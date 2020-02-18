Davide Campari Milano S p A : 2019 full year results investor presentation
02/18/2020 | 01:45pm EST
2019 Full Year
Results
Investor Presentation
18 February 2020
Table of contents
Results Summary
Sales Results
By region
By brand
Operating Results by Region
Consolidated P&L
Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt
New initiatives & Outlook
Annex
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Results for full year ended 31 December 2019
Consistent solid performance across all key underlying indicators
FY 2019 (1)
Change vs. FY 2018
Key figures
€ million % on sales
Reported
Organic
FX
Perimeter (2)
Net sales
of which: Global priorities Regional priorities
Gross profit
margin accretion (bps) (3)
1,842.5
100.0%
+7.6%
+5.9%
+2.1%
-0.4%
+7.3%
+4.3%
1,121.2
60.9%
+9.1%
+7.0%
+2.2%
-0.1%
+80bps
+60bps
0bps
+20bps
EBIT adjusted (4)
408.0
22.1%
+7.7%
+6.7%
+1.7%
-0.7%
margin accretion (bps) (3)
0bps
+20bps
-10bps
-10bps
EBITDA adjusted (4)
479.8
26.0%
+10.9%
+9.6%
+1.7%
-0.4%
margin accretion (bps) (3)
+80bps
+90bps
-10bps
0bps
Group net profit adjusted (5)
267.4
+7.3%
Adjusted basic EPS (€)
0.23
Recurring free cash flow
267.3
Net Debt at period end (1)
777.4
Dividend per share (€)
0.055
Application of IFRS 16-'Leases' (effective 1 January 2019)
Effect of termination of agency brands contracts, net of acquisitions
Basis points rounded to the nearest ten
EBIT and EBITDA before negative operating adjustments of €(21.7) million in FY 2019, mainly attributable to restructuring operations (positive operating adjustments of €1.9 million in FY 2018)
Group net profit before overall net positive adjustments of €41.0 million in FY 2019 (overall net positive adjustments of €47.0 million in FY 2018)
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Key highlights
Sustained positive topline, fueling investments back into the business for future growth
> Net Sales
• Positive organic growth in FY 2019 (+5.9%), despite selective destocking in Japan and South Africa ahead of changes inroute-to-market
• Consistent outperformance of key high-margin brands in core developed markets
- By brand: Global Priorities outperformed (+7.3% in FY 2019), mainly driven by Aperol and Campari. Regional Priorities up
+4.3% thanks to Espolòn, while Local Priorities were up +1.8%, thanks to the single-serve aperitifs (Crodino and Campari Soda)
and Wild Turkey read-to-drink
-By geography: good performance inhigh-marginmarkets, driven mainly by the US, Italy and the rest of Europe. Recovery in
South America and Russia, although in a highly volatile environment
• Reported change of +7.6%, reflecting a negative perimeter effect of -0.4% or €(6.9) million, mainly due to agency brands
discontinuation, and a positive FX effect of +2.1% or€36.1million, driven by the strengthened US Dollar vs. Euro
> EBIT
• EBIT adjusted
Organic growth of +6.7%, slightly ahead of organic sales growth(+20 bps margin accretion), driven by organic gross margin expansion of +60 bps in FY 2019 thanks to the positive sales mix despite the agave headwinds and after reinvestments back into the business (A&P and SG&A-40bps dilutive)
In Q4, organic gross margin was slightly accretive (+10 bps), largely hindered by a tough comparable base vs Q4 2018 (+230 bps). Combined with the phasing effect of A&P, organic EBIT margin was dilutive by -90 bps
Net profit
Free cash flow
Net debt
On a reported basis change of +7.7%,taking into account the negative perimeter of -0.7% or €(2.6) million and positive FX of
+1.7% or €6.5 million
Group net profit adjustedto €267.4 million(1), up +7.3%
Group net profit reportedto €308.4 million, up +4.1%
Free cash flow at €258.5 million, of which recurring free cash flow of €267.3 million
Net financial debt at €777.4 million(2) as of 31 December 2019 vs. €846.3 million as of 31 December 2018, down €68.9 million, driven by positive cash flow, net of acquisitions and real estate disposal as well as the incremental debt generated by the adoption of IFRS16-'Leases'
Net debt to EBITDA adjusted ratio at 1.6 times as of 31 December 2019(down from 2.0 times(3)as of 31 December 2018)
Other resolutions
>
Dividend
• Increase in proposed full year dividend to €0.055 per share, up +10.0% vs. last year
>
Share buy-back
• Continuation of share buy-back program to be implemented up to an amount of €350 million in the next 12 months
(1) Group net profit before overall net positive adjustments of €41.0 million
Please refer to slide 49 for details on the net financial debt
Calculated based on the same criteria adopted for the ratio of 31 December 2019
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Delivering on strategy
Positive margin expansion driven by outperformance of core high-margin brand and market combinations
Organic net sales growth
(FY 2014 - FY 2019)
Gross margin improvement FY 2014 - FY 2019(1)
EBIT adjusted improvement by key driver (1)
bps
bps
+140 bps organic
+450bps
+450
(150)
bps+90
+70bps
60.9%
53.3%
19.1%
(150) bps
+450 bps
(160) bps
(2)
(3)
(2)
(3)
> Cumulative 5-year:+750 bps, of which +450 bps organic
> Cumulative 5-year:+300 bps, of which +140 bps organic
> On annual basis: +150 bps overall, of which +90 bps organic
> On annual basis: +60 bps overall, of which +30 bps organic
22.1%
Strong gross margin expansion driven by sales mix improvement, fuelling consistent re-investments in brand building and business infrastructure for future growth
(1)
Basis points rounded to the nearest ten
(2)
Including effect of IAS 29 hyperinflation in Argentina (non-material)
IFRS15 implementation as of 1 January 2018. Under IFRS15 certain A&P expenses are reclassified in deduction of sales
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Positive organic sales growth
Continued positive growth across all regions and brand clusters
By Region
By Brand
Americas: satisfactory growth across the region driven by the core US market, up +5.3%, Jamaica +17.6% and Latin America
SEMEA: Italy up +5.8% and good growth in the rest of the region, particularly France, helping compensate destocking ahead of route-to-market change in South Africa
NCEE: strong positive performance overall, mainly driven by the UK and Russia
Asia Pacific: flattish performance overall against a tough
comparison base (FY 2018: +12.9%), while Australia grew positively which helped to largely offset destocking in Japan ahead of route-to-market change
(1)
Including Rest of Portfolio, up +6.2% in FY 2019
Global Priorities: strong full year performance in Aperol and the Jamaican rums. Campari and Wild Turkey were positive overall, despite destocking ahead of route-to-market change in Japan.
