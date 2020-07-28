MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Italian Stock Exchange > Davide Campari-Milano N.V. CPR NL0015435975 DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V. (CPR) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/28 10:06:43 am 8.457 EUR +4.20% 01:53p DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V. : The underlying trend is to the upside 09:41a DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : Half year financial report at 30 June 2020 PU 06:06a DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO N : 2020 First half results Investor Presentation PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Davide Campari Milano N : Half year financial report at 30 June 2020 0 07/28/2020 | 09:41am EDT Send by mail :

DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO N.V. HALF YEAR REPORT AT 30 JUNE 2020

Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 INDEX Key Highlights........................................................................................................................................................ 5 Corporate bodies ................................................................................................................................................... 7 Campari Group half year report on operations at 30 June 2020 ...................................................................... 8 Updates on the coronavirus, Covid-19 outbreak 8 Main brand-building activities 9 Group financial review .................................................................................................................................... 11 Sales performance 11 Income statement 18 Profitability by business area 22 Reclassified statement of cash flows 25 Operating working capital 27 Breakdown of net financial debt 28 Reclassified statement of financial position 30 Half year 2020 conclusion and outlook......................................................................................................... 31 Definitions and reconciliation of the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs or non-GAAP measures) to GAAP measures .......................................................................................................................................... 32 Investor information........................................................................................................................................ 37 Other information ............................................................................................................................................ 42 Transactions with related parties 42 Corporate governance 42 Campari Group half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020.......................... 43 Introduction and Contents ............................................................................................................................. 44 Independent auditor's report ......................................................................................................................... 45 Responsibilities in respect of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020................................................................................................................................................................... 47 Primary Statements......................................................................................................................................... 48 Significant events during and after the end of the period .......................................................................... 52 Notes to the consolidated financial statements........................................................................................... 55 Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements relating to future events and future operating, economic and financial results of Campari Group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those forecast for a variety of reasons, most of which are beyond the Group's control. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those forecast for a variety of reasons, most of which are beyond the Group's control. This document was not made available to the public with a signed version, which is retained at the Group corporate office. Index 3 Intentionally blank page Relazione sulla Giestione 4 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Key Highlights This half year report at 30 June 2020 comprises the half year report on operations and the half year condensed consolidated financial statements. first half 2020 first half 2019 change organic total change € million € million % % Net sales 768.7 848.2 -9.4% -11.3% Contribution margin 331.1 374.3 -11.5% -14.7% EBITDA 142.4 206.5 -31.1% EBITDA adjusted 169.7 215.1 -21.1% -24.7% EBIT 103.0 171.7 -40.0% EBIT adjusted 130.4 180.3 -27.7% -30.8% Profit before tax and non-controlling interests 101.0 153.7 -34.3% Net profit-Group and non-controlling interests 72.7 122.8 -40.7% Group net profit 73.0 122.8 -40.6% Adjusted Group net profit 77.6 116.7 -33.5% ROS % (EBIT/net sales) 13.4% 20.2% ROS (EBIT adjusted/net sales) 17.0% 21.3% ROI % (Operating income/fixed assets) 3.4% 5.7% ROI % (Operating income adjusted/fixed assets) 4.2% 5.9% Basic earnings per share (€) 0.06 0.11 Diluted earnings per share (€) 0.06 0.10 Basic earnings per share (€) adjusted 0.07 0.10 Diluted earnings per share (€) adjusted 0.07 0.10 Average number of employees 4,059 3,740 Acquisition (sale) of companies or business division 122.3 - Free cash flow (4.5) 81.2 Adjusted free cash flow 65.0 86.2 30 June 2020 31 December 2019(1) € million € million Net financial debt 1,061.5 777.4 Shareholders' equity-Group and non-controlling interests 2,215.5 2,386.2 Invested capital 3,277.0 3,163.6 The statement of financial position figures shown at 31 December 2019 have been adjusted as a result of the provisional allocation of business acquisition values. See note 2 ii-Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December 2019, of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. Information on the figures presented For ease of reference, all the figures in the half year report are expressed in millions of Euros to one decimal place, whereas the original data was recorded and consolidated by the Group in Euros. Similarly, all percentages relating to changes between two periods or to percentages of net sales or other indicators are always calculated using the original data in Euros. The use of values expressed in millions of Euros may therefore result in apparent discrepancies in both absolute values and data expressed as a percentage. For information on the definition of the alternative performance measures, see the section 'Definitions and reconciliation of the Alternative Performance Measures' in the next part of this half year report. 5 Intentionally blank page 6 Campari Group- Half year report at 30 June 2020 Corporate bodies Board of Directors(1) Luca Garavoglia(2) Chairman Robert Kunze-Concewitz(3) Chief Executive Officer Paolo Marchesini(3) Chief Financial Officer Fabio Di Fede(3) General Counsel and Business Development Officer Eugenio Barcellona(2) Director and Member of the Control and Risks Committee and the Remuneration and Appointments Committee Annalisa Elia Loustau(2) Director and Member of the Control and Risks Committee and the Remuneration and Appointments Committee Alessandra Garavoglia(2) Director Catherine Gérardin-Vautrin(2) Director and Member of the Control and Risks Committee and the Remuneration and Appointments Committee Michel Klersy(2) Director Independent auditors(4) Ernst & Young Accountants LLP The Board of Directors was appointed by the Shareholders' meeting of 16 April 2019 for a three-year term 2019-2021.

The first Board of Directors' meeting of Davide Campari Milano N.V. (the 'Company' or 'Davide Campari') since the redomiciliation transaction took effect, held on 6 July 2020, confirmed Mr. Robert Kunze-Concewitz, Mr. Paolo Marchesini, Mr. Fabio Di Fede as, respectively, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and General Counsel and Business Development Officer, with substantially the same powers that they were granted before the redomiciliation, and appointed the members of the Board of Directors internal committees, the composition of which remained unchanged. Non-executive directors. Executive directors. The Shareholders' meeting of 27 March 2020 resolved that, as from the effective date of the redomiciliation, Ernst&Young Accountants LLP succeed, without any interruption, to EY S.p.A. in the mandate of independent external auditor. Taking into account that the redomiciliation became effective as of 4 July 2020, the Board of Directors' meeting held on 6 July 2020 approved EY S.p.A. to carry out the independent external audit on the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020, which is not therefore reviewed by an auditor under the definition of Article 5:25d paragraph 4 Wft (Dutch Financial Reporting Supervision Act). 7 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Campari Group half year report on operations at 30 June 2020 Updates on the coronavirus, Covid-19 outbreak The coronavirus emergency is still ongoing worldwide, and many countries are going through the peak of the pandemic which is still rising in some areas of the globe, such as the US, where there seems to be a resurgence in those States that reopened early. Moreover, it is also accelerating in Brazil, which seems to have entered its hardest phase with a surge of contagion, South Africa, India and Pakistan. The situation in the European Union seems to be improving day by day, with countries progressively exiting from lockdown and reopening state borders. Many countries have begun to put in place cautious and progressive plans for a gradual return to a 'new normal', still expected to differ materially from the pre-Covid 19 situation. Restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus were eased slightly in Italy from May, with certain other European countries doing likewise shortly thereafter. This includes the UK, although adopting a very cautious approach, inviting people to limit travel and to observe social distancing measures. However, the overall scenario still appears to be deeply uncertain as regards the possible future development of the pandemic, within a radically changed global environmental context. With regard to the Campari Group organization, local offices have started to gradually reopen in some geographical areas, while strictly complying with safety measures set by local authorities and, wherever possible, with the smart-working policies being recommended for office-based employees, given that the safety and wellbeing of Camparistas is a top priority. Meanwhile, Group plants have gradually returned to regular work shifts but with the extra safety measures already in place being maintained and enhanced to keep employees safe and healthy. Governments and institutions across the world agree in saying that we are facing one of the most severe economic crises in a century. However, looking at Campari Group's current business, while the lockdown of the on-premise segment is significantly impacting markets that are historically exposed to this key channel (like Italy), encouraging trends can be observed across selected markets as the restrictive measures to contain the pandemic are gradually lifted. While the initial outcome looks favourable, a high level of uncertainty remains, as the economy may take a very long time to recover to pre-Covid-19 levels. Many on-premise outlets are not re-opening, and although a considerable number of outlets have expanded their outdoor spaces to give customers a greater sense of safety, many people are still very cautious and are avoiding public places, and social distancing is also reducing the number of clients that can be served. The off-premise channel has experienced a much more contained exposure. However, despite positive growth being achieved in this channel, with consumers of Campari Group brands starting to experiment and prepare their favourite cocktails at home, this favourable trend has not been able to compensate for the on-premise losses, particularly in those markets where consumers habitually consume spirits outside the home. Based on analyses of sell-out statistics and consumer data, other changes in consumer habits have been detected during the Covid-19 outbreak. In particular, e-commerce as well as effective digital marketing and online brand- building investments, are becoming more significant and are spearheading a way forward for the future. In this regard, the acquisition of a 49% interest in Tannico (an online wines and premium spirits platform) confirms the willingness of the Group to follow the path of e-commerce and digital marketing, on top of a deep digital transformation across the entire organization. Moreover, the completion of the Tannico transaction, together with the acquisitions of Champagne Lallier and the Group's distribution company in France (despite the unprecedented conditions in terms of working environment and overall uncertainty experienced in the first half of 2020) have confirmed the agility of the Campari Group in mastering new challenges whilst confirming its long-term objectives in terms of business growth and development commitments. They are also concrete evidence of the Group's seriousness and determination to engage in major projects that leverage online digital technologies and expand on smart working. Half year report on operations 8 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Main brand-building activities The brand portfolio represents a strategic asset for the Campari Group. One of the main pillars of the Group's mission is to build and develop brands. The Group has an ongoing commitment to investment in marketing designed to strengthen the recognition and reputation of iconic and distinctive brands in the key markets, as well as launching and developing them in new high-potential geographical regions. The Group is developing its strategies with an increasing focus on the on-premise distribution channel, deemed to be the key to brand-building, and on new communications tools, especially the digital media channel, which is considered strategic thanks to its interactive, customisable and measurable properties. The main marketing initiatives undertaken in the first half of 2020, focused on global and regional priority brands, are set out below. Sponsorship and events have been reshaped since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Marketing activities have been mainly focused on digital activations while brand-activation activities aimed at consumers and commercial partners in the on-premise and Global Travel Retail channels were suspended or postponed during the outbreak. As a result of the restrictive measures gradually introduced to fight the pandemic, the visitor centres around the world were temporarily closed. Some of them gradually reopened in June 2020 with reduced opening hours, tours and experiences, while complying rigorously with the emergency health measures in force to protect the health of both Camparistas and guests. Global priority brands Aperol In June 2020, the Aperol digital campaign The sound of togetherness was launched in 20 countries. The campaign features a series of scenes of consumers at home, showing their moments of 'conviviality' during the lockdown period while enhancing the positive mood that people have in common. In the United States, in May 2020, Aperol launched the digital campaign Elevate summer moments with Aperol Spritz at home on social media and partnered with Spotify to drive awareness and consideration by focusing on Aperol Spritz as the perfect summer cocktail for at home consumption. At the same time Aperol kicked off a social media initiative #TogetherWeToast, encouraging consumers to spread positivity by posting a virtual toast to a friend and in turn support US hospitality workers. From the end of first quarter 2020, following the outbreak of Covid-19,Aperol digital experiences were implemented across markets to entertain people with the positive and light-hearted mood of Aperol Spritz. In United Kingdom, Australia, Spain and Germany, Aperol virtual toast events were carried out to enhance virtual connection and promoting at home consumption, in some cases with the collaboration of chefs, influencers, DJ sets and concerts. In addition, several successful charity initiatives were promoted by Aperol under 'Together we Can', involving donations to good causes in Italy while maintaining an active involvement of the audience and strengthening the concept of Togetherness. For additional information, see note-Significant events during and after the end of the period, in the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. In January 2020, for the fourth year in a row, Aperol was the official aperitif of the Australian Tennis Open, renewing its official partnership. Pop-up bars and gardens were specially designed for the two main brand experiences, Club Aperol and Casa Aperol. In February 2020, Aperol was the official sponsor of the Venice Carnival, one of the most famous public celebrations in Italy. The sponsorship, giving a great resonance to the brand in Venice after the centenary celebration, included the Carnival's opening dinner at the Casino and nine days of activities brought to life mainly in St. Mark's Square, which was completely coloured in orange with two bars and a large Aperol-branded stage. Each year a young Venetian woman is chosen as 'angel' of the year and floats down on a cable from the bell tower into the square. This year, she was dressed in a long orange gown inspired by the colour of Aperol. Campari From June 2020, Campari Negroni RTE (ready-to-enjoy), the Negroni being the second most consumed and renowned classic cocktail in the world (according to Drinks 2019), was gradually launched globally with a 50 cl bottle offering. At the end of first quarter 2020, after the outbreak of Covid-19, Campari launched a series of local digital initiatives: As the official partners of the 22 nd Biennale of Sydney , the biggest cultural event in Australia, Campari switched from an offline to an online event, and invited visitors to live an experience from home, visiting the exhibition online and attending virtual workshops.

, the biggest cultural event in Australia, Campari switched from an offline to an online event, and invited visitors to live an experience from home, visiting the exhibition online and attending virtual workshops. In Italy and Germany, Campari organized Drink delivery experiences at home , collaborating with delivery companies. A perfect serve kit was created to educate consumers on how to make cocktails at home. Half year report on operations 9 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 In the United Kingdom, Campari launched the initiative "Campari reopens". Some of the world-best bars, such as the Dante in New York, Drink Kong in Rome, and Three Sheets in London, were virtually reopened, allowing consumers to experience a top-end bar, creating their own cocktails in a Campari masterclass with a world-class bartender. In February 2020, Campari sponsored the Vienna Opera Ball, one of the biggest cultural events in Austria, which also attracts significant media coverage in Europe, Japan and the United States. Wild Turkey In June 2020, the 6th release in the award-winning Wild Turkey Master's Keep series, Master's Keep Bottled in Bond, was launched globally. It is a 17-year-old Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey with the bottled-in-bond label, a certification that guarantees a strict production process and ensures incomparable flavour and consistency. In April 2020, the Wild Turkey Longbranch digital campaign was set in motion nationally in the United States. Talk Turkey, the first series of advertainment on the brand of the same name and starring Matthew McConaughey, got underway in 2019 and continued throughout the first quarter of 2020. SKYY A digital and social campaign We Are The Pride was launched in United States in June 2020 in support of the LGBTQ+ Community. The campaign featured pop star Kim Petras and RuPaul's Drag Race talents like Violet Chachki and Heidi N Closet. In February 2020, SKYY Vodka partnered with Mindshare in the United States to support LGBTQ+ journalism. Jamaican rums With reference to the Jamaican rums portfolio, the Appleton Estate brand was relaunched in Canada in February 2020 and in United States and Jamaica in May 2020. The new packaging design emphasizes the brand's premium characteristics and the minimum aging statement. In addition, a new range of aged rum, Kingston 62, was launched in the Jamaican market in the first quarter 2020. Grand Marnier In June 2020, Grand Marnier launched a new global social media campaign aimed at enabling consumer to find their own Grand Moment in everyday life by taking good care of themselves and finding their own new normality. International bartenders hosted live sessions on Instagram with social clips by Master Blender Patrick Raguenaud, brand ambassador of Grand Marnier. In January 2020, the new Cuvée du Centenaire, created in 1927 to celebrate the first century of the House of Marnier Lapostolle, was rolled out worldwide with premium packaging inspired by the art nouveau movement. Regional priority brands Concerning the regional priority brands, the new packaging of Bisquit&DubouchéVS and VSOP was launched in Belgium, while Espolòntequila received the Impact Hot Brand 2019 award for the fourth year in a row. Half year report on operations 10 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Group financial review Information relevant to the Directors' report on the significant events that took place during and after the end of the period, may be found in the paragraph 'Significant events during and after the end of the period' of Campari Group's half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. During the first half of 2020 certain adjustments, on the purchase price allocation related to the acquisitions completed in 2019 were recorded. Those changes required some of the balances stated at 31 December 2019 to be shown differently, as detailed in the note 2 ii-Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December 2019 of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 to which reference is made. These adjustments did not have a significant impact on the income statement or cash flow for the half year period ending 30 June 2020. Sales performance Overall performance In the first half of 2020, the Group's net sales totalled €768.7 million, with an overall decrease of -9.4% compared to the first half of 2019. The organic growth component showed a negative trend with a contribution of -11.3%.The exchange rate component was slightly negative at-0.2%,while the perimeter effect was positive at +2.1%. first half 2020 first half 2019 total change 6 months change, of which change % second quarter exchange € million % € million % € million total organic perimeter organic rate(1) Americas 358.1 46.6% 384.6 45.3% -26.5 -6.9% -7.6% 0.6% 0.1% -13.5% Southern Europe, Middle East 182.6 23.8% 243.6 28.7% -61.1 -25.1% -32.8% 7.7% - -39.8% and Africa North, Central and Eastern Europe 172.0 22.4% 165.5 19.5% 6.5 3.9% 5.9% -2.0% 0.1% 5.4% Asia-Pacific 55.9 7.3% 54.4 6.4% 1.6 2.9% 7.1% - -4.2% 10.1% Total 768.7 100.0% 848.2 100.0% -79.5 -9.4% -11.3% 2.1% -0.2% -15.9% Includes the effects associated with hyperinflation in Argentina. Organic change Organic sales registered a decline of -11.3% in the first half of 2020. The full effect of the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent general restrictions to contain the spread of the virus across all markets was experienced in the second quarter (-15.9%), which worsened, as expected, after the initial effects in first quarter (-5.3%). The organic performance recorded in the first half was therefore heavily affected by the lockdown measures implemented to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, combined with an unfavourable comparison base (+8.0% in first half 2019). In particular, the measures to combat the virus subsequently had a great impact on the on-premise skewed markets (a channel which represents approximately 40% of overall sales for the Group), partly mitigated by resilient growth in off-premise skewed markets although shipments were still below positive sell-out trends across many markets. Strong brand momentum continued, though heavily affected by market-specific channel skew and destocking initiatives implemented at wholesaler level. After having impacted the Chinese market at the beginning of the year, the pandemic first hit the European region, and in particular the Italian market, whose key aperitifs segment is particularly exposed. Despite a very positive start to the year, progressively, almost all key markets were affected by the pandemic and subsequent lockdown during the second quarter of 2020. This occurred even in markets where the off-premise channel is structurally more relevant. During the last part of the second quarter, encouraging trends were observed across some markets where the restrictive measures to contain the pandemic have gradually been lifted. However, a high level of uncertainty remains given that the economies of multiple markets may take a very long time to recover to pre- Covid-19 levels. The breakdown of on and off-premise channels for net sales in 2019 for the geographical areas covered by the Group is shown below. percentage on 2019 net sales of on-off premise channels % on-premise % off-premise Americas 35% 65% of which United States 30% 70% Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa 65% 35% of which Italy 70% 30% North, Central and Eastern Europe 30% 70% of which Germany 30% 70% Asia-Pacific 30% 70% of which Australia 15% 85% Group average 40% 60% Half year report on operations 11 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 With regard to brand performance, the overall picture shows an across-the-board decline in all three segments, with the global priority brands reporting -9.9%, the regional priority brands -11.5%, and the local priority brands -13.1%. The main trends by geographical region and by priority brand are shown below. Geographical regions

The Americas region recorded a decline of -7.6%(-13.5% in the second quarter): the resilient performance of off-premise skewed Canada (+9.6%) was unable to offset the decline in the United States (-4.1%), Jamaica (-8.9%), Mexico (-48.3%) and the South American countries, particularly Brazil (-8.5%) and Argentina (-22.1%).

region recorded a decline of -7.6%(-13.5% in the second quarter): the resilient performance of off-premise skewed Canada (+9.6%) was unable to offset the decline in the United States (-4.1%), Jamaica (-8.9%), Mexico (-48.3%) and the South American countries, particularly Brazil (-8.5%) and Argentina (-22.1%). The Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa region reported an organic decrease in sales of -32.8%(-39.8% in the second quarter), driven by the negative performance of its core market, Italy (-33.1%), the Global Travel Retail channel (-60.7%), Spain (-49.3%) and South Africa (-112.3%) whose decline was amplified by a route-to-market change.

region reported an organic decrease in sales of -32.8%(-39.8% in the second quarter), driven by the negative performance of its core market, Italy (-33.1%), the Global Travel Retail channel (-60.7%), Spain (-49.3%) and South Africa (-112.3%) whose decline was amplified by a route-to-market change. The Northern, Central and Eastern Europe region showed positive organic growth of +5.9% (+5.4% in the second quarter). Specifically, resilient growth in the region was sustained by Russia (+19.2%), the United Kingdom (+36.2%) and Germany (+3.4%).

region showed positive organic growth of +5.9% (+5.4% in the second quarter). Specifically, resilient growth in the region was sustained by Russia (+19.2%), the United Kingdom (+36.2%) and Germany (+3.4%). The Asia-Pacific region recorded a positive performance of +7.1% (+10.1% in the second quarter); this was driven by Australia, the region's core market, which increased by +18.7%, and China (+26.2%), which more than offset the negative decline in the rest of the region, especially Japan, which suffered from the destocking carried out ahead of route-to-market changes.

region recorded a positive performance of +7.1% (+10.1% in the second quarter); this was driven by Australia, the region's core market, which increased by +18.7%, and China (+26.2%), which more than offset the negative decline in the rest of the region, especially Japan, which suffered from the destocking carried out ahead of route-to-market changes. Brands

The Group's global priority brands registered an organic sales decrease of -9.9%. The positive contribution of the Jamaican rums portfolio was more than offset by the decline in both Aperol and Campari, mainly due the core Italian market impacted by on-premise closures since March and only partly mitigated by the gradual reopening in late June, with growth in off-premise-skewed markets entirely offset. Grand Marnier, SKYY and Wild Turkey declined overall due to destocking in the key US market.

registered an organic sales decrease of -9.9%. The positive contribution of the Jamaican rums portfolio was more than offset by the decline in both Aperol and Campari, mainly due the core Italian market impacted by on-premise closures since March and only partly mitigated by the gradual reopening in late June, with growth in off-premise-skewed markets entirely offset. Grand Marnier, SKYY and Wild Turkey declined overall due to destocking in the key US market. The regional priority brands recorded an organic decrease of -11.5%, largely due to a decrease in sales of the core brands such as Cinzano, GlenGrant, the bitters and Bulldog with the exception of Espolòn and Forty Creek, which registered resilient growth.

