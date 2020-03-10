Announcements Date: 10 March 2020 | Re-Admission To Listing On The Official List And To Trading On The London Stock Exchange

10 March 2020

daVictus plc ("daVictus")

RE-ADMISSION TO LISTING ON THE OFFICIAL LIST AND TO TRADING ON THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

daVictus Plc (LON: DVT), announces that its entire issued share capital of 12,150,000 ordinary shares has today been readmitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange plc under the TIDM "DVT". The Company's ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement are as defined in the prospectus and readmission supplementary prospectus published by the Company on 19 February 2020 and 5 March respectively, unless the context otherwise requires.