Grand Marnier was broadly flattish. SKYY declined overall, albeit with improving trends in the main US market, affected by destocking in South Africa ahead of route-to-market change
Regional Priorities: very positive performance from Espolòn, Averna and Riccadonna
Local Priorities: positive growth driven largely by the single-serve aperitifs (Campari Soda and Crodino) and Wild Turkey RTD
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Table of contents
Results Summary
Sales Results
By region
By brand
Operating Results by Region
Consolidated P&L
Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt
New initiatives & Outlook
Annex
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Net sales results for Full Year 2019
Growth drivers
Organic change (1)
% change
+5.9%
+2.1%
-0.4%
€million
1,711.7
+101.5
+36.1
(6.9)
1,842.5
Organic change of +5.9% (after excluding the positive price effect in Argentina of 70bps) (1) or €101.5 million (+3.6% or €18.4 million in Q4 2019), largely driven by the key brand-market combinations
Forex effect of +2.1%or €36.1 million, largely thanks to the strengthened US Dollar vs. Euro (+1.0% or €5.2 million in Q4 2019) which more than offset weakness in Latin American currencies
Perimeter impact of-0.4% or €(6.9) million, due to the tail-end effect of the termination of agency brands contracts, only in part offset by the consolidation of Rhumantilles, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos acquisitions (completed in Q4)
Starting from Q3 2018, following the inclusion of Argentina into the cluster of Hyperinflationary Economies, sales organic change in this country has been calculated to reflect only the volume change, therefore excluding the price effect and the revaluation component required by IAS 29 (both included in FX effect)
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Net sales by regions & key markets in FY 2019
US remains the largest market with 26.9% of Group Net Sales
FY 2019 Group Net Sales €1,842.5 million
Organic growth +5.9%
Asia Pac: 7.0% of total
Organic growth: +0.8%
NCEE:
21.4% of total
Americas: 44.6% of total
Organic growth: +8.8%
Organic growth: +5.8%
SEMEA: 27.1% of total
Organic growth: +5.3%
Developed vs. emerging markets(1): 80% vs. 20%
(1) Key emerging markets include Jamaica, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Peru and Nigeria
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Americas: +5.8% organic
Americas44.6%
% change
+5.8%
+4.5%
-0.1%
Regional net sales organic growth
€million
744.7
+43.5
+33.8
(0.6)
821.5
by quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
13.1%
7.3%
0.5%
4.3%
2018
2.9%
6.0%
4.7%
2.1%
Organic growth by key market in FY 2019
> US
+5.3%
•
Overall positive growth in the US market, driven bydouble-digitgrowth in Aperol (+33.9%), Espolòn (+34.4%) and Russell's Reserve
(+18.1%) and by the positive performance of Campari, Wild Turkey, Wray&Nephew Overproof and Grand Marnier. Cynar and
Averna also registered positive growth off a small base. SKYY declined due to the competitive pressure in flavours, while core vodka is
progressively aligning to more favourable consumption trends
> Jamaica
+17.6%
•
Continued strong performance and ongoing favourable trends in Jamaica with positive mix driven by core Wray&Nephew Overproof
(+22.2%), Appleton Estate (+50.4%), Magnum Tonic Wine (+26.4%) and Campari (+8.8%)
> Canada
+2.6%
> Brazil
+3.3%
> Others
+1.0%
Overall positive performancethanks to the double-digit growth of Aperol, Espolòn and Campari, mitigating the slight decline of Appleton Estate and Forty Creek
Overall satisfactory growth, in a still highly volatile environment: a positive performance from Aperol and Campari was partly offset by weakness in the local Brazilian brands. Macroeconomic weakness, high unemployment rates and political instability continue to impact the Brazilian market
Mexicoregistered positive growth, largely thanks to SKYY ready-to-drink, Cinzano sparkling wine and Aperol while Argentina also registered a positive performance (+9.7%) against an easy comparable base (FY 2018:-32.4%)largely due to growth in SKYY, Cinzano sparkling wine, Campari and Aperol while macro conditions remain uncertain and challenging. Other markets in North America declined while other markets in South America grew thanks to Aperol and Riccadonna
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
(1)
SEMEA: +5.3% organic
SEMEA
27.1%
% change
+5.3%
-0.1%
-1.3%
Regional net sales organic growth
€million
479.8
+25.4
(0.4)
(6.2)
498.7
by quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
6.4%
8.6%
8.9%
-1.8%
2018
1.1%
6.3%
9.6%
2.8%
(2)
Organic growth by key market in FY 2019
> Italy
+5.8%
•
Very solid full year performance, largely driven by the aperitifs portfolio: double-digit growth of Aperol (+12.8%), continued solid
growth of Campari (+8.3%) and growth in local aperitifs such as Crodino and Campari Soda. Cynar, Espolòn and GlenGrant also
contributed to a positive result
> Others
+3.9%
•
France grew positively by +14.2% thanks to double-digit growth of Aperol and Riccadonna while Spain declined overall(-1.4%)as
positive growth in Aperol and Cinzano Vermouth was offset by weakness in Bulldog which was impacted by a very competitive gin
market. In the African markets, Nigeria grew positively thanks to a strong performance of Campari and American Honey while South Africa declined due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change
Global Travel Retail grewby +4.1% thanks to double-digit growth in Aperol, Campari and GlenGrant
Incl. Global Travel Retail
Perimeter effect largely driven by agency brand distribution termination in Italy combined with first-time consolidation of Rhumantilles in Q4 2019
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
NCEE: +8.8% organic
NCEE21.4%
% change
+8.8%
+1.0%
-0.0%
Regional net sales organic growth
€million
358.9
+31.5
+3.6
(0.1)
393.8
by quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
11.6%
4.2%
10.4%
9.9%
2018
-3.8%
14.4%
13.9%
-0.2%
Organic growth by key market in FY 2019
>Germany +3.3%• Positive performance in Germany largely driven by double-digit growth of Aperol (+18.2%) as the brand continues to leverage new consumption occasions beyond deseasonalisation, as well as positive trends in Ouzo 12, Averna, SKYY, Crodino, Frangelico and GlenGrant. This offset a temporary decline in Campari due to a very tough comparison base from 2018 (+13.9%) ahead of the price increase implemented at the beginning of the year as well as weakness in Cinzano sparkling wines
> UK
+39.6%
> Russia
+11.9%
> Others
+6.5%
Very positive growth showing an accelerated trend, driven by sustained growth of Aperol (+23.0%) and the Jamaican brands (+42.0%), largely Wray&Nephew Overproof and Magnum Tonic. Espolòn also registered positive growth, albeit off a small base, as the brand is seeded internationally
Overall positive performance against an easy comparison base (FY 2018 -11.4%) as the market shows signs of recovery, despite volatility, with positive trends in Aperol, the Cinzano portfolio and Mondoro
Good performanceacross the rest of the region, particularly Austria, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe, mainly driven by Aperol and Campari
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Asia Pacific: +0.8% organic
Asia
Pacific7.0%
% change
+0.8%
-0.7%
0.0%
Regional net sales organic growth
€million
128.3
+1.1
(0.9)
0.0
128.5
by quarter
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
-3.1%
4.9%
0.7%
0.6%
2018
17.8%
11.7%
19.2%
6.0%
Organic growth by key market in FY 2019
> Australia +2.0%
> Others
-1.8%
Very satisfactory performance, despite the tough comparison base (FY 2018 +10.5%) and the negative impact of bushfires towards the end of Q4. Positive growth in Wild Turkeyready-to-drink,Aperol, which continues its double-digittrend (+22.8%), SKYY and Espolòn
Overall decline driven by the Japanese market due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change while China (SKYY, Cinzano sparkling wine, Aperol) and New Zealand (Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey) grew positively off a small base
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Net sales by key brand
FY 2019 Group Net Sales €1,842.5 million
Rest of Portfolio: 15%
Organic growth +5.9%
Agency brands & Co-packing 7%
Rest of own brands 8%
Local Priorities, 11%
Organic change: +1.8%
Global Priorities, 57%
(+100bps vs FY 2018)
Organic change: +7.3%
Regional Priorities,17%
Organic change: +4.3%
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Aperol (18% of Group sales): +20.5%(1)
Global Priorities
Top 5 markets by value
Italy
Continued strong double-digit sales growth building on a very positive performance from previous years(5-year average +19.7%) thanks to sustained growth in the brand's core established and high potential markets, in line with the brand's growth model, as well as high growth from seeding markets
Aperol remains the Group's largest brand by valueand continues to outperform in every market with improving geographic mix
Performance by market stage:
Core Established
Strong resultin Italy (+12.8%) as the brand continues to extend its usage occasions by taking ownership of food occasions. Aperol continues to grow by underlyingdouble-digitafter 16 years of consistent execution of the brand strategy
Germany registered solid double-digit growth of +18.2% thanks to both the continued strengthening of the brand via deseasonalisation outside of the summer season as well as the initial move into extending usage occasions. Austria and Switzerland also achieved solid growth
High Potential
Solid shipment result in the US market (+33.9%), lagging much stronger depletion and sellout trends, against last year's tough comparison base (FY 2018 +73.7% driven by first-time activations). The US remains the brand's 3rdlargest market by value. The brand begins to penetrate both the on and off premise occasion, largely on the East & West Coasts while initial activations in the mid-west took place this year. Canada also grew double digits, up +54.4%
Russia, now the brands 4th largest market, is also growing high double digits (+62.7%)
Continueddouble-digitgrowth in the UK, up +23.0%, as the brand remains one of the fastest growing brands in the UK for the fifth year in a row, while continueddouble-digitgrowth in France (+42.4%) and Spain (+18.1%) as well as sustained positive development in Global Travel Retail (+22.9%)
Australia continued double-digit growth, up +22.8%
Seeding
High double-digit growth across Europe (particularly Scandinavian markets, Czech Republic, Poland), Americas (particularly Argentina, Brazil, Chile) while China also registered very high double-digit growth afterfirst-timeactivations in Shanghai this summer
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Celebrating 100 years in 2019
Global Priorities
US Festivals / Pop ups
Aperol activations continued to run in the US market throughout the summer and into November, with four key sponsorships: the highly anticipated Governor's Ball in NY, Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Riptide Music Festival in Florida and Camp Flog Gnaw in LA
Aperol Spritz swings, signs and special Aperol gardens created the perfect Aperol Spritz ambiance, with customized Aperol bars where Aperol Spritz were served was central to the activations, with wearable merchandise was offered in exchange for social & instagrammable sharing - creating millions of impressions
Moreover, this autumn saw the pop-up of a dedicated Aperol Spritz bar, in the heart of NYC, in Bryant Park. At night the temporary ice-rink glowed orange with Aperol Spritz!
'Aperol Happy Together Live' - Venice
An important birthday deserves an unforgettable party. To celebrate the centenary of Aperol, a unique show joined different artists, set over a weekend, connected by the same passion for the music. Venice and Piazza S. Marco hosted the special edition of the Aperol Happy Together Live: a unique event that mixes different styles of music and different people to toast together.