recorded an organic decrease of -11.5%, largely due to a decrease in sales of the core brands such as Cinzano, GlenGrant, the bitters and Bulldog with the exception of Espolòn and Forty Creek, which registered resilient growth. The local priority brands decreased by -13.1%, as a result of the decline in sales of Campari Soda and Crodino, despite the positive performance of Wild Turkey ready-to-drink, Cabo Wabo, Ouzo 12 and the Brazilian brands. Perimeter variation The perimeter variation of +2.1% in the first half of 2020, compared with sales in the same period of 2019, is analysed in the table below. breakdown of the perimeter effect € million % on first half 2019 acquisitions (Rhumantilles, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos and Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S.(1)) 21.9 2.6% total acquisitions 21.9 2.6% discontinued agency brands (4.2) -0.5% total discontinued agency brands (4.2) -0.5% total perimeter effect 17.7 2.1% Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), now named Campari France Distribution S.A.S.. Business acquisitions In the first half of 2020, the perimeter variation due to business acquisitions was positive at +2.6%. It was mainly driven by the acquisition of Rhumantilles, owner of the Trois Rivières and La Mauny brands, which contributed to the Group's results from 1 October 2019, as well as by the acquisition of Ancho Reyes and Montelobos, which contributed to the Group's results from 20 November 2019, and by the acquisition of RFD, which contributed to the Group's results from 28 February 2020. With regard to the RFD acquisition, it should be noted that sales of products in the Campari Group portfolio contributed to changes in organic sales growth as they were previously shown as Group sales by virtue of the distribution agreement that had existed prior to the acquisition, whereas sales of agency brands are classified as perimeter variations. The acquisition of Champagne Lallier, completed on 10 June 2020, was included in the consolidation perimeter from 30 June 2020 since there was no significant sales contribution between the two dates. Brands distributed The perimeter variation due to termination of the distribution of agency brands in the first half of 2020 amounted to -0.5% and related to non-core brands in Germany and Russia from 1 January 2020. Half year report on operations 12 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Exchange rate effects The exchange rate effect in the first half of 2020 was negative at -0.2%, due to the devaluation of almost all Group's currencies against the Euro, with the exception of the US, Canadian Dollars and Swiss Franc. The exchange rate effect includes the impact of applying the IFRS guidance on managing hyperinflation in Argentina, including both the conversion to Euros at the spot exchange rate at the end of the period of all the income statement items expressed in Argentine Pesos and the new method for calculating organic growth for the Argentine market. The table below shows the average exchange rates for the first half of 2020 and the spot rates at 30 June 2020 for the Group's most important currencies, together with the percentage change against the Euro, compared with the same period of 2019. average exchange rates spot exchange rates first half 2020 revaluation/(devaluation) 30 June 2020 revaluation/(devaluation) vs. first half 2019 vs. 30 June 2019 1 Euro % 1 Euro % US Dollar 1.101 2.6% 1.120 1.6% Canadian Dollar 1.503 0.2% 1.532 -2.8% Jamaican Dollars 153.453 -3.7% 156.607 -5.3% Mexican peso 23.860 -9.2% 25.947 -15.9% Brazilian Real 5.416 -19.9% 6.112 -28.8% Argentine Peso(1) 78.786 -38.4% 78.786 -38.4% Russia Roubles 76.687 -3.9% 79.630 -10.1% Australian Dollar 1.678 -4.6% 1.634 -0.6% Yuan Renminbi 7.747 -1.0% 7.922 -1.3% Great Britain Pounds 0.874 -0.1% 0.912 -1.7% Swiss Francs 1.064 6.2% 1.065 4.3% The average exchange rate of the Argentine Peso for both the first half of 2020 and the first half of 2019 was equal to the spot exchange rates at 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 respectively. Sales by region Sales for the first half of 2020 are analysed by geographical region and core market below. Unless otherwise stated, the comments relate to the organic change in each market. Americas The region, broken down into its core markets below, recorded an overall organic decrease of -7.6%(-13.5% in the second quarter). % of Group total change % first half 2020 first half 2019 6 months change, of which second total change quarter € million % € million % € million total organic perimeter exchange organic rate(1) US 32.1% 246.9 68.9% 248.8 64.7% -1.9 -0.8% -4.1% 0.9% 2.5% -8.6% Jamaica 5.4% 41.3 11.5% 47.1 12.2% -5.8 -12.3% -8.9% - -3.4% -10.7% Canada 3.6% 28.0 7.8% 25.5 6.6% 2.5 10.0% 9.6% 0.1% 0.3% 9.8% Brazil 1.6% 11.9 3.3% 16.3 4.2% -4.3 -26.7% -8.5% - -18.2% -4.3% Mexico 1.1% 8.6 2.4% 18.2 4.7% -9.6 -52.8% -48.3% 0.2% -4.7% -72.6% Other countries of the region 2.8% 21.4 6.0% 28.8 7.5% -7.4 -25.7% -24.9% 0.2% -1.0% -42.8% Americas 46.6% 358.1 100.0% 384.6 100.0% -26.5 -6.9% -7.6% 0.6% 0.1% -13.5% Includes the effects associated with hyperinflation in Argentina. In order to mitigate the hyperinflation effect in Argentina, the organic change in this market includes the component attributable to volumes sold only while the price variation, which includes the hyperinflation, is included in the exchange rate effect. The United States, the Group's largest market, with 32.1% of total sales, closed the first half of 2020 with an organic decrease of -4.1%(-8.6% in the second quarter), as a result of both a tough comparison base (+10.9% in first half 2019) as well as the effects of the Covid-19 restrictions impacting the on-premise channel (accounting for around 30% of the market net sales in 2019) that were introduced at the end of the first quarter and amplified in the second quarter. The US remains in a critical situation regarding the Covid-19 pandemic, with a slow and uncertain recovery of the economy. Key brands, such as Campari, Aperol, the Jamaican rum portfolio and Espolòn, registered positive growth but this was more than offset by the decline of Wild Turkey, SKYY and Grand Marnier which suffered from a destocking effect at wholesaler level. Despite this, brand momentum in the off- premise channel remains strong across the whole portfolio, with sell-out at +40.3% overall and strong double-digit growth in all core brands since lockdown1, outperforming the local market by +13.0 percentage points, while destocking impacted shipments which are lagging behind more positive depletion and sell-out trends. Jamaica recorded a decrease in sales of -8.9%(-10.7% in the second quarter), penalised in particular by closures in the on-premise channel and a sharp fall in tourist flows caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. The effect was exacerbated by an unfavourable comparison base with the first half of 2019 (+18.6%), despite good continued momentum in Wray&Nephew Overproof. 1 Source: US Nielsen data xAOC+Total Liquor, representing c.34% of total US off-trade volume, from W/E 7 March 2020 till W/E 27 June 2020. Half year report on operations 13 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Canada, an off-premise skewed market, posted a positive performance of +9.6% in the period (+9.8% in the second quarter), due to the healthy contribution of Grand Marnier, Forty Creek, Appleton Estate and local brands. Brazil, a largely on-premise market, recorded a negative performance of -8.5%(-4.3% in the second quarter). The fall in sales of Campari, Aperol and SKYY Vodka was only partially offset by sales of local brands. The country is one of those currently most affected by the pandemic and the already critical macroeconomic situation remains delicate and uncertain. Mexico recorded an organic decline of -48.3%(-72.6% in the second quarter), mainly driven by SKYY ready-to- drink. The other countries recorded a slight overall fall in sales of -24.9%(-42.8% in the second quarter). Chile's positive performance was more than offset by the decrease in Argentina (-22.1%), a market that is still affected by an unstable economy, currently strained by the heavy impact of the pandemic, high inflation and a low propensity to spend. As a prudent measure to strip out the effects of inflation, the organic change in this market includes the component attributable to volumes sold only. Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa The region, which is broken down by core market in the table below, reported an organic decrease of -32.8%(-39.8% in the second quarter). change % of Group first half 2020 first half 2019 total 6 months change, of which % total change second quarter € million % € million % € million total organic perimeter exchange organic rate Italy 15.9% 122.3 67.0% 182.8 75.0% -60.5 -33.1% -33.1% - - -39.3% France 4.5% 34.5 18.9% 19.5 8.0% 15.0 76.6% -0.6% 77.2% - 25.1% GTR(1) 0.6% 4.9 2.7% 13.7 5.6% -8.9 -64.7% -60.7% -4.0% 0.1% -93.2% Other countries of the region 2.7% 20.9 11.4% 27.6 11.3% -6.7 -24.2% -40.0% 15.5% 0.2% -64.5% Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa 23.8% 182.6 100.0% 243.6 100.0% -61.1 -25.1% -32.8% 7.7% - -39.8% (1) Global Travel Retail Italy recorded an organic decrease in sales of -33.1%(-39.3% in the second quarter), despite the positive start of the year (double-digit growth in the first two months of 2020); this was due to the negative performance of aperitifs, a key segment in the Italian market that is particularly exposed to the on-premise channel and therefore susceptible to the measures taken following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, including the full shutdown of that channel, which accounted for 70% of the market's net sales in 2019. The limitations on customer traffic in the off-premise channel, which remained in place until mid-June, also impacted the market performance. Measures are gradually easing, thanks to the containment of infections, with consumers gradually returning to bars with outdoor space. However, the Italy economy is still going through a period of strong tensions. France was almost flat at -0.6% (+25.1% in the second quarter), helping to recover the first quarter destocking ahead of a route-to-market change, with solid growth in Aperol. The Global Travel Retail channel recorded an organic decrease of -60.7%(-93.2% in the second quarter). The channel is the most heavily impacted by measures introduced following the outbreak of Covid-19 aimed at limiting to the maximum the movement of people through travel bans. The other countries in the region reported an overall fall of -40.0%(-64.5% in the second quarter); this was mainly due to South Africa, after planned destocking ahead of some route-to-market changes, as well as the tough comparison base. Spain was very weak due to its skew towards the on-premise channel, negatively impacted by Covid-19, with a weak performance particularly for Campari, Aperol and Bulldog. Nigeria, thanks to Campari, recorded double-digit growth in a volatile environment with ongoing socio-economic instability. Half year report on operations 14 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Northern, Central and Eastern Europe The region recorded overall organic growth of +5.9% (+5.4% in the second quarter), spread across its core markets. change % of Group first half 2020 first half 2019 total 6 months change, of which % total change second quarter € million % € million % € million total organic perimeter exchange organic rate Germany 10.1% 77.3 45.0% 77.0 46.5% 0.4 0.5% 3.4% -2.9% - 5.9% Russia 2.0% 15.6 9.0% 14.5 8.7% 1.1 7.4% 19.2% -7.5% -4.3% 7.7% United Kingdom 3.0% 23.1 13.4% 16.9 10.2% 6.1 36.1% 36.2% - -0.1% 35.1% Other countries of the region 7.3% 56.1 32.6% 57.1 34.5% -1.1 -1.8% -3.2% -0.1% 1.5% -4.9% North, Central and Eastern Europe 22.4% 172.0 100.0% 165.5 100.0% 6.5 3.9% 5.9% -2.0% 0.1% 5.4% Sales in Germany were up by +3.4% (+5.9% in the second quarter), driven by the resilient performance of the aperitif brands, Aperol and Campari, whose sell-out trends remained in double-digits growth, and Ouzo 12, Bulldog and GlenGrant. The high exposure of this market to the off-premise channel (accounting for approximately 70% of the market net sales in 2019) positively contributed to organic performance. In contrast, weak sales were registered for Averna, SKYY Vodka and Frangelico. Russia recorded an increase of +19.2% in sales (+7.7% in the second quarter) thanks to Aperol and Mondoro. Sales in the United Kingdom increased by +36.2% (+35.1% in the second quarter). Growth in the period was sustained by Aperol, Wray&Nephew Overproof, Campari and Magnum tonic. Strong growth in the off-trade channel as well as unparalleled growth in the e-commerce channel were the key drivers during the lockdown. Performance in the other countries in the region was negative overall at -3.2%(-4.9% in the second quarter), although accompanied by the positive sales growth in Austria (Aperol and Campari), Switzerland (Aperol, Campari and Crodino) and Benelux (Aperol and Bulldog). Asia-Pacific This region, which is broken down by core market in the table below, recorded organic growth of +7.1% (+10.1% in the second quarter). change % of Group first half 2020 first half 2019 total 6 months change, of which % total change second quarter € million % € million % € million total organic perimeter exchange organic rate Australia 5.5% 42.6 76.2% 37.7 69.2% 5.0 13.2% 18.7% - -5.5% 19.2% Other countries of the region 1.7% 13.3 23.8% 16.7 30.8% -3.4 -20.5% -19.2% - -1.4% -8.7% Asia-Pacific 7.3% 55.9 100.0% 54.4 100.0% 1.6 2.9% 7.1% - -4.2% 10.1% In Australia, the region's largest market, organic growth in the period was positive at +18.7% (+19.2% in the second quarter), after a weak 2019 year end. Performance was weak in the early part of the year due to the bush fires in the country, while, in the last part of the period sustained sales were recorded particularly in the off-premise channel (accounting for approximately 85% of the market net sales in 2019). Sustained performance at double digit level was recorded for Wild Turkey ready-to-drink, Wild Turkey bourbon, American Honey, Campari and Espolòn. Sales in the other countries in the region fell by -19.2%(-8.7% in the second quarter). This was mainly due to the negative performance of sales in Japan, as a result of the destocking carried out by the Group ahead of the change in the route-to-market structure in the region, as well as the negative performance of sales in the rest of Asia, with the exception of China, which was positive overall in the first half of 2020. Sales by main brands at consolidated level The following table summarises growth (split into its various components) in the Group's main brands in the first half of 2020, broken down into the categories identified by the Group based on the priority (global, regional, local and other) assigned to them. The effects of new acquisitions are shown under the external growth component, represented by perimeter variations, and contributed to the Group's results from the day after the closing date of the acquisition, if not specified differently. With reference to the half year 2020, the Trois Rivières and La Mauny French rums were included in the regional priority brands, while the Duquesne brand was classified under local priority brands. The Ancho Reyes and Montelobos brands, resulting from the Half year report on operations 15 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 acquisition completed on 20 November 2019, were included under regional priority brands. The agency brands relating to the acquisition of RFD, which was completed on 28 February 2020, were included in the rest of the portfolio. It should be noted that the products belonging to the Campari Group portfolio sold by RFD continue to be reported as organic changes, in line with previous practice. Lallier, the Champagne brand resulting from the acquisition completed on 10 June 2020, was classified under regional priority brands. percentage weight % change in the half year, of which on Group sales total organic perimeter exchange rate Aperol 19.2% -11.4% -11.6% - 0.1% Campari 10.2% -10.9% -10.6% - -0.3% Wild Turkey portfolio(1)(2) 8.5% -6.3% -7.7% - 1.3% SKYY(1) 7.6% -15.0% -16.5% - 1.6% Grand Marnier 7.5% -7.7% -9.7% - 2.0% Jamaican rums portfolio(3) 5.9% 3.4% 4.9% - -1.5% global priority brands 58.8% -9.3% -9.9% - 0.5% Espolòn 5.0% 5.5% 3.3% - 2.2% Bulldog 0.6% -23.9% -22.9% - -1.0% GlenGrant 0.7% -32.2% -32.1% - -0.1% Forty Creek 1.2% 14.4% 13.8% - 0.6% Bitter and Italian liquors(4) 3.1% -23.4% -23.5% - - Cinzano 2.5% -19.0% -17.5% - -1.4% Bisquit&Debouché - -83.9% -85.0% - 1.1% other(5) 3.0% 82.5% -0.1% 84.2% -1.6% regional priority brands 16.2% -3.0% -11.5% 8.3% 0.2% Campari Soda 2.9% -30.5% -30.5% - - Crodino 2.6% -34.5% -34.7% - 0.2% Wild Turkey portfolio ready-to-drink(6) 2.4% 17.8% 23.5% - -5.7% Dreher and Sagatiba 1.0% -1.4% 22.4% - -23.9% Other(7) 2.4% 15.5% 11.5% 2.8% 1.2% local priority brands 11.3% -15.1% -13.1% 0.4% -2.4% rest of the portfolio 13.7% -11.5% -15.5% 5.6% -1.6% Total 100.0% -9.4% -11.3% 2.1% -0.2% Excludes ready-to-drink. Includes American Honey. Includes Appleton Estate and Wray&Nephew Overproof rum. Includes Braulio, Cynar, Averna and Frangelico. Includes Riccadonna, Mondoro, Trois Rivières, La Mauny, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos. Includes American Honey ready-to-drink. Includes Duquesne. % change in the second quarter organic -17.6%-19.1%-2.9%-25.5%-8.3% 6.0% -14.3% -0.4%-27.1%-31.1% 20.5% -33.1%-26.7%-93.5% 13.2% -14.5% -38.9%-46.8% 31.4% 43.3% 10.8% -17.3% -23.4% -15.9% The Group's global priority brands (58.8% of sales) fell by -9.9% at organic level, with an overall decrease of -9.3%, an exchange rate effect of +0.5% and a neutral perimeter effect. The comments below relate to the organic performance of individual brands. Aperol recorded a fall in sales of -11.6% during the period. The brand registered an accelerated decline (-17.6%) in the second quarter peak period driven by the double-digit decline in the core on-premise-skewed Italian market, which accounted for 35% of Aperol sales in 2019. Global Travel Retail channel also registered a strong decline due to limited traffic numbers since March as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Resilient growth, however, was recorded in Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Austria, Switzerland Russia and Belgium. Organic growth excluding Italy and Global Travel Retail channel would have been +4%. Campari closed the period with a decline of -10.6%, mainly due to the impact of the virus on the core Italian market with key on-premise outlets being closed in the second quarter peak period, as well as Jamaica and Brazil. In contrast, positive results were registered in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria and Nigeria. The Wild Turkey portfolio, which includes American Honey, showed a reduction in sales of -7.7% in the period, against a tough comparison base (+11.4% in first half 2019) and destocking in the US during the first quarter ahead of new packaging, which has been postponed. Sales in the second quarter within the US are progressively improving thanks to the off-trade channel, with depletions and sell-out trends tracking ahead of shipments. Japan also declined due to the destocking carried out by the Group ahead of the planned change in the region's route- to-market structure. Australia, however, registered continued positive growth. Grand Marnier recorded a decline of -9.7%, mainly due to the fall in sales in the core United States market, resulting from the brand's heavy on-premise skew and destocking at wholesaler level, despite positive off-premisesell-out trends. In Canada, its second-largest market by size, the brand achieved positive results. SKYY closed the first half of 2020 with a fall of -16.5%, mainly due to the key United State market, with destocking at wholesaler level in the second quarter (-20.0%) with core vodka outperforming flavours. Core SKYY vodka depletions and sell-out trends moved to high-single digit territory. There was positive growth in China, but this was unable to offset declines across other key international markets. The Jamaican rums portfolio (Appleton Estate and Wray&Nephew Overproof) recorded an organic growth of +4.9% in the period. Wray&Nephew Overproof achieved very positive results thanks to the good performances in the United States and the United Kingdom, boosted by Jamaica, the brand's key market. Sales of Appleton Estate Half year report on operations 16 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 were negative (-4.0%), mainly due to Jamaica, which was not completely offset by the good performances in Canada and the United States. The regional priority brands (16.2% of the Group's sales) posted an organic decline of -11.5%, with an overall decrease of -3.0%, an exchange rate effect of +0.2% and a perimeter effect of +8.3%. The comments below relate to the organic performance of individual brands. Espolòn (+3.3%) recorded a positive performance in the United States despite a flatter second quarter due a tough comparison base from last year (+71.8%) and is lagging behind stronger depletion and sell-out trends. Bulldog sales fell (-22.9%), due to very negative performances in the Global Travel Retail channel and in its core market Spain, which suffered from the on-premise skew as well as persistent strong category competition. The overall performance was partly mitigated by positive results in Germany and Belgium. GlenGrant recorded a negative performance of -32.1% in the period. This was mainly due to the decline in the Global Travel Retail channel, which was particularly impacted by the effects of Covid-19, as well as sales in the United States, in France and in Italy. Enhanced focus on the gradual repositioning of the brand from high-volume and short-aged variants into premium higher-margin propositions continues. Forty Creek recorded a positive performance of +13.8%, thanks to the results achieved in Canada. Sales of Italian bitters and liqueurs (Cynar, Averna, Braulio and Frangelico) were negative overall (-23.5%) due to the declining trends in the main reference markets for each brand. Cinzano sales fell by -17.5% overall. In the vermouth segment, the negative performance was mainly attributable to Argentina and Italy, together with the Eastern Europe markets, where the decline was due to unfavourable comparison base as well as brand repositioning as traditional vermouth. The brand reported growth in Russia and Australia. Performance in the sparkling wines segment was negative due to the weakness in Germany, Italy as well as China and Russia. The Bisquit&Debouché brand, which had contributed to the Group's organic sales effect from February 2019, recorded an organic decline of -85.0%, mainly in South Africa, due to the planned destocking carried out ahead of some route-to-market changes. In the other brands, the good performance recorded in Russia by Mondoro was offset by the decline in sales of Riccadonna during the period, mainly attributable to the French market being impacted by declining shipments decline due to destocking ahead of route-to-market changes. The local priority brands (11.3% of the Group's portfolio) showed an organic sales decrease of -13.1%, with an overall variation of -15.1%, an exchange rate effect of -2.4% and a perimeter effect of +0.4%. The comments below relate to the organic performance of individual brands. The organic performance of the local priority brands is due to the contraction in sales of the Italian single-serve aperitifs, Campari Soda and Crodino, which were particularly impacted by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Italian key market, while the Brazilian brands (Dreher and Sagatiba), Ouzo and Wild Turkey ready-to-drink recorded a positive performance. The rest of the portfolio (13.7% particularly to SKYY ready-to-drinkready-to-drink2 in Italy. of the Group's sales) recorded a negative performance of -15.5%, due in Mexico, partly mitigated by the very positive performance of Aperol Spritz 2 A stand-alone brand not included in the Aperol brand performance. Half year report on operations 17 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Income statement Key highlights The income statement figures for the first half of 2020 suffered heavily from the effects of the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, although the containment measures aimed at restricting people's movements and social contact were introduced progressively at global level and varied considerably between countries in both intensity and timescale. Even in countries that are slowly emerging from the lockdown with the gradual reopening of activities and the state borders, the economic situation is still compromised and is characterized by an expected long recovery period. Therefore, despite a markedly favourable start to the year in many geographical regions, the first half of 2020 includes the effects of a new economic reality, which was in no way foreseeable. The severe restrictions, including the suspension of productive activities defined as non-essential (which does not include beverages), have had a great impact on the end clients' propensity to consume, with consequent repercussions for the Group's business, particularly in on-premise skewed markets where the high-margin aperitif business was mostly affected in its peak period. Nonetheless the strong brand momentum continued as sell-out trends in the off-premise channel remained very healthy and above shipments across brands and regions due to destocking. While there are no issues with business continuity, the overall effect has resulted in a negative organic performance for all the profitability indicators monitored by the Group. Specifically, net sales, gross margin, contribution margin and result from recurring activities (EBIT adjusted) showed an organic decline of -11.3%,-16.3%,-14.7% and -30.8% respectively. All the indicators therefore show a greater decrease than sales, with a resulting dilution in margins. This is attributable to the lower absorption of fixed costs due to the strong contraction in sales and a tough comparison base compared with the first half of 2019 (EBIT adjusted +10.6% in value in first half 2019). Cost analysis was carried out on discretionary spending with the aim of reducing or postponing costs associated with activities not deemed to be a priority, including some spending on marketing and projects not strictly connected with business continuity. Structure costs optimization strategies were implemented at Group level, particularly during the second quarter, namely freezing policies on hiring, as well as overall cost containment for variable costs and travel expenses, which saw a reduction following the lockdown due to the pandemic and an intensive use of smart-working practises in the Group's offices. Nonetheless, no structural downsizing actions were taken as regards the Group's infrastructure, confirming the long-term development strategy of the Group. Moreover, the available resources have been re-directed to activities useful in the new environment, such as the shift of investments from the on-premise channel into digital brand building and online brand activation initiatives as well as e-commerce, the strengthening of IT support activities, the monitoring of supplies and customer performances, the management of the financial structure to prevent liquidity issues, and a redefinition of ways of working by introducing new protocols, work practices and safety measures. The perimeter variations relate to the acquisitions of Rhumantilles, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos, which were completed in the latter part of 2019 and the recent acquisition of RFD, which was finalised on 28 February 2020, net of the termination of some low-margin distribution agreements. The acquisition of Lallier was completed on 10 June 2020 and was included in the consolidation perimeter from 30 June 2020 onwards as the business contribution between the two dates was not meaningful. With regard to the total changes in profitability indicators, the favourable exchange rate effect, driven by the strengthening of the US dollar, was partly offset by the depreciation of the currencies in the Group's main emerging markets, and more than offset the negative perimeter impact. half year report on operations 18 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 The table below shows the income statement(1) for the first half of 2020 and a breakdown of the total change by organic growth, external growth and exchange rate effects. of which due to first half 2020 first half 2019 total change of which organic of which external exchange rates and hyperinflation € million % € million % € million % € million % € million % € million % Net sales(2) 768.7 100.0 848.2 100.0 (79.5) -9.4% (95.7) -11.3% 17.7 2.1% (1.5) -0.2% Cost of goods sold (315.8) (41.1) (322.3) (38.0) 6.6 -2.0% 10.0 -3.1% (11.9) 3.7% 8.5 -2.6% Gross profit 452.9 58.9 525.8 62.0 (72.9) -13.9% (85.7) -16.3% 5.8 1.1% 6.9 1.3% Advertising and promotional costs (121.8) (15.8) (151.5) (17.9) 29.7 -19.6% 30.6 -20.2% (1.0) 0.6% 0.1 -0.1% Contribution margin 331.1 43.1 374.3 44.1 (43.2) -11.5% (55.1) -14.7% 4.9 1.3% 7.1 1.9% Selling, general (200.7) (26.1) (194.0) (22.9) (6.7) 3.5% (0.4) 0.2% (8.2) 4.2% 1.9 -1.0% and administrative expenses Result from recurring activities 130.4 17.0 180.3 21.3 (49.9) -27.7% (55.5) -30.8% (3.4) -1.9% 8.9 4.9% (EBIT adjusted) Adjustments to operating income (27.4) (3.6) (8.6) (1.0) (18.8) 217.6% (expenses) Operating result 103.0 13.4 171.7 20.2 (68.7) -40.0% Financial income (expenses) (19.2) (2.5) (15.1) (1.8) (4.0) 26.5% Adjustments to financial income 1.6 0.2 - - 1.6 - (expenses) Put option, earn out income 15.7 2.0 (3.0) (0.4) 18.7 - (expenses) and hyperinflation effect Profit (loss) related to associates (0.2) - 0.1 - (0.3) - and joint ventures Profit before taxation 101.0 13.1 153.7 18.1 (52.7) -34.3% Taxation (28.2) (3.7) (30.9) (3.6) 2.6 -8.6% Net profit for the period 72.7 9.5 122.8 14.5 (50.0) -40.7% Non-controlling interests (0.2) - - - (0.2) - Group net profit for the period 73.0 9.5 122.8 14.5 (49.8) -40.6% Group net profit adjusted 77.6 10.1 116.7 13.8 (39.1) -33.5% Total depreciation and amortisation (39.4) (5.1) (34.8) (4.1) (4.6) 13.2% (2.4) 6.8% (2.7) 7.7% 0.5 -1.4% EBITDA Adjusted 169.7 22.1 215.1 25.4 (45.4) -21.1% (53.1) -24.7% (0.7) -0.3% 8.5 3.9% EBITDA 142.4 18.5 206.5 24.3 (64.1) -31.1% For information on the definition of alternative performance measures, see the section 'Definitions and reconciliation of the Alternative Performance Measures' in the next part of this half year report. Sales after deduction of excise duties. The decrease in profitability in the first half of 2020 shown by the operating profitability indicators, expressed as a percentage (basis points) of total net sales and organic sales, is shown in the following table(1). margin accretion (dilution) in basis points(2) Total Organic Cost of goods sold (310) (350) Gross margin (310) (350) Advertising and promotional costs 200 180 Contribution margin (110) (170) Selling, general and administrative expenses (320) (300) Result from recurring activities (EBIT adjusted) (430) (470) For information on the definition of alternative performance measures, see the section 'Definitions and reconciliation of the Alternative Performance Measures' in the next part of this half year report. There may be rounding effects given that the corresponding basis points have been rounded to the nearest ten. Income statement in detail The key income statement items are analysed below. See the previous section for a detailed analysis of sales for the period. The gross margin for the period was €452.9 million, -13.9% on the same period in 2019. The organic component was -16.3%, which was higher than the organic decrease in sales (-11.3%), while the growth components attributable to the exchange rate effect and perimeter variation were marginally positive at +1.3% and +1.1% respectively. As a percentage of sales, the gross margin fell overall, from 62.0% in the first half of 2019 to 58.9% in the corresponding period in 2020, with a decrease in total and organic profitability of 310 and 350 basis points respectively. The organic contraction in margins was driven by an unfavourable product/market mix, which was affected by the weak performance of high-margin brands, such as aperitifs in Italy, the category's main market, in their peak season, as well as the lower contribution of some of the high-margin markets, particularly the United States, which was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The exchange rate effect of a 100 basis point accretion more than offset the perimeter effect having 60 basis point dilution. Advertising and promotional costs were €121.8 million, down by -19.6% overall compared with the same period in 2019. As a percentage of sales, they decreased from 17.9% to 15.8% in the first half 2020, with an overall accretive effect on sales of 200 basis points. Marketing costs decreased by -20.2% organically in value terms. This was mainly due to cost containment measures and the postponement of some initiatives in the on-premise and Global Travel Retail channels, enabling investments to be redirected from the on-premise channel to digital brand building and online brand activation and e-commerce initiatives aimed at engaging consumers and industry professionals through social media and driving consumption through e-commerce platforms. half year report on operations 19 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 The contribution margin was €331.1 million, a decrease of -11.5% overall on the same period in 2019. As a percentage of sales, it was at 43.1%, an overall decrease of 110 basis points compared with the first half of 2019. The organic growth component fell by -14.7%, more than the decline in organic sales growth (-11.3%), generating a dilutive effect of 170 basis points. The impact of the perimeter variation was positive at +1.3%, with a dilutive effect on margins of 40 basis points; this was entirely offset by exchange rate variations with an accretive effect of 100 basis points (up by +1.9% on the same period in the previous year). Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to €200.7 million, up by +3.5% on the first half of 2019. Selling, general and administrative expenses as a percentage of sales amounted to 26.1%, compared with 22.9% in the same period of the previous year, with a resulting dilutive effect on margins of 320 basis points. Organic growth was almost flat at +0.2%, with a dilutive effect of 300 basis points on margins, as the lower absorption of fixed costs in a context of strong organic contraction in sales have been offset by a significant reduction in variable structure costs. Mitigation actions were mainly focused on containment of variable and discretionary costs, namely by freezing hiring policies and introducing a ban of travel expenses, while no structural downsizing actions were taken with regard to the business infrastructure, confirming the Group's long-term development strategy. Despite the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Group has confirmed the deployment of initiatives supporting the Group's long-term growth strategy previously planned and aimed at a continued strengthening of its route-to- market. Meanwhile, a cost analysis was carried out on discretionary spending with the aim of reducing or postponing costs associated with activities not deemed to be a priority and not strictly connected with business continuity. The structure costs optimization strategies started at Group level at the beginning of the second quarter led to an organic reduction in expenses of -7.5% in the second quarter of 2020 versus the same period of last year. The result from recurring activities (EBIT adjusted) was €130.4 million in first half 2020, an overall decrease of -27.7% on the same period in 2019. Adjusted return on sales (ROS) was 17.0% (21.3% in the first half of 2019). The organic decline component was -30.8%, with a tough comparison base with the same period in 2019 (+10.6%). The decline was considerably stronger than that of organic sales (-11.3%), resulting in a dilutive effect of 470 basis points. The impact of perimeter variations on adjusted EBIT was -1.9%, and mainly due to the unfavourable impact of recent acquisitions. In particular, the first-time consolidation of the French distributor, together with sales having been impacted by destocking and Covid-19, had a disproportional effect due to the lower absorption primarily of fixed structure costs. On the other hand, the exchange rate effect was +4.9%, mainly due to the strengthening of the US dollar against the Euro. Adjustments to operating income (expenses) showed a net charge of €27.4 million; this related mainly to the allocation of impairment loss on the Bulldog brand for an amount of €16.3 million3 as a consequence of the negative impact of Covid-19 on brand performance over a long-term horizon, donations of €2.7 million made by the Group to support the pandemic emergency, as well as costs associated with reorganisation activities impacting some of the Group's central operations, which were started in previous periods and are still in progress. The operating result for the first half of 2020 was €103.0 million, reflecting a decrease of -40.0% on the same period in 2019. The ROS, which measures the operating result as a percentage of net sales, amounted to 13.4% (20.2% in the first half of 2019). Depreciation and amortisation totalled €39.4 million, up +13.2% on the same period in 2019, of which +6.8% was at organic level. The perimeter variation relating to recent acquisitions had a significant impact, accounting for +7.7%. EBITDA adjusted was €169.7 million, a decrease of -21.1%, of which -24.7% was at organic level. The positive contribution of exchange rate effects of +3.9%, was completely offset by the organic and perimeter decrease of -0.3%. EBITDA was €142.4 million, a decrease of -31.1% compared with the first half of 2019 (€206.5 million). Net financial expenses totalled €19.2 million, increasing from the same period in 2019 (€15.1 million), due to the following factors: a higher negative component of €2.5 million relating to exchange rate differences;

