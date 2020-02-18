Davide Campari Milano S p A : 2019 full year results investor presentation 0 02/18/2020 | 01:45pm EST Send by mail :

By brand Operating Results by Region Consolidated P&L Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt New initiatives & Outlook Annex 2 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Results for full year ended 31 December 2019 Consistent solid performance across all key underlying indicators FY 2019 (1) Change vs. FY 2018 Key figures € million % on sales Reported Organic FX Perimeter (2) Net sales of which: Global priorities Regional priorities Gross profit margin accretion (bps) (3) 1,842.5 100.0% +7.6% +5.9% +2.1% -0.4% +7.3% +4.3% 1,121.2 60.9% +9.1% +7.0% +2.2% -0.1% +80bps +60bps 0bps +20bps EBIT adjusted (4) 408.0 22.1% +7.7% +6.7% +1.7% -0.7% margin accretion (bps) (3) 0bps +20bps -10bps -10bps EBITDA adjusted (4) 479.8 26.0% +10.9% +9.6% +1.7% -0.4% margin accretion (bps) (3) +80bps +90bps -10bps 0bps Group net profit adjusted (5) 267.4 +7.3% Adjusted basic EPS (€) 0.23 Recurring free cash flow 267.3 Net Debt at period end (1) 777.4 Dividend per share (€) 0.055 Application of IFRS 16-'Leases' (effective 1 January 2019) Effect of termination of agency brands contracts, net of acquisitions Basis points rounded to the nearest ten EBIT and EBITDA before negative operating adjustments of €(21.7) million in FY 2019, mainly attributable to restructuring operations (positive operating adjustments of €1.9 million in FY 2018) Group net profit before overall net positive adjustments of €41.0 million in FY 2019 (overall net positive adjustments of €47.0 million in FY 2018) 3 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Key highlights Sustained positive topline, fueling investments back into the business for future growth > Net Sales • Positive organic growth in FY 2019 (+5.9%), despite selective destocking in Japan and South Africa ahead of changes in route-to-market • Consistent outperformance of key high-margin brands in core developed markets - By brand: Global Priorities outperformed (+7.3% in FY 2019), mainly driven by Aperol and Campari. Regional Priorities up +4.3% thanks to Espolòn, while Local Priorities were up +1.8%, thanks to the single-serve aperitifs (Crodino and Campari Soda) and Wild Turkey read-to-drink - By geography: good performance in high-marginmarkets, driven mainly by the US, Italy and the rest of Europe. Recovery in South America and Russia, although in a highly volatile environment • Reported change of +7.6%, reflecting a negative perimeter effect of -0.4% or €(6.9) million, mainly due to agency brands discontinuation, and a positive FX effect of +2.1% or €36.1 million, driven by the strengthened US Dollar vs. Euro > EBIT • EBIT adjusted Organic growth of +6.7%, slightly ahead of organic sales growth ( +20 bps margin accretion ) , driven by organic gross margin expansion of +60 bps in FY 2019 thanks to the positive sales mix despite the agave headwinds and after reinvestments back into the business (A&P and SG&A -40 bps dilutive)

+20 bps margin accretion , driven by organic gross margin expansion of +60 bps In Q4, organic gross margin was slightly accretive (+10 bps), largely hindered by a tough comparable base vs Q4 2018 (+230 bps). Combined with the phasing effect of A&P, organic EBIT margin was dilutive by -90 bps Net profit

Free cash flow

Net debt On a reported basis change of +7.7%, taking into account the negative perimeter of -0.7% or € ( 2.6 ) million and positive FX of