'Aperol Big Spritz Social' - UK
During May & June in London, at the Shoreditch Electric Light Station and at Manchester's Oast House, Aperol invited Londoners and Mancunians (over 5,000 of them) to celebrate its centenary anniversary by immersing themselves in a world built for endless possibilities of Italian-stylespontaneity and sociability. A one of a kind celebration with food,dj-set,the UK's first ever revolving Aperol bar carousel, embedded 'bubble booths' hidden behind a giant Aperol Spritz as well as the unmissable flowing orange waterfall
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Campari (10% of Group sales): +4.6%(1)
Global Priorities
Campari registered positive growth of +4.6% in the year,building on the positive international trends in the previous years, partly offset by the Japanese destocking ahead ofroute-to-marketchange (+6.0% organic growth before the destocking effect). Overall results in 2019 was also hindered by the soft performance in the brand's third largest market by value, Germany (-7.6%),after a price increase earlier this year coupled with a tough comparable base from Q4 2018 (+26.6%) ahead of the price repositioning
Performance by market
SEMEA
Core market of Italy registered solid growth of +8.3%benefitting from very solid underlying trends of classic cocktails and Campari mixes such as the Campari Spritz or Campari & Tonic
Temporary weakness inFrance and Spain
North, Central & Eastern Europe
Germany registered a decline of-7.6%, due to the aforementioned price increase while other markets in the region (Austria, Switzerland, Belgium) registered positive performances as the brand receives marketing support alongside specific mixology and cocktail events such as the Negroni week
Americas
The US remains Campari's second largest market by valueand grew positively by +9.6%, behind adouble-digitdepletion trend, as the brand continues to benefit from the revival of Campari-based classic cocktails and speakeasy-style mixology, in particular the Negroni, Americano and Boulevardier
Argentina recovered against an easier comparison base from last year due to the tough macroeconomic situation and Brazil, despite continued market volatility, registereddouble-digitgrowth
Continued solid growth in Jamaica and Canada
Asia Pacific
Australia continued to register positive growth while Japan declined due to destocking ahead of route-to- market change
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Cocktail focus: essential for mixology
Global Priorities
Camparino Reopening - the
Negroni week: 100 years of Negroni
birthplace of Campari
The iconic Camparino in Galleria - the birthplace of the Milanese aperitivo - reopened its doors to the city in winter 2019. Campari Group marked the relaunch with an exclusive event, unveiling its new look which has preserved and emphasized the historic heritage and Art Nouveau detailing of the bar, while at the same time creating a new identity for the present and future.
The relaunched venue serves an innovative range of drinks and food with a focus on quality, using gastronomic ingredients and cocktails from the traditional to more contemporary, original creations
Celebrating art - NY & Venice Film Festival
Campari extended its long-standing commitment to the world of art and cinema as the exclusive spirits partner of the 57th New York Film Festival (NYFF) as well as the main sponsor of the Venice Film Festival. In New York,
Campari was front and center with brand visibility, bar presence, featured cocktails and experiential activations, while in Venice, Campari hosted a number of activations including the Venetika, the floating cinema and Entering Red, the secret closing party which took place in one of the most prestigious locations in the City, spreading the brand style and essence everywhere, painting Venice with a distinctive tone of red, the Campari red
Negroni Week began by unveiling a plaque celebrating the creation of the Negroni in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of the city of Florence as well as Pier Lamberto and Paolo Andalò Negroni Bentivoglio, Count Camillo's grandsons and Luca Picchi, author of the book 'Negroni Cocktail. An Italian legend'.In this corner of the Viviani Della Robbia Palace in the Drogheria Casoni (Caffè Casoni) 100 years ago the Count Cammillo Negroni inspired the creation of one of the most famous cocktails in the world - the Negroni!
THERE'S NO NEGRONI WITHOUT CAMPARI
The participation of bars across the world has increased year on year, and in 2019 the number of bars participating in Negroni week grew by +23% (12,000 venues!) compared to the 2018 edition, with more than 12 thousand venues subscribed in 60+ countries!
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
SKYY (8% of Group sales): -3.8%(1)
Global Priorities
The SKYY franchise declined by -3.8% in FY 2019, largely driven by the core US following the destocking activity mainly aimed at streamlining the SKYY infusions, which lasted until the end of the third quarter with some tail end effect in Q4 2019
The international markets, which account for 27.0% of the brand's global sales value, were flattish, impacted by the destocking activities in South Africa, ahead ofroute-to-marketchange, which offset entirely the good growth in other markets
Performance by market
US
The US market registered a mid-single digit decline as the brand was impacted by destocking activity during the year. Concomitantly, the brand continues to suffer from strong competitive pressure, particularly in flavours, with the infusions portfolio down-9.2%in FY 2019, dragging down the overall performance, while core vodka is progressively aligning to more favourable consumption trends. The 'Proudly American' campaign as well as sponsorship of World Pride events are helping to keep the brand premium and relevant among millennial consumers while the destocking activity has helped to close the gap to more favourable consumption trends year on year
International markets
Development into the Americas continues: good growth in Argentina(5thlargest market) and continued double-digit growth in Mexico offset some weakness in Brazil
WithinSEMEA, growth in GTR was unable to offset declines in Italy and Spain while South Africa also declined temporarily due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change
In North, Central & Eastern Europe, double-digit growth in Germany was partly mitigated by weakness in the UK
In Asia Pacific, China (3rdlargest market) and Australia registered positive growth
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Building on traditions
Global Priorities
SKYY Vodka: celebrating diversity
SKYY USA WorldPride Sponsorship
In June 2019, SKYY Vodka continues its' efforts to champion a new era of social progress fueled by diversity within the LGBTQ+ community in the USA, by serving as the Official Vodka of WorldPride NYC and Los Angeles Pride Festivals. This year, in honor of the 50thAnniversary of the Stonewall riots, SKYY has partnered with the original Vogue performers, paying tribute to the people and history that shaped LGBTQ+ culture today. Activities included 9+ events, with over 4 million consumer engagements including a branded float on June 30thduring the official WorldPride
Parade held in NYC
SKYY Cold Brew
For a limited time only during Summer 2019, SKYY Vodka is bringing the authentic taste of the USA's latest obsession, cold brew coffee, to cocktail bars and retail stores with the release of SKYY Infusions® Cold Brew Coffee. This flavor is infused with Arabica coffee beans. Perfect for brunches, summer parties or after work drinks, it is enjoyed on the rocks, in coffee-inspired cocktails, or as a twist on a classic, like the SKYY Martini
SKYY Limited Edition
Launched in Spring 2019, SKYY Vodka proudly brings its San Francisco roots to life through the new limited-editionSKYY Bottle Series. These three new bottles celebrate the culture and values that have made the brands hometown a global progressive icon. For a limited time only, the brand's famous blue vodka bottle features recognized San Francisco landmarks paired with bold statements such as 'We Build Bridges, Not Walls' or 'There is no straight path': that define the city's leadership in diversity through social progress, optimism and empowerment
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Wild Turkey (8% of Group sales): +2.9%(1) (2)
Global Priorities
Top 5 markets by value
>
US
>Organic growth of +2.9% after declines in the fourth quarter due to phasing in the core US market, with depletions
>
Australia
>
Japan
up double-digits
•Wild Turkey bourbon grew +0.4% affected by the destocking in Japan, while the Russell's Reserve premium
>
GTR
offering continued its solid growth, up +16.7% overall
>
Canada
American Honey registered a positive performance overall, up +6.0% driven by the core US market as well as Nigeria, only partly offset by some temporary weakness in Australia
Performance by market
US
Portfolio of premium extensions and offerings such asWild Turkey Longbranch, Russell's Reserve and the Master's Keep series continued to grow double-digits combined. Overall positive performance of +1.4% affected by slow down of Wild Turkey 101 core business due to price repositioning
