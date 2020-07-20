Log in
Davide Campari Milano N : Notification of share buyback

07/20/2020

Notification of share buyback

Sesto San Giovanni, July 20th, 2020 - In compliance with the authorization approved by the Shareholder meeting held on March 27th, 2020, mainly to be used to service the stock option plans, Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (LEI code 213800ED5AN2J56N6Z02) announces that between July 13th, 2020 and July 17th, 2020 it bought back, on the regulated market (MTA) managed by Borsa Italiana, 500 own shares at an average price of € 8.1455 per share for a total amount of € 4,072.75.

The transactions have been executed by UBS Europe SE, (LEI code W22LROWP2IHZNBB6K528).

Here below a breakdown of the transactions (Campari - ISIN NL0015435975) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date

No. of shares

Average price

Total amount

bought back

13/07/2020

500

8.1455

4,072.75

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Tel. +39 02 6225 832

Email: investor.relations@campari.com

http://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor

http://www.camparigroup.com/en

attachment to follow

Page 1 of 2

DATA OPERAZIONE

Ora

A/V

Valuta

PREZZO

QUANTITA'

13/07/2020

15:55:15

A

EUR

8,09

105

13/07/2020

15:14:16

A

EUR

8,108

63

13/07/2020

13:29:39

A

EUR

8,154

114

13/07/2020

11:36:35

A

EUR

8,151

102

13/07/2020

09:20:36

A

EUR

8,203

116

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano NV published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2020 18:35:12 UTC