+1.7% or €6.5 million

Group net profit adjusted to €267.4 million (1) , up +7.3%

up +7.3% Group net profit reported to €308.4 million, up +4.1%

up +4.1% Free cash flow at €258.5 million , of which recurring free cash flow of €267.3 million

recurring free cash flow of €267.3 million Net financial debt at €777.4 million (2) as of 31 December 2019 vs. €846.3 million as of 31 December 2018, down €68.9 million , driven by positive cash flow, net of acquisitions and real estate disposal as well as the incremental debt generated by the adoption of IFRS16-'Leases'

as of 31 December 2019 vs. €846.3 million as of 31 December 2018, , driven by positive cash flow, net of acquisitions and real estate disposal as well as the incremental debt generated by the adoption of IFRS16-'Leases' Net debt to EBITDA adjusted ratio at 1.6 times as of 31 December 2019 (down from 2.0 times (3) as of 31 December 2018) Other resolutions > Dividend • Increase in proposed full year dividend to €0.055 per share, up +10.0% vs. last year > Share buy-back • Continuation of share buy-back program to be implemented up to an amount of €350 million in the next 12 months (1) Group net profit before overall net positive adjustments of €41.0 million 4 Please refer to slide 49 for details on the net financial debt Calculated based on the same criteria adopted for the ratio of 31 December 2019 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Delivering on strategy Positive margin expansion driven by outperformance of core high-margin brand and market combinations Organic net sales growth (FY 2014 - FY 2019) Gross margin improvement FY 2014 - FY 2019 (1) EBIT adjusted improvement by key driver (1) bps bps +140 bps organic +450bps +450 (150) bps+90 +70bps 60.9% 53.3% 19.1% (150) bps +450 bps (160) bps (2) (3) (2) (3) > Cumulative 5-year:+750 bps, of which +450 bps organic > Cumulative 5-year:+300 bps, of which +140 bps organic > On annual basis: +150 bps overall, of which +90 bps organic > On annual basis: +60 bps overall, of which +30 bps organic 22.1% Strong gross margin expansion driven by sales mix improvement, fuelling consistent re-investments in brand building and business infrastructure for future growth (1) Basis points rounded to the nearest ten 5 (2) Including effect of IAS 29 hyperinflation in Argentina (non-material) IFRS15 implementation as of 1 January 2018. Under IFRS15 certain A&P expenses are reclassified in deduction of sales Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Positive organic sales growth Continued positive growth across all regions and brand clusters By Region By Brand Americas: satisfactory growth across the region driven by the core US market, up +5.3%, Jamaica +17.6% and Latin America

satisfactory growth across the region driven by the core US market, up +5.3%, Jamaica +17.6% and Latin America SEMEA: Italy up +5.8% and good growth in the rest of the region, particularly France, helping compensate destocking ahead of route-to-market change in South Africa

Italy up +5.8% and good growth in the rest of the region, particularly France, helping compensate destocking ahead of route-to-market change in South Africa NCEE: strong positive performance overall, mainly driven by the UK and Russia

strong positive performance overall, mainly driven by the UK and Russia Asia Pacific: flattish performance overall against a tough

comparison base (FY 2018: +12.9%), while Australia grew positively which helped to largely offset destocking in Japan ahead of route-to-market change (1) Including Rest of Portfolio, up +6.2% in FY 2019

Global Priorities: strong full year performance in Aperol and the Jamaican rums. Campari and Wild Turkey were positive overall, despite destocking ahead of route-to-market change in Japan.

strong full year performance in Aperol and the Jamaican rums. Campari and Wild Turkey were positive overall, despite destocking ahead of route-to-market change in Japan.

Grand Marnier was broadly flattish. SKYY declined overall, albeit with improving trends in the main US market, affected by destocking in South Africa ahead of route-to-market change

Regional Priorities: very positive performance from Espolòn, Averna and Riccadonna

very positive performance from Espolòn, Averna and Riccadonna Local Priorities: positive growth driven largely by the single-serve aperitifs (Campari Soda and Crodino) and Wild Turkey RTD 6 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Table of contents Results Summary Sales Results By region

By brand Operating Results by Region Consolidated P&L Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt New initiatives & Outlook Annex 7 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Net sales results for Full Year 2019 Growth drivers Organic change (1) % change +5.9% +2.1% -0.4% €million 1,711.7 +101.5 +36.1 (6.9) 1,842.5 Organic change of +5.9% (after excluding the positive price effect in Argentina of 70bps) (1) or €101.5 million (+3.6% or €18.4 million in Q4 2019), largely driven by the key brand-market combinations