negative effects on the current valuations of financial assets held in the portfolio and measured at fair value, totalling €1.4 million, due to the volatility and instability of the financial markets caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 3 Value determined based on average exchange rate for the period 1 January-30 June 2020, equivalent to €15.6 million at the closing exchange rate at 30 June 2020. half year report on operations 20 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Despite the fact that average level of debt at 30 June 2020, totalling €908.7 million was only slightly higher than the value reported at 30 June 2019, totalling €892.5 million, the average cost of debt for the first half of 2020 (excluding the component relating to exchange rate effects) was 3.9%, showing an increase compared with the reported 3.7% for the same period in 2019. The increase is broadly attributable to the persistent significant negative carry due to the interest paid on existing medium and long-term debt, which is down compared to the same period in 2019, exceeding the positive interest accrued on available liquidity. Positive adjustments to financial income (expenses) of €1.6 million were recorded in the first half of 2020. These adjustments related mainly to a liability management transaction for the term loan subscribed in July 2019, to which minor amendments were made to benefit from better financial terms and conditions. The item income (expenses) relating to put options, earn out and hyperinflation effects was positive and totalled €15.7 million. It includes positive income of €16.8 million attributable to the non-casheffects of the remeasurement and discounting to present value of estimated liabilities for future commitments relating to earn out and minority shareholdings in acquired businesses. The decrease is almost entirely due to the revision of projected cash out from Bulldog earn out, the basis of estimate having been linked to the expected future brand performance: the revision was conducted in conjunction with an impairment test of intangible assets to ensure consistency. The item also includes expenses arising from the application of the hyperinflation management measures to the accounts for Argentina totalling €0.4 million in net expenses The profit (loss) related to associates and joint ventures was a charge of €0.2 million, mainly related the joint venture in Japan. Profit before taxation was €101.0 million, a decrease of -34.3%, as compared with the same period in 2019, equivalent to 13.1% (18.1% in the first half of 2019). Taxation totalled €28.2 million. The reported tax rate in first half 2020 was 28.0%, compared with a reported tax rate of 20.1% in the same period of previous year. The main driver for the reduction was the difference in the impact of the operating and financial adjustments. The normalised tax rate, i.e. the ratio of normalised income taxation to the Group's profit before taxation, excluding adjustments to operating, financial and tax income and expenses for the period, was 29.7% in the first half of 2020, slightly above the rate of 28.1% recognised in the first half of 2019. The period ending 30 June 2020 includes tax adjustments totalling €4.5 million, reflecting the tax effects arising from the operating and financial adjustments as well as other, purely fiscal, adjustments. This amount compares with the figure of €14.7 million in the first half of 2019, which included a one-off benefit of €12.5 million related to Patent Box tax regime: 2019 was the last year of the five years granted for the one-off tax relief based on the agreements signed with the Italian tax authorities. Lastly, excluding the impact of the non-cash component relating to the taxation effects of the amortisation of goodwill and brands, the 2020 half year tax rate for the cash components alone was 23.6%, only slightly above the rate of 23.2% estimated at 30 June 2019 on a consistent basis. The slight increase in both normalized and cash tax rates compared to the same period in 2019 was mainly driven by a different geographical mix, which reflected the different impacts deriving from the pandemic throughout the different geographies during the first half of 2020. Result relating to non-controllinginterests for the period was marginal and corresponds to a loss of €0.2 million. The Group's net profit was €73.0 million in first half 2020, a decrease of -40.6% compared with first half 2019, with a sales margin of 9.5%, lower compared with the 14.5% seen in the same period in previous year. However, after excluding adjustments to operating, financial and put options and earn out, the related tax effects and tax components, the Group's net profit was €77.6 million (€116.7 million in half year 2019). Basic and diluted earnings per share, were both €0.06, and amounted to €0.07, once adjusted for the afore-mentioned components. Adjusted basic earnings per share and adjusted diluted earnings per share were down by -33.9% and -34.5% respectively compared with the first half of 2019. half year report on operations 21 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Profitability by business area A breakdown of the four geographical regions in which the Group operates is given below and shows the percentage of sales and of the operating result for each segment for the two periods under comparison. Please refer to the 'Sales performance' section of this half year report on operations for a more detailed analysis of sales by business area for the year. first half 2020 first half 2019 net sales % of total result from % of total net sales % of total result from % of total recurring activities recurring activities € million % € million % € million % € million % Americas 358.1 46.6% 69.0 52.9% 384.6 45.3% 76.1 42.2% Southern Europe, Middle East 182.6 23.8% -1.8 -1.3% 243.6 28.7% 49.2 27.3% and Africa Northern, Central 172.0 22.4% 57.4 44.0% 165.5 19.5% 49.1 27.2% and Eastern Europe Asia-Pacific 55.9 7.3% 5.7 4.4% 54.4 6.4% 6.0 3.3% Total 768.7 100.0% 130.4 100.0% 848.2 100.0% 180.3 100.0% Americas The Americas region made the largest contribution to the Group in terms of both sales and the result from recurring activities, at 46.6% and 52.9% respectively. The direct markets of US, Jamaica, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Peru together account for nearly all the region's sales. The results for half year 2020 are shown below. organic first half 2020 first half 2019 total change organic change accretion/dilution of profitability € million % € million % € million % € million % basis points Net sales 358.1 100.0 384.6 100.0 (26.5) -6.9% (29.3) -7.6% - Gross margin 202.5 56.6 226.9 59.0 (24.4) -10.7% (32.9) -14.5% (440) Advertising and promotional costs (57.2) (16.0) (77.1) (20.0) 19.9 -25.8% 20.9 -27.1% 420 Selling, general and administrative expenses (76.3) (21.3) (73.7) (19.2) (2.6) 3.5% (2.7) 3.6% (230) Result from recurring activities 69.0 19.3 76.1 19.8 (7.1) -9.3% (14.7) -19.3% (250) The result from recurring activities decreased by -9.3% overall and recorded a sales margin of 19.3%, with an overall decrease of 50 basis points compared with same period the previous year. Organic change was -19.3%, having a dilutive effect of 250 basis points on profitability. The main factors that affected these organic results were as follows: - the gross margin decreased in value by -14.5% at organic level and, as this was lower than sales growth (- 7.6%), resulted in a consequent dilution of profitability of 440 basis points. The decline in gross profitability was mainly driven by an unfavourable sales mix by brand (high-margin global priorities in the US) and channel, the negative impact of elevated agave prices and lower absorption of fixed production costs; advertising and promotional costs reported an organic decrease of -27.1%, mainly due to cost mitigation initiatives and phasing on key global and regional brands due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with a shift from offline to online investments. The more than proportional decrease in these costs, compared with organic sales growth, had an accretive effect of 420 basis points;

reported an organic decrease of -27.1%, mainly due to cost mitigation initiatives and phasing on key global and regional brands due to the Covid-19 outbreak, with a shift from offline to online investments. The more than proportional decrease in these costs, compared with organic sales growth, had an accretive effect of 420 basis points; selling, general and administrative expenses increased by +3.6% at organic level, higher than organic sales growth, which resulted in a deterioration in profitability of 230 basis points, due to a lower absorption of fixed costs given the top-line decline, partly mitigated by the streamlining of some local structures in the region. Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa The Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa region is the Group's second-largest region in terms of net sales, at 23.8% and, during the first half of 2020, ranked last in terms of profitability at -1.3%. This region has been heavily affected by the lockdown measures implemented to fight the Covid-19 pandemic with Italy, the core market of the region, being particularly exposed to the on-premise and high-margin aperitifs business. Italy, France, Spain, South Africa and Nigeria, together with the Global Travel Retail channel, are the key markets and together account for nearly all the sales in this region. The results for first half 2020 are shown below. organic first half 2020 first half 2019 total change organic change accretion/dilution of profitability € million % € million % € million % € million % basis points Net sales 182.6 100.0 243.6 100.0 (61.1) -25.1% (79.9) -32.8% - Gross margin 112.7 61.8 165.2 67.8 (52.4) -31.7% (58.2) -35.2% (240) Advertising and promotional costs (32.8) (17.9) (38.2) (15.7) 5.4 -14.2% 5.7 -14.9% (420) Selling, general and administrative expenses (81.7) (44.8) (77.8) (31.9) (3.9) 5.0% 3.0 -3.9% (1,380) Result from recurring activities (1.8) (1.0) 49.2 20.2 (50.9) -103.6% (49.5) -100.6% (2,040) half year report on operations 22 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 The result from recurring operations decreased by -103.6% overall and recorded a sales margin of -1.0%, with an overall decrease of 2,110 basis points compared with same period of the previous year, in particular for the Italian market, despite a very positive start to the year. Organic change was -100.6%, having a dilutive effect of 2,040 basis points on profitability. The main drivers that affected these organic results were as follows: the gross margin showed an organic decrease of -35.2%, equivalent to a 240 basis points dilution, due to an unfavourable sales mix driven by on-premise closure, the high-margin aperitifs category being particularly affected. Italy and the Global Travel Retail channel were the most impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic. An overall negative performance was also seen in on-premise-skewed markets, such as Spain;

showed an organic decrease of -35.2%, equivalent to a 240 basis points dilution, due to an unfavourable sales mix driven by on-premise closure, the high-margin aperitifs category being particularly affected. Italy and the Global Travel Retail channel were the most impacted due to the travel restrictions imposed to contain the pandemic. An overall negative performance was also seen in on-premise-skewed markets, such as Spain; advertising and promotional costs were negative at -14.9% in comparison with the same period the previous year, decreasing less than sales growth, mainly due to a combination of decreased marketing initiatives in global priorities, following the decision to postpone or suspend some initiatives during the outbreak, and the shift from on-premise to online brand building investments in aperitifs to drive consumption momentum. The dilutive effect generated was 420 basis points;

were negative at -14.9% in comparison with the same period the previous year, decreasing less than sales growth, mainly due to a combination of decreased marketing initiatives in global priorities, following the decision to postpone or suspend some initiatives during the outbreak, and the shift from on-premise to online brand building investments in aperitifs to drive consumption momentum. The dilutive effect generated was 420 basis points; selling, general and administrative expenses diminished by -3.9% at organic level, though at a much lower rate that the top line, thus having a significant dilutive effect on profitability. This was due to lower fixed costs absorption, driven by the significant sales decline, despite the cost optimization initiatives implemented at Group level in the second quarter and aimed at overall cost containment, particularly of variable costs (including hiring freezes and a travel ban). Northern, Central and Eastern Europe The Northern, Central and Eastern Europe region is the Group's third-largest region in terms of net sales, and the second largest in terms of profitability, at 22.4% and 44.0% respectively. The high exposure of this geographical area to the off-premise channel positively contributed to containing the effects of the Covid-19 outbreak and supporting positive organic performance. The region includes the direct markets in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux, the UK, Russia and Ukraine, which represent nearly all the sales in the region, and the markets served by third-party distributors. The results for first half 2020 are shown below. organic first half 2020 first half 2019 total change organic change accretion/dilution of profitability € million % € million % € million % € million % basis points Net sales 172.0 100.0 165.5 100.0 6.5 3.9% 9.7 5.9% - Gross margin 111.6 64.9 108.5 65.5 3.2 2.9% 3.2 2.9% (180) Advertising and promotional costs (25.7) (14.9) (29.7) (17.9) 4.1 -13.7% 4.0 -13.4% 330 Selling, general and administrative expenses (28.6) (16.6) (29.6) (17.9) 1.1 -3.7% 1.1 -3.7% 160 Result from recurring activities 57.4 33.4 49.1 29.7 8.3 16.9% 8.3 16.8% 310 The result from recurring activities rose by +16.9% overall and recorded a sales margin of 33.4%, an increase of 370 basis points compared with the same period the previous year. Organic growth was +16.8%, which generated an improvement in profitability of 310 basis points due to the following: the gross margin showed solid organic growth of +2.9%, although lower than sales growth. This led to a dilution of profitability of 180 basis points due to the unfavourable geographic mix (outperformance of Russia);

showed solid organic growth of +2.9%, although lower than sales growth. This led to a dilution of profitability of 180 basis points due to the unfavourable geographic mix (outperformance of Russia); advertising and promotional costs decreased by -13.4%, with measures to contain the spending or postpone costs associated with discretionary brand building investments and changes in mix. The improvement in profitability generated was 330 basis points;

decreased by -13.4%, with measures to contain the spending or postpone costs associated with discretionary brand building investments and changes in mix. The improvement in profitability generated was 330 basis points; selling, general and administrative expenses showed a reduction of -3.7% due to cost containment initiatives namely relating to variable costs, with an accretive effect of 160 basis point on profitability. Asia-Pacific The Asia-Pacific region includes the Group's own Australian sales platform, as well as markets served by joint ventures and third-party distributors. The region's contribution to the Group's net sales and result from recurring activities in first half of 2020 were 7.3% and 4.4% respectively. The results for first half 2020 are shown below. organic first half 2020 first half 2019 total change organic change accretion/dilution of profitability € million % € million % € million % € million % basis points Net sales 55.9 100.0 54.4 100.0 1.6 2.9% 3.8 7.1% - Gross margin 26.0 46.5 25.3 46.6 0.7 2.7% 2.2 8.6% 60 Advertising and promotional costs (6.2) (11.1) (6.5) (12.0) 0.3 -4.9% 0.0 -0.7% 90 Selling, general and administrative expenses (14.1) (25.3) (12.8) (23.6) (1.3) 10.0% (1.8) 14.3% (160) Result from recurring activities 5.7 10.2 6.0 11.0 (0.3) -4.8% 0.4 6.3% (10) half year report on operations 23 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 The result from recurring activities decreased by -4.8% overall and recorded a sales margin of 10.2%, showing a total decrease of 80 basis points. The organic variation was positive at +6.3%, with a corresponding dilution in profitability of 10 basis points, due to the following effects: the gross margin grew by +8.6% at organic level, resulting in an improvement in profitability of 60 basis points, thanks to the favourable sales mix within the region, driven by Australia;

grew by +8.6% at organic level, resulting in an improvement in profitability of 60 basis points, thanks to the favourable sales mix within the region, driven by Australia; advertising and promotional costs were almost flat at organic level, due to a different phasing and mix of marketing investments, with a positive effect on profitability of 90 basis points;

were almost flat at organic level, due to a different phasing and mix of marketing investments, with a positive effect on profitability of 90 basis points; selling, general and administrative expenses increased by +14.3% and, growing more than proportionally to sales, had a dilutive effect on profitability of 160 basis points. The increase is mainly due to the tail end effect of the transfer of the regional offices from Sydney to Singapore, completed in the first half of 2020, in order to benefit from a more centrally located position with regards to the main Asian market. half year report on operations 24 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Reclassified statement of cash flows The table below shows a simplified and reclassified version of the cash flow statement in the half year condensed consolidated financial statements. The main reclassification relates to representation of the change in net financial debt at the end of the period as the result of the total cash flow generated (or absorbed). Therefore, cash flows relating to changes in short- and long-term debt, and in investments in marketable securities are not shown. first half 2020 of which first half 2019 of which recurring recurring € million € million € million € million EBITDA Adjusted 169.7 169.7 215.1 215.1 Goodwill, brand and sold business impairment (16.3) Effects from hyperinflation accounting standard adoption 0.7 0.7 4.2 4.2 Accruals and other changes from operating activities 9.7 4.5 (27.2) (18.6) Income taxes paid (80.0) (22.8) (9.1) (14.2) Cash flow from operating activities before changes in working capital 83.8 152.2 183.1 186.6 Changes in net operating working capital (55.5) (55.4) (77.2) (77.2) Cash flow from operating activities 28.4 96.8 105.8 109.4 Net interests paid (7.7) (7.7) (3.0) (3.0) Adjustments to financial income (expenses) 1.6 - - - Capital expenditure (26.9) (24.1) (21.6) (20.2) Free cash flow (4.5) 65.0 81.2 86.2 (Acquisition) disposal of business (122.3) - Dividend paid out by the Company (62.9) (57.3) Other changes (net purchase of own shares included) (95.7) (13.2) Total cash flow used in other activities (280.8) (70.5) Exchange rate differences and other changes (7.2) (19.3) Change in net financial position due to operating activities (292.5) (8.6) Put option and earn out liability changes(1) 12.1 (0.8) Effect of IFRS 16-'Leases' first application(2) - (81.4) Increase in investments for lease right of use(3) (3.7) - Net cash flow of the period = change in net financial position (284.2) (90.9) Net financial position at the beginning of the period (777.4) (846.3) Net financial position at the end of the period (1,061.5) (937.1) This item includes the full effects of the acquisitions of companies, businesses or strategic assets during the period, which impacted the Group's net financial debt and liquidity flows. This item, which is a non-cash item, was included purely to reconcile the change in financial debt relating to activities in the period with the overall change in net financial debt. For information on the value shown, please see note 6 iv-Lease components, of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. Highlights In the first half of 2020, net cash flow reflected a cash flow absorption of €284.2 million, corresponding to an identical increase in net financial debt from 31 December 2019. This result was the combined effect of the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on business performance in the first half of 2020 and the significant transactions and payment commitments completed by the Group over the same, which affected the overall result in term of liquidity absorption. Despite the slowdown in business performance which, after non-recurring tax payments due in the period, generated a negative free cash flow in the first half of 2020 of €4.5 million, Campari Group confirmed all its payment commitments and continued to pursue its development objectives in line with its long-term strategy. The overall effect was a cash flow absorption of €280.8 million, mainly related to the following: €62.9 million for dividend payment, €96.0 million for purchase of own shares to serve stock option plans, €122.3 million for a combined investment for the acquisition of Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S., Champagne Lallier Sarl and Les Gloriettes Scev on top of the acquisition of interests in Tannico S.p.A.. The cash outflow for the liquidation of 7.7 million shares related to the management of the residual withdrawal shares resulting from the transfer of the official seat in the Netherlands, amounting to €64.7 million, which occurred on 7 July 2020 and hence is not included in the net debt position as of 30 June 2020. Cash generation in terms of recurring free cash flow amounted to €65.0 million in the first half of 2020, showing a decrease compared to the figure of €86.2 million for the first half of 2019 in absolute terms, and a slight decrease in the cash conversion rate (recurring free cash flow as a % of adjusted EBITDA) of 38.3% in the first half of 2020 compared with 40.1% in the first half of 2019). Analysis of the consolidated statement of cash flows The following drivers contributed to the generation of free cash flow in the first half of 2020: the adjusted EBITDA decreased by €45.4 million compared with the same period in the previous year;

a brand impairment loss of €16.3 million for Bulldog 4 ; 4 Value determined based on average exchange rate for the period 1 January-30 June 2020, equivalent to €15.6 at the closing exchange rate at 30 June 2020. half year report on operations 25 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 non-cash liabilities arising from the application of the accounting standard used to manage hyperinflationary effects in Argentina totalled €0.7 million;

liabilities arising from the application of the accounting standard used to manage hyperinflationary effects in Argentina totalled €0.7 million; provisions net of utilisations of reserves and other non-cash changes, other miscellaneous operating changes, such as indirect taxation and excise duties, showed a positive effect of €9.7 million. Excluding the operating adjustments, mainly related to restructuring projects, the recurring component shows the generation of cash of €4.5 million and is related to a reduction in payments for indirect taxation and excise duties;

non-cash changes, other miscellaneous operating changes, such as indirect taxation and excise duties, showed a positive effect of €9.7 million. Excluding the operating adjustments, mainly related to restructuring projects, the recurring component shows the generation of cash of €4.5 million and is related to a reduction in payments for indirect taxation and excise duties; the cash financial impact arising from tax payments made in the first half of 2020 amounted to €80.0 million; excluding the non-recurring tax relief (residual amount based on fiscal year 2019) obtained under the Patent Box tax regime and the payments due in 2020 in connection with the sale of Villa Les Cèdres, completed in 2019 (for more information about this transaction, please refer to Campari Group 2019 consolidated annual report), taxes paid came in at €22.8 million, showing an increase compared to the recurring tax cash out in the first half of 2019. The change in the actual recurring tax payments at 30 June 2020 mainly reflects a different phasing of payments scheduled in some jurisdictions and the very positive income results achieved by the Group in 2019 tax year, which served as the basis for the tax charge due in 2020. Some local fiscal jurisdictions have granted local companies a temporary rescheduling of tax payments in order to prevent any risk of liquidity constraints arising from the pandemic situation: Campari Group took advantage of such measures, which has enabled so far, the postponement of payments amounting to €2.5 million;

non-recurring tax relief (residual amount based on fiscal year 2019) obtained under the Patent Box tax regime and the payments due in 2020 in connection with the sale of Villa Les Cèdres, completed in 2019 (for more information about this transaction, please refer to Campari Group 2019 consolidated annual report), taxes paid came in at €22.8 million, showing an increase compared to the recurring tax cash out in the first half of 2019. The change in the actual recurring tax payments at 30 June 2020 mainly reflects a different phasing of payments scheduled in some jurisdictions and the very positive income results achieved by the Group in 2019 tax year, which served as the basis for the tax charge due in 2020. Some local fiscal jurisdictions have granted local companies a temporary rescheduling of tax payments in order to prevent any risk of liquidity constraints arising from the pandemic situation: Campari Group took advantage of such measures, which has enabled so far, the postponement of payments amounting to €2.5 million; the organic increase in working capital reflected a cash absorption of €55.5 million in the first half of 2020 (€77.2 million in the first half 2019);

net interest paid of €7.7 million in the first half of 2020, or €6.1 million after €1.6 million profit related to non- recurring components linked to the liability management transaction on existing debt. Excluding the interest cost on lease totalling €1.7 million, interest paid net of interest received on the net financial position, was €6.0 million;