Overall the brand remains a top choice for high-end mixologists and connoisseurs, while also leveraging the brand's quality, heritage and craft credentials, alongside continued national marketing support from the Matthew McConaughey campaigns and other brand activations
International markets
Positive momentum in the seeding European markets such as Germany, Italy and Austria
Japan declined by double digits, due to destocking ahead of route-to-market changes (accounting for -0.5% of the brand's overall organic performance). Australia was slightly down while New Zealand and China grew positively off a small base
Incl. Wild Turkey bourbon, Russell's Reserve, American Honey. Wild Turkey ready-to-drink and American Honey ready-to-drink are excluded
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Premiumisation journey
Global Priorities
Wild Turkey: Talk Turkey
Wild Turkey: Cornerstone Rye
Wild Turkey, with Creative Director and brand storyteller, Matthew McConaughey, launched Talk Turkey, a new unscripted, digital interview series featuring conversations between McConaughey, and trailblazers from influential movements who are helping to define culture through acts of personal conviction. With themes of redemption, female empowerment,self-help,and reconnecting with the outdoors grounding each episode, this series propelled the authentic story of these inspiring individuals. The interview and documentary episodes ran weekly on IGTV, Twitter and Facebook
Wild Turkey launched Master's Keep Cornerstone Rye, the fourth release in theaward-winning Master's Keep series. The result is a Rye Whiskey of extraordinary maturity - the triumphant culmination of more than 150 years of Kentucky artisanship and heritage. For this limited release, Eddiehand-pickedfrom among his oldest #4 alligator char barrels - each with Rye aged between nine and 11 years. From there, Eddie crafted a perfectly balanced, high- aged Rye Whiskey that exquisitely showcases Wild Turkey's signature bold and spicy flavors
Wild Turkey: 'With Thanks'
In November, in Los Angeles, Matthew McConaughey, Eddie Russell, a group of volunteers and charity partner Operation BBQ Relief, kicked off the season of giving and prepared and delivered 800 turkey dinners to first responders in charge of relief efforts around the wildfires in the Los Angeles. A group of 40 volunteers from the Wild Turkey community visited and delivered meals to more than 20 fire houses and an additional 800 meals were prepared for local homeless shelters in Los Angeles. Matthew McConaughey & Eddie Russell announced the efforts on Facebook live and personally visited the firehouses to deliver meals and thank the first responders
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Grand Marnier (7% of Group sales): -0.9%(1)
Global Priorities
Top 5 markets by value
>
US
> Overall flattish performance (-0.9%)with positive reversal in Q4 (+8.1%) recovering the negative Q3
>
Canada
>
France
performance due to shipment phasing
> The core brand continues to receive support from the 'Live Grand' campaign, launched in 2018,
>
GTR
alongside a redefined drinking strategy, while the Grand Marnier Cuvées (Louis Alexandre and
>
Italy
Cuvée du Centenaire) are being progressively launched in the core US market, aiming to improve the
price mix over time
Performance by region
Americas
The core US market grew by +2.2%while Canada was flattish against a significant price repositioning. Double-digit growth in Mexico, albeit off a small base
SEMEA, North, Central & Eastern Europeand Asia Pacific
Overall soft performance mainly due to temporary weakness in Global Travel Retail and softness in some European markets
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Grand Mixes & Grand Cuvées
Global Priorities
Grand Marnier: Cordon Rouge -
premiumising with 'Grand' cocktails
Grand Marnier's 'Live Grand' campaign, launched in 2018 in NY and Paris, invites consumers to celebrate life's more luxurious, out-of-theordinary experiences, to move from 'good to grand' by using Grand Marnier both in mixology, for high-end cocktails but also for easy mixers, supporting the rollout of the brand's strategy across North American and European geographies
Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire
The new Cuvée du Centenaire was launched with a premium packaging inspired by the vibrant artistic movement of Art Nouveau. Originally created in 1927 in honour of the first Century of The House of Marnier Lapostolle, Cuvée du Centenaire celebrates an extraordinary era of audacity and eccentricity by combining for the first time orange bigaradia with XO cognacs. The cognacs used in this extraordinary Cuvée come from the finest growing areas of Cognac region: Grand and Petite Champagne
Grand Marnier: Louis Alexandre
In January 2019, the new Cuvée Louis Alexandre was launched in the US market, with VSOP liquid and brand new, more premium packaging. Created by
Patrick Raguenaud, Grand Marnier's master blender, Cuvée Louis Alexandre uses cognac taken from the most prestigious area in Cognac, then aged in oak barrels in Bourg-Charente.The Cuvée Louis Alexandre has carefully selected cognac, enriched with the essence of highly aromatic bitter orange
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Jamaican rums (6% of Group sales): +7.5% (1) (2)
Global Priorities
Very positive growth for the Jamaican rum portfolio in the year (+7.5%) with continuedoutperformance of Wray&Nephew Overproof while Appleton Estate's full year performance was impacted by a temporary decline in the core North American markets in Q4 2019
Wray&Nephew Overproofregistered +15.1% growth in FY 2019 (Q4: 17.7%) and continues to develop its reputation as a mixologist's favourite due to the depth of flavour, versatility and unmatched quality. The brand grew double-digit in the core market of Jamaica as well as the US, Canada and the UK
Appleton Estate declined by -1.7%overall. Negative performance in the core markets of US and Canada was partially mitigated by solid growth in Jamaica (+50.4%). The brand continues to premiumise its offerings while leveraging the liquid quality, brand heritage and craft credentials of Jamaican rum, supported by the brand house in the heart of Jamaica
Performance by region
Americas
The Jamaican rum portfolio grew bymid-singledigits in the core US market driven by
Wray&Nephew Overproof
Positive double-digit growth in Jamaica driven by both Appleton Estate and Wray&Nephew
Overproof
SEMEA, North, Central & Eastern Europeand Asia Pacific
The UK continues its double-digit growth, largely driven by Wray&Nephew Overproof, up +17.7% in the year, while Appleton Estate grew +2.5%
Positive progressionin seeding markets such as New Zealand, France and Switzerland
Sales at constant FX. Q4 2019 organic sales growth: +10.2%
Incl. Appleton Estate and Wray & Nephew Overproof
Top 5 markets by value
Jamaica
US
Canada
UK
Mexico
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
New Brand Visual Identity
Global Priorities
Appleton Estate 2020
Appleton Estate, our premium rum brand, introduced a new Brand Visual Identity (BVI) to the global marketplace in October 2019. Our BVI celebrates our home of Jamaica through a rich pallet of blue hues, as well as an accent of copper which represents our pots stills and golden rum. Central to the BVI is our Jamaican Insignia, an artistic emblem comprised of five iconic symbols of Jamaica. These unique BVI elements further elevate Appleton Estate's visual impact as a premium brand that strives to exemplify Joyful Excellence
Appleton Estate: 23y/o Journey rum
In December 2019, The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience introduced an exclusive limited edition23 Year Old Journey Rum. Limited to only 300 750ml bottles, priced each at $250USD, this rum is first in a series of limited edition rums under the name 'Journey'. This name was chosen in gratitude to our guests who have made the journey to Jamaica's Nassau Valley to visit our Estate
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Brand sales review
Regional Priorities
Regional priorities
Brand sales as %
Organic
Organic
of Group's sales
change
change
in FY 2019
in FY 2019
in Q4 2019
Tequila
Gin
4%
+32.4%
+54.0%
1%
-3.2%
-8.6%
Solid double-digit growth driven by core US market, with positive shipment recovery in Q4, as the brand is consistently outpacing category trends
Seeding marketssuch as Australia, Russia, Canada, Italy, South Africa and the UK continue to grow positively
Overall soft performance due to ongoing gin market pressure in core markets of Spain, the UK and Belgium.Improving consumption trend in core Germany
Strong growth in seeding markets such asSouth Africa and Brazil
Whiskies
Cognac
1%
-6.7%
+0.4%
1%
-4.2%
-14.5%
<1% +6.7% -34.6%
Overall negative results, amplified bydestocking in the South African market ahead of route-to-market change, reflecting the
Group's long-term strategic refocus on higher-margin and longer-aged premium expressions
Soft performance in the core market of Canada against a tough comparison base (FY 2018 +12.4%, Q4 2018: +18.5%)
Overall positive first full year organic performance, with declines in Q4 driven by phase out of previous packaging ahead of 2020 relaunch
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Brand sales review
Regional Priorities
Regional priorities
Brand sales as %
Organic
Organic
of Group's sales
change
change
in FY 2019
in FY 2019
in Q4 2019
and
liqueurs
bittersItalian
4%
-0.9%
-1.9%
&
3% (1)
-6.9%
-10.4%
wineSparkling vermouth
(1) Incl. Cinzano verrmouth and
Cinzano sparkling wines
3%
+8.5%
+5.7%
Soft performance by Frangelico as positive growth in Germany was offset by weakness in core US, Spain and
Australia
Avernaregistered a good overall performance as growth in Germany, the US and Austria offsets weakness in core Italy
Good performance in Cynar as solid growth in core Italyand seeding US offset declines in Brazil and Switzerland
Slight decline in Braulio due to a robust price increase in core Italy, while GTR registered solid double-digitgrowth
Vermouth declined(-8.2%)as positive growth in the core Russian, Argentinian and Spanish market was offset by strong declines in Germany and other European markets due to significant price repositioning
Sparkling wines registered a declinedue to weakness in the core markets of Germany and Italy. Positive growth in core Russia and seeding markets such as China and Japan
Good performance in Mondoro(+2.9%) driven by the core market of Russia
Riccadonna registered positive results of +14.3%thanks to a double-digit growth in the core market of France, offsetting temporary weakness in Australia
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Brand sales review
Local Priorities
Local priorities
Brand sales as %
Organic
Organic
of Group's sales
change
change
in FY 2019
in FY 2019
in Q4 2019
3%
+1.6%
-10.3%
3%
+2.4%
-7.1%
2%
+5.0%
+7.7%
1%
-5.1%
-21.6%
1%
+3.0%
+6.8%
1%
+3.7%
-2.5%
Overall good performancethanks to core Italy, with Q4 performance driven by the expected realignment of shipments
Positive result overallthanks to growth in core Italy as well as seeding central European markets
Negative Q4 impact driven by the expected realignment of shipments
Good performance in core Australiaand New Zealand
Negativeoverall performance in core Brazilian market which remains highly volatile
Overall positive driven byGermany, the US and the UK
Positive growth driven by the core US, with depletions up high-single digit
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Regional Priority initiatives
Espolòn - DEATH magazine
Bisquit & Dubouché
Espolòn Tequila launched DEATH, a limited-edition magazine celebrating the Day of the Dead through literary calaveras. Once Mexico's illustrated poems for satirical obituaries, literary calaveras are the holiday's signature witty poems, poking fun at loved ones in a game of creativity, irreverence, and mortality. DEATH celebrates the holiday with modern calaveras penned by rising literary stars and pop culture personalities, including Mexican American and Latin authors. Miguel, Grammy-winning R&B superstar, was in the cover with illustration done by Scott Campbell, world-renownedtattoo artist. The launch of DEATH kicked off at apop-up"newsstand from the other side" from 10/31 to 11/1. Lucky attendees had the chance to be invited to "cross over" into aonce-in-an-afterlifeimmersive celebration hidden deep within the space
The first production of the new bottle of Bisquit&Dubouché took place in November 2019. The offer reflects the new super premium positioning of the brand, leveraging on a complete new marketing mix - from the new brand name - Bisquit&Dubouché - that brings back in the logotype theco-founderAdrien Dubouché - to the new packaging design - a super premium squared bottle that underlines the brand rebel character and the wish to disrupt the traditional codes of cognac. The new Bisquit&Dubouché unveils a new liquid, with a smooth aromatic bouquet, a persistent taste with floral notes of rose, dried apricot and muscat grape. First markets to be served will be South Africa and Belgium, designed to relaunch the current business of VS and VSOP variant, immediately followed by USA, GTR and Switzerland by February 2020
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Regional Priority initiatives
Cinzano Vermouth: Cinzano
Moments
2019 saw the kick-off of the Global Partnership between Cinzano Vermouth and Sofar Sounds, where three markets were successfully activated: the US, Spain and Argentina. Cinzano Moments by Sofar Sounds is confirming to be a valuable platform to share genuine moments in music engaging the younger target. All the events have been amplified through relevant local media partners and influencers, on top of the digital support created through local and global channels with a single minded approach. The events have been crucial for the launch of the new brand identity in a consistent and engaging way cross geos and channels
Bulldog Gin
Bulldog Gin invited consumers in Barcelona for the second #FULLSHINEPARTY in Spain (the first in Madrid held in April), inspiring consumers to shine from within. A few hundred guests including microsite-competition winners and digital influencers, toasted with Bulldog G&Ts with a black twist and enjoyed tailored activations such as UV Tattoos, interactive lights, in addition to the shining dance floor
Bulldog Gin closed out the year by ramping up its presence in the Greek market with an official launch party in central Athens for hundreds of media, trade and VIP guests. Highlights of the event included local celebrities, DJ Agent Greg and performance by dancer-choreographer Tasos Xiarcho
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
GlenGrant wins big: 2020 Whisky Bible
Jim Murray 2020 Whisky Bible
GlenGrant 18 Year Old, the rarest variant in the GlenGrant single malt range, has once again been named "Scotch Whisky of the Year", "Single Malt of the Year" and "Best Single Malt Scotch Aged16-21years" by the esteemed Whisky writer and reviewer, taking home the top prize in the category for a stunningfourth year in a row. Additionally, The GlenGrant 10 Year Old wins in the "Best Single Malt Scotch Aged 10 Years and Under" category for a remarkable 7thtime. There were also awards for the GlenGrant 15 year old whisky as well as the unaged 'Rothes Chronicles Cask Haven'. The complete list is below:
Scotch Whisky of the Year
GlenGrant Aged 18 Years Rare
Edition
Single Malt of the Year (Multiple
Casks)
GlenGrant Aged 18 Years Rare
Edition
Scotch No Age Statement
GlenGrant Rothes Chronicles Cask
Haven
10 Years & Under (Multiple Casks)
GlenGrant Aged 10 Years
11-15 Years (Multiple Casks)
GlenGrant Aged 15 Years Batch
Strength
16-21 Years (Multiple Casks)
GlenGrant Aged 18 Years Rare
Edition
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Table of contents
Results Summary
Sales Results
By region
By brand
Operating Results by Region
Consolidated P&L
Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt
New initiatives & Outlook
Annex
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Net sales & EBIT analysis by region
FY 2018
FY 2019
Net Sales
breakdown by
region
EBIT (1) breakdown
by region
The Americas remain the Group's largest region in terms of net sales and profitability (44.6% of Group's net sales and 42.0% of Group's
EBIT(1) in FY 2019. Decrease in SEMEA's weight on sales (-90bps) vs. FY 2018 driven by disposals of non-core businesses while increase in NCEE's weight on profitability (+220bps) driven by sustained growth of high-margin brands
(1) EBIT adjusted
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
EBIT (1) by region - Americas
FY 2019
FY 2018
Reported change
Organic change
21.7%
+20 bps
20.9%
€ million
% of sales
€ million
% of sales
%
%
-20 bps
Net sales
821.5
100.0%
744.7
100.0%
+10.3%
+5.8%
-70 bps
-10 bps
Gross profit
479.7
58.4%
434.8
58.4%
+10.3%
+5.4%
A&P
(157.3)
-19.1%
(136.4)
-18.3%
+15.3%
+9.6%
Organic change -70 bps (2)
SG&A
(151.0)
-18.4%
(137.0)
-18.4%
+10.2%
+4.7%
EBIT(1)
171.4
20.9%
161.5
21.7%
+6.1%
+2.5%
Organic change:
Gross Profit
A&P
SG&A
FX & Perimeter:
EBIT adjusted organic growth of +2.5% with -70 bps dilution. Key drivers:
Growth (+5.4% in value) slightly behind topline, leading to -20bps margin dilution: positive sales mix more than offset by the increasingly negative impact of agave as well as the dilutive effect of recovery in emerging markets, most notably Brazil and Argentina
A&P growth (+9.6% in value)ahead of topline, -70bps margin dilution, driven by increased brand building investments, particularly behind key global brands (Aperol, Campari and Grand Marnier) and Espolòn
SG&A increasebehind topline (+4.7% in value and +20 bps margin accretion), as a consequence of the downsizing of local structures in South America
Positive FX effect largely driven by the strengthening USD vs Euro (-10 bps dilution)
> EBIT margin:
EBIT margin at 20.9% in FY 2019
(1)
EBIT adjusted
(2)
Bps rounded to the nearest ten
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
EBIT (1)
by region - SEMEA
17.4%
+100 bps
17.7%
FY 2019
FY 2018
Reported change
Organic change
-20 bps
-30 bps
-20 bps
€ million % of sales
€ million
% of sales
%
%
Net sales
498.7
100.0%
479.8
100.0%
+3.9%
+5.3%
Gross profit
333.1
66.8%
312.8
65.2%
+6.5%
+6.9%
Organic change +50 bps (2)
A&P
(89.2)
-17.9%
(83.7)
-17.4%
+6.6%
+6.4%
SG&A
(155.8)
-31.2%
(145.6)
-30.3%
+7.0%
+6.4%
EBIT(1)
88.1
17.7%
83.6
17.4%
+5.5%
+8.4%
Organic change:
Gross Profit
A&P
EBIT adjusted organic growth of +8.4%, despite a lower contribution of the South African market due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change. EBIT adjusted +50 bps organic margin accretion, mainly driven by positive sales mix. Key drivers:
Strong gross margin expansion(+6.9% in value and +100 bps margin accretion) driven by solid performance of high-margin aperitif portfolio, in particular Aperol and Campari, across the region
A&P growth above topline (+6.4% in value and-20bps margin dilution) due to sustained investment activity behind global priority brands, in particular Aperol
SG&A
• SG&A increase (+6.4% in value) ahead of sales, leading to -30bps margin dilution, mainly driven by the
strengthening of central structures
FX & Perimeter: Negative perimeter effect
EBIT margin: EBIT margin up to 17.7% in FY 2019
(1) EBIT adjusted
Bps rounded to the nearest ten
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
EBIT (1)
by region - NCEE
32.1%
+150 bps
+20 bps
0 bps
+10 bps
33.7%
FY 2019
FY 2018
Reported change
Organic change
€ million % of sales
€ million
% of sales
%
%
Net sales
393.8
100.0%
358.9
100.0%
+9.7%
+8.8%
Gross profit
248.5
63.1%
220.7
61.5%
+12.6%
+11.4%
Organic change +160 bps (2)
A&P
(55.6)
-14.1%
(51.3)
-14.3%
+8.4%
+7.5%
SG&A
(60.0)
-15.2%
(54.4)
-15.2%
+10.3%
+9.0%
EBIT(1)
132.9
33.7%
115.1
32.1%
+15.5%
+14.3%
Organic change:
Gross Profit
EBIT adjusted organic growth of +14.3%, well ahead of sales growth, leading to +160bps margin accretion Key drivers:
Growth (+11.4% in value) ahead of sales (+150 bps margin accretion), driven by strong sales mix improvement by brand and by market, led by the positive performance of the high-margin aperitif portfolio (in particular Aperol) in corehigh-marginmarkets such as Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Austria
A&P
•
A&P growing (+7.5% in value) below topline, leading to +20 bps margin accretion
SG&A
•
SG&A increase (+9.0% in value) slightly ahead of sales, broadly neutral on margin
FX & Perimeter: Negligible FX and perimeter effect
EBIT margin: EBIT margin up to 33.7% in FY 2019
(1)
EBIT adjusted
(2)
Bps rounded to the nearest ten
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
EBIT (1)
by region - Asia Pacific
14.5%
+70 bps
+10 bps
FY 2019
FY 2018
Reported change
Organic change
€ million % of sales
€ million
% of sales
%
%
12.1%
Net sales
128.5
100.0%
128.3
100.0%
+0.2%
+0.8%
-270 bps
Gross profit
60.0
46.6%
59.6
46.5%
+0.5%
+2.4%
-50 bps
A&P
(17.8)
-13.9%
(17.9)
-14.0%
-0.4%
+0.1%
Organic change -190 bps (2)
SG&A
(26.5)
-20.6%
(23.1)
-18.0%
+15.1%
+16.2%
EBIT(1)
15.6
12.1%
18.7
14.5%
-16.5%
-12.5%
Organic change:
Gross Profit
A&P
SG&A
EBIT adjusted organic decline of-12.5%, leading to a dilution of -190 bps. Key drivers:
Growth (+2.4% in value) ahead of topline, leading to +70 bps margin accretion, driven by positive sales mix in Australian market which fully offset the lower contribution from the Japanese market following destocking ahead of route-to-market change which impacted high margin brands (Campari and Wild Turkey)
A&P flattish, +10 bps margin accretion
SG&A increase (+16.2% in value) above topline, generating -270bps margin dilution, driven by lower absorption of fixed costs given the contained topline growth combined with the enhancement of the region's commercial structures and provisions in connection with the regional headquarters move to Singapore
FX & Perimeter: Negative FX effect largely driven by weakness in the Australian Dollar vs. Euro and neglectable perimeter impact
> EBIT margin:
EBIT margin down to 12.1% in FY 2019
(1) EBIT adjusted
(2) Bps rounded to the nearest ten
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Table of contents
Results Summary
Sales Results
By region
By brand
Operating Results by Region
Consolidated P&L
Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt
New initiatives & Outlook
Annex
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
FY 2019 consolidated P&L
FY 2019
Organic margin
Reported
accretion/
Organic
Forex
Perimeter
FY 2019
FY 2018
change
(dilution)
change
impact
effect
€ million
% of sales
€ million
% of sales
%
(bps) (3)
%
%
%
Net Sales
1842.5
100.0%
1711.7
100.0%
7.6%
5.9%
2.1%
-0.4%
COGS (1)
(721.3)
-39.1%
(683.6)
-39.9%
5.5%
4.3%
2.0%
-0.8%
Gross Profit
1121.2
60.9%
1028.1
60.1%
9.1%
60
7.0%
2.2%
-0.1%
A&P
(319.9)
-17.4%
(289.2)
-16.9%
10.6%
-30
7.7%
2.8%
0.1%
Contribution after A&P
801.3
43.5%
738.9
43.2%
8.5%
30
6.7%
1.9%
-0.2%
SG&A (2)
(393.3)
-21.3%
(360.1)
-21.0%
9.2%
-20
6.8%
2.1%
0.3%
EBIT adjusted
408.0
22.1%
378.8
22.1%
7.7%
20
6.7%
1.7%
-0.7%
Operating adjustments
(21.7)
-1.2%
1.9
0.1%
-
Operating profit (EBIT)
386.3
21.0%
380.7
22.2%
1.5%
Net financial income (charges)
(33.0)
-1.8%
(33.8)
-2.0%
-2.4%
Adjustments to financial income (charges)
5.8
0.3%
1.8
0.1%
-
Proft (loss) related to companies valued at equity
0.1
0.0%
(0.2)
0.0%
-
Put option, earn out income (charges) and
hyperinflation effects
(4.7)
-0.3%
2.3
0.1%
-
Group pre-tax profit
354.6
19.2%
350.8
20.5%
1.1%
Group pre-tax profit adjusted
370.4
20.1%
347.1
20.3%
6.7%
Income Tax expense
(46.2)
-2.5%
(54.5)
-3.2%
-15.1%
Net Profit
308.4
16.7%
296.3
17.3%
4.1%
Non-controlling interests
0.0
0.0%
0.0
0.0%
-
Group net profit
308.4
16.7%
296.3
17.3%
4.1%
Group net profit adjusted
267.4
14.5%
249.3
14.6%
7.3%
Depreciation & Amortisation
(71.8)
-3.9%
(53.8)
-3.1%
33.4%
-70
30.1%
1.8%
1.5%
EBITDA adjusted
479.8
26.0%
432.6
25.3%
10.9%
90
9.6%
1.7%
-0.4%
EBITDA
458.1
24.9%
434.5
25.4%
5.4%
COGS = cost of materials, production and logistics expenses
SG&A = selling, general and administrative expenses
Bps rounded to the nearest ten
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
EBIT adjusted - summary effects
€ million
25.2
6.5
(2.6)
-0.7%
% change
+6.7%
+1.7%
378.8
+7.7%
408.0
FY 2018
Organic
Forex
Perimeter
FY 2019
EBIT adjusted: on a reported basis up +7.7% in value, stable at 22.1% on net sales, in line with last year
Organic growth of +6.7% in value, above topline growth, generating +20 bps margin accretion, thanks to solid organic gross margin accretion, net of investments in marketing and structure costs. The adoption of IFRS16-'Leases' accounting principle from 1 January 2019 generated a positive effect of €1.4 million
Forex and perimeter combined effect of +1.0% in value, corresponding to -20bps margin dilution
EBITDA adjusted: on a reported basis up +10.9% in value, to 26.0% on net sales. The increase includes a positive effect generated by the adoption of IFRS16-'Leases' of €15.0 million, driven by the incremental depreciation on the rights of use
Organic growth of +9.6% in value, leading to +90 bps margin accretion
Forex and perimetercombined effect of +1.3% in value, -10 bps margin dilution
(1) Bps rounded to the nearest ten
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
EBIT adjusted margin - key drivers
+60 bps-30 bps-20 bps-20bps
22.1%
+20 bps (2)
22.1%
Organic
Gross profit: on a reported basis up +9.1% in value, to 60.9% on sales (+80 bps accretion):
Organicgrowth of +7.0% in value, +60 bps margin expansion. Organic growth ahead of topline thanks to favourable sales mix by brand and market, despite the increasingly adverse agave purchase price, the lower contribution of somehigh-marginbrands in selected markets due to destocking ahead ofroute-to-marketchange (mainly Japan) and the dilutive effect of emerging market recovery
Forex and perimeter combined effect of +2.1% in value, +20 bps margin expansion, driven by termination of low-margin agency brands. The overall impact from new acquisitions was limited
A&P: on a reported basis up +10.6% in value, to 17.4% on net sales(-50 bps dilution)
Organic growth of +7.7% in value, above topline growth leading to -30bps margin dilution, reflecting higher marketing investments particularly behind global brands, such as Aperol, Campari and the Jamaican rum portfolio, as well as selected Regional Priority brands, such as Espolòn
Forex and perimeter combined effect of +2.9% in value, -20bps margin dilution, driven by the termination of low A&P- intensity agency brands
SG&A: on a reported basis up +9.2% in value, to 21.3% on net sales(-30 bps dilution)
Organic growth of +6.8% in value, above topline growth, leading to -20bps margin dilution, mainly due to the strengthening of on-premise commercial capabilities in selected markets
Forex and perimeter combined effect of +2.5% in value, -10bps margin dilution, primarily driven by the deconsolidation of businesses carrying no structure costs
(1)
Rhumantilles from October 2019 and Ancho Reyes and Montelobos from 20 November 2019
(2)
Bps rounded to the nearest ten
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Group pre-tax profit
Financial charges
Negative operating adjustments of €21.7 million, mainly attributable to restructuring projects (incl. outsourcing initiatives)
Net financial charges were €33.0 million in FY 2019, aligned vs. last year, reflecting the lower average indebtedness
(€865.8 million in FY 2019 vs €925.4 million in FY 2018) which compensated the effect of first time adoption of IFRS16- 'Leases' (€3.4 million additional interest charges)
Average cost of net debt at 4.1%(1) in FY2019, up from 3.3% in FY 2018, mainly attributable to the first time application of IFRS16-'Leases' and the significant negative carry effect
Group pre-tax profit was €354.6 million, up +1.1% in FY 2019
Group pre-tax profit adjusted (2)was €370.4 million, up +6.7% in FY 2019
Calculated based on net financial income (charges) over average financial debt
In FY 2019, net negative operating and financial adjustments of €(15.8) million, mainly attributable to restructuring projects. This compares with the net positive operating and financial adjustment of €3.7 million in FY 2018.