(after excluding the positive price effect in Argentina of 70bps) or €101.5 million (+3.6% or €18.4 million in Q4 2019), largely driven by the key brand-market combinations Forex effect of +2.1% or €36.1 million, largely thanks to the strengthened US Dollar vs. Euro (+1.0% or €5.2 million in Q4 2019) which more than offset weakness in Latin American currencies

largely thanks to the strengthened US Dollar vs. Euro Perimeter impact of -0.4% or €(6.9) million, due to the tail-end effect of the termination of agency brands contracts, only in part offset by the consolidation of Rhumantilles, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos acquisitions (completed in Q4) Starting from Q3 2018, following the inclusion of Argentina into the cluster of Hyperinflationary Economies, sales organic change in this country has been calculated to reflect only the volume change, therefore excluding the price effect and the revaluation component required by IAS 29 (both included in FX effect) 8 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Net sales by regions & key markets in FY 2019 US remains the largest market with 26.9% of Group Net Sales FY 2019 Group Net Sales €1,842.5 million Organic growth +5.9% Asia Pac: 7.0% of total Organic growth: +0.8% NCEE: 21.4% of total Americas: 44.6% of total Organic growth: +8.8% Organic growth: +5.8% SEMEA: 27.1% of total Organic growth: +5.3% Developed vs. emerging markets(1): 80% vs. 20% (1) Key emerging markets include Jamaica, Russia, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, South Africa, Peru and Nigeria 9 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Americas: +5.8% organic Americas44.6% % change +5.8% +4.5% -0.1% Regional net sales organic growth €million 744.7 +43.5 +33.8 (0.6) 821.5 by quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 13.1% 7.3% 0.5% 4.3% 2018 2.9% 6.0% 4.7% 2.1% Organic growth by key market in FY 2019 > US +5.3% • Overall positive growth in the US market, driven by double-digitgrowth in Aperol (+33.9%), Espolòn (+34.4%) and Russell's Reserve (+18.1%) and by the positive performance of Campari, Wild Turkey, Wray&Nephew Overproof and Grand Marnier. Cynar and Averna also registered positive growth off a small base. SKYY declined due to the competitive pressure in flavours, while core vodka is progressively aligning to more favourable consumption trends > Jamaica +17.6% • Continued strong performance and ongoing favourable trends in Jamaica with positive mix driven by core Wray&Nephew Overproof (+22.2%), Appleton Estate (+50.4%), Magnum Tonic Wine (+26.4%) and Campari (+8.8%) > Canada +2.6% > Brazil +3.3% > Others +1.0% Overall positive performance thanks to the double-digit growth of Aperol , Espolòn and Campari , mitigating the slight decline of Appleton Estate and Forty Creek

double-digit growth Aperol Espolòn Campari Overall satisfactory growth , in a still highly volatile environment: a positive performance from Aperol and Campari was partly offset by weakness in the local Brazilian brands. Macroeconomic weakness , high unemployment rates and political instability continue to impact the Brazilian market

, in a still highly volatile environment: a positive performance from and was partly offset by weakness in the local Brazilian brands. , and instability continue to impact the Brazilian market Mexico registered positive growth, largely thanks to SKYY ready-to-drink, Cinzano sparkling wine and Aperol while Argentina also registered a positive performance ( +9.7% ) against an easy comparable base (FY 2018: -32.4%) largely due to growth in SKYY , Cinzano sparkling wine, Campari and Aperol while macro conditions remain uncertain and challenging. Other markets in North America declined while other markets in South America grew thanks to Aperol and Riccadonna 10 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 (1) SEMEA: +5.3% organic SEMEA 27.1% % change +5.3% -0.1% -1.3% Regional net sales organic growth €million 479.8 +25.4 (0.4) (6.2) 498.7 by quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 6.4% 8.6% 8.9% -1.8% 2018 1.1% 6.3% 9.6% 2.8% (2) Organic growth by key market in FY 2019 > Italy +5.8% • Very solid full year performance, largely driven by the aperitifs portfolio: double-digit growth of Aperol (+12.8%), continued solid growth of Campari (+8.3%) and growth in local aperitifs such as Crodino and Campari Soda. Cynar, Espolòn and GlenGrant also contributed to a positive result > Others +3.9% • France grew positively by +14.2% thanks to double-digit growth of Aperol and Riccadonna while Spain declined overall (-1.4%)as positive growth in Aperol and Cinzano Vermouth was offset by weakness in Bulldog which was impacted by a very competitive gin market. In the African markets, Nigeria grew positively thanks to a strong performance of Campari and American Honey while South Africa declined due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change Global Travel Retail grew by +4.1% thanks to double-digit growth in Aperol, Campari and GlenGrant Incl. Global Travel Retail Perimeter effect largely driven by agency brand distribution termination in Italy combined with first-time consolidation of Rhumantilles in Q4 2019 11 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 NCEE: +8.8% organic NCEE21.4% % change +8.8% +1.0% -0.0% Regional net sales organic growth €million 358.9 +31.5 +3.6 (0.1) 393.8 by quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 11.6% 4.2% 10.4% 9.9% 2018 -3.8% 14.4% 13.9% -0.2% Organic growth by key market in FY 2019 > Germany +3.3% • Positive performance in Germany largely driven by double-digit growth of Aperol (+18.2%) as the brand continues to leverage new consumption occasions beyond deseasonalisation, as well as positive trends in Ouzo 12, Averna, SKYY, Crodino, Frangelico and GlenGrant. This offset a temporary decline in Campari due to a very tough comparison base from 2018 (+13.9%) ahead of the price increase implemented at the beginning of the year as well as weakness in Cinzano sparkling wines > UK +39.6% > Russia +11.9% > Others +6.5% Very positive growth showing an accelerated trend, driven by sustained growth of Aperol ( +23.0% ) and the Jamaican brands ( +42.0% ), largely Wray&Nephew Overproof and Magnum Tonic. Espolòn also registered positive growth , albeit off a small base, as the brand is seeded internationally

showing an accelerated trend, driven by sustained growth of ( ) and the ( ), largely and also registered , albeit off a small base, as the brand is seeded internationally Overall positive performance against an easy comparison base (FY 2018 -11.4%) as the market shows signs of recovery, despite volatility, with positive trends in Aperol , the Cinzano portfolio and Mondoro

against an easy comparison base (FY 2018 -11.4%) as the market shows signs of recovery, despite volatility, with positive trends in , the and Good performance across the rest of the region, particularly Austria , Switzerland, Scandinavia and Eastern Europe , mainly driven by Aperol and Campari 12 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Asia Pacific: +0.8% organic Asia Pacific7.0% % change +0.8% -0.7% 0.0% Regional net sales organic growth €million 128.3 +1.1 (0.9) 0.0 128.5 by quarter Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2019 -3.1% 4.9% 0.7% 0.6% 2018 17.8% 11.7% 19.2% 6.0% Organic growth by key market in FY 2019 > Australia +2.0% > Others -1.8% Very satisfactory performance , despite the tough comparison base (FY 2018 +10.5%) and the negative impact of bushfires towards the end of Q4. Positive growth in Wild Turkey ready-to-drink, Aperol , which continues its double-digit trend ( +22.8% ), SKYY and Espolòn

, despite the tough comparison base (FY 2018 +10.5%) and the negative impact of bushfires towards the end of Q4. in , which continues its ( ), and Overall decline driven by the Japanese market due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change while China (SKYY, Cinzano sparkling wine, Aperol) and New Zealand (Appleton Estate, Wild Turkey) grew positively off a small base 13 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Net sales by key brand FY 2019 Group Net Sales €1,842.5 million Rest of Portfolio: 15% Organic growth +5.9% Agency brands & Co-packing 7% Rest of own brands 8% Local Priorities, 11% Organic change: +1.8% Global Priorities, 57% (+100bps vs FY 2018) Organic change: +7.3% Regional Priorities,17% Organic change: +4.3% 14 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Aperol (18% of Group sales): +20.5%(1) Global Priorities Top 5 markets by value Italy Continued strong double-digit sales growth building on a very positive performance from previous years ( 5-year average +19.7% ) thanks to sustained growth in the brand's core established and high potential markets, in line with the brand's growth model, as well as high growth from seeding markets

double-digit sales growth very positive performance 5-year average +19.7% brand's core established high potential markets, in line with the brand's growth model, high growth from seeding markets Aperol remains the Group's largest brand by value and continues to outperform in every market with improving geographic mix

continues to outperform in every market improving geographic mix Performance by market stage:

Core Established Strong result in Italy (+12.8%) as the brand continues to extend its usage occasions by taking ownership of food occasions . Aperol continues to grow by underlying double-digit after 16 years of consistent execution of the brand strategy Germany registered solid double-digit growth of +18.2% thanks to both the continued strengthening of the brand via deseasonalisation outside of the summer season as well as the initial move into extending usage occasions. Austria and Switzerland also achieved solid growth High Potential Solid shipment result in the US market ( +33.9% ), lagging much stronger depletion and sellout trends, against last year's tough comparison base (FY 2018 +73.7% driven by first-time activations). The US remains the brand's

3 rd largest market by value . The brand begins to penetrate both the on and off premise occasion, largely on the East & West Coasts while initial activations in the mid-west took place this year. Canada also grew double digits, up +54.4% Russia , now the brands 4 th largest market, is also growing high double digits (+62.7%) Continued double-digit growth in the UK , up +23.0% , as the brand remains one of the fastest growing brands in the UK for the fifth year in a row, while continued double-digit growth in France (+42.4%) and Spain (+18.1%) as well as sustained positive development in Global Travel Retail (+22.9%) Australia continued double-digit growth, up +22.8% Seeding High double-digit growth across Europe (particularly Scandinavian markets, Czech Republic, Poland ), Americas (particularly Argentina, Brazil, Chile ) while China also registered very high double-digit growth after first-time activations in Shanghai this summer

Germany

US

Russia

Austria (1) Sales at constant FX. Q4 2019 sales organic growth: +15.9% 15 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Celebrating 100 years in 2019 Global Priorities US Festivals / Pop ups Aperol activations continued to run in the US market throughout the summer and into November, with four key sponsorships: the highly anticipated Governor's Ball in NY, Lollapalooza festival in Chicago, Riptide Music Festival in Florida and Camp Flog Gnaw in LA Aperol Spritz swings, signs and special Aperol gardens created the perfect Aperol Spritz ambiance, with customized Aperol bars where Aperol Spritz were served was central to the activations, with wearable merchandise was offered in exchange for social & instagrammable sharing - creating millions of impressions Moreover, this autumn saw the pop-up of a dedicated Aperol Spritz bar, in the heart of NYC, in Bryant Park. At night the temporary ice-rink glowed orange with Aperol Spritz! 'Aperol Happy Together Live' - Venice An important birthday deserves an unforgettable party. To celebrate the centenary of Aperol, a unique show joined different artists, set over a weekend, connected by the same passion for the music. Venice and Piazza S. Marco hosted the special edition of the Aperol Happy Together Live: a unique event that mixes different styles of music and different people to toast together. 'Aperol Big Spritz Social' - UK During May & June in London, at the Shoreditch Electric Light Station and at Manchester's Oast House, Aperol invited Londoners and Mancunians (over 5,000 of them) to celebrate its centenary anniversary by immersing themselves in a world built for endless possibilities of Italian-stylespontaneity and sociability. A one of a kind celebration with food, dj-set,the UK's first ever revolving Aperol bar carousel, embedded 'bubble booths' hidden behind a giant Aperol Spritz as well as the unmissable flowing orange waterfall 16 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Campari (10% of Group sales): +4.6%(1) Global Priorities Campari registered positive growth of +4.6% in the year, building on the positive international trends in the previous years, partly offset by the Japanese destocking ahead of route-to-market change (+6.0% organic growth before the destocking effect ). Overall results in 2019 was also hindered by the soft performance in the brand's third largest market by value, Germany (-7.6%), after a price increase earlier this year coupled with a tough comparable base from Q4 2018 (+26.6%) ahead of the price repositioning

Japanese (+6.0% organic growth before the destocking effect the soft performance in the brand's third largest market by value, Germany Performance by market

SEMEA Core market of Italy registered solid growth of +8.3% benefitting from very solid underlying trends of classic cocktails and Campari mixes such as the Campari Spritz or Campari & Tonic Temporary weakness in France and Spain North, Central & Eastern Europe Germany registered a decline of -7.6% , due to the aforementioned price increase while other markets in the region ( Austria, Switzerland, Belgium ) registered positive performances as the brand receives marketing support alongside specific mixology and cocktail events such as the Negroni week Americas The US remains Campari's second largest market by value and grew positively by +9.6%, behind a double-digit depletion trend, as the brand continues to benefit from the revival of Campari-based classic cocktails and speakeasy-style mixology, in particular the Negroni, Americano and Boulevardier Argentina recovered against an easier comparison base from last year due to the tough macroeconomic situation and Brazil , despite continued market volatility, registered double-digit growth Continued solid growth in Jamaica and Canada Asia Pacific Australia continued to register positive growth while Japan declined due to destocking ahead of route-to- market change

(1) Sales at constant FX. Q4 2019 sales organic growth: +3.5% Top 5 markets by value Italy

US

Germany

Jamaica

Brazil 17 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Cocktail focus: essential for mixology Global Priorities Camparino Reopening - the Negroni week: 100 years of Negroni birthplace of Campari The iconic Camparino in Galleria - the birthplace of the Milanese aperitivo - reopened its doors to the city in winter 2019. Campari Group marked the relaunch with an exclusive event, unveiling its new look which has preserved and emphasized the historic heritage and Art Nouveau detailing of the bar, while at the same time creating a new identity for the present and future. The relaunched venue serves an innovative range of drinks and food with a focus on quality, using gastronomic ingredients and cocktails from the traditional to more contemporary, original creations Celebrating art - NY & Venice Film Festival Campari extended its long-standing commitment to the world of art and cinema as the exclusive spirits partner of the 57th New York Film Festival (NYFF) as well as the main sponsor of the Venice Film Festival. In New York, Campari was front and center with brand visibility, bar presence, featured cocktails and experiential activations, while in Venice, Campari hosted a number of activations including the Venetika, the floating cinema and Entering Red, the secret closing party which took place in one of the most prestigious locations in the City, spreading the brand style and essence everywhere, painting Venice with a distinctive tone of red, the Campari red Negroni Week began by unveiling a plaque celebrating the creation of the Negroni in the presence of the Deputy Mayor of the city of Florence as well as Pier Lamberto and Paolo Andalò Negroni Bentivoglio, Count Camillo's grandsons and Luca Picchi, author of the book 'Negroni Cocktail. An Italian legend'. In this corner of the Viviani Della Robbia Palace in the Drogheria Casoni (Caffè Casoni) 100 years ago the Count Cammillo Negroni inspired the creation of one of the most famous cocktails in the world - the Negroni! THERE'S NO NEGRONI WITHOUT CAMPARI The participation of bars across the world has increased year on year, and in 2019 the number of bars participating in Negroni week grew by +23% (12,000 venues!) compared to the 2018 edition, with more than 12 thousand venues subscribed in 60+ countries! 18 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 SKYY (8% of Group sales): -3.8%(1) Global Priorities The SKYY franchise declined by -3.8% in FY 2019, largely driven by the core US following the destocking activity mainly aimed at streamlining the SKYY infusions, which lasted until the end of the third quarter with some tail end effect in Q4 2019

-3.8% in FY 2019, The international markets , which account for 27.0% of the brand's global sales value , were flattish , impacted by the destocking activities in South Africa , ahead of route-to-market change, which offset entirely the good growth in other markets

27.0% of the brand's global sales value flattish impacted by the destocking activities in South Africa which offset entirely the good growth in other markets Performance by market

US The US market registered a mid-single digit decline as the brand was impacted by destocking activity during the year. Concomitantly, the brand continues to suffer from strong competitive pressure, particularly in flavours , with the infusions portfolio down -9.2% in FY 2019, dragging down the overall performance, while core vodka is progressively aligning to more favourable consumption trends . The 'Proudly American' campaign as well as sponsorship of World Pride events are helping to keep the brand premium and relevant among millennial consumers while the destocking activity has helped to close the gap to more favourable consumption trends year on year International markets Development into the Americas continues: good growth in Argentina (5 th largest market) and continued double-digit growth in Mexico offset some weakness in Brazil Within SEMEA , growth in GTR was unable to offset declines in Italy and Spain while South Africa also declined temporarily due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change In North, Central & Eastern Europe , double-digit growth in Germany was partly mitigated by weakness in the UK In Asia Pacific , China (3 rd largest market) and Australia registered positive growth

(1) Sales at constant FX. Q4 2019 sales organic growth: -6.6% Top 5 markets by value US

Germany

China

South Africa

Argentina 19 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Building on traditions Global Priorities SKYY Vodka: celebrating diversity SKYY USA WorldPride Sponsorship In June 2019, SKYY Vodka continues its' efforts to champion a new era of social progress fueled by diversity within the LGBTQ+ community in the USA, by serving as the Official Vodka of WorldPride NYC and Los Angeles Pride Festivals. This year, in honor of the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall riots, SKYY has partnered with the original Vogue performers, paying tribute to the people and history that shaped LGBTQ+ culture today. Activities included 9+ events, with over 4 million consumer engagements including a branded float on June 30th during the official WorldPride Parade held in NYC SKYY Cold Brew For a limited time only during Summer 2019, SKYY Vodka is bringing the authentic taste of the USA's latest obsession, cold brew coffee, to cocktail bars and retail stores with the release of SKYY Infusions® Cold Brew Coffee. This flavor is infused with Arabica coffee beans. Perfect for brunches, summer parties or after work drinks, it is enjoyed on the rocks, in coffee-inspired cocktails, or as a twist on a classic, like the SKYY Martini SKYY Limited Edition Launched in Spring 2019, SKYY Vodka proudly brings its San Francisco roots to life through the new limited-editionSKYY Bottle Series. These three new bottles celebrate the culture and values that have made the brands hometown a global progressive icon. For a limited time only, the brand's famous blue vodka bottle features recognized San Francisco landmarks paired with bold statements such as 'We Build Bridges, Not Walls' or 'There is no straight path': that define the city's leadership in diversity through social progress, optimism and empowerment 20 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Wild Turkey (8% of Group sales): +2.9%(1) (2) Global Priorities Top 5 markets by value > US > Organic growth of +2.9% after declines in the fourth quarter due to phasing in the core US market, with depletions > Australia > Japan up double-digits • Wild Turkey bourbon grew +0.4% affected by the destocking in Japan, while the Russell's Reserve premium > GTR offering continued its solid growth, up +16.7% overall > Canada American Honey registered a positive performance overall, up +6.0% driven by the core US market as well as Nigeria, only partly offset by some temporary weakness in Australia

Performance by market

US Portfolio of premium extensions and offerings such as Wild Turkey Longbranch , Russell's Reserve and the Master's Keep series continued to grow double-digits combined. Overall positive performance of +1.4% affected by slow down of Wild Turkey 101 core business due to price repositioning Overall the brand remains a top choice for high-end mixologists and connoisseurs, while also leveraging the brand's quality, heritage and craft credentials, alongside continued national marketing support from the Matthew McConaughey campaigns and other brand activations International markets Positive momentum in the seeding European markets such as Germany, Italy and Austria Japan declined by double digits, due to destocking ahead of route-to-market changes (accounting for -0.5% of the brand's overall organic performance). Australia was slightly down while New Zealand and China grew positively off a small base

(1) Sales at constant FX. Q4 2019 sales organic growth: -5.8% 21 Incl. Wild Turkey bourbon, Russell's Reserve, American Honey. Wild Turkey ready-to-drink and American Honey ready-to-drink are excluded Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Premiumisation journey Global Priorities Wild Turkey: Talk Turkey Wild Turkey: Cornerstone Rye Wild Turkey, with Creative Director and brand storyteller, Matthew McConaughey, launched Talk Turkey, a new unscripted, digital interview series featuring conversations between McConaughey, and trailblazers from influential movements who are helping to define culture through acts of personal conviction. With themes of redemption, female empowerment, self-help,and reconnecting with the outdoors grounding each episode, this series propelled the authentic story of these inspiring individuals. The interview and documentary episodes ran weekly on IGTV, Twitter and Facebook Wild Turkey launched Master's Keep Cornerstone Rye, the fourth release in the award-winning Master's Keep series. The result is a Rye Whiskey of extraordinary maturity - the triumphant culmination of more than 150 years of Kentucky artisanship and heritage. For this limited release, Eddie hand-pickedfrom among his oldest #4 alligator char barrels - each with Rye aged between nine and 11 years. From there, Eddie crafted a perfectly balanced, high- aged Rye Whiskey that exquisitely showcases Wild Turkey's signature bold and spicy flavors Wild Turkey: 'With Thanks' In November, in Los Angeles, Matthew McConaughey, Eddie Russell, a group of volunteers and charity partner Operation BBQ Relief, kicked off the season of giving and prepared and delivered 800 turkey dinners to first responders in charge of relief efforts around the wildfires in the Los Angeles. A group of 40 volunteers from the Wild Turkey community visited and delivered meals to more than 20 fire houses and an additional 800 meals were prepared for local homeless shelters in Los Angeles. Matthew McConaughey & Eddie Russell announced the efforts on Facebook live and personally visited the firehouses to deliver meals and thank the first responders 22 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Grand Marnier (7% of Group sales): -0.9%(1) Global Priorities Top 5 markets by value > US > Overall flattish performance (-0.9%)with positive reversal in Q4 (+8.1%) recovering the negative Q3 > Canada > France performance due to shipment phasing > The core brand continues to receive support from the 'Live Grand' campaign, launched in 2018, > GTR alongside a redefined drinking strategy, while the Grand Marnier Cuvées (Louis Alexandre and > Italy Cuvée du Centenaire) are being progressively launched in the core US market, aiming to improve the price mix over time Performance by region

Americas The core US market grew by +2.2% while Canada was flattish against a significant price repositioning. Double-digit growth in Mexico , albeit off a small base SEMEA, North, Central & Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific

Overall soft performance mainly due to temporary weakness in Global Travel Retail and softness in some European markets (1) Sales at constant FX. Q4 2019 sales organic growth: +8.1% 23 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Grand Mixes & Grand Cuvées Global Priorities Grand Marnier: Cordon Rouge - premiumising with 'Grand' cocktails Grand Marnier's 'Live Grand' campaign, launched in 2018 in NY and Paris, invites consumers to celebrate life's more luxurious, out-of-theordinary experiences, to move from 'good to grand' by using Grand Marnier both in mixology, for high-end cocktails but also for easy mixers, supporting the rollout of the brand's strategy across North American and European geographies Grand Marnier Cuvée du Centenaire The new Cuvée du Centenaire was launched with a premium packaging inspired by the vibrant artistic movement of Art Nouveau. Originally created in 1927 in honour of the first Century of The House of Marnier Lapostolle, Cuvée du Centenaire celebrates an extraordinary era of audacity and eccentricity by combining for the first time orange bigaradia with XO cognacs. The cognacs used in this extraordinary Cuvée come from the finest growing areas of Cognac region: Grand and Petite Champagne Grand Marnier: Louis Alexandre In January 2019, the new Cuvée Louis Alexandre was launched in the US market, with VSOP liquid and brand new, more premium packaging. Created by Patrick Raguenaud, Grand Marnier