net investment in capital expenditure amounted to €26.9 million, of which the recurring component was €24.1 million (almost in line with the first half of 2019), confirming the Group's commitment to continue preserving the long-term efficiency of plants, offices and infrastructure despite the difficult macroeconomic context. Cash flow used in other activities was negative at €280.8 million, compared with a negative value of €70.5 million in the first half of 2019. The increase reflects the effect of acquisitions of businesses, including Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. and Champagne Lallier Sarl and Les Gloriettes Scev, and of interests in Tannico S.p.A., for a total amount of €122.3 million, completed in the first half of 2020 (as mentioned in note-Significant events during and after the end of the period, of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements). The total cash out on the close of these deals was €95.3 million, to which a total net financial debt of €26.9 million, deriving from the newly incorporated businesses, was added. For additional information, refer to the note-Breakdown of net financial debt, in the half year report on operations. In addition to the above transactions and despite the uncertain situation caused by pandemic, the Group decided to confirm its commitments in terms of dividend payments of €62.9 million (increased as compared with the €57.3 million in the first half of 2019) and purchase of own shares to service stock option plans, totalling €96.0 million (€7.1 million in the first half of 2019). Exchange rate differences and other changes had a negative impact on cash flow of €7.2 million, reflecting the effect of exchange rate differences on, namely, operating working capital, as well as the recognition of some non- cash components, which were included for the purposes of reconciling the changes in cash flow with the change in net financial debt. The effects of new leases and changes in liabilities for put options and earn out are shown purely for the purposes of reconciling the financial debt for the period with the total net financial debt. Liabilities for put options and earn out, totalling €12.1 million, were mainly driven by the downward revision of the projected settlement cash out for the Bulldog earn out, the estimate being linked to the future performance of the brand, net of the new liabilities deriving from the Champagne Lallier acquisition. half year report on operations 26 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Operating working capital The breakdown of the total change in operating working capital compared with 31 December 2019 is as follows. change of which: 30 June 2020 31 December exchange rates 2019⁽¹⁾ total organic and perimeter⁽²⁾ hyperinflation € million € million € million € million € million € million Trade receivables 282.2 316.8 (34.5) (48.3) (25.0) 38.8 Total inventories, of which: 695.9 619.5 76.4 59.2 (18.4) 35.6 - maturing inventory 379.4 364.7 14.7 22.3 (7.6) - - biological assets 0.9 0.9 - 0.2 (0.1) - - finished goods and other inventory 315.6 253.9 61.7 36.7 (10.7) 35.6 Trade payables (233.8) (242.1) 8.4 44.6 8.3 (44.6) Operating working capital 744.3 694.1 50.2 55.4 (35.1) 29.8 Sales in the previous 12 months rolling 1,763.0 1,842.5 Working capital as % of net sales rolling 42.2 37.7 For information on the reclassifications of comparative figures, refer to note 2 ii-Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December, of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. The change includes an overall marginal impact of €1.4 million, related to the exit from the consolidation area of the Japanese Group's commercial company operating in the Japanese market following on-going changes in the local distribution structure. Operating working capital at 30 June 2020 was €744.3 million, showing an increase of €50.2 million compared with the restated figure at 31 December 2019. The organic performance reported growth of €55.5 million mainly driven by an increase in inventories due to the seasonality of the business and the effect of the outbreak for Covid-19. While the restrictive measures to contain the pandemic had a remarkable impact on the sales for the period, despite the reduced level of demand from the markets, the distilling and bottling activities at the Group's factories continued smoothly; this was also in anticipation of the gradual re-opening of trade activities after the lockdown. The exchange-rate effect was negative at €35.1 million, while the perimeter effect contributed to the overall increase in operating working capital of €29.8 million. With regard to the organic change in working capital components, the organic change in inventories comprised a rise in stocks of finished products (€36.7 million) in preparation for the reopening particularly of the on-premise channel in the peak summer period, and an increase in maturing inventories (€22.3 million). It should be noted that, due to its nature, working capital represented by maturing inventory is similar to invested capital, and a growth trend in value is intentionally planned to support the long-term development strategy of the relevant brands. With respect to trade payables and receivables, the organic decrease of the former, equal to €44.6 million, has been more than offset by the decrease in receivables from customers of €48.3 million. The negative exchange rate component, totalling €35.1 million, was attributable to receivables from customers of €25.0 million and payables to supplier of €8.3 million. The exchange-rate effect on inventories was €18.4 million, of which €7.6 million was due to maturing inventory, which is concentrated in the Americas region (particularly the United States and Jamaica) and in the United Kingdom. Lastly, the perimeter effect, totalling €29.8 million, it is largely attributable to the new French acquisitions of Campari France Distribution S.A.S. and Champagne Lallier Sarl (for additional information, please see the note- Significant events during and after the end of the period). At 30 June 2020, operating working capital as a percentage of net sales in the last 12 months was 42.2%, with an overall increase in the percentage of sales of +4.5% compared to the previous year, driven by the combined effect of a reduced sales level, impacted by Covid-19, and the positive perimeter change, partly mitigated by a favourable exchange rate effect (which also includes the hyperinflationary effects in Argentina). With particular reference to the perimeter effect, given that the acquisitions of Campari France Distribution S.A.S. and Champagne Lallier Sarl occurred on 28 February and 19 June 2020 respectively, the balance sheet figures at 30 June 2020 include the working capital of the acquired companies, while the sales reported in the previous 12 months include the contribution of the brands acquired only for the period from the date on which the transactions were completed and the companies included in the Group consolidation area. If the sales figures were adjusted to take into account the twelve-month sales effect of the acquired companies, operating working capital would be reduced to 40.5% of consolidated net sales. half year report on operations 27 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Breakdown of net financial debt At 30 June 2020, consolidated net financial debt was €1,061.5 million, an increase of €284.1 million on the amount of €777.4 million reported at 31 December 2019. The Group's financial structure remains very sound, despite the fact that cash generation in the period has been partly affected in part by some of the negative effects associated with the general macroeconomic environment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Thanks to its extremely solid financial profile, which makes it possible to leverage the significant amount in available cash and cash equivalents totalling €787.1 million, combined with the available credit lines, totalling €1.200 million overall (only marginally drawn down at 30 June 2020), Campari Group is able to meet all existing financial commitments, namely both the repayment of the Eurobond issued in 2015 and expiring in September 2020 for a residual nominal amount of €581 million, and continuation of the share buyback programme of up to €350 million. Moreover, the overall existing debt is characterized by the absence of any financial covenants. With the aim of further strengthening the Group's financial structure, achieving greater flexibility and responding promptly to the current volatile macroeconomic context, the Group has entered into new uncommitted credit lines and bank loans, resulting in a variety of both short and medium to long-term payables to banks. The consolidated net financial debt at 30 June 2020 factors the cash effects of payment commitments for a total amount of €219.0 million, which included the net cash outflow for the purchase of own shares to service stock option plans of €96.0 million, the dividend payment of €62.9 million realized in April 2020 and the payment of €60.1 million in taxes in accordance with the payment schedule under the tax regulations applying to the sale of Villa Les Cèdres, which was completed in 2019 (for more information about this transaction, please refer to the Campari Group 2019 consolidated annual report). In addition, during the first half of the year, and notwithstanding the pandemic situation, the Group confirmed its strong commitment to its long-term external growth objectives by completing the acquisitions of Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S., Champagne Lallier Sarl and Les Gloriettes Scev in addition to the acquisition of interests in Tannico S.p.A., for an overall impact of €126.6 million, as shown in the table below. Tannico S.p.A. Champagne Lallier Sarl Baron Philippe de Rothschild total Les Gloriettes Scev France Distribution S.A.S.(1) € million € million € million € million interests' acquisition in business or investments (23.7) (21.3) (50.3) (95.3) (including post-closing adjustments) net financial assets (debt) acquired - (22.6) (4.3) (26.9) payables for put option and earn out - (4.3) - (4.3) total acquisition net value (23.7) (48.3) (54.6) (126.6) of which stated at 30 June 2020: net impact on cash and cash equivalent net impact on net financial debt other than cash and cash equivalent (23.7) (17.5) (49.8) (90.9) - (30.8) (4.9) (35.7) Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), now named Campari France Distribution S.A.S.. Changes in the debt structure in the two periods under comparison are shown in the table below. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019 change of which perimeter effect(2) € million € million € million € million cash and cash equivalents 787.1 704.4 82.7 0.4 Bond (580.6) (580.0) (0.6) - payables to banks(1) (253.4) (34.4) (218.9) (20.8) lease payables (16.3) (15.4) (0.9) 0.1 lease receivables 2.4 2.3 0.1 - other financial receivables and payables (14.3) (5.4) (8.9) (3.6) short-term net financial debt (75.0) 71.5 (146.5) (23.9) Bonds (349.4) (349.4) (0.1) - payables to banks (409.9) (249.3) (160.6) - lease payables (79.5) (82.1) 2.6 (4.4) lease receivables 3.6 4.8 (1.2) - other financial receivables and payables 9.4 9.8 (0.4) 0.1 medium-/long-term net financial debt (825.7) (666.1) (159.6) (4.3) net financial debt relating to operating activities (900.7) (594.6) (306.1) (28.2) liabilities for put option and earn out payments (160.8) (182.8) 21.9 (4.3) net financial debt (1,061.5) (777.4) (284.1) (32.6) Including the related derivatives. The change includes an overall marginal impact of € 1.3 million, related to the exit from the consolidation area of the Japanese Group's commercial company operating in the Japanese market following on-going changes in the distribution structure. In terms of maturities, the net financial debt at 30 June 2020 continues to show a higher portion of medium to long-term debt rather than short-term debt. The short-term net financial position was €75.0 million and consisted mainly of cash and cash equivalents (€787.1 million), net of bonds expiring during the year (€580.6 million) and payables to banks (€253.4 million). The half year report on operations 28 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 increase in bank payables of €218.9 million was mainly driven by new term debt facilities and uncommitted credit lines. The short-term financial position relating to figurative lease components was comprised of €16.3 million in payables and €2.4 million in receivables. Other financial payables and receivables mainly related to payables for interest normally accrued on existing bonds (for an amount of €13.4 million) net of other financial receivables related to the new acquired companies. The medium/long-term items mainly consisted of bonds, accounting for €349.4 million, and bank payables, accounting for €409.9 million, and showed an increase of €160.6 million compared with 31 December 2019, driven by the subscription of new term debt facility agreements. Figurative payables and receivables relating to long- term leases, of €79.5 million and €3.6 million respectively, were also recorded. Lastly, medium to long-term net financial debt included other financial payables and receivables for a net amount of €9.4 million, relating to financial assets (€5.0 million) and restricted deposits for the future payment of earn out associated with past acquisitions (€3.3 million). Separately, the Group's net financial debt shows a liability of €160.8 million, consisting of future commitments to purchase outstanding minority shareholdings in controlled companies, and in particular in Société des Produits Marnier Lapostolle S.A. (for an amount of € 126.0 million), Montelobos, Ancho Reyes, J. Wray & Nephew Ltd. and the newly acquired Champagne Lallier, in addition to the earn out relating to the acquisition of Bulldog, for an estimated combined total amount of € 34.9 million. The Group's debt management objectives are based on the achievement of an optimal level of financial solidity, while maintaining an appropriate level of liquidity that would enable it to make an economic return and, at the same time, gives it sufficient flexibility in terms of acquisition funding options. The Group monitors the changes in net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio on an ongoing basis. For the purposes of the ratio calculation, the net debt is the value of the Group's net financial position at 30 June 2020, whereas the consolidated adjusted EBITDA is that of the last 12 months. At 30 June 2020, this multiple was 2.4 times, as compared with 1.6 times at 31 December 2019 and 2.0 times at 30 June 2019, based on consistent calculation criteria. The increase is the combined effect of the significant cash outlay incurred by Campari Group as a result of the transactions completed in the first half of 2020 and the negative impact of Covid-19 on EBITDA adjusted in the half year 2020, as set out above. half year report on operations 29 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Reclassified statement of financial position The Group's statement of financial position is shown in the table below in summary and in reclassified format, to highlight the structure of invested capital and financing sources. 30 June 2020 31 December 2019⁽¹⁾ change of which perimeter effect € million € million € million € million fixed assets 3,068.1 3,054.9 13.2 69.6 other non-current assets and (liabilities) (429.4) (437.6) 8.2 (0.6) operating working capital 744.3 694.1 50.2 29.8 other current assets and (liabilities) (106.0) (147.8) 41.8 1.3 total invested capital 3,277.0 3,163.6 113.4 100.1 Group shareholders' equity 2,214.9 2,384.3 (169.4) 70.9 non-controlling interests 0.6 1.9 (1.3) 1.0 net financial debt 1,061.5 777.4 284.1 28.2 total financing sources 3,277.0 3,163.6 113.4 100.1 For information on reclassifications of comparative figures, refer to note 2 ii-Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December 2019 of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. Invested capital at 30 June 2020 was €3,277.0 million, €113.4 million higher than at 31 December 2019. The most significant changes in invested capital relate to the effects resulting from the acquisition of interests in associated companies (Tannico S.p.A.) and business combinations (acquisitions of Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. and Champagne Lallier Sarl) only marginally offset by the effect generated by deconsolidation of the Group's commercial company in Japan, following a change in the local distribution structure. The acquisition transactions, which were completed in the latter part of the period, led to an increase across all invested capital items due to the recognition of the following items, the values of which were determined on a provisional basis at 30 June 2020: fixed assets of €69.6 million, of which brand and goodwill accounted for €57.3 million and associates for €23.7 million;

non-current liabilities (net of other non-current assets) of €-0.6 million;

liabilities (net of other non-current assets) of €-0.6 million; operating working capital of €29.8 million (for further details, refer to the note-Operating working capital to the half year report on operations);

note-Operating working capital to the half year report on operations); other current liabilities (net of other current assets) of €1.3 million;

non-controlling interests of €1.0 million;

interests of €1.0 million; net financial debt of €28.2 million. For additional information in relation to the acquisition transactions, refer to the note-Significant events during and after the end of the period of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020. The invested capital at 30 June 2020 was also significantly impacted by non-monetary foreign currency translation effects, resulting in an overall reduction of €82.6 million. The organic change is mainly attributable to a significant reduction in other current liabilities due to the tax payments made in the first half of the year, of which €60.1 million related to tax payments arising from the disposal of Villa Les Cèdres, completed in 2019, and paid in 2020 in accordance with the schedule laid down in the applicable tax regulation. Regarding financing sources, the main changes relate to a decrease of €169.4 million in shareholders' equity, mostly due to translation differences on net assets held in currencies other than the Euro and the dividend paid by the Parent Company. For additional information on the change in the net financial debt, totalling €284.1 million, please refer to the note-Breakdown of net financial debt in the half year report on operation. As a result of the changes mentioned above, the Group's financial structure showed a net debt to shareholders' funds ratio of 47.9% at the end of the period, showing an increase as compared with the 32.6% recorded at 31 December 2019. half year report on operations 30 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Half year 2020 conclusion and outlook Campari Group's half year 2020 can certainly be considered an extraordinary period, marked by the unexpected and sad event of the Covid-19 pandemic. Italy, the Group's second largest market with its core aperitifs segment had a very positive start to the year, growing by double-digits, but underwent a dramatic slowdown due to the total closure of the on-premise channel starting from March. In a very short time range, the rest of the world has progressively started to confront the same challenges, including the United States, the Group's largest market, which is now facing an emergency. Restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus have been progressively eased in several countries starting from June 2020, although with a very cautious and gradual approach, and in any event, with strong recommendations to limit travel and to observe social distancing measures. However, the overall scenario still appears to be deeply uncertain about the possible future development of the pandemic and the extent and timing of economic recovery across different markets, within a radically changed global environmental context. With most of its key markets being affected by Covid-19, the Group's business performance has been strongly impacted in the second quarter, the peak season for the high-margin and highly on-premise skewed aperitif business, whilst strong brand sell-out momentum in the off-premise continued across key markets, although shipments remained below positive consumption trends due to destocking. Looking at the remainder of the year, in terms of organic performance, while the Covid-19 impact is expected to continue to affect, in particular, at the beginning of the third quarter, the negative impact could lessen with the gradual lifting of restrictive measures across the markets, based on the current visibility. Moreover, shipments are expected to progressively catch up with the positive sell-out trends once the destocking activities are completed at wholesaler level. On a reported basis, the full year net results are expected to be impacted by incremental one-off costs for an overall estimated amount of approximately €25 million, in addition to the non-recurring costs registered in the half year, mainly related to business re-organization initiatives as well as transaction fees in connection with the recent acquisitions and the transfer of the Company registered office to the Netherlands. While the Group will continue to undertake all the non-structural actions necessary to contain the effects of the pandemic on the business in the short-term, it remains focused on pursuing its long-term growth. As a highly agile organization it continues to take rapid actions to mitigate costs and preserve liquidity, while remaining focused on its long-term strategy. The Group is continuing to accelerate its digital transformation process across the entire organization. Moreover, the development of e-commerce programmes, set to become even more of a strategic channel going forward following the likely change in consumer behaviour due to Covid-19, will continue to accelerate, bolstered by leveraging the expertise of Tannico, where the Group has recently acquired a minority stake. Meanwhile, the Group continues to focus on its mergers and acquisitions (M&A) strategy, leveraging a very solid financial profile. Looking forward, the Group remains confident about the long-term consumption trends and growth opportunities. It will continue to leverage the strength and resilience of its brands, business model and strategy, ensuring that it is strongly positioned and ready to accelerate its growth as soon as consumers are able to resume their customary habits in the on-premise segment. As a committed and long-term brand builder, the Group will remain focused and highly engaged in the on-premise opportunity, thanks to its distinctive brand portfolio, being firmly convinced that the out-of-home social experience and conviviality will remain essential to consumers' lifestyles. half year report on operations 31 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Definitions and reconciliation of the Alternative Performance Measures (APMs or non- GAAP measures) to GAAP measures This half year report presents and comments on certain financial performance measures that are not defined in the IFRS (non-GAAP measures). These measures, which are described below, are used to analyse the Group's business performance in the 'Key Highlights' and half year report on operations sections and comply with the Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority in its communication ESMA/2015/1415. The alternative performance measures listed below should be used to supplement the information required under IFRS to help readers of the half year report to gain a better understanding of the Group's economic, financial and capital position. They are applied to Group planning and reporting, and some of them are used for incentive purposes. Alternative performance measures can serve to facilitate comparison with groups operating in the same sector, although, in some cases, the calculation method may differ from those used by other companies. They should be viewed as complementary to, and not replacements for, the comparable GAAP measures and movements they reflect. Financial measures used to measure Group operating performance Organic change: the Group shows organic changes to comment on its underlying business performance. By using this measure, it is possible to focus on the business performance common to both periods under comparison and which management can influence. The organic changes are calculated by excluding both the impact of currency movement against the Euro (expressed at average exchange rates for the same period in the previous year) and the effects of business acquisitions and disposals as well as the signing or termination of distribution agreements. In order to mitigate the effect of hyperinflationary economies, the organic change for counties having to adopt the hyperinflationary methodology stated by IFRS, only includes the component attributable to volumes sold in relation to net sales, while the effects associated with hyperinflation, including price index variation and price increases, are represented as exchange rate effect. Specifically: the exchange rate effects are calculated by converting the figures for the current period at the exchange rates applicable in the comparative period of the previous year. The exchange rate includes the effects associated with hyperinflation economies;

the results attributable to businesses acquired or the conclusion of distribution agreements during the current year are excluded from organic change for 12 months from the date on which the transaction is closed;

the results attributable to businesses acquired or the conclusion of distribution agreements during the previous year are included in full in the figures for the previous year as from the closing date of the transaction, and are only included in the current period's organic change 12 months after their conclusion;

the results from business disposals or the termination of distribution agreements during the previous year are wholly excluded from the figures for that year and, therefore, from organic change;

the results from business disposals or the termination of distribution agreements during the current year are excluded from the figures for the previous year from their corresponding date of disposal or termination. The percentage organic change is the ratio of the absolute value of the organic change, calculated as described above, to the absolute value of the measure in question for the previous period under comparison. Gross margin: calculated as the difference between net sales and the cost of goods sold (consisting of their materials, production and distribution costs components). Contribution margin: calculated as the difference between net sales, the cost of goods sold (consisting of their materials, production and distribution cost components) and advertising and promotional costs. Adjustments to operating income (expenses): relate to certain transactions or events identified by the Group as adjustment components for the operating result, such as: capital gains (losses) on the disposal of tangible and intangible assets;

capital gains (losses) on the disposal of businesses;

penalties arising from the settlement of tax disputes;

impairment losses on fixed assets;

restructuring and reorganization costs;

ancillary expenses associated with acquisitions/disposals of businesses or companies;

other non-recurring income (expenses). These items are deducted from, or added to, the following measures: operating result, EBITDA, profit/loss before tax and Group's net result for the period. For a detailed reconciliation of the items that had an impact on the alternative performance measures referred to above in the current and comparison years, see the appendix given at the end of this section. The Group believes that properly adjusted measures help both management and investors to assess the Group's results and cash flows against those of other groups in the sector, as they exclude the impact of certain items that are not relevant for assessing performance. half year report on operations 32 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Operating result (EBIT): calculated as the difference between net sales, the cost of goods sold (in terms of their materials, production and distribution), advertising and promotional costs, and overheads. Result from recurring activities (EBIT adjusted): the operating result for the period before the adjustments to operating income (expenses) referred to above. EBITDA: the operating result before depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible fixed assets and leased assets. EBITDA adjusted: EBITDA as defined above, excluding the adjustments to operating income (expenses) referred to above. Adjustments to financial income (expenses): certain transactions or events identified by the Group as components adjusting the net profit related to events covering a single period or financial year, such as: expenses related to the early settlement of financial liabilities or liability management operations;

financial expenses arising from acquisitions/disposals of businesses or companies;

other non-recurring financial income (expenses). Put option, earn out income (expenses): relates to the income (expenses) associated with the review of estimates and assessment to expected cash out settlement for put option and earn out, inclusive also of the non-cash effect arising from the related actualization. Result before tax adjusted: the result for the period before tax, before the adjustments to operating income (expenses), to financial income (expenses) and before the put option earn out income (expenses) referred to above and the tax effect. Tax adjustments: include the tax effects of transactions or events identified by the Group as components adjusting the taxation of the period related to events covering a single period or financial year, such as: positive/(negative) taxation effects associated with the operating and financial adjustments, as well as put option earn out income (expenses) described above;

non-recurring positive/(negative) taxation effects. Group's net result adjusted: the result for the period attributable to the Group before the adjustments to operating income (expenses), to financial income (expenses) and put option earn out income (expenses) referred to above, before the related tax effect and before other positive/negative tax adjustments for the period. Basic and diluted earnings per share adjusted (basic/diluted EPS adjusted): basic/diluted earnings per share (EPS) before the adjustments to operating income (expenses), to financial income (expenses) and put option earn out income (expenses) referred to above, before the related tax effect and before other positive/negative tax adjustments for the period. ROS (return on sales): the ratio of the operating result to net sales for the period. ROS adjusted: the ratio of the result from recurring activities (EBIT adjusted) to net sales for the period. ROI (return on investment): the ratio of the operating result for the period to fixed assets at the end of the period (see the definition of fixed assets below). ROI adjusted: the ratio of the result from recurring activities for the period (EBIT adjusted) to fixed assets at the end of the period (see the definition of fixed assets below). Reclassified statement of financial position The items included in the reclassified statement of financial position are defined below as the algebraic sum of specific items contained in the financial statements: Fixed assets: calculated as the algebraic sum of: net tangible fixed assets;

right-of-use assets;

assets; biological assets;

investment property;

goodwill and brands;

intangible assets with a finite life;

non-current assets held for sale;

assets held for sale; investments in affiliates and joint ventures. Other non-current assets and liabilities: calculated as the algebraic sum of: deferred tax assets;

other non-current assets, net of financial assets (classified under net financial debt);

non-current assets, net of financial assets (classified under net financial debt); deferred tax liabilities;

defined benefit plans;

provisions for risks and charges;

other non-current liabilities, net of financial liabilities (classified under net financial debt). Operating working capital : calculated as the algebraic sum of: half year report on operations 33 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 inventories;

trade receivables;

payables to suppliers. Other current assets and liabilities: calculated as the algebraic sum of: current tax receivables;

other current receivables, net of financial assets (classified under net financial debt);

current tax payables;

other current payables, net of financial liabilities (classified under net financial debt). Invested capital : calculated as the algebraic sum of the items listed above and in particular:

: calculated as the algebraic sum of the items listed above and in particular: fixed assets;

other non-current assets and liabilities;

non-current assets and liabilities; operating working capital;

other current assets and liabilities. Net financial debt: calculated as the algebraic sum of: cash and cash equivalents;

non-current financial assets, recorded under Other non-current assets;

financial assets, recorded under Other non-current assets; current financial assets, recorded under Other receivables;

receivables for leases;

payables to banks;

payables for leases;

other financial payables;

bonds;

non-current financial liabilities, recorded under Other non-current liabilities;

financial liabilities, recorded under Other non-current liabilities; payables for put options and earn out. Investments in fixed assets This item includes the cash flow from the purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets net of disposals made during the period. Recurring investments This item shows the net cash flow from purchases/disposals relating to projects managed in the ordinary course of business. Reclassified statement of cash flows The main restatement was the exclusion of cash flows relating to changes in short-term and long-term debt, and in investments in marketable securities. The total cash flow generated (or used) in the period thus corresponds to the change in net financial debt. Recurring free cash flow: cash flow that measures the Group's self-financing capacity, calculated on the basis of cash flow from operations, before the adjustments to operating income and expenses referred to above, and adjusted for interest, net direct taxes paid and cash flow used in investments attributable to ordinary business before income from the sale of fixed assets. Recurring provisions and operating changes: these include provisions and operating changes, excluding the adjustments to operating income and expenses referred to above. Recurring taxes paid: these include taxes paid, excluding cash flows from tax incentives and from disposal of the Group's non-strategic assets. Free cash flow: cash flow that measures the Group's self-financing capacity calculated on the basis of cash flow from operations, net of interests, direct taxes paid, and cash flow used in investments, excluding income from the sale of fixed assets. Debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio The net debt/adjusted EBITDA ratio is used by management to assess the Group's level of financial leverage, which affects its capacity to refinance its debt by the set maturity dates and to obtain further financing to invest in new business opportunities. The Group monitors changes in this measure on an ongoing basis. Net debt is the Group's net financial debt reported at the closing date of the reference period; the Group's adjusted EBITDA for the past 12 months is calculated based on the reported value at the closing date of the reference period, into which the portion of adjusted EBITDA recorded in the previous year is incorporated for the remaining months. half year report on operations 34 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Appendix: alternative performance measures In the first half of 2020, EBITDA, the result from recurring activities (EBIT), the Profit before tax, the Group net profit, basic and diluted EPS were adjusted to take account of the items shown in the table below. basic diluted first half 2020 EBITDA EBIT profit before group earnings earnings taxes net profit per per share share € % on € % on € % on € % on € € million sales million sales million sales million sales alternative performance measure 142.4 18.5% 103.0 13.4% 101.0 13.1% 73.0 9.5% 0.06 0.06 reported gains (losses) from disposals of tangible and intangible fixed assets devaluation of tangible assets, goodwill, brands and business disposed fees from acquisition/disposals of business or companies restructuring and reorganisation costs other adjustments of operating income (expenses) income (expenses) related to put option and earn out adjustments to financial income (expenses) tax adjustments 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1 - 0.1 - - - (16.3) -2.1% (16.3) -2.1% (16.3) -2.1% (16.3) -2.1% (0.01) (0.01) (1.9) -0.2% (1.9) -0.2% (1.9) -0.2% (1.9) -0.2% - - (2.0) -0.3% (2.0) -0.3% (2.0) -0.3% (2.0) -0.3% - - (7.4) -1.0% (7.4) -1.0% (7.4) -1.0% (7.4) -1.0% (0.01) (0.01) - - - - 16.6 2.2% 16.6 2.2% 0.01 0.01 - - - - 1.6 0.2% 1.6 0.2% - - - - - - - - 4.5 0.6% - - total adjustments (27.4) -3.6% (27.4) -3.6% (9.2) -1.2% (4.7) -0.6% (0.01) (0.01) alternative performance measure 169.7 22.1% 130.4 17.0% 110.1 14.3% 77.6 10.1% 0.07 0.07 adjusted first half 2020 € million reported adjustments adjusted profit before tax 101.0 (9.2) 110.1 taxes, of which (28.2) 4.5 (32.7) Tax adjustments (1.1) Tax effect on operating, financial and other adjustments 5.6 non-controlling interests (0.2) (0.2) group net profit 73.0 (4.7) 77.6 tax rate (nominal and adjusted) -28.0% -29.7% deferred taxes on goodwill and brands (6.7) (6.7) cash tax rate -23.6% 30 June 2020 free cash flow € million alternative performance measure reported (4.5) provisions and other operating changes non-recurring 5.2 non-recurring taxes paid (57.3) adjustments to financial income (expenses) 1.6 net cash flow from non-recurring investments (2.8) total adjustments (53.3) alternative performance measure adjusted 65.0 half year report on operations 35 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 basic diluted first half 2019 EBITDA EBIT profit before group earnings earnings taxes net profit per per share share € % on € % on € % on € % on € € million sales million sales million sales million sales alternative performance measure 206.5 24.3% 171.7 20.2% 153.7 18.1% 122.8 14.5% 0.11 0.10 reported other gains/(losses) from disposals of 1.1 0.1% 1.1 0.1% 1.1 0.1% 1.1 0.1% - - tangible and intangible fixed assets impairment loss on fixed assets, (2.4) -0.3% (2.4) -0.3% (2.4) -0.3% (2.4) -0.3% - - goodwill, brands and sold business fees for acquisition/disposals of business (0.1) - (0.1) - (0.1) - (0.1) - - - or companies restructuring and reorganisation costs (5.5) -0.6% (5.5) -0.6% (5.5) -0.6% (5.5) -0.6% - - other adjustments of operating (1.8) -0.2% (1.8) -0.2% (1.8) -0.2% (1.8) -0.2% - - income (expenses) tax adjustments - - - - - - 14.7 1.7% 0.01 0.01 total adjustments (8.6) -1.0% (8.6) -1.0% (8.6) -1.0% 6.1 0.7% 0.01 0.01 alternative performance measure 215.1 25.4% 180.3 21.3% 162.3 19.1% 116.7 13.8% 0.10 0.10 adjusted first half 2019 € million reported adjustments adjusted profit before tax 153.7 (8.6) 162.3 taxes, of which (30.9) 14.7 (45.6) Patent Box 12.5 tax adjustments - tax effect on operating and financial adjustments 2.2 group net profit 122.8 6.2 116.7 tax rate (nominal and adjusted) -20.1% -28.1% deferred taxes on goodwill and brands (7.9) (7.9) cash tax rate -23.2% 30 June 2019 free cash flow € million alternative performance measure reported 81.2 provisions and other operating changes non-recurring (8.6) non-recurring taxes paid 5.1 adjustments to financial income (expenses) - net cash flow from non-recurring investments (1.4) total adjustments (5.0) alternative performance measure adjusted 86.2 half year report on operations 36 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Investor information The global economy The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the global economy heavily since the beginning of the year. In response to the worsening growth outlook of the economy and the sharp increase in the volatility of the global financial market, which has gone beyond the peaks seen in 2008, the authorities of many countries have adopted particularly expansive measures to support household and business incomes, credit to the economy and liquidity on the markets5. Nonetheless, despite the extreme complexity of quantification, the impact of Covid-19 on world growth is expected to be very significant. Estimates by international institutions have been repeatedly and sharply revised downwards and those released in June by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) point to a fall in world GDP of 4.9% in 2020. The contraction would be more pronounced in advanced economies, where measures to contain the pandemic have so far been more extensive and stringent. However, in 2021, a general recovery is expected to lead to a 5.4% increase in global GDP6. Regarding the Group's largest market, the United States, its GDP is expected to decline by 8.0% in 2020 and grow by 4.5% in 2021. During the peak of the crisis, the unemployment rate reached almost 15% (vs. previous 4%, maintained for more than two years) and new applications for unemployment benefits have rapidly reached extraordinarily high levels, being some ten times higher than the previous peak, recorded during the 2008-09 global financial crisis. With regard to Italy, the Group's second largest market, the spread of the virus has significantly impacted the country's economic activity since the end of February. The crisis has hit the production system at a time when there was already a slowdown in economic activity and a high level of public debt. Nevertheless, corporates, whose financial leverage has declined considerably over the last few years, and households, whose indebtedness levels are very low by international standards, are facing these difficult economic times with a far more balanced financial structure than that which existed during the sovereign debt crisis. With reference to the Group's other key markets, in Europe the GDP in Germany and United Kingdom is expected to drop by -7.8% and -10.2% respectively, while a recovery is foreseen in 2021, estimated to be equal to 5.4% and 6.3% for those two countries. Australia, the leading group country in the Asia-Pacific area, is expected to register a downturn of-4.5% in 2020. The main emerging markets for the Group, such as Russia and Brazil, are expected to see a downturn in their economic activity estimated at -6.6% and -9.1% in 2020, while China, the first country impacted by the pandemic, is expected to register light growth in 2020 (+1.0%), particularly low if compared to its historical GDP growth rate (above 6%) in the past two years (source: IMF). Beside the pandemic, the escalation of trade wars among the major global economies with increased tariffs on certain import products remain among the short-to-medium term risks to be monitored as well. Spirits sector The current global sanitary crisis has severely impacted sectors such as catering, entertainment and hospitality services. Given its natural exposure to consumption in the on-premise channel, mainly represented by bars and restaurants, the spirits sector too has been strongly impacted by Covid-19. In many markets, governments introduced strong restrictions aimed at containing and slowing down the spread of the virus through the limitation of social contacts and moments of conviviality, leading to an almost total closure of the on-premise channel across March and May. Currently, with the gradual lifting of the restrictions across markets, the on-premise channel has started to reopen, however, still with safe distance measures in place and hence continues to represent a degree of uncertainty. While the on-premise channel has suffered significantly due to the lockdown and social distancing measures, home consumption has proved more resilient, showing growth in selected markets during the pandemic period, benefitting the off-premise channel, particularly in countries like the United States that are over-indexed in terms of this channel. If compared with the financial crisis in 2008, the shift from on to off-premise in the pandemic period is being driven more by regulations than income. This being the case, the favourable sell-out trends during the lockdown show that the main target consumers for premium spirits (who benefit from substantially unchanged budgets as their disposable income has not been affected by the Covid-19 crisis) have continued to opt for the same premium products as they typically consume in on-premise venues, without showing any significant trade- Bank of Italy International Monetary Fund half year report on operations 37 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 down in their consumption preferences when shopping off-premise. New at-home consumption moments are emerging, as well as concepts, such as visual aperitifs, for continuing socialization; these trends are also thanks to the development and support of digital technology, coupled with increased brand building investments and a focus on digital initiatives by brand owners aimed at re-creating the same out-of-home consumer engagement and consumption experience for at-home consumption. Nevertheless, despite the gradual lifting of restrictive measures, uncertainty remains as regards the extent of recovery in consumption in this channel, as well as the possible shift of consumption back to the on-premise market as economies start to gradually reopen. Further uncertainty remains with regard to the likelihood of large number of on-premise accounts not being able to reopen and of liquidity crises being faced by some retailers, leading to destocking practices. Another important phenomenon seen during the pandemic is the boom in the consumer e-commerce channel. Before the virus outbreak, the development of e-commerce was already considered to be an important emerging trend, particularly in China and the United Kingdom, mostly for the wine category (in particular sparkling wine and champagne). In recent months, this channel has gained additional traction among consumers compared with more traditional channels and has now become a relevant growth opportunity for the spirit category too. Several spirits players have also collaborated directly with existing e-commerce channels or have developed their own e- commerce applications. Financial markets There has been strong turbulence on the financial markets, which initially pushed equity prices downwards, but was followed by a strong global rally and led to large swings in government bond yields, in a context of reduced liquidity, increased risk aversion and high volatility7. During the first half of 2020, the FTSE MIB and FTSE Italia All-Share indices declined by -17.6% and -17.5% respectively. In Europe, the MSCI Europe registered a negative performance of -14.3%, while in the US, the S&P500 index declined by -4.0%. Regarding exchange-rate fluctuation in the first semester of 2020, the US dollar continued to appreciate against the Euro (+2.6%). The other currencies that appreciated against the Euro included the Canadian dollar (+0.2%) and the Swiss Franc (+6.2%). Conversely, the currencies in the main emerging markets and some other key developed markets depreciated against the Euro, including the Brazilian real (-19.9%) and the Australian dollar (- 4.6%). Performance of the Campari stock In the economic, industry and financial market environment described above, the Campari stock price performance has been strongly impacted starting from the last week of February, due to the Covid-19 outspread. During the first half of 2020, the Campari stock price declined by -7.9% in absolute terms, with total shareholder return (TSR) down -7.1%. The Campari stock price outperformed the FTSE MIB by +9.7%, the STOXX Europe 600 Food&Beverage index by +5.4% and the MSCI Europe sector index by +6.4%8 in the period from 1 January to 30 June 2020. The minimum and maximum closing prices of €5.353 and €9.070 in the first half of 2020 were recorded on 17 March 2020 and 12 February 2020 respectively. An average of 3.1 million Campari shares were traded daily in the first semester of 2020, with an average daily value of €23.0 million. At 30 June 2020, Campari's market capitalisation was €8.7 billion. From the date of the initial public offering (IPO) to 30 June 2020, the Campari stock price increased in absolute terms by 9.7 times, or 867.7% (an average of 12.7% per year), with total shareholder return (TSR)9 up by 12.7 times, or 1,174.4% (an average of 14.3% per year), outperforming most of its industry peers. Bank of Italy Bloomberg Dividend reinvested half year report on operations 38 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Performance of the Campari stock and the main benchmark indices from 1 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 Campari stock price (Euro) 9.5 Max: Eur 9.070 80.0 9.0 70.0 8.5 60.0 8.0 7.5 50.0 7.0 40.0 6.5 6.0 30.0 5.5 20.0 5.0 10.0 4.5 Min: Eur 5.535 4.0 0.0 01/2020 02/2020 03/2020 04/2020 05/2020 06/2020 Campari (equity turnover € million) Campari (stock price) FTSEMIB Index (rebased) STOXX Europe 600 Food & Bev Index (rebased) Equity turnover (€ million) N.B.: The figures have been adjusted to reflect the changes in share capital in 2005, 2009 and 2017. The STOXX Europe 600 Food &Beverage Price Index is a capitalisation-weighted index which includes European companies operating in the food and beverage industry. half year report on operations 39 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Davide Campari stock Shares At 30 June 2020, the share capital of Davide Campari was €58,080,00010, consisting of 1,161,600,000 shares with a nominal value of €0.05 each. Shareholder base, voting rights and loyalty shares On 28 January 2015, loyalty shares were introduced. The table below shows the updated position, at 30 June 2020, of the key shareholders in the special register recording entitlement to increased voting rights ('special register'). Specifically, it shows: (i) the shares that have obtained double voting rights after a qualifying period of 24 months from the registration date; (ii) the number of shares that are recorded on the special register but have not yet obtained double voting rights; and (iii) the number of shares that are not recorded on the special register. The table below shows the major shareholders at 30 June 202011. Registration Registration No. of registered shares % of share capital Voting rights % voting date date rights Lagfin S.C.A., Société en Commandite par Actions 594,116,000 51.15% 1,186,532,000 64.93% of which: (i) shares with double voting rights 09/04/2015 592,416,000 1,184,832,000 (iii) shares not recorded on the special 09/04/2015 1,700,000 1,700,000 register Cedar Rock Capital Ltd, 78,268,185 6.74% 149,818,223 8.19% of which (1): 09/04/2015 52,195,231 104,390,462 07/04/2016 4,422,568 8,845,136 (i) shares with double voting rights 07/04/2017 2,252,475 4,504,950 09/04/2018 12,679,764 25,359,528 (iii) shares not recorded on the special 6,718,147 6,718,147 register Consob was informed by Lagfin S.C.A., Société en Commandite par Actions and by Andrew Brown, Chief Executive and Portfolio Manager of Cedar Rock Capital Ltd., in accordance with Article 120 of the Consolidated Law on Finance (TUF). The table below shows the updated position, at 30 June 2020, of outstanding shares and the number of voting rights that may be exercised at general meetings. No. of shares % of share capital Voting rights % voting rights Total, 1,161,600,000 100,00% 1,827,478,046 100,00% of which: Ordinary shares with double voting rights(1) 665,878,046 1,331,756,092 Ordinary shares(2) 495,721,954 495,721,954 Further to the transfer of the legal office to the Netherlands, ordinary shares with double voting rights have been substituted by Qualifying Ordinary Shares (ISIN code NL0015435991), with the assignment of a Special Voting Share A, to which one voting right is attached in addition to the one granted by ordinary shares. ISIN code NL0015435975. In order to further strengthen the stability of the Campari Group and foster the development and the continuous involvement of a stable base of long-term (loyal) shareholders, as from the effective date of transfer of the legal office to the Netherlands (i.e. as from 4th July 2020), the Company adopted a mechanism based on the assignment to loyal shareholders of special voting shares to which multiple voting rights are attached, in addition to the one granted by ordinary shares. Shareholders of Campari who, as of the effective date of the transfer of the Company's official seat to the Netherlands were holders of the increased voting rights pursuant to article 127-quinquies of the TUF, have the right to continue to exercise two voting rights for each ordinary share held and, to this end, to receive special voting shares. In the context of the redomiciliation to the Netherlands, an Extraordinary shareholders' meeting is convened on 18 September 2020 to approve the reduction of the nominal value of each ordinary share from €0.05 to €0.01, as envisaged in the explanatory report of the Extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on 27 March 2020 approving the transfer of the legal office. Shareholders who have notified Consob and Davide Campari that they have shareholdings of over 3% as required under Article 117 of Consob Regulation 11971/99 on the requirement to disclose significant holdings. half year report on operations 40 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 For more detailed information on this subject, see on the Company's website: https://www.camparigroup.com/en/page/investors/shareholder-centre. Dividend On 27 March 2020, the Shareholders' meeting approved the distribution of a dividend of €0.055 per share for 2019 (with an increase of +10.0% on the previous year). The dividend was paid on 22 April 2020 (with an ex-coupon date for coupon no. 4 of 20 April 2020), in line with the Italian Stock Exchange calendar, and a record date of 21 April 2020. Information on the Campari stock and valuation indicators The tables below show the performance of the Campari stock and the main valuation indicators used by Campari in the last five years. Year Minimum Maximum Average Price on Change in Change in Relative Average daily Average Stock market price price price 31 Campari FTSE MIB performance trading daily capitalisation December stock of Campari(2) volume trading at 31 value December millions of € € € € % % % shares € million € million 2020(1) 5.54 9.07 7.50 7.50 -7.86% -17.57% +9.71% 3.1 23.5 8.712 2019 7.37 9.22 8.40 8.14 +10.22% +28.28% -18.06% 2.3 19.7 9,455 2018 5.75 7.79 6.82 7.39 +14.60% -16.10% +30.70% 2.3 15.4 8,578 2017 4.61 6.88 5.83 6.45 +38.8% +13.6% +25.1% 2.2 13.2 7,487 2016 3.47 5.05 4.38 4.65 +16.1% -10.2% +26.3% 2.8 12.0 5,396 2015 2.47 4.21 3.48 4.00 +55.0% +12.7% +42.4% 3.8 12.9 4,646 Figures at 30 June 2020. Compared with the FTSE MIB. The table below provides information on the dividends paid on Campari stock in the last five years. Year Number of shares at 31 Number of shares Number of shares Gross dividend per Total dividend December, not adjusted at 31 December, with dividend rights(2) share (€ million)(3) adjusted(1) (€)(3) 2019 1,161,600,000 1,161,600,000 1,143,148,584 0.055 62.9 2018 1,161,600,000 1,161,600,000 1,145,854,255 0.050 57.3 2017 1,161,600,000 1,161,600,000 1,150,205,686 0.050 57.5 2016 580,800,000 1,161,600,000 1,158,752,164 0.045 52.1 2015 580,800,000 1,161,600,000 1,158,508,124 0.045 52.1 Share information prior to the dates on which changes were made to the amount of share capital has been adjusted to take into account the new composition of share capital as set out below:

• two-for-one share split effective on 8 May 2017; Excluding own shares held by Davide Campari (at the ex-coupon date). Total dividend distributed for the period excluding own shares (at the ex-coupon date). The table below provides information on the main valuation indicators for Campari stock in the last five years. Year Basic earnings price/shareholders' equity price/net profit dividend/net profit dividend/price per share(1)(2) per share per share(1) per share(1)(2)(3) per share(3) 2019 0.27 3.95 30.7 20.4% 0.7% 2018 0.26 3.97 28.9 19.3% 0.7% 2017 0.31 3.85 21.0 16.1% 0.8% 2016 0.14 2.84 32.4 31.4% 1.0% 2015 0.15 2.66 26.5 29.7% 1.1% Net profit (not adjusted for non-recurring components). IAS/IFRS standards from 2005. Dividend relating to the year. Investor relations In compliance with both applicable Italian and Dutch laws, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (as a Dutch company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange) transmits any regulated information through the transmission system 1Info SDIR, managed by Computershare S.p.A., as well as files such information through 'Loket AFM' to the AFM (Authority for the Financial Markets), which makes it available on its website's relevant register at www.afm.nl. The Company communicates and interacts regularly with the financial markets through analyst calls, investor meetings, road shows and investor conferences, which are also attended by representatives of senior management. With regard to activities aimed at the analyst and institutional investor category, in 2020 the Company continued to communicate information through numerous meetings held either physically or virtually with investors based in the main global financial centres. Starting from the end of February 2020, at the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in Italy, investor relations activity continued without disruptions with the support of digital technology. half year report on operations 41 Campari Group-half year report at 30 June 2020 Other information Transactions with related parties It should be noted that transactions with related parties, including intra-group transactions, are not classified as atypical or unusual, as they are part of the normal business of Group companies. These transactions are carried out under market conditions, taking into account the characteristics of the goods and services provided. The half year period ended 30 June 2020 was subject to the procedures for transactions with related parties approved by the Parent Company's Board of Directors on 11 November 2010, which came into force on 1 January 2011. Corporate governance Following the completion of the transfer of the official seat of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. to the Netherlands, with simultaneous transformation into a Naamloze Vennootschap (N.V.) governed by Dutch law, completed on 4 July 2020, some changes became effective. The Board of Directors of the Company held on 6 July 2020 approved the new articles of association as well as the Dutch corporate governance code. The latter contains best practice principles for listed companies. The principles may be regarded as reflecting the general views on good corporate governance and create a set of standards governing the conduct of the respective corporate bodies of a listed company. The application of the Dutch corporate governance code is based on the so-called'comply-or explain' principle. Accordingly, listed companies are required to disclose, in their annual board report, whether or not they are complying with the various best practice principles of the Dutch corporate governance code. The composition of the board of directors of the Company has not changed upon completion of the Transaction: Luca Garavoglia (Chairman), Robert Kunze-Concewitz (Chief Executive Officer), Paolo Marchesini (Chief Financial Officer), Fabio Di Fede (Group General Counsel and Business Development Officer), Alessandra Garavoglia, Eugenio Barcellona, Annalisa Elia Loustau, Catherine Gérardin-Vautrin and Michel Klersy. The Company has adopted a one-tier board, comprising of executive directors and non-executive directors: the former having responsibility for the day-to-day management of the Company, while the latter not having such day- to-day responsibility while being also entrusted with the supervision of executive directors. The system of governance adopted by the Company does not foresee a board of statutory auditors and, therefore, the board of statutory auditors ceased to hold office and no new board of statutory auditors was appointed. The Company established both a Control and Risks Committee, having control functions pursuant to Dutch applicable laws and regulations, and a Remuneration and Appointments Committee, in line with what was in force before the redomiciliation. The Control and Risks Committee is now in charge, inter alia, of assisting the board of directors to carry out the internal control tasks assigned to the latter, of evaluating the correct use of the accounting principles, as well as their conformity for the purposes of drawing up the consolidated financial statements, as well as of monitoring the effectiveness of the audit and accounting processes, reporting periodically to the board of directors on the activities carried out, as well as on the adequacy of the internal control system. The internal committees of Campari's board of directors (i.e., the Control and Risks Committee and the Remuneration and Appointments Committee) remained unchanged too. Both committees are composed of Eugenio Barcellona, Annalisa Elia Loustau and Catherine Gérardin-Vautrin. The Supervisory Body (Organismo di Vigilanza), established according to the Organisation, Management and Control Model pursuant to the Italian discipline set forth in the Legislative Decree 231 of 8 June 2001 and responsible for monitoring compliance with the Model and proposing any changes that might be necessary following amendments to the relevant legislation has not changed. It is therefore composed by Enrico Colombo, Piera Tula and Chairman Fabio Facchini. half year report on operations 42 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Campari Group half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 Campari Group-half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 Campari Group Half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 43 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Introduction and Contents The half year condensed financial statements at 30 June 2020 were prepared in consolidated format in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as adopted by the European Union. These include all the international accounting standards (IAS) and all the interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and its predecessor, the Standard Interpretations Committee (SIC). INDEX Campari Group-half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 ..................... 43 Introduction and Contents ............................................................................................................................. 44 Independent auditor's report ......................................................................................................................... 45 Responsibilities in respect of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 ................................................................................................................................................................... 47 Primary Statements......................................................................................................................................... 48 Condensed consolidated income statement 48 Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income 48 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position 49 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows 50 Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity 51 Significant events during and after the end of the period .......................................................................... 52 Notes to the consolidated financial statements........................................................................................... 55 1. General information 55 2. Accounting information and policies 56 3. Results for the period 64 4. Operating assets and liabilities 69 5. Operating working capital 82 6. Net financial position 83 7. Risk management and capital structure 87 8. Other financial information 90 Index 44 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Independent Independent auditor's report 45 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Independent auditor's report 46 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Responsibilities in respect of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 Responsibilities in respect of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020 The Board of Directors is responsible for preparing the half year report, inclusive of the half year condensed consolidated financial statements and the half year report on operations at 30 June 2020, in accordance with the Dutch Financial Supervision Act and the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for interim reporting, IAS 34-'Interim Financial Reporting'. In accordance with Section 5:25d, paragraph 2 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act, the Board of Directors states that, to the best of its knowledge, the half year condensed consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards provide a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or losses of Davide Campari-Milano N.V. and its subsidiaries, and the undertakings included in the consolidation as a whole, and the half year report on operations at 30 June 2020 provides a fair review of the information required pursuant to Section 5:25d, paragraphs 8 and 9 of the Dutch Financial Supervision Act. For ease of reference, all the figures in these half year condensed consolidated financial statements are expressed in millions of Euros to one decimal place, whereas the original data is recorded and consolidated by the Group in Euros. In certain cases, this may result in apparent discrepancies, as there may be a difference, amounting to no more than €0.1 million, between the sum of the individual figures and the grand total. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 48 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Condensed consolidated statement of financial position of which: 31 December of which: Notes 30 June 2020 related related 2019⁽¹⁾ parties parties € million € million € million € million ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4 iii 487.3 496.4 Right of use assets 4 iv 78.8 80.5 Biological assets 4 vi 6.7 3.9 Investment properties 4 v 1.3 1.1 Goodwill and brands 4 ii 2,426.9 2,423.7 Intangible assets with a finite life 4 ii 42.9 48.9 Investments in associates and joint ventures 3 ix 24.2 0.5 Deferred tax assets 3 x 54.6 40.8 Other non-current assets 4 vii 7.8 1.8 8.2 2.2 Other non-current financial assets 6 iii 13.1 14.7 Total non-current assets 3,143.5 1.8 3,118.5 2.2 Current assets Inventories 5 iii 695.0 618.6 Biological assets 5 iii 0.9 0.9 Trade receivables 5 i 282.2 316.8 Other current financial assets 6 ii 9.4 8.3 Cash and cash equivalents 6 i 787.1 704.4 Income tax receivables 3 x 18.3 1.6 18.7 0.6 Other current assets 49.0 44.7 0.8 Total current assets 1,842.0 1.6 1,712.4 1.5 Assets held for sale 4 ix 4.6 5.3 Total assets 4,990.0 3.4 4,836.2 3.7 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity - Share capital 58.1 58.1 - Reserves 2,156.8 2,326.2 Capital and reserves attributable to the Company 7 ii 2,214.9 2,384.3 Non-controlling interests 7 ii 0.6 1.9 Total shareholders' equity 2,215.5 2,386.2 Non-current liabilities Bonds 6 v 349.4 349.4 Other non-current financial liabilities 6 v 640.8 460.2 Post-employment benefit obligations 34.6 33.4 Provisions for risks and charges 8 i 46.5 52.4 Deferred tax liabilities 3 x 388.5 384.5 Other non-current liabilities 4 viii 22.2 16.2 Total non-current liabilities 1,482.0 1,296.1 Current liabilities Liabilities and loans due to banks 6 vi 253.4 34.4 Bond 6 vi 580.6 580.0 Other current financial liabilities 6 vi 47.0 80.8 Trade payables 5 ii 233.8 242.1 Income tax payables 3 x 31.5 21.8 75.1 5.1 Other current liabilities 146.4 18.4 141.5 2.5 Total current liabilities 1,292.6 40.2 1,153.9 7.7 Total liabilities 2,774.6 40.2 2,450.0 7.7 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,990.0 40.2 4,836.2 7.7 For information on reclassifications of comparative figures, refer to note 2 ii-Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December 2019. For ease of reference, all the figures in these half year condensed consolidated financial statements are expressed in millions of Euros to one decimal place, whereas the original data is recorded and consolidated by the Group in Euros. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 49 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows Notes first half 2020 first half 2019 € million € million Operating profit 103.0 171.7 Effects from hyperinflation accounting standard adoption 0.7 4.2 Depreciation and amortization 3 vi 39.4 34.8 Gains and losses on sales of fixed assets 3 iv (0.1) (1.3) Impairment of tangible fixed assets, goodwill, brand and sold business 3 iv 16.3 2.4 Utilizations of provisions 8 i (1.8) (3.4) Change in long-term payables to employees 4.4 (14.3) Change in net operating working capital (55.4) (77.2) Income tax paid 3 x (80.0) (9.1) Other non-cash items 1.9 (2.0) Cash flow generated from (used in) operating activities 28.4 105.8 Purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets 4 ii- iii- vi (28.3) (26.2) Disposal of tangible and intangible assets 1.4 4.6 Acquisition and sale of companies or business divisions 4 i (95.3) - Cash and cash equivalents at acquired companies⁽¹⁾ 4 i 4.4 - Put options and earn out payments (9.9) (26.8) Interests received 3 vii 3.5 4.9 Net changes in securities - 27.4 Other changes 0.6 - Cash flow generated from (used in) investing activities (123.6) (16.0) Bond issued by the Company 199.0 150.0 Payment of lease liabilities 6 iv (7.3) (5.7) Net change in short-term financial payables and bank loans 6 vii 159.3 0.1 Interests paid (7.9) (6.3) Interest on leases (1.7) (1.7) Change in other financial payables and receivables 4.9 (5.4) Purchase and sale of own shares 7 ii (96.0) (7.1) Dividend paid by the Company 7 ii (62.9) (57.3) Cash flow generated from (used in) financing activities (187.4) 66.7 Other differences including exchange rate differences (9.5) (1.6) Net change in cash and cash equivalents: increase (decrease) 82.7 154.9 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 6 i 704.4 613.9 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 6 i 787.1 768.8 It should be noted that the cash acquired/sold in connection with business combination/disposal of the year, equal to €4.4 million, must be considered not inclusive of the financial liabilities acquired, equal to €31.3 million. For ease of reference, all the figures in these half year condensed consolidated financial statements are expressed in millions of Euros to one decimal place, whereas the original data is recorded and consolidated by the Group in Euros. Attributable to Company shareholders Shareholders' equity Notes Share Legal Retained Other Total Non- controlling Total capital reserve earnings reserves interests € million € million € million € million € million € million € million 31 December 2019 58.1 11.6 2,377.1 (56.9) 2,389.7 1.9 2,391.6 Dividend payout to Company shareholders 7 ii - - (62.9) - (62.9) - (62.9) Own shares acquired 7 ii - - (105.7) - (105.7) - (105.7) Own shares sold 7 ii - - 8.4 - 8.4 - 8.4 Stock options 7 ii - - - 4.3 4.3 - 4.3 Stock options utilization 7 ii - - 2.5 (2.5) - - - Changes in ownership interests - - (6.0) - (6.0) (1.1) (7.0) Other changes - - (0.5) - (0.5) - (0.5) Profit for the period - - 73.0 - 73.0 (0.2) 72.7 Other comprehensive income (expense) - - - (85.4) (85.4) - (85.4) Total comprehensive income - - 73.0 (85.4) (12.4) (0.2) (12.6) 30 June 2020 58.1 11.6 2,285.7 (140.5) 2,214.9 0.6 2,215.5 Attributable to Company shareholders Shareholders' equity Share Legal Retained Other Total Non-controlling Total capital reserve earnings reserves interests € million € million € million € million € million € million € million 31 December 2018 58.1 11.6 2,183.1 (89.8) 2,162.8 - 2,162.8 Dividend payout to Company shareholders - - (57.3) - (57.3) - (57.3) Own shares acquired - - (30.9) - (30.9) - (30.9) Own shares sold - - 23.0 - 23.0 - 23.0 Stock options - - - 4.0 4.0 - 4.0 Stock options utilization - - 6.6 (6.6) - - - Hyperinflation effects - - - 7.1 7.1 - 7.1 Profit for the period - - 122.7 - 122.7 - 122.7 Other comprehensive income (expense) - - - 6.9 6.9 - 6.9 Total comprehensive income - - 122.7 6.9 129.7 - 129.7 30 June 2019 58.1 11.6 2,247.1 (78.4) 2,238.3 - 2,238.3 For ease of reference, all the figures in these half year condensed consolidated financial statements are expressed in millions of Euros to one decimal place, whereas the original data is recorded and consolidated by the Group in Euros. In certain cases, this may result in apparent discrepancies, as there may be a difference, amounting to no more than €0.1 million, between the sum of the individual figures and the grand total. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 51 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Significant events during and after the end of the period Significant events after the end of the period Significant events Transfer of the registered office in the Netherlands On 4 July 2020, the transfer of the official seat of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. to the Netherlands, with its simultaneous conversion to a Naamloze Vennootschap (N.V.) governed by Dutch law, was completed: the Dutch notarial deed for the transfer of Campari's official seat resolved by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting of 27 March 2020 was executed, with effect on the same date. The new company name is therefore 'Davide Campari- Milano N.V.' (the 'Company' or 'Davide Campari') and the new articles of association have come into effect. As part of this operation, the Company was required to pay to shareholders who exercised their right of withdrawal a reference unitary price per share set at €8.376 (this withdrawal price having been determined in accordance with Article 2437-ter(3) of the Italian Civil Code). The cash outflow borne by the Company for the liquidation of 7.7 million shares, net of withdrawn shares for which the option and pre-emption right was exercised, for a substantially full amount, by the controlling shareholder Lagfin S.C.A., Société en Commandite par Actions (for an overall commitment of above €250 million) and the shares for which the withdrawal was waived, on 7 July 2020 was €64.7 million. This result confirmed the full compliance of the Group's commitment not to exceed the maximum cost cap €7/8 million deemed by the Company to be acceptable. This implied a negative price difference, to be recognized in the third quarter within the Group equity, for an amount of €3.4 million (well below the maximum acceptable amount set by Campari Group) based on the difference between the withdrawal price of €8.376 and the closing price upon the settlement date (7 July 2020) of €7.94 per share, or an amount of €5.2 million, based on the difference between the withdrawal price of €8.376 and the market closing price of €7.70 per share upon the transaction approval (22 June 2020). With the transfer of the sole registered office which does not entail any changes in the organization, management or operational activities and, above all, envisages that the tax residence of the Group is maintained in Italy, the key objective pursued by the Company is to enhancing its increased voting mechanism in favour of long-term shareholders and, therefore, the adoption of a flexible capital structure that can further support the Group in pursuing growth opportunities also via major acquisitions. Additional information on the redomiciliation in compliance with applicable legislation and regulations is provided and made available on the Campari website (www.camparigroup.com). Restructuring program in the Agri Business in Jamaica The consistent global decline in the price of sugar, a reduction in demand in the local market as well as heightened competition coupled with high operational costs, have resulted in financial loss, for many years, for J. Wray & Nephew Limited on its agri-business. The losses deriving from the sugar business continue to persist, sadly exacerbated by the Codiv-19 scenario, and the situation has unfortunately become unsustainable. The Group has launched a restructuring program to preserve the business continuity of the spirits core business in Jamaica. The consultation process with the local trade unions started in July 2020 with a view to reaching the best possible outcome. In view of the scale of the restructuring program, which will ultimately result in the recognition of restructuring costs, to be determined based on the outcome of the consultation process, the Group is managing the initiative with the local authorities with great care and sensitivity for the local community. Calling of the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting on 18 September 2020 The Board of Directors proposed an Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting to be convened on 18 September 2020, to resolve on the following items on the agenda: Capital reduction and amendment of the Company's articles of association. As announced on 18 February 2020, in order to limit the impact of the special voting shares on the capital reserves, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting a reduction of the nominal value of each ordinary share from €0.05 to €0.01. As a result of this transaction, which will entail a reduction of the ordinary share capital from the current €58,080,000 to €11,616,000, special voting shares A will have a nominal value equal to €0.01, special voting shares B will have a nominal value equal to €0.04 and special voting shares C will have a nominal value equal to €0.09. The reduction of the ordinary share capital will be carried out in accordance with Dutch law and it will entail the creditors' right of opposition pursuant to the terms provided by Dutch law. Appointment of Fabio Facchini as non-executive director. The Board of Directors resolved to propose to the

Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting the appointment of Fabio Facchini as additional non-executive director until the approval of the Company's financial statements by the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in

2022. Fabio Facchini, whose nomination is binding pursuant to article 15.2 of the Company's articles of association, is considered independent within the meaning of the Dutch Corporate Governance Code. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 52 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Approval of the remuneration policy. The Board of Directors, on proposal of the Remuneration and Appointment Committee, resolved to propose to the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting the approval of the remuneration policy, as updated and amended in accordance with the new Dutch legal framework. The remuneration policy provides for the criteria for the remuneration of the executive directors and the non-executive directors. Implementation of Article 13.11 of the Company's Articles of Association. In order to implement article 13.11 of the Company's Articles of Association, the Board of Directors resolved to propose to the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting (i) to grant shareholders holding special voting shares C (which, jointly with the underlying Ordinary Share, grant 10 voting rights), with the right to convert such shares into a special class ordinary shares granting multiple votes, each of which granting 20 voting rights (Special Ordinary Shares) and (ii) to provide the possibility to exercise this right within two pre-determined conversion periods, the first of which shall run from 1 November to 30 November 2028 and the second of which shall run from 1 November to 30 November 2030. The second conversion period will allow shareholders having elected to receive special voting shares A not later than 30 November 2020 to benefit of the right to convert. The right to convert is in line with the Company's strategy to further strengthen the Group's stability and foster the development and the continuous involvement of a stable base of long-term shareholders, also with a view to implementing the Group's growth strategy through acquisitions and integrations of players in the global spirits sector. Further information will be provided in the explanatory notes on the items in the agenda of the Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting, as well as in the proposed amendments to the articles of associations and in the Special Ordinary Shares' terms and conditions which will be made available pursuant to the terms provided by law. Significant events during the period Acquisitions and commercial agreements Acquisition of a 49% interest in Tannico On 29 June 2020, Campari Group completed the acquisition of 49% interest in Tannico S.p.A. ('Tannico') from its shareholders, including the leading ones (the CEO, Marco Magnocavallo, Programma 101 SICAF S.p.A. and Boox S.r.l, jointly the 'Sellers'). Campari Group acquired 39% of the share capital of Tannico and simultaneously subscribed to a reserved capital increase to achieve an aggregate holding of 49%. Founded in 2013, Tannico is the market leader in online sales of wines and premium spirits in Italy, with a market share of over 30%. Tannico has progressively expanded into B2B, offering targeted value-added services to professional operators in areas such as assortment and warehouse management, as well as tailored delivery solutions. In 2019, Tannico achieved net sales of €20.6 million (under local GAAP). The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for net sales for the past three years (2016-2019) was approximately 50%, with net sales rising significantly in first quarter of 2020, partly due to the Covid-19 emergency, almost reaching break-even from a profitability standpoint. Since 2017, Tannico has expanded its footprint to more than 20 markets, including the USA, Germany, UK, and France. The total consideration paid for the 49% interest was €23.5 million, which was financed from available resources. Under the investment agreement, Campari Group will have the possibility of increasing its interest to 100% from 2025, subject to certain conditions. Tannico is a unique and strategic fit with Campari Group's long-term business development goals. By leveraging Tannico's expertise, the Group will greatly enhance its digital capabilities and accelerate its development plans in e-commerce, a channel that is already growing and is set to become of even greater strategic importance given the likely long-lasting change in consumer behaviour due to the Covid-19 emergency. Acquisition of Champagne Lallier On 10 June 2020, Campari Group completed the acquisition of an 80% interest, with a medium-term route to total ownership, in the share capital of Champagne Lallier Sarl and other group companies (jointly, the 'Company'), from the privately-owned French company Ficoma Sarl, the family holding company of Mr Francis Tribaut. The company is the owner of the Champagne brand 'Lallier', which was founded in 1906 in Aÿ, one of the few villages classified as 'Grand Cru' in Champagne, a clear indication of the product's quality. In 2019 the Company's sales amounted to €21 million (under local GAAP), including primarily sales relating to Champagne of approximately 1 million bottles, of which close to 700,000 bottles of Lallier. At 31 December 2019, the book value of the inventories carried by the company amounted to approximately €21.0 million. The consideration paid was €21.3 million (excluding the net financial debt at the closing date), which represents 80% of the Company's share capital and was financed from available resources. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 53 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Under the agreement, the remaining shareholding is subject to the customary reciprocal put and call options, which can be exercised from 2023. Mr. Francis Tribaut will continue in his role as managing director of Champagne Lallier. The transaction encompasses the brands, related stocks, real estate assets (including owned and operated vineyards) and production facilities. With this acquisition, which marks the entry of the first Italian player into the Champagne category, Campari Group has added to its portfolio a premium and historical champagne brand, Lallier, mainly being sold in selected on- trade outlets and bottle shops, further extending its range of premium offerings to this key channel for brand building. Moreover, Campari Group will build further critical mass in the strategic French market where the Group recently started to sell through its own in-market company. Acquisition of Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S.. On 28 February 2020, Campari Group completed the acquisition of 100% of French distributor Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), a wholly owned subsidiary of Baron Philippe de Rothschild S.A. specializing in the distribution of a diversified portfolio of international premium spirits, wine and champagne brands in France. RFD is the sole distributor for the French market of the Campari Group's portfolio, which is currently the main contributor to RFD's sales and growth. With regard to the rest of the portfolio, RFD is the exclusive distributor for the French market of the seller's premium and super premium wines, including the Mouton Rothschild and Mouton Cadet brands. The total acquisition price was €50.3 million (excluding the net financial debt at the closing date). The transaction was financed using the Group's available resources. In 2019, RFD's total sales were €149.8 million based on local accounting principles (€100.0 million after the reclassification based on International Financial Reporting Standards principles 'IFRS'). The incorporation of the distribution structure of RFD (now called Campari France Distribution S.A.S.) into Campari's network and the possibility of operating directly in France (a high-potential market for the Group) represents a unique opportunity to enhance the Group's focus on its key brands and benefit from the increased critical mass of the aperitifs business and the newly-acquired Trois Rivières and La Mauny premium rhum agricole brands. Joint venture in Japan On 14 February 2020, the Group signed an agreement to create CT Spirits Japan Ltd., a joint venture in Japan, with a local partner experienced in the food&beverage sector. The aim of the joint venture is to promote and develop the Group's products in this market. The Group holds a stake of 40% and has a call option on the remaining holding of 60% of the share capital, which can be exercised from 2023. Other significant events Financial debt management On 14 April 2020, the Company entered into a term debt facility agreement for an amount up to of €750 million ('the Facility') with a pool of leading international banks. The Facility consists of a short-term bridge loan with an interest rate of 3-month Euribor plus a 0.65% spread, on top of utilization fees, with an original maturity date of 30 June 2021 and an option for extension to 31 December 2021. The purpose of the Facility is to support the general corporate purposes of Campari Group including, but not limited to, the redemption of the Eurobond issued by Davide Campari in 2015, and expiring in September 2020, for a residual nominal amount of €581 million. Donations in response to the Covid-19 pandemic emergency In response to the pandemic emergency, Campari Group participated in a series of initiatives aimed at supporting the local community and providing active help to deal with the emergency situation. Among the various initiatives, in March 2020, the Company donated €1 million to fund a general intensive care operational unit for the Covid-19 coronavirus emergency at the public health institution ASST Fatebenefratelli Sacco in Milan, a reference point for the management of patients most seriously affected by Covid-19. In April and June 2020 respectively, the Company made a donation to the Italian Civil Protection and to FNOPI (National Federation of Healthcare Workers) through the Aperol video initiatives 'Together we can' and 'Together we can dance'. The first initiative was organized in conjunction with Rockin'1000 and featured 1,200 musicians from all over the world singing from their homes a choral song written by the popular Italian musician Max Gazzè. The second initiative was supported by Luca Tommassini, a world-renowned dancer and choreographer, and over 1,000 dancers from all around the world, participated this video, creating a virtual dance choreography side by side for a good cause. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 54 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Campari Group made a donation to Fondazione MultiMedica Onlus, the foundation for Gruppo MultiMedica, one of the largest hospital groups in Lombardy (Italy). The aim was to strengthen the Intensive and Sub-intensive Care Units and to ensure personal protective equipment for healthcare operators on the field. In the United States, Campari America donated USD1 million to Another Round, Another Rally, a non-profit organization that raises emergency funds, offering relief to workers and bartenders in the hospitality industry, which has been forced to shut down its commercial operations as a result of the Covid-19 emergency. This initial donation, supported on social media by the main brands, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Campari, Aperol, Grand Marnier, Espolòn, Cabo Wabo and Bulldog, and by various influencers, including Matthew McConaughey, gave rise to the challenge #OneMoreRound, in which the public were encouraged to make donations. The initiative was deployed in many countries: Campari Canada donated to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund; Campari UK staff and Campari UK jointly donated to The Drink Trust; Campari Deutschland donated to the nonprofit organization StartNext; Campari Australia supported the venues by providing access to contactless bottled cocktail delivery, collection service, product donations and marketing toolkits. Lastly, Group companies operating in different markets launched a number of initiatives to support local communities: these mainly consisted of making donations of pure alcohol to various organizations that manufacture hand sanitizer. Share buyback plan With regard to the execution of the share buyback program, the Board of Directors decided, on 18 February 2020, to continue it for an increased amount of up to €350 million over the next twelve months. The increase of buyback will serve the new strategy of having a portfolio of own shares to meet all the existing stock option plans, rather than just those plans that are close to being exercised. The aim is to hedge the risk of an increase in price of the shares underlying the options and, as a result, contain the overall outlay required to service the incentive plans. The ordinary shareholders' meeting, confirming the purposes mentioned above, authorised the Board of Directors to purchase and/or sell own shares until 30 June 2021, to re-constitute the portfolio of own shares to serve the current and future stock option plans for the Group's management, while complying with the limits and procedures laid down in the applicable laws and regulations. Annual financial statement approval and dividend distribution The Ordinary shareholders' meeting approved the 2019 annual financial statements and agreed the distribution of a dividend of €0.055 per outstanding share, an increase of +10.0% on the previous year. The total dividend, calculated on the outstanding shares and excluding own shares in the portfolio (18,451,416 shares on the date of the Shareholders' meeting), was €62,873,172.12 and was paid on 22 April 2020 (with an ex-date for coupon n. 4 of 20 April 2020, and with a record date of 21 April 2020). Purchase of own shares Between 1 January and 30 June 2020, the Group purchased 15,114,789 own shares, at an average price of €6.91, for a total amount of €104.5 million, and sold 2,948,273 own shares for an outlay of €8.4 million, after the exercise of stock options. At 30 June 2020, the Company held 25,870,716 own shares, equivalent to 2.23% of the share capital. Notes to the consolidated financial statements 1. General information Davide Campari-Milano N.V.12 is a company listed on the Italian Stock Exchange, with its official seat in Amsterdam, in the Netherlands, and its corporate address at Via Franco Sacchetti 20, 20099 Sesto San Giovanni, Milan, Italy. For purposes of its business operations in Italy, the Company has established a secondary seat with a permanent representative office within the meaning set forth in article 2508 of the Italian Civil Code. The Company is entered in both the Dutch Companies' Register under the n. 78502934 and the Milan Monza Brianza Lodi under the n. 06672120158. At 30 June 2020, 64.93% of the total voting rights (equating to 51.15% of the share capital) of Davide Campari was held by Lagfin S.C.A., Société en Commandite par Actions, headquartered in Luxembourg. Founded in 1860, Campari is the sixth-largest player in the branded spirits industry, with an extensive and varied product portfolio. Its internationally recognized brands include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, Grand Marnier, SKYY Vodka and Wild Turkey. Campari Group operates in around 190 countries with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. It has 22 production plants and its own distribution network in 21 countries and employs around 4,000 people. 12 Please refer to note-Significant events after the end of the period' for more information. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 55 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 The publication of this half year report at 30 June 2020, which was subject to a limited audit13, was authorised by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2020. The financial statements are presented in Euro, the reference currency for the Company and for many of its subsidiaries. 2. Accounting information and policies These half year condensed consolidated financial statements was prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ('IASB') as adopted by the European Union, and with the provisions of International Accounting Standard ('IAS') 34-'Interim Financial Reporting'. The accounting principles are the same applied in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019, to which reference is made, except for those principles relating to the identification of a business combination. The condensed half year financial statements were prepared based on the going concern principle, on a cost basis and taking any value adjustments into account where appropriate, except for statement of financial position items, such as financial instruments, and biological assets, that, under the IFRS, must be recognized at fair value and except in cases where the IFRS allow a different valuation criterion to be used. The condensed half year financial statements do not include all the information and notes required for annual consolidated financial statements, and, as such, should be read in conjunction with the consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019. Like the annual report, the half year report contains a summary of significant events and transactions upfront, to provide a better picture of the Group's performance and of any changes to the Group's financial position during the interim period. Unless otherwise indicated, the amounts shown in the following explanatory notes are expressed in millions of Euros. Form and content In accordance with the format selected by the Group, the income statement has been classified by function, and the statement of financial position based on the partitioning of current and non-current assets and liabilities. We consider that this format will provide a more meaningful representation of the items that have contributed to the Group's results and its assets and financial position. Transactions or events that may generate income and expenses that are not relevant for assessing performance, such as capital gains and losses on the sale of fixed assets, restructuring and reorganisation costs, financial expenses and any other non-recurring income and expenses, are described in the notes. In the first half of 2020, the Group did not carry out any atypical and/or unusual transactions, that, due to their materiality or size, type of counterparties to the transaction, or method for determining the price and timing of the event (proximity to the close of the period), could give rise to concerns over the accuracy or completeness of the information in the financial statements, conflicts of interest, the safeguarding of company assets or the protection of minority shareholders. The cash flow statement was prepared using the indirect method. In relation to the financial statements, the income statement and statement of financial position contain columns providing information on any significant transactions with related parties. Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December 2019 On 1 October 2019 Campari Group completed the acquisition of Rhumantilles S.A.S. ('Rhumantilles') and on 20 November 2019 completed the acquisition of the controlling stakes in the capital of Licorera Ancho Reyes y Cia S.A.P.I. de C.V. ('Ancho Reyes') and Casa Montelobos S.A.P.I. de C.V. ('Montelobos'). As allowed by the applicable standard, the acquisition values initially allocated can be modified during the measurement period in which the acquirer shall retrospectively adjust the provisional amounts recognised at the acquisition date to reflect new information obtained about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date and, if known, would have affected the measurement of the amounts recognised as of that date. The measurement period ends as soon as the acquirer receives the information it was seeking about facts and circumstances that existed as of the acquisition date or learns that more information is not obtainable. However, the measurement period shall not exceed one year from the acquisition date. The initial allocation was published on 31 December 2019. The required amendments to the opening balances are detailed in the following table. The updated allocation did not have a significant impact on the income statement and cash flow statement for 2019. 13 The Shareholders' meeting of 27 March 2020 resolved that, as from the effective date of the redomiciliation, Ernst & Young Accountants LLP succeed, without any interruption, to EY S.p.A. in the mandate of independent external auditor. Taking into account that the redomiciliation became effective as of 4 July 2020, the Board of Directors' meeting held on 6 July 2020 approved EY S.p.A. to carry out the independent external audit on the half year condensed consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2020, which is not therefore reviewed by an auditor under the definition of Article 5:25d paragraph 4 Wft (Dutch Financial Reporting Supervision Act). Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 56 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Reclassifications on reclassified statement of financial position Group statement of financial position 31 December 2019 € million stated figures reclassifications reclassified figures fixed assets 3,063.5 (8.6) 3,054.9 other non-current assets and (liabilities) (441.4) 3.8 (437.6) operating working capital 694.8 (0.6) 694.1 other current assets and (liabilities) (147.9) - (147.9) total invested capital 3,169.0 (5.4) 3,163.6 Group shareholders' equity 2,389.7 (5.4) 2,384.3 non-controlling interests 1.9 - 1.9 net financial debt 777.4 - 777.4 total financing sources 3,169.0 (5.4) 3,163.6 Reclassifications on operating working capital Operating working capital 31 December 2019 € million stated figures reclassifications reclassified figures trade receivables 316.9 (0.1) 316.8 total inventories, of which: 618.6 0.9 619.5 - maturing inventory 364.7 - 364.7 - biological assets 0.9 - 0.9 - finished goods and other inventory 253.0 0.9 253.9 trade payables (240.7) (1.4) (242.1) operating working capital 694.8 (0.6) 694.1 sales in the previous 12 months rolling 1,842.5 1,842.5 working capital as % of sales in the previous 12 months 37.7 37.7 Reclassifications of consolidated statement of financial position 31 December 2019 stated figures reclassifications reclassified figures € million € million ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 496.4 - 496.4 Right of use assets 80.5 - 80.5 Biological assets 3.9 - 3.9 Investment properties 1.1 - 1.1 Goodwill and brands 2,431.8 (8.1) 2,423.7 Intangible assets with a finite life 49.3 (0.4) 48.9 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0.5 - 0.5 Deferred tax assets 37.5 3.2 40.8 Other non-current assets 8.2 - 8.2 Other non-current financial assets 14.7 - 14.7 Total non-current assets 3,123.8 (5.3) 3,118.5 Current assets Inventories 617.7 0.9 618.6 Biological assets 0.9 - 0.9 Trade receivables 316.9 (0.1) 316.8 Other current financial assets 8.3 - 8.3 Cash and cash equivalents 704.4 - 704.4 Income tax receivables 18.7 - 18.7 Other current asset 44.7 - 44.7 Total current assets 1,711.6 0.8 1,712.4 Assets held for sale 5.3 - 5.3 Total assets 4,840.7 (4.5) 4,836.2 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Shareholders' equity - Share capital 58.1 - 58.1 - Reserves 2,331.6 (5.4) 2,326.2 Capital and reserves attributable to the Company 2,389.7 (5.4) 2,384.3 Non-controlling interests 1.9 - 1.9 Total shareholders' equity 2,391.6 (5.4) 2,386.2 Non-current liabilities Bonds 349.4 - 349.4 Other non-current financial liabilities 460.2 - 460.2 Post-employment benefit obligations 33.4 - 33.4 Provisions for risks and charges 51.4 1.0 52.4 Deferred tax liabilities 386.1 (1.5) 384.5 Other non-current liabilities 16.2 - 16.2 Total non-current liabilities 1,296.7 (0.6) 1,296.1 Current liabilities Liabilities and loan due to banks 34.4 - 34.4 Bonds 580.0 - 580.0 Other current financial liabilities 80.8 - 80.8 Trade payables 240.7 1.4 242.1 Income tax payables 75.1 - 75.1 Other current liabilities 141.5 - 141.5 Total current liabilities 1,152.5 1.4 1,153.9 Total liabilities 2,449.1 0.9 2,450.0 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,840.7 (4.5) 4,836.2 Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 57 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Basis of consolidation The following changes were made to the basis of consolidation, resulting from the creation, acquisition, sale and reorganization of companies, partly described in note-Significant events during the period: on 29 June 2020, Campari Group completed the acquisition of 49% interests in Tannico S.p.A., which was classified as an associate company from the acquisition date;

on 10 June 2020, Campari Group completed the acquisition of an 80% interest, in the share capital of Champagne Lallier Sarl and other group companies (Les Gloriettes Scev, Les Rives des Marne Sarl and Sci Athena). The companies were included in the consolidation perimeter from the acquisition date;

on 20 May 2020 Rhumantilles S.A.S. was merged in Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit SASU, with the aim of optimising and streamlining the Group's structure. For statutory and tax purposes, the effective date of the merger was 1 January 2020;

Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit SASU, with the aim of optimising and streamlining the Group's structure. For statutory and tax purposes, the effective date of the merger was 1 January 2020; on 28 February 2020, Campari Group completed the acquisition of 100% of the French distributor Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S., which was included in the consolidation perimeter from the acquisition date;

on 14 February 2020, the Group signed an agreement to create CT Spirits Japan Ltd., a joint venture in Japan, with a local partner experienced in the food&beverage sector. The Group holds a 40% involvement in the joint venture and has a call option on the remaining 60% of the share capital, which can be exercised from 2023. The entity was classified as a joint venture at the agreement date;

during the first half of 2020, the processes of liquidating Campari Distribution Ireland Ltd. was completed. The entity was therefore excluded from the consolidation perimeter. The tables below list the companies included in the basis of consolidation at 30 June 2020. Name, activity Registered office Share capital at 30 June 2020 % owned by the Company Currency Amount Direct Indirect Direct shareholder Company Davide Campari, holding, official seat: Amsterdam € 58,080,000 trading and manufacturing (Netherlands) company corporate address: Via Franco Sacchetti 20, 20099 Sesto San Giovanni, Milan, Italy. Fully consolidated companies Italy Campari International S.r.l., Via Franco Sacchetti 20, € 700,000 100.00 trading company Sesto San Giovanni Camparino S.r.l., trading Piazza Duomo 21, Milan, Italy € 48,880 100.00 company Campari Services S.r.l. in Via Franco Sacchetti 20, € 160,000 100.00 liquidazione, services Sesto San Giovanni, Italy company(1) Europe and Africa Campari Austria GmbH, Naglergasse 1/Top 13 ,1010 € 500,000 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. trading company Wien, Austria Campari Benelux S.A., Avenue de la Méterologie, € 1,000,000 61.00 39.00 Glen Grant Ltd. 39% finance and trading company 10, Bruxelles, Bruxelles Campari Deutschland Bajuwarenring 1, € 5,200,000 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. GmbH, trading company Oberhaching, Germany Campari España S.L., Calle de la Marina 16-18, € 3,272,600 100.00 holding and trading company planta 28, Barcellona, Spain Campari RUS OOO, trading 2nd Yuzhnoportoviy proezd RUB 2,010,000,000 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. company 14/22, Moscow, Russia Campari Schweiz A.G., Lindenstrasse 8, Baar, CHF 500,000 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. trading company Switzerland Campari Ukraine LLC, 8, Illinska Street, 5 Floor, UAH 87,396,209 100.00 DI.CI.E Holding B.V. 99%, trading company block 8 and 9, Kiev, Ukraina Campari RUS OOO 1% DI.CI.E. Holding B.V., Luna Arena, Herikerbergweg € 15,015,000 100.00 holding company 114, Zuidoost, Amsterdam, the Netherlands Glen Grant Ltd., Glen Grant Distillery, Rothes, GBP 24,949,000 100.00 manufacturing and trading Morayshire, United Kingdom company Kaloyiannis-Koutsikos 6 & E Street, A' Industrial € 6,811,220 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. Distilleries S.A., Area, Volos, Greece manufacturing and trading company Société des Produits 32 rue de Monceau, 75008 € 27,157,500 81.56(2) Davide Campari 81,56% Marnier Lapostolle S.A.S., Paris, France Minority Shareholders holding and manufacturing 18,44% company Société Civile Immobilière 32 rue de Monceau, 75008 € 16,769,392 81.56 Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit Du VAL, property company Paris, France SASU 100% Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit 32 rue de Monceau, 75008 € 22,759,856 81.56 Société des Produits SASU, manufacturing and Paris, France Marnier Lapostolle S.A. trading company 100% Campari France Distribution 14 rue Montalivet, 75008 € 1,200,000 81.56 Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit S.A.S., trading company Paris SASU 100% Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 58 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Name, activity Registered office Share capital at 30 June 2020 % owned by the Company Currency Amount Direct Indirect Direct shareholder Bellonnie&Bourdillon Zone de Génipa, 97224, € 5,100,000 78.73 Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit S.A.S., manufacturing and Ducos, Martinique SASU 96.53% trading company minority shareholders 3.47% Distilleries de Sainte Luce Zone de Génipa, 97224, € 2,000,000 78.72 Bellonnie et Bourdillon S.A.S., agricultural production Ducos, Martinique S.A.S. 99.99% company minority shareholders 0.01% SCEA Trois Rivières, Zone de Génipa, 97224, € 5,920 78.72 Bellonnie et Bourdillon agricultural service company Ducos, Martinique S.A.S. 25% Distilleries de Sainte Luce S.A.S 75% Champagne Lallier Sarl, 4 Place de la Libération, € 3,400,000 65.25 Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit manufacturing company 51160, AY, France SASU 80% minority shareholders 20% Scev des Gloriettes, 5 Rue des Gobarts, 51190 € 34,301 65.25 Marnier-Lapostolle Bisquit property company OGER, France SASU 80% minority shareholders 20% Les Rives Marne Sas, 4 Place de la Libération, € 100,000 65.25 Champagne Lallier Sarl trading company 51160, AY, France 100% Sci Athena, property 4 Place de la Libération, € 1,000 65.25 Champagne Lallier Sarl company 51160, AY, France 99.9% Les Rives Marne Sas 0.1% Campari South Africa Pty 12th Floor, Cliffe Deker ZAR 490,247,750 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. Ltd., trading company Hofmeyr 11 Buitengracht street, Cape Town, Sud Africa Americas Campari America, LLC, 1114 Avenue of the USD 566,321,274(3) 100.00 manufacturing and trading Americas, 19th Floor New company York, United States Campari Argentina S.A., Olga Cossettini, 243 Piso 3, ARS 1,179,365,930(4) 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. manufacturing and trading Puerto Madeo, CABA, 98.81% company Argentina Campari do Brasil Ltda. 1.19% Campari do Brasil Ltda., Alameda Rio Negro 585, BRL 239,778,071 99.999 0.001 Campari Schweiz AG manufacturing and trading Edificio Demini, Conjunto 62, 0.001% company Alphaville-Barueri-SP, Brasil Campari Mexico S.A. de Avenida Americas 1500 Piso MXN 1,670,184,642 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. C.V., trading company G-A Colonia Country Club, Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Campari Mexico Avenida Americas 1500 Piso MXN 50,000 100.00 Campari Mexico, S.A. de Corporativo S.A. de C.V., G-A Colonia Country Club, C.V. 99% services company Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico Campari America, LLC 1% Campari Mexico Destiladora Camino Real a Atotonilco No. MXN 50,000 100.00 Campari Mexico, S.A. de S.A. de C.V., manufacturing 1081, La Trinidad, San C.V. 99% company Ignacio Cerro Gordo, Jalisco, Campari America, LLC Z.C. 47195, Mexico 1% Licorera Ancho Reyes y cia, Paseo de los Tamarindos No. MXN 177,888,738 51.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. S.A.P.I. de C.V., 90 Edificio Arcos Bosques manufacturing and trading Torre II-Piso 5C Col. company Bosques de las Lomas, 05120, Mexico Casa Montelobos, S.A.P.I. Paseo de los Tamarindos No. MXN 144,823,850 51.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. de C.V., manufacturing and 90 Edificio Arcos Bosques trading company Torre II-Piso 5C Col. Bosques de las Lomas, 05120, Mexico Campari Peru SAC, trading Av. Jorge Basadre No.607, PEN 34,733,589(3) 100.00 Campari Espãna S.L. company oficina 702, distrito de San 99.92%, Campari do Isidro, Lima, Peru Brasil Ltda. 0.08% Forty Creek Distillery Ltd., 297 South Service Road CAD 105,500,100(3) 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. manufacturing and trading West, Grimsby, Canada company J. Wray&Nephew Ltd., 23 Dominica Drive, Kingstone JMD 750,000 100.00 Campari Espãna S.L. manufacturing and trading 5, Jamaica company Asia Campari (Beijing) Trading Room 66, Floor 5, Block 1, CNY 104,200,430 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. Co. Ltd., trading company No.16, Chaoyangmenwai Street, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China Campari Australia Pty Ltd., Level 10, Tower B, 207 AUD 56,500,000 100.00 DI.CI.E. Holding B.V. manufacturing and trading Pacific Hwy, St Leonards, company NSW, 2065, Australia Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 59 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Name, activity Registered office Share capital at 30 June 2020 % owned by the Company Currency Amount Direct Indirect Direct shareholder Campari India Private Ltd., CoWrks, Ground Floor and INR 120,810,330 100.00 Di.Ci.E. Holding BV 99%; services company First Floor, Worldmark 1, Campari Australia Pty Ltd Asset Area 11 1% Aerocity, Hospitality District, Indira Gandhi International Airport, NH-8, India New Delhi- 110037, INDIA Campari New Zealand Ltd., C/o KPMG 18, Viaduct NZD 10,000 100.00 Campari Australia Pty trading company Harbour Av., Maritime Ltd. Square, Auckland New Zealand Campari Singapore Pte Ltd., 152 Beach Road, #24-06, SGD 100,000 100.00 DI.CI.E Holding B.V. trading company 1Gateway East, 189721 Singapore Investments accounted for using equity method Name, activity Registered office Share capital at 30 June 2020 % owned by the company Direct shareholder Currency Amount Direct Indirect Trans Beverages Company Nr 1702,c-dong (GL KWD 2,000,000,000 40.00 Glen Grant Ltd. Limited, trading company Metrocity Munjung SK V1) 642-3Munjung-dong, Songpa-gu, Seoul, Korea CT Spirits Japan Ltd., 2-26-5 Jingumae Shibuya- JPY 100,000,000 40.00 Di.Ci.E. Holding BV trading company ku, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan Tannico e Wineplatform Via Chiossetto, n. 1 - Milan, € 89,194 49.00 Davide S.p.A., trading company Italy Campari Company in liquidation This figure does not include the portion of capital with beneficial right, equal to 2.24%, whose bare ownership is held by shareholders of Société des Produits Marnier Lapostolle S.A. who hold 18,44% of the capital, which is covered by agreements for repurchases to be made by 2021. Includes the capital contribution. The share capital does not include effects related to the hyperinflation accounting standard. Currency conversion criteria and exchange rates applied to the financial statements Figures expressed in currencies other than the accounting currency (Euro) are converted as follows: - income statement items were converted at the average exchange rate for the period, while statement of financial position items were converted at period-end exchange rates; exchange rate differences resulting from the application of the differing criteria for conversion to the Euro of income statement and statement of financial position items are recorded in the currency translation reserve under shareholders' equity until the investment in question is sold; - any translation differences between the value of initial shareholders' equity, as converted at period-end exchange rates, and the value of shareholders' equity for the previous year converted at current exchange rates are also recorded under the currency translation reserve. When preparing the consolidated statement of cash flows, average exchange rates against the Euro were used to convert the cash flows of subsidiaries outside the Eurozone. 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 average rate end-of-period rate average rate end-of-period rate US Dollar 1.101 1.120 1.130 1.138 Canadian Dollar 1.503 1.532 1.507 1.489 Jamaica Dollars 153.453 156.607 147.752 148.303 Argentine Peso(1) 78.786 78.786 48.568 48.568 Australian Dollar 1.678 1.634 1.600 1.624 Brazilian Real 5.416 6.112 4.340 4.351 Swiss Francs 1.064 1.065 1.129 1.111 Chile Pesos 895.750 918.720 763.141 773.850 Yuan Renminbi 7.747 7.922 7.667 7.819 Great Britain Pounds 0.874 0.912 0.874 0.897 India Rupees 81.675 84.624 79.117 78.524 Japanese Yen 119.212 120.660 124.302 122.600 South Korea Won 1,329.149 1,345.830 1,294.975 1,315.350 Mexican peso 23.860 25.947 21.654 21.820 New Zealand Dollars 1.760 1.748 1.681 1.696 Peruvian sol 3.763 3.953 3.755 3.745 Russian Rubles 76.687 79.630 73.725 71.598 Singapore Dollars 1.541 1.565 1.535 1.540 Ukraine Hryvnia 28.623 29.899 30.417 29.765 Rand 18.332 19.443 16.042 16.122 The average exchange rate of the Argentine Peso for both the first half 2020 and 2019 was equal to the spot exchange rate at 30 June 2020 and 30 June 2019 respectively. Hyperinflation If a subsidiary operates in a hyperinflationary economy, the related economic and financial results are adjusted in accordance with the method established by IFRS, before being translated into the functional currency of the Group (Euro). The economic and financial data are restated in local currency, taking into account the current purchasing power of the currency on the balance sheet date. This process requires a number of complex procedural steps, which are maintained consistent over time. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 60 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 The restatement procedures used by the Group are as follows: selection of a general price index; segregation of cash and non-cash items; restatement of non-cash items; restatement of the income statement; calculation of monetary profit or loss; g) restatement of adjusted balance-sheet and income-statement values. The effect of restating non-cash items is recognized in the income statement as net financial income (expenses). The restated income statement is converted into Euro by applying the spot exchange rate at the end of the period instead of the average exchange rate for the period. The indices used to remeasure the values at 30 June 2020 are shown in the table below. Specifically, the national Consumer Price Index ('nationwide CPI') was used. 30 June 2020 30 June 2019 Consumer price index 322.15 225.28 2020 conversion factor 2019 conversion factor January 1.112 1.188 February 1.090 1.145 March 1.054 1.094 April 1.039 1.057 May 1.023 1.026 June 1.000 1.000 Use of estimates The preparation of the financial statements and related notes in accordance with IFRS requires the management to make estimates and assumptions that have an impact on the value of revenues, particularly with regard to deferred costs and incentives, costs, assets and liabilities in the statement of financial position, and on disclosures relating to contingent assets and liabilities at the reporting date. If, in the future, these estimates and assumptions, based on the best valuation currently available, differ from the actual circumstances, they will be amended accordingly at the time the circumstances change. In particular, estimates are used to identify provisions for risks for receivables, obsolete inventory, depreciation and amortization, asset impairment, employee benefits, taxes, restructuring provisions and the allocation of other provisions, as well as to determine the duration and incremental interest rate for leasing transactions. The estimates and assumptions are reviewed regularly, and the impact of any change is reflected in the Income statement. Goodwill and intangible assets with an indefinite useful life are subject to at least annual impairment tests to check for any losses in value. The calculations are based on expected cash flows from the cash-generating units to which the goodwill is attributed, as inferred from multi-year budgets and plans. Growth rate assumptions are applied to the years beyond the plan horizon as well as for discounting. The initial valuation is revised if a significant event occurs or if there is a change in the characteristics that affects the valuation and if these are under the Group's control. The incremental borrowing rates used to evaluate leasing contracts are defined by the Group and are revised on a recurring basis; they are applied to all agreements with similar characteristics, which are treated as a single portfolio of agreements. The rates are determined using the average effective debt rate of the Company, appropriately adjusted as required by the new accounting rules, to simulate a theoretical interest rate consistent with the agreements being valued. The most important elements considered in adjusting the rate are the credit risk spread of each country observable on the market and the varying durations of the lease agreements. Explicit interest rates in lease agreements are rare. Outbreak of Covid-19 The global outbreak of the coronavirus (Covid-19) and its consequences for health, lifestyles, social relations and economic activities are now a cause for great alarm about the future impact of the pandemic on the global economic system. The virus, which was recorded for the first time in China at the beginning of the year, has now spread to the rest of the world. On 11 March 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the Covid-19 virus a pandemic after more and more countries reported infections. The health crisis hit Italy on 21 February 2020 and, since then, it has rapidly spread into other countries in Europe and the Americas in an aggressive manner, particularly in the United States. In order to contain the spread, the governments of the various countries concerned have introduced progressively more restrictive measures to limit the movements of, and contacts among people and suspended the productive activities in sectors defined as non-critical, allowing only essential activities and production to continue. This included, among the others, the beverage sector, logistics services and freight transport. Although, as a result of a gradual improvement in the health crisis, lockdown restrictions are gradually being lifted across many countries, Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 61 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 the environment remains highly uncertain in terms of the timing of the post-Covid recovery and the overall consequences of the outbreak on the global economy. Over the past few months, the financial markets have reacted negatively, recording very high levels of volatility since the outbreak of the epidemic. At the same time, local governments, albeit in differing ways, have launched fiscal and monetary responses to support the recovery of businesses and households, thus in part restoring the confidence of the financial markets. With particular reference to the European Union, members are currently in discussions to find an agreement on an EU Recovery Fund as well as the 2021-27 Multiannual Financial Framework, both measures aimed at supporting EU members currently facing an unprecedented crisis. With regard to Campari Group, the company's priority is, and will continue to be, to guarantee the safety of its employees ('Camparistas') and the continuity of the business. The Group adopted promptly and responsibly all the conduct and safety measures specified by the authorities in its various markets by introducing new protocols, work practices and safety measures. In terms of production facilities, during the crisis all the Group's plants and distilleries were always operational while complying rigorously with the emergency health provisions in force to protect the health of Camparistas and their families. The Group's aim has been to continue to meet client demand and maintain the stocks necessary to tackle the crisis, while at the same time ensuring business continuity. While there have been no issues for business continuity, since March 2020 the pandemic has clearly been having a negative impact on the spirits business across all markets, given the sector's natural exposure to the on-premise distribution channels, and in particular the closures of bars and restaurants. Owing to travel bans, the Global Travel Retail channel has also been greatly affected. With regard to the off-premise distribution channel, although the sale of spirits was not affected by restrictions, retailers have been impacted, with intensity varying from market to market, by changes in customer behaviour patterns, as well as by the liquidity crisis. As a result of the uncertainty associated with the unprecedented nature of the Covid-19, in preparing these half year condensed consolidated financial statements, the Group carefully evaluated and considered the impact of the outbreak on its 2020 half year figures and has provided an update of the relevant Group specific disclosures since the last annual reporting date. A critical review was undertaken, and a focused analysis has been performed to identify, and consequently manage the principal risks and uncertainties to which the Group is exposed. In particular, all significant assumptions and estimates underlying the preparation of the following topics were subject to in-depth analysis in order to address the uncertainties linked to the unpredictability of the potential impact of the outbreak: impairment of non-financial assets, fair value measurement of financial instruments, expected credit loss assessment, deferred tax assets and tax reliefs, revenue recognition, lease agreements, provisions and onerous contracts. The analysis conducted has not highlighted any critical situations that cannot be addressed in the ordinary course of the business. Where the re-assessment exercise has led to particular conclusions, specific additional information is provided in the notes, while no particular explanations are provided where the outbreak has not had any specific impact on Group's financial performance, financial position and cash flows. The Group continues to be very sound, in terms of its financial and equity profiles, and has not been exposed to any going-concern issues thanks to the following actions taken: by complying promptly and responsibly with all the containment measures imposed by the authorities in all the countries in which it operates, the Group has been able to safeguard its employees; furthermore, there has been no disruption of supplies from our suppliers, nor in our logistics and freight transport activities;

by keeping its production facilities open with the necessary safeguards through the crisis, maintaining stock levels and meeting client demand, the Group has been able to ensure its business continuity;

the available resources were re-directed to activities appropriate to the new environment, such as the strengthening of IT support activities, and monitoring supplies and customer performance;

re-directed to activities appropriate to the new environment, such as the strengthening of IT support activities, and monitoring supplies and customer performance; the Group took rapid action to mitigate costs and preserve its liquidity (no covenants on existing debt and a strong financial structure boosted by liquidity and available credit lines), while remaining focused on its long- term growth strategy;