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Group net profit adjusted
Tax rate and EPS
€ million
Actual
Actual
Reported
FY 2019
FY 2018
change
EBIT adjusted
408.0
378.8
7.7%
Recurring net financial charges
(33.0)
(33.8)
-
Put option costs and others
(4.6)
2.1
-
Pretax profit adjusted
370.4
347.1
6.7%
Total recurring taxes, of which:
(103.1)
(97.8)
-
- Recurring cash tax
(87.2)
(81.3)
-
- Goodwill deferred tax
(15.8)
(16.5)
-
Group net profit adjusted
267.4
249.3
7.3%
Recurring cash tax rate
-23.5%
-23.4%
-
Recurring effective tax rate
-27.8%
-28.2%
-
Total adjustments net, of which
41.0
47.0
-
- Operating adjustments
(21.7)
1.9
-
- Financial adjustments
5.8
1.8
-
- Patent box
25.4
26.0
-
- Fiscal effects on adjustments
5.4
12.6
-
- Other fiscal adjustments
26.0 (1)
4.8
-
Group net profit
308.4
296.3
4.1%
Reported tax rate
-13.0%
-15.5%
-
Basic earnings per share (€) adjusted (2)
0.23
0.22
-
Partial release of provisions related to uncertain tax risks for €47.8 million (IFRIC 23), net of increase in deferred tax liability on future dividend distribution for €(21.8) million (IAS12)
EPS calculation based on weighted average outstanding shares (net of own shares) of 1,144,315,926 shares in FY2019 (vs. 1,154,903,852 shares in FY2018)
Group net profit adjusted at €267.4 million, up +7.3%:
Recurring effective tax rate at 27.8%in FY 2019, down from 28.2% in FY 2018
Adjusting the recurring effective tax rate for the goodwill deferred taxes (broadly in line with last year), recurringcash tax rate at 23.5% in FY 2019, broadly in line with FY 2018
Reported tax rate of 13.0% reflecting total net adjustments amounted to €41.0 million in FY 2019, which included €25.4 million Patent Box benefit
Cumulated Patent Box benefit in 2014-2019 of €96.2 million
Recurring effective tax rate down by 480 basis points from 32.6% to 27.8% in 2016-2019
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Table of contents
Results Summary
Sales Results
By region
By brand
Operating Results by Region
Consolidated P&L
Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt
New initiatives & Outlook
Annex
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Free cash flow
FY 2019
FY 2018
FY19 vs. FY18
FY19 vs. FY18
Total
Recurring
Total
Recurring
Total
Recurring
€ m
€ m
€ m
€ m
€ m
%
€ m
%
EBITDA adjusted
479.8
479.8
432.6
432.6
47.2
10.9%
47.2
10.9%
Taxes paid
(45.3)
(81.1)
(48.5)
(72.5)
3.2
(8.6)
Change in OWC (at constant FX and perimeter)
(29.6)
(29.6)
(25.5)
(25.5)
(4.1)
(4.1)
Financial income (expense), of which
(22.1)
(27.9)
(21.0)
(22.8)
(1.0)
(5.1)
Net interest paid
(27.9)
(27.9)
(22.8)
(22.8)
(5.1)
(5.1)
Financial adjustments
5.8
0.0
1.8
0.0
4.0
0.0
Capex (1)
(82.4)
(61.1)
(70.9)
(49.7)
(11.5)
(11.4)
Other non-cash items(2)
(41.9)
(12.8)
(31.0)
5.7
(10.9)
(18.5)
Free Cash Flow (FCF)
258.5
267.3
235.6
267.7
22.8
9.7%
(0.5)
-0.2%
Recurring capex refers to maintenance capex
Other non-cash items mainly attributable to provision for restructuring projects, incentive plans, net use of funds
Free cash flow at €258.5 million, up €22.8 million vs. FY 2018. Recurring free cash flow at €267.3 million, broadly unchanged vs. FY 2018. Key drivers:
Increase of EBITDA adjusted of €47.2 million, partially due to the first time application of IFRS16-'Leases'
Taxes paid of €45.3 million in FY 2019 after non-recurring tax benefits ('Patent Box') and fiscal effects on adjustments. Recurring taxes at €81.1 million in FY 2019
OWC increase of €29.6 million in FY 2019 (vs. increase of €25.5 million in FY 2018) (1)
Financial expensesof €22.1 million in FY 2019, of which recurring financial expenses of €27.9 million
Capex of €82.4 millionin FY 2019, of which recurring capex of €61.1 million
Negative impact from other non-cash items of €(41.9) million in FY 2019, mainly due to provisions release for restructuring projects. Recurring at €(12.8) million in FY 2019
Recurring FCF/EBITDA adjusted ratio at 55.7% in FY 2019 (from 61.9% in FY 2018)
(1) Refer to annex 9 'Operating working capital' for details
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Operating working capital(1)
€ million
29.6
10.5
18.8
636.0
694.8
OWC at 31/12/2018
Organic
Forex
Perimeter
OWC at 31/12/2019
% on
sales
37.2%
37.7%
OWC increase of €58.8 million as of 31 December 2019 vs. 31 December 2018. Key drivers:
Organic increase of €29.6 million, due to:
Increase in inventory of€23.7 million, of which ageing liquid increase of €19.1 million
Increase in payables of€13.3 million
Increase in receivables of€19.2 million
Forex impact of€10.5 million
Perimeter effect of€18.8 million, driven by the recent acquisitions of Rhumantilles, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos
OWC as % of net sales at 37.7% as of 31 December 2019, up from 37.2% as of 31 December 2018, mainly due to the disproportional effect of consolidating the two recent acquisitions as mentioned above (closed in Q4 2019). Excluding the effect of the acquisitions, the pro-formaOWC as % of net sales would be at 36.7%
(1) Refer to annex 9 'Operating working capital' for details
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
CAPEX
€ million
FY 2018
FY 2019
FY 2020
actual
actual
guidance
Maintenance capex (net of barrel disposal)
49.7
61.1
64
Extraordinary capex (incl.new offices, brand houses and other projects)
21.2
21.3
30
Total capex
70.9
82.4
94
Total capex investment was equal to €82.4 million, of which:
€61.1 million maintenance capex
€21.3 million extraordinary capex
For FY 2020,maintenance capex is expected at approximately €64 million and extraordinary capex at approximately €30 million reflecting investments on extra projects (incl. brand houses and other projects)
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Strong FCF generation driving €68.9 million reduction in net financial debt
258.5
(90.4) (23.5)
(57.3)
(47.3)
28.9
(846.3)
(777.4)
(189.6)
Net debt at 31/12/2018
FCF
Net value from disposals
Dividend
(1)
IFRS 16 application
(2)
(3)
Purchase of own shares
Others
Net debt at 31/12/2019
acquisitions
Net financial debtat €777.4 million as of 31 December 2019, down €68.9 million from €846.3 million as of 31 December
2018, driven by strong generation of cash flow, net of the acquisition of Rhumantilles and Ancho Reyes & Montelobos, the disposal of Villa Les Cèdres (4) and after the dividend payment, the net purchase of own shares and the effect of IFRS16-
'Leases' application
Net debt to EBITDA adjusted ratio at 1.6 times as of 31 December 2019(down from 2.0 times(5)as of 31 December 2018)
Purchase of own shares net of sale of shares for stock option exercises
Including the effect of the first-time application of IFRS16-'Leases' of €(81.4) million (as of 1 January 2019) as well as the net effect generated during the year relating to lease contracts
Mainly related to FX and earn-out
Impacting the net financial debt as of 31 December 2019 by €141.9 million, of which €60.1 million related to tax to be paid in 2020 (to impact net financial debt of 2020)
Calculated based on the same criteria adopted for the ratio of 31 December 2019
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Debt maturity(1)
Net debtof €777.4 million as of 31 December 2019
Long-termgross debt at €600 million(2)
Overall long-term gross debt average coupon at 1.62%
Fixed interest rate debt accounts for c. 58% of the overall long-term gross debt
(3)
Refer to annex 8 Financial debt details
€580.9 million Eurobond expiring in September 2020 reclassified as short-term debt
Includes Lease Debt arising from the adoption of IFRS16-'Leases'
50
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Table of contents
Results Summary
Sales Results
By region
By brand
Operating Results by Region
Consolidated P&L
Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt
New initiatives & Outlook
Annex
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Business developments in Asia in 2020
Singapore - New Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters
The Group will relocate itsAsia Pacific Regional Headquarters from Sydney to Singapore in spring 2020
With aprime and centric location within the region, the move to Singapore will allow
the Group to better focus on the growth opportunities in the region and facilitate closer connections between the region and the other business units of the Group
China - Market exploration for Aperol
The Group will engage inexploratory initiatives aimed to localize the Aperol global playbook to China
This includes a series ofmicro battles for top potential channels in the on-premise to determine 'where to play' and 'how to win'
Japan - Joint venture setup
Campari will move from a third party market to anewly established equity partnership with a local premium spirits operator aimed at the development of marketing and sales activities of a premium spirits portfolio, including Campari brand, in the Japanese market. With an initial stake of 40% of the J/V, Campari Group has the right to purchase up to 100% of the J/V share capital starting from 2023
Currently generating c.1% of Campari Group's net sales, Japan is a key market for Campari and Wild Turkey brands, while representing a key opportunity for a wider super premium offering
52
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Distribution developments in France
In December 2019, the Group announced the signing for the acquisition of 100% of the French distributorBaron
Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), which has been the exclusive distributor of Campari
Group's brand portfolio for the French market since 2009. It is also the exclusive distributor of a portfolio of premium and super-premium wine varieties in the French market, such as Mouton Rothschild and Mouton Cadet brands
The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020,subject to customary antitrust approval
In 2018, RFD achieved reported sales of €145.1 million (under local GAAP), including the net sales of Campari Group own brands as well as third-party brands
Accounting for2.2% of the Group's net sales in FY2019, France is a core and high potential market for the Group, mainly thanks to the aperitifs business and the newly acquired rhum agricole premium brands
By insourcing the distribution, the Group aims toenhance focus on its core brand portfolio in the French market
Campari Group's presence in France - own portfolio
Core 3rd party brands (1)
53
Seller's premium and super-premium portfolio of prestigious and renowned local and international wine varieties, such as Mouton Rothschild and Mouton Cadet brands, to be distributed by Campari Group upon the deal closing
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Corporate actions and other resolutions
Dividend
Increase inproposed full year dividend to €0.055 per share, up +10.0% vs. last year, in line with Company's dividend policy
Share buy-back program
Continuation of share buy-back program to be implemented for an increased amount up to €350 million in twelve months
The increase of the buyback serves the purpose of implementingthe new Company's policy of having a portfolio of treasury shares sufficient to serve all outstanding stock options plans as opposed to the vested ones only, in order to hedge the risk of the price increase of the shares underlying the options and, as a result, contain the overall outlay of the incentive plans (1)
Transfer of the registered office of
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. to the Netherlands and enhancement of current increased voting mechanism
Evolution of dividend per share (€) for
the past 5 years
Evolution of share buy-back, net
in the past 5 years (€ million)
Transaction aimed at encouraging a capital structure more supportive of the Group's external growth strategy in the long run and rewarding a shareholder base with a long term investment horizon, in line with the Group's strategic guidance (2)
(1)
Additional details on the program will be communicated before the commencement of the purchases
(2)
Refer to related Company's announcement of 18 February 2020
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Conclusion and Outlook
In FY 2019, the Group delivered sustained performance across sales and profit indicators despite selective destocking and negative agave price effect, thanks to continuous sales mix improvement driven by outperformance of key high-margin brands in core developed markets
Looking forward, for FY 2020, the outlook remains fairly balanced in terms of risks and opportunities:
Thepositive underlying business momentum is expected to continue, driven by the combinations of key high- margin brands in core developed markets. Thetail-endeffect of the destocking activities, linked to route-to- market changes, is expected to impact the first half of the year, on top of a tough comparison base
Positive evolution of EBIT organic performance by valueis expected. While the margin development is expected to reflect agave's increasingly elevated purchase price, the import tariff imposed by the US as well as investments in brand building and route-to-market initiatives for businesslong-termdevelopment
Perimeter effect is to reflect therecent acquisitions as well as the agreement related to the acquisition of the French distributor (subject to Antitrust approval) while FX is to be impacted by volatile macro environment
The Group remains confident in delivering a positive performance across
all key business indicators in 2020
55
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Table of contents
Results Summary
Sales Results
By region
By brand
Operating Results by Region
Consolidated P&L
Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt
New initiatives & Outlook
Annex
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Annex - 1 Net sales by region and key market
Annex - 2 Net sales by brand cluster
Annex - 3 Q4 2019 consolidated income statement
Annex - 4 Reclassified balance sheet at 31 December 2019 - Invested capital and financing sources Annex - 5 Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 - Assets and liabilities
Other differences including exchange rate differences
(3.6)
7.7
(11.2)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and banks
90.5
99.5
(9.0)
Net cash position at the beginning of period
613.9
514.5
99.5
Net cash position at the end of period
704.4
613.9
90.5
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Financial debt details
Annex - 8
Gross debt composition as of 31 December 2019
Issue date
Maturity
Type
Currency
Coupon
Outstanding Amount
Original tenor
As % of total
(€ million)
Sep 30, 2015 (1)
Sep-20
Unrated Eurobond
EUR
2.75%
581
5 years
49%
Apr 5, 2017
Apr-22
Unrated Eurobond
EUR
1.768%
50
5 years
4%
Apr 5, 2017
Apr-24
Unrated Eurobond
EUR
2.165%
150
7 years
13%
Apr 23, 2019
Apr-24
Unrated Eurobond
EUR
1.655%
150
5 years
13%
Jul 31, 2019
Jul-24
Term Loan
EUR
1.25% +3m euribor
250
5 years
21%
Total gross debt
1,181
100%
Of which: medium-long term
600
Net financial debt composition as of 31 December 2019
€ million
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
31 December 2019 vs.
31 December 2018
Short-term cash/(debt) (A)
71.5
404.1
(332.6)
- Cash and cash equivalents
704.4
613.9
90.5
- Short-term debt
(633.0)
(209.9)
(423.1)
Medium to long-term cash/(debt) (B)
(666.1)
(1,076.0)
409.9
Debt relating to operating activities (A+B)
(594.6)
(672.0)
77.3
Liabilities for put option and earn-out payments (2)
(182.8)
(174.3)
(8.5)
Net cash/(debt)
(777.4)
(846.3)
68.9
Reclassified as short-term debt
Including commitments for future minority purchases (including Grand Marnier) and payable for future earn-outs
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Operating working capital
Annex - 9
31 December 2019
31 December 2018
Reported
Organic
Forex
Perimeter
change
change
impact
effect
€ million
% sales
€ million
% sales
€million
Receivables
316.9
17.2%
285.9
16.7%
31.0
19.2
3.9
7.9
Inventories
618.6
33.6%
566.1
33.1%
52.5
23.7
7.5
21.3
- Maturing inventory
364.7
19.8%
340.1
19.9%
24.6
19.1
5.6
-
- Biological assets
0.9
0.0%
0.8
0.0%
0.0
0.0
0.0
-
- Other inventory
253.0
13.7%
225.2
13.2%
27.8
4.6
1.9
21.3
Payables
(240.7)
-13.1%
(216.0)
-12.6%
(24.7)
(13.3)
(0.9)
(10.5)
Operating Working Capital
694.8
37.7%
636.0
37.2%
58.8
29.6
10.5
18.8
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Exchange rates effects
Annex - 10
Average exchange rate
Period end exchange rate
FY 2019
change vs FY
31 December 2019
change vs 31 December
2018
2018
: 1 Euro
%
: 1 Euro
%
US Dollar
1.120
5.5%
1.123
1.9%
Canadian Dollar
1.486
3.0%
1.460
6.9%
Jamaican Dollar
149.201
2.0%
148.887
-2.0%
Mexican Peso
21.558
5.4%
21.220
6.0%
Brazilian Real
4.413
-2.4%
4.516
-1.6%
Argentine Peso (1)
67.275
-35.8%
67.275
-35.8%
Russian Ruble
72.459
2.2%
69.956
14.0%
Australian Dollar
1.611
-1.9%
1.600
1.4%
Chinese Yuan
7.734
1.0%
7.821
0.7%
British Pound Sterling
0.877
0.9%
0.851
5.1%
Swiss Franc
1.113
3.8%
1.085
3.8%
Following the adoption of IAS 29 'Financial reporting Hyperinflationary economies' in Argentina, the average exchange rate of Argentine Peso for FY 2019 was adjusted to be equal to the rate as of 31 December 2019
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Disclaimer
This document contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events and future operating, economic and financial results of Campari Group. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they depend on the occurrence of future events and circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, most of which are outside of the Group's control.
It should be noted that the company's accounts and consolidated results are currently subject to auditing.
Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019
Davide Campari - Milano S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 18:43:07 UTC