Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Davide Campari-Milano N.V.    CPR   NL0015435975

DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.

(CPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Davide Campari Milano N : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS – SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/07/2020 | 01:09pm EDT

(BAR CODE)

EXTRAORDI N ARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS - SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

ASSEMBLEA STRAORDINARIA DEGLI AZIONISTI - 18 SETTEMBRE 2020

ATTENDANCE AND PROXY CARD

REGISTRATION NUMBER

X.XXX.XXXXX

N. DI REGISTRAZIONE

The Shareholders' Extraordinary General

L'Assemblea straordinaria degli Azionisti

Meeting of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. will

di Davide Campari - Milano N.V. si terrà il

be held on September 18, 2020 at

18 settembre 2020 alle ore 14:00 CEST

14:00 CEST at:

presso:

Hilton Amsterdam Airport Schiphol - Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol

Airport, the Netherlands

We hereby confirm the registration to

Confermiamo la registrazione per

attend the above meeting of:

partecipare alla suddetta assemblea di:

Shareholder/Azionista: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Date of birth/Data di nascita: XX.XX.XXXX - Place of birth/Luogo di nascita:

XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

Resident in/Residente in: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX

for the following shares/ per le seguenti azioni:

Class of shares/Tipo azioni

(Ordinary/Electing/Qualifying)

Number of shares/Numero di azioni

XXXXXXXXXXX

Computershare S.p.A.

Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

PROXY CARD

Should the above indicated Shareholder not be able to attend the meeting in person, he/she may appoint a representative filling in the following proxy:

Se il suddetto Azionista non può partecipare all'assemblea personalmente, potrà delegare un rappresentante completando la seguente delega:

The Undersigned/Il sottoscritto XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX,

appoints/ delega:

Mr./Mrs./ il Sig./la Sig.ra …………………………………………………………………………

to represent him/her and vote on his/her behalf at the abovementioned Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

a rappresentarlo/la e a votare per suo conto alla sopramenzionata Assemblea degli Azionisti di Davide Campari-Milano N.V.

Date/Data

Signature/Firma

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 17:08:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.
01:19pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Capitale sociale e diritti di voto alla data dell'avvi..
PU
01:09pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS – ..
PU
10:09aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Comunicazione di variazione del capitale sociale e dir..
PU
08/03DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Notification of share buyback
PU
08/03DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Comunicazione acquisto azioni proprie
PU
07/28Pandemic Boosts Sales of Lysol, N95 Masks -- Earnings at a Glance
DJ
07/28DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Half year financial report at 30 June 2020
PU
07/28DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : 2020 First half results Investor Presentation
PU
07/28DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Campari Group announces 2020 first half results
PU
07/28DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Campari first half sales down 11% as Italians drink fe..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 733 M 2 041 M 2 041 M
Net income 2020 185 M 218 M 218 M
Net Debt 2020 1 035 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
P/E ratio 2020 50,6x
Yield 2020 0,67%
Capitalization 9 569 M 11 334 M 11 273 M
EV / Sales 2020 6,12x
EV / Sales 2021 5,51x
Nbr of Employees 4 000
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.
Duration : Period :
Davide Campari-Milano N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 7,79 €
Last Close Price 8,43 €
Spread / Highest target 12,8%
Spread / Average Target -7,56%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Kunze-Concewitz Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Luca Garavoglia Chairman
Paolo Rinaldo Marchesini Chief Financial Officer, Director & MD
Christopher Woods Head-Information Technology
Eugenio Barcellona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V.3.50%11 334
KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO.,LTD.38.46%295 930
WULIANGYE YIBIN CO.,LTD.58.65%117 805
JIANGSU YANGHE BREWERY JOINT-STOCK CO., LTD.18.72%28 333
LUZHOU LAOJIAO CO.,LTD.32.36%24 170
SHANXI XINGHUACUN FEN WINE FACTORY CO.,LTD.89.69%21 328
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group