the Group accelerated its digital transformation and e-commerce programs to further strengthen its digital capabilities across the entire organization. No material changes or additions were made to the alternative performance measures reported in the management report in order to ensure the consistency of the information provided over time. Instead, the focus was placed on narrative information to provide a fair view of the Group's development and of the impact of the pandemic on the Group business performances. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 62 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Accounting standards adopted The accounting standards adopted by the Group are the same as those that were applied for the annual financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2019, with the exception of the new accounting standards, interpretations and amendments adopted that are reported below. Business combinations The Group verifies firstly whether a business combination falls within the definition of a Business according to the IFRS guidance. In particular, the Group deems an undertaking to be a business only if it is an integrated set of activities and assets that includes at least an input and a substantive process which together contribute to the ability to create an output. A business can therefore exist even without the inclusion of all the inputs and processes necessary to create an output. This definition makes it possible to identify the acquisition of a business rather than just a group of assets. The Group undertakes this assessment for each business combination. For additional information about the business combinations rules followed by the Group, please see note 3- Summary of accounting principles of Campari Group consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019. Changes in accounting standards Summary of the new accounting standards adopted by the Group from 1 January 2020 Amendment of the definition of a Business under IFRS 3-'Business Combinations' The IASB has published the amendment 'Definition of a Business' to IFRS 3, with the objective of helping companies to decide whether a transaction is an acquisition of a business or of a group of assets that does not meet the definition of a business within the meaning of IFRS 3. The amendment was considered in the preparation of Group's half year condensed consolidated financial statements. Amendment to IAS 1 and IAS 8 Definition of Material The IASB published the amendments Definition of Material to IAS 1 and IAS 8 to clarify the definition of 'material' in order to help companies to assess whether information should be included in the financial statements. Information is deemed 'material' if omitting, misstating or obscuring it could influence the decisions of the primary users of financial statements. The amendment was considered in the preparation of Group's half year condensed consolidated financial statements. Amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7 on 'Interest Rate Benchmark Reform' The IASB issued amendments to IFRS 9, IAS 39 and IFRS 7. These amendments provide temporary relief, allowing hedge accounting to continue to be used in the period of uncertainty leading up to the interest-rate reform, namely the replacement of the current interest rate benchmarks with an alternative risk-free interest rate. The amendment has had no impact on Group's half year condensed consolidated financial statements. Amendment to 'References to the Conceptual Framework in IFRS Standards' The IASB has published a revised version of the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting aimed at updating the references given in various standards and interpretations that have now been superseded. Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations that have been endorsed but are not yet applicable/have not been adopted in advance by the Company There are no accounting standards in this section. Accounting standards, amendments and interpretations not yet endorsed Amendment to IFRS 16-'Leases' to encompass Covid-19-Related Rent Concessions (issued on 28 May 2020). The amendment i) exempts lessees from assessing whether a Covid-19-related rent concession is a lease modification; ii) requires lessees applying the exemption to treat Covid-19-related rent concessions as if they were not lease modifications; iii) require lessees applying the exemption to disclose that fact; and iv) require lessees to apply the exemption retrospectively, in accordance with IAS 8, but does not require them to restate prior period figures. The amendment is effective for annual reporting periods beginning on or after 1 June 2020. Amendments to IFRS 3-'Business Combinations' (issued on 14 May 2020) The reference to the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting has been updated without changing the accounting requirements for business combinations. The first application scheduled for 1 January 2022. Amendments IAS 16-'Property, Plant and Equipment' on Proceeds before Intended Use (issued on 14 May 2020) Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 63 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 The amendments prohibit a company to deduct, from the cost of an item of property, plant and equipment, amounts received from selling items produced while bringing that asset to the location and into the condition necessary for it to be capable of operating in the manner intended by management. Instead, the company must recognize the proceeds from selling such items, and the cost of producing them, in profit or loss. The first application scheduled for 1 January 2022. Amendments to IAS 37-'Provisions, Contingent Liabilities and Contingent Assets' on Onerous Contracts-Cost of Fulfilling a Contract (issued on 14 May 2020) The amendment specifies that the 'cost of fulfilling' a contract comprises the 'costs that relate directly to the contract'. They can either be the incremental costs of fulfilling that contract (examples would be direct labour and materials) or an allocation of other costs that relate directly to fulfilling contracts (an example would be the allocation of the depreciation charge for an item of property, plant and equipment used in fulfilling the contract). The first application is scheduled for 1 January 2022. Amendments to IFRS 4-'Insurance Contracts' on deferral of IFRS-9 (issued on 25 June 2020) The first application scheduled for 1 January 2022. Amendment to IAS 1-'Presentation to Financial Statements': classification of liabilities as current and non-current (issued January 23, 2020) with its first application scheduled for 1 January 2022. IFRS 17-'Insurance Contracts' (issued on 18 May 2017), with initial recognition scheduled for 1 January 2023. This accounting standard does not apply to the Group. 3. Results for the period This section explains the results and performance for the period ended 30 June 2020. Disclosures are provided for segmental information, operating costs, non-recurring or adjusting items, finance income and expenses, the Group's share of the results of associates and joint ventures and taxation. For associates, joint ventures and taxation, balance sheet disclosures are also provided in this section. Seasonal factors Sales of some Group products are more affected than others by seasonal factors, due to different consumption patterns or consumer habits. For example, sales of sparkling wines in some markets are concentrated in certain periods of the year, mainly around Christmas. The Group's commercial risk is higher because the result obtained in these periods can significantly influence the sales result for the full year. In general, the Group's diversified product portfolio and the geographical spread of its sales help to substantially reduce any risks relating to seasonal factors. Net sales and Operating segments Consolidated net sales, which almost entirely relate to the sale of spirits, totalled €768.7 million, compared with €848.2 million achieved in the first half of the previous year. The coronavirus outbreak, while it has a significant impact on net sales, has not triggered any significant modifications of contracts with clients, especially regarding variable considerations or price conditions. For a more detailed analysis of net sales, please refer to the information given in the 'Sales performance' section of the half year report on operations. The Group's operating businesses are determined on the basis of the operating segments, the results of which are regularly reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker (Chief Executive Officer) to assess performance and inform resource allocation decisions. Since 2012, the Group has mainly based its management analysis on geographical regions, identified as operating segments those that reflect the Group's operating model and current way of working by business unit. The geographical regions considered are: i) the Americas ii) Southern Europe, Middle East and Africa iii) Northern, Central and Eastern Europe and (iv) Asia-Pacific. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 64 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 The level of profitability analysed is the result from recurring activities, equal to the operating result before adjustments to operating income and expenses (for a definition of alternative performance indicators, please see the 'Alternative performance indicators' section of the half year report on operations). In addition, the profitability of each region reflects the profit generated by the Group through sales to third-parties in that region, thereby cancelling out the effects of intercompany margins. Southern Northern, Non-allocated Europe, Central and Total first half 2020 Americas Asia-Pacific items and Consolidated Middle East Eastern allocated adjustments and Africa Europe € million € million € million € million € million € million € million Net sales to third-parties 358.1 182.6 172.0 55.9 768.7 - 768.7 Net sales between segments 23.3 169.0 8.4 - 200.7 (200.7) - Total net sales 381.4 351.5 180.5 55.9 969.3 (200.7) 768.7 Segment result 65.3 (8.4) 40.8 5.2 103.0 - 103.0 Operating result - - - - - - 103.0 Financial income (expenses) - - - - - (1.8) (1.8) Share of net profit (loss) of associates - - - - - (0.2) (0.2) and joint ventures Taxation - - - - - (28.2) (28.2) Profit for the period - - - - - - 72.7 Of which:: Group profit for the period - - - - - - 73.0 Non-controlling interests - - - - - (0.2) (0.2) Goodwill 709.9 427.6 259.2 23.1 1,419.8 - 1,419.8 first half 2019 Americas Southern Northern, Asia-Pacific Total Non-allocated Consolidated € million € million € million € million € million € million € million Net sales to third-parties 384.6 243.6 165.5 54.4 848.2 - 848.2 Net sales between segments 26.3 154.0 9.2 - 189.5 (189.5) - Total net sales 410.9 397.6 174.7 54.4 1,037.6 (189.5) 848.2 Segment result 68.5 48.2 49.0 5.9 171.7 - 171.7 Operating result - - - - - - 171.7 Financial income (expenses) - - - - - (18.1) (18.1) Share of net profit (loss) of associates - - - - - 0.1 0.1 and joint venture Taxation - - - - - (30.9) (30.9) Group profit for the period - - - - - - 122.8 Cost of goods sold The cost of goods sold is broken down by function and by nature in the table below. first half 2020 first half 2019 € million € million Materials and manufacturing costs 274.6 281.8 Distribution costs 41.2 40.6 Total cost of goods sold 315.8 322.3 Breakdown by type Raw materials and finished goods acquired from third-parties 187.3 196.3 Inventory write-downs 0.3 1.0 Personnel costs 39.7 37.0 Depreciation/amortization 22.0 19.5 Utilities 5.8 6.3 External production and maintenance costs 17.6 19.8 Variable transport costs 27.7 28.8 Other costs 15.4 13.6 Total cost of goods sold 315.8 322.3 The decrease in the cost of goods sold is commented on in the half year report on operations, where the change in these costs as a percentage of sales is analysed. For an analysis of the components, please see also the breakdown of personnel costs in notes 3 v-Personnel costs and 3 vi-Depreciation and amortization. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 65 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Selling, general and administrative expenses A breakdown of the selling, general and administrative expenses is shown by nature in the table below. first half 2020 first half 2019 € million € million Personnel costs 122.3 115.6 Services, maintenance and insurance 29.9 25.7 Travel, business trip, training and meetings 13.3 19.5 Depreciation/amortization 16.1 14.2 Expenses for use of third-party assets 1.6 1.9 Utilities 0.8 0.7 Agents and other variable sales costs 3.6 6.1 Other operating expenses 13.2 10.2 Adjustment to selling, general and administrative expenses: 27.4 8.6 Impairment loss on intangible assets 16.3 - Covid-19 donations 2.7 - Acquisition fees 1.9 - Consultancies 2.5 - Expenses for staff restructuring 1.0 5.2 Accruals for staff restructuring 0.9 0.1 Penalty for the termination of distribution relationship 0.1 - Gains on sale of assets (0.1) (1.2) Write-down and other restructuring costs - 2.4 Fiscal penalties - 0.2 Losses on sale of assets - 0.1 Other expenses 2.1 1.9 Total selling, general and administrative expenses 228.1 202.6 Total selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to €228.1 million in the first half of 2020, showing an increase compared to last year of €25.5 million. This increase is mainly attributable to the brand impairment loss of €16.3 million, and consultancy and legal fees for an amount of €1.9 million and related to the acquisitions concluded in the first half of 2020. For further details of the brand impairment loss, please see note 4 ii-Intangible assets. In addition, in response to the pandemic emergency, Campari Group donated €2.7 million to various institutions aimed at supporting local communities and initiatives across all geographies. v. Personnel cost A breakdown of personnel costs by nature is shown in the table below. first half 2020 first half 2019 € million € million Salaries and wages 124.0 114.6 Social security contributions 26.3 25.1 Cost of defined contribution plans 4.8 4.5 Cost of defined benefit plans 0.1 0.2 Other costs relating to mid/long-term benefits 4.1 5.5 Cost of share-based payments 4.3 4.0 Total personnel costs 163.5 154.0 of which: Included in cost of goods sold 39.7 37.0 Included in selling, general and administrative expenses 122.3 115.6 Included in advertising and promotional expenses 1.6 1.3 Total 163.5 154.0 Depreciation and amortization A breakdown of depreciation and amortization costs by function and by nature is shown in the table below. first half 2020 first half 2019 € million € million - Tangible fixed assets 18.7 16.9 - Right of use 1.1 1.0 - Intangible fixed assets 2.2 1.6 Depreciation and amortization included in cost of goods sold 22.0 19.5 - Tangible fixed assets 3.9 4.3 - Right of use 6.0 4.9 - Intangible fixed assets 6.3 5.0 Depreciation and amortization included in selling, general and administrative 16.1 14.2 expenses - Tangible fixed assets 0.7 0.5 - Right of use 0.5 0.5 Depreciation and amortization included in advertising and promotional 1.3 1.0 expenses - Tangible fixed assets(1) 23.3 21.7 - Right of use 7.6 6.5 - Intangible fixed assets 8.5 6.6 Total depreciation and amortization in the income statement 39.4 34.8 Total depreciation and amortization 39.4 34.8 (1) Depreciation of biological assets is included in this item. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 66 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Financial income and expenses first half 2020 first half 2019 € million € million Net interest on bonds (14.6) (17.5) Interest expenses on leases (1.7) (1.7) Interest expenses to banks (2.9) (1.2) Total interest expenses (19.1) (20.3) Bank and term deposit interests 3.5 4.9 Other income (0.1) 0.3 Total financial income 3.4 5.3 Bank expenses (1.5) (1.2) Other expenses and exchange rate differences (1.9) 1.0 Total financial expenses (3.4) (0.2) Put option and earn out liabilities change in estimate 16.2 (0.7) Liability management 1.6 - Financial income (expenses) adjustments 1.6 - Hyperinflation effects (0.4) (2.3) Net financial income (expenses) (1.8) (18.1) Net financial expenses, which include the effects of exchange-rate variations and hyperinflation, were €1.8 million. Interest on bond decreased compared with the first half of 2019 due to a lower average interest rate. At 30 June 2020, a net financial income of €16.2 million was recorded in connection with put options and earn out. The impact was mainly attributable to reassessment of the liability as regards the projected brand- performance-linked settlement cash out for the Bulldog earn out, which generated a revenue resulting from the decrease in liability of €16.6 million. The estimate was performed in conjunction with the impairment test on intangible assets to ensure homogeneity and coherence in the assessment. In addition, other minor non-cash effects of the discounting to present value of payables for future commitments, relating to earn out and residual shareholdings in acquired businesses, have been also included. Positive adjustments to financial income (expenses) of €1.6 million were recorded in the first half of 2020; these are mainly related to liability management concerning the term loan concluded in July 2019, which was subject to minor amendments carried out to benefit from better financial terms and conditions. Interest expenses on leases was €1.7 million, in line with the comparison period. The impact of applying the methodology to measure the effects of hyperinflation in Argentina had a negative impact of €0.4 million in the half year under review. Lease components Amounts recognized in the income statement are as follows. € million first half 2020 first half 2019 Interest expenses on leases 1.7 1.7 Depreciation of right of use underlying assets 7.6 6.4 Variable lease payment not included in measurement of lease liability 3.4 3.0 Expense related to short terms leases 0.1 0.3 Expense related to leases with low value 1.2 1.6 Profit (loss) related to associates and joint ventures At 30 June 2020, the loss arising from associated companies and joint ventures measured applying the equity method was €(0.2) million. € million 31 December 2019 0.5 Share of profit (loss) (0.2) Investments 23.7 Reclassification of previous Japan investment 0.2 30 June 2020 24.2 At 30 June 2020, the Group owned 40% of the shares in Trans Beverages Co. Ltd, a joint venture in South Korea, following the signing of an agreement in March 2018 with local partner BNC F&B Co. Ltd. The Group has a call option on the remaining shares, which represent 60% of the share capital, exercisable from 2021. On 29 June 2020, Campari Group completed the acquisition of a 49% interest in Tannico S.p.A., with the possibility of increasing its interest to 100% from 2025, subject to certain conditions. On 14 February 2020, the Group signed an agreement with a local partner in Japan experienced in the food&beverage sector, to create CT Spirits Japan Ltd., a joint venture in which Campari owns 40% of the shares, with an option on the remaining shares which represent 60% of the share capital, exercisable from 2023. For additional information, please see the note-Significant events during and after the end of the period. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 67 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 The following table includes the development of the balance of investments in associates in the first half of 2020. Name of entity Country of % of ownership Nature of relationship Measurement method Currency Carrying amount business interest € million Trans Beverages Co. Ltd South Korea 40.0% Joint venture Equity method KRW 0.7 CT Spirits Japan Ltd. Japan 40.0% Joint venture Equity method JPY (0.2) Tannico e Wineplatform Italy 49.0% Associated company Equity method EUR 23.7 S.p.A. Total investments in associates and joint venture 24.2 The key financial, asset and income figures for the joint ventures and associates are shown in the table below. Highlights - Trans Beverages Co Ltd. 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 € million South Korea Won million Total assets 5.8 7,758.1 Total shareholders' equity 1.8 2,463.0 Revenues 3.4 4,533.3 Net income of the period 0.7 963.7 Highlights - CT Spirits Japan Ltd. 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 € million Japanese Yen million Total assets 4.3 522.4 Total shareholders' equity (0.3) (32.2) Revenues 1.8 214.9 Net income of the period (1.2) (139.5) Highlights - Tannico e Wineplatform S.p.A. (1) 31 December 2019 31 December 2019 € million Euro million Total assets 7.0 7.0 Total shareholders' equity (1.0) (1.0) Revenues 20.6 20.6 Net income of the period (1.6) (1.6) The figures as at 31 December 2019 refer to the last available financial statements of the company officially approved by the Shareholders meeting according to local legislation. Taxation Income taxes were calculated based on the existing regulations, applying the tax rates enacted in each country and taking into account the average tax rate anticipated for the full year. Deferred tax assets and liabilities are calculated each year based on the rates enacted at the time when the temporary differences are expected to be reversed; appropriate adjustments are made if the rate has changed from previous years, provided that the relevant law has already been enacted on the date on which the financial report is drawn up. The amounts of current and deferred taxes recorded directly in the Statement of comprehensive income relate to the effects of the remeasurement of pension funds and the measurement at fair value of cash-flow hedging contracts. In response to the coronavirus outbreak and in light of recent government reactions to pandemic issues, an analysis was specifically conducted to assess the potential impact of taxation on Group figures. For accounting purposes, all significant assumptions and estimates underlying tax estimates were the subject of an in-depth analysis using a multiple scenario approach to address the uncertainties arising from the unpredictability of the potential impact of the Covid-19 outbreak on business performance. In particular, all tax rates were reviewed to check for any changes occurred during the period in the various tax jurisdictions and any amendments substantially enacted were considered in assessing both current and deferred taxes. Dedicated assessments were also conducted to confirm the recoverability of deferred tax assets and recognize any additional liability for uncertain tax positions. Based on the analyses performed, no material adjustments needed to be included in the half year condensed consolidated financial statements. Details of current and deferred taxes included in the Group's Income statement and Statement of comprehensive income are as follows. first half 2020 first half 2019 € million € million - current taxes for the year (36.9) (26.5) - current taxes relating to previous years (0.4) - - deferred tax expenses 9.1 (4.4) Taxes recorded in the income statement (28.2) (30.9) Taxes recorded in the statement of comprehensive income 0.6 2.1 The tax benefit arising from the Patent Box tax scheme expired in 2019 after 5 years. Income tax for the first half of 2020 did not, therefore, include any tax benefit relating to the Patent Box scheme (€12.5 million in the first half of 2019). The balance of current and deferred tax assets and liabilities is shown below. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 68 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 30 June 2020 31 December 2019⁽¹⁾ post reclassification € million € million Deferred tax assets 54.6 40.8 Deferred tax liabilities (388.5) (384.5) Net deferred tax (333.9) (343.8) For information on the reclassifications of comparative figures, refer to note 2 ii-Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December 2019 in this document. Income tax receivables and payables breaks down as follows. 30 June 2020 perimeter effect⁽¹⁾ 31 December 2019 € million € million € million Income taxes 16.7 0.2 18.1 Receivables from ultimate shareholders for tax consolidation 1.6 - 0.6 Income tax receivables 18.3 0.2 18.7 Taxes payable 9.7 0.3 69.9 Due to controlling shareholder for tax consolidation 21.8 - 5.1 Total income tax payables 31.5 0.3 75.1 The change includes an overall marginal impact on income tax receivables of €0.1 million and income tax payable of €0.3 million, related to the deconsolidation of the Japanese Group's commercial company operating in the Japanese market following recent changes in the local distribution structure. Income tax receivables and payables are all due within 12 months. The corporate income tax payable is shown net of advance payments and taxes deducted at source. The decrease of tax payables compared to 31 December 2019 is mainly attributable to payments due in 2020 in connection with the sale of Villa Les Cèdres, completed in 2019 (for more information about this transaction, please refer to Campari Group 2019 consolidated annual report). 4. Operating assets and liabilities This section describes the assets used to generate the Group performance and the liabilities incurred and also provides detailed disclosures on the recent acquisitions and disposals. Acquisition and sale of businesses and purchase of non-controlling interests The impact of acquisitions initiatives carried out in the first half of 2020 on the Group's net financial position is summarised below. Tannico Champagne Lallier Sarl Baron Philippe de Rothschild total S.p.A. Les Gloriettes Scev France Distribution S.A.S. (1) € million € million € million € million interests' acquisition in business or associates (including post- (23.7) (21.3) (50.3) (95.4) closing adjustments) net financial assets (debt) acquired - (22.6) (4,3) (26.9) payables for put option and earn out - (4.3) - (4.3) total acquisition net value (23.7) (48.3) (54.6) (126.6) of which stated at 30 June 2020: net impact on cash and cash equivalent net impact on net financial debt other than cash and cash equivalent (23.7) (17.5) (49.8) (90.9) - (30.8) (4.9) (35.7) Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), now named Campari France Distribution S.A.S.. Interests in associates Acquisition of a 49% interest in Tannico As mentioned in note-Significant events during the period, Campari Group completed the acquisition of a 49% interest in Tannico S.p.A. ('Tannico') on 29 June 2020. Campari Group acquired 39% of the share capital of Tannico and simultaneously subscribed to a reserved capital increase to reach, in aggregate, a 49% shareholding. The overall consideration for the 49% interests was €23.5 million, plus €0.2 million in transaction costs (which form part of the carrying amount for the associate). Pursuant to the investment agreement, Campari Group will have the possibility of increasing its interest to 100% as from 2025, based on certain conditions. These conditions are also inclusive of call and put agreements that are representative of derivative contracts for Campari, the fair value of which were negligible at 30 June 2020. By leveraging Tannico's expertise, the Group intends to accelerate the development plans for e-commerce, which is expected to become increasingly strategic in the light of the new consumer purchasing trends. At 30 June 2020 Tannico continued to be recognized under associates in the Group condensed consolidated statement of financial position since the requirements as regards control over the investee company are not satisfied. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 69 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 Business combinations On the date these half year condensed consolidated financial statements were approved, based on the process of recognising and restating the information necessary for allocating the purchase prices of the various transactions at the fair value of the respective net assets acquired, the Group continued to carry out the provisional purchase price allocation, that will be finalised in a period not exceeding 12 months from the closing date of each transactions, in compliance with applicable accounting standards. It should therefore be emphasized that, on the date that these half year condensed consolidated financial statements were approved, the allocation is provisional for all the acquisitions described below. Once further information about facts and events existing at the closing of the transaction is obtained, recognized and restated, the values calculated could be different from those presented in this report. For all acquisitions, goodwill was deemed to be fully reportable due to the synergies expected to be generated by integrating these brands into the Group's commercial structure. The goodwill is not tax‐deductible based on the relevant local regulations. Acquisition of Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S.. As mentioned in the 'Significant events during and after the end of the period' section, Campari Group completed its acquisition of its French distributor Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S., now renamed Campari France Distribution S.A.S. ('CFD'), in its entirety, on 28 February 2020. The enterprise value of the deal was €54.6 million (including the net financial debt acquired). This fully owned subsidiary was consolidated in the Group's accounts from 1 March 2020 since there were no significant changes in the net assets acquired between the two dates. The scope of the transaction includes a number of identified key assets represented by both inputs and processes, namely stock inventory, account receivables, skilled and organized workforce, tangible and intangible assets, a relationship with various distribution channels and different commercial agreement models. The incorporation of the distribution structure of CFD into Campari's network and the possibility of operating directly in France (a high-potential market for the Group) provides a unique opportunity to enhance the Group's focus on its key brands and to benefit from the increased critical mass of the aperitifs business. Based on the above, it is concluded that the Group has substantial control over the relevant activities of the acquired company, and it is evident that the fair value of the gross assets acquired is not concentrated substantially in a single identifiable asset or group of similar assets and that the processes and inputs acquired together will contribute significantly to the Group's ability to create outputs. Consequently, the transaction equates to a business combination over which the Group has full control, as defined in the relevant accounting standards. Details of the consideration paid, the net assets acquired, and goodwill obtained are as follows. The values shown are explained in the following notes to the financial statements, where they are highlighted as changes in the basis of consolidation for the purposes of the financial statements. All the values are expressed in Euros. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 70 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 value at acquisition date book values at acquisition provisional fair value at 30 date June 2020 € million € million ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 0.4 0.4 Right of use assets 4.8 4.8 Intangible assets with a finite life 1.1 0.1 Deferred tax assets 2.3 3.2 Other non-current assets 0.3 0.3 Total non-current assets 8.9 8.8 Current assets Inventories 16.9 .13.7 Trade receivables 36.2 36.2 Cash and cash equivalents 0.6 0.6 Income tax receivables 0.1 0.1 Other current assets 3.2 3.2 Total current assets 56.9 53.6 Total asset 65.7 62.4 LIABILITES Non-current liabilities Other non-current financial liabilities 4.8 4.8 Post-employment benefit obligations 1.9 1.9 Provisions for risks and charges - 0.3 Deferred tax liabilities 1.5 1.5 Total non-current liabilities 8.2 8.5 Current liabilities Liabilities and loans due to banks 0.1 0.1 Trade payables 38.2 38.2 Other current liabilities 5.2 5.2 Total current liabilities 43.5 43.5 Total liabilities 51.7 52.0 NET EQUITY ACQUIRED 14.0 10.4 TOTAL LIABILITY AND EQUITY 62.4 a) Total cost, of which: 50.3 Price paid in cash, excluding ancillary costs 60.0 Price adjustments at closing (9.7) b) Net financial position acquired, of which: 4.3 - Cash, cash equivalent and financial assets (0.6) - Financial debt acquired 4.9 Enterprise value (a+b) 54.6 Purchase price to be allocated 50.3 Price paid in cash, excluding ancillary costs 60.0 Price adjustments at closing (9.7) Total values to be allocated 50.3 Allocation to: Net assets acquired 10.4 Goodwill generated by acquisition 39.9 Ancillary costs relating to external legal fees and due-diligence costs amounted to €0.2 million and were recognized in the Income statement under selling, general and administrative expenses for the period ending 30 June 2020. No brands or other intangible assets were identified for the purposes of the provisional allocation, other than goodwill, which was deemed to be fully reportable due to the synergies expected to be generated by integrating the business into the Group's operations. Intangible assets generated by Baron Philippe de Rothschild France goodwill total Distribution S.A.S.(1) € million € million Provisional fair value at the date of acquisition 39.9 39.9 Provisional fair value published at 30 June 2020 39.9 39.9 Baron Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), now renamed Campari France Distribution S.A.S.. Acquisition of Champagne Lallier As mentioned in the 'Significant events during the period' section, Campari Group completed the acquisition of an 80% interest on 10 June 2020, as part of a medium-term route to total ownership, in the share capital of Champagne Lallier Sarl and other companies in its group (jointly referred to as 'the company'). The total consideration paid was €48.3 million (including the net financial debt acquired), and comprised the following: the price paid to acquire 80% of the capital of the company totalled €21.3 million;

the payables resulting from the reciprocal call and put options with the previous shareholders of the company for the remaining 20%, included among the Group's other financial liabilities, which can be exercised by the counterparties from 2023 and are estimated at a total of €4.3 million. The options may be exercised from 2024 onwards;

the net negative financial position acquired of €22.6 million. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 71 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 The interests acquired on 10 June 2020 and consolidated by the Group from 30 June 2020 (since there were no significant changes in the net assets acquired between the two dates) equates to 100% of the company following assumption of control on the closing date and due to the simultaneous conclusion of mutual purchase/sale agreements, taking the form of put and call options with previous owners for the stake currently in their possession (20% of the company). These agreements gave rise to a financial liability being recorded in the Group's financial statements. However, the purchase deeds stipulate that non-controlling interests would continue to exist until the aforementioned financial liability is liquidated. Given the nature of such interests, it was deemed appropriate to value them at the share net of assets attributed to the business acquired based on the aforementioned fair value allocations, excluding goodwill. The financial liability for the put and call options, measured at fair value, was therefore not considered to be one of the components of the purchase price to be allocated to the net assets of the acquired business, and has been recognized as a direct reduction of Group shareholders' equity. The scope of the transaction includes a number of identified key assets represented by both inputs and processes, namely stock inventory, account receivables, skilled and organized workforce, tangible and intangible assets, brands, real estate assets (including owned and operated vineyards) and production facilities. Based on the above, it is concluded that the Group has substantial control over the relevant activities of the acquired company, and it is evident that the fair value of the gross assets acquired is not concentrated substantially in a single identifiable asset or group of similar assets. It is therefore possible to confirm that the acquired processes and the acquired inputs together significantly contribute to the Group's ability to create outputs. Consequently, the transaction equates to a business combination over which the Group has full control. Details of the consideration paid, the net assets acquired, and goodwill obtained are as follows. The values shown here are explained in the following notes to the financial statements, where they are highlighted as changes in the basis of consolidation for the purposes of the financial statements. All the values are expressed in Euros. Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 72 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 value at acquisition date book values at acquisition provisional fair value at 30 date June 2020 € million € million ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5.5 5.5 Biological assets 2.6 2.6 Brands - 1.0 Intangible assets with a finite life 0.2 0.2 Other non-current financial assets 0.1 0.1 Total non-current assets 8.5 9.4 Current assets Inventories 22.1 22.1 Trade receivables 3.6 3.6 Cash and cash equivalents 3.8 3.8 Income tax receivables 0.1 0.1 Other current assets 1.1 1.1 Total current assets 30.7 30.7 Total asset 39.2 40.2 LIABILITES Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities - 0.2 Total non-current liabilities - 0.3 Current liabilities Liabilities and loans due to banks 20.7 20.7 Other current financial liabilities 5.8 5.8 Trade payables 6.5 6.5 Other current liabilities 1.0 1.0 Total current liabilities 34.1 34.1 Total liabilities 34.1 34.4 NET EQUITY ACQUIRED 5.1 5.8 TOTAL LIABILITY AND EQUITY 40.2 a) Total cost, of which: 25.6 Price paid in cash, excluding ancillary costs 20.9 Price adjustments at closing 0.4 Liabilities for non-controlling interest purchase 4.3 b) Net financial position acquired, of which: 22.6 - Cash, cash equivalent and financial assets (3.9) - Financial debt acquired 26.5 Enterprise value (a+b) 48.3 Non-controlling interests 1.0 Purchase price to be allocated 21.3 Price paid in cash, excluding ancillary costs 20.9 Price adjustments at closing 0.4 Non-controlling interests 1.0 Total values to be allocated 22.3 Allocation to: Net assets acquired 5.8 Goodwill generated by acquisition 16.5 Ancillary costs relating to external legal fees and due-diligence costs amounted to €1.7 million and were classified in the Income statement under selling, general and administrative expenses for the period ending 30 June 2020. The aim of the acquisition is to expand the Group's critical mass in its strategic French market, set to become one of the Group's key areas in the wake of the distribution structure changes. Given the profitability of the business on the closing date, the Group has provisionally allocated a total value of €1.0 million to the acquired brands. The allocation value does not, however, reflect the post-acquisition development initiatives that the Group intends to undertake based on its strategic plans. Intangible assets generated by Champagne Lallier Sarl and goodwill brands total Les Gloriettes Scev € million € million € million Provisional fair value at the date of acquisition 16.5 1.0 17.5 Provisional fair value published at 30 June 2020 16.5 1.0 17.5 Business combinations completed in the previous year As set out in detail in the 'Significant events during the period' section of the Group consolidated financial statements at 31 December 2019, Campari Group completed the acquisition of Rhumantilles S.A.S. ('Rhumantilles') on 1 October 2019 and of the controlling stakes in the capital of Licorera Ancho Reyes y Cia S.A.P.I. de C.V. ('Ancho Reyes') and Casa Montelobos S.A.P.I. de C.V. ('Montelobos'), headquartered in Mexico, on 20 November 2019. In making these acquisition, Campari Group's intention is to further increase its exposure to the strategic US on-premise channel and to add significant to its critical mass in France. The impact of the updated provisional allocation of the acquisition values for Trois Rivières and La Mauny French rums and Ancho Reyes and Montelobos spirits is summarized below. Changes to the provisional net assets values recognized at 31 December 2019 are shown separately. The allocation did not have any monetary impact. The updated provisional values shown are the result of the recognition and reworking of further information about facts and circumstances existing at the closing date. The analysis was partly carried out with the assistance of Half year condensed consolidated financial statements 73 Campari Group-Half year report at 30 June 2020 independent experts. The following combined information relates to both acquisitions, which are not considered to be material on an individual bases but are related to spirit products. The combined enterprise value of the two deals was €112.5 million (including the net financial debt acquired and the post-closing price adjustments). The changes to the values included in the Group's consolidated figures at 31 December 2019 are shown separately in note 2 ii-Reclassification of comparative figures at 31 December 2019. Where not expressed in Euro, the values were converted at the exchange rate on the closing date of the transaction. value at acquisition date provisional fair value at 31 adjustment and reclass provision