
THE HERSHEY COMPANY2.74%31 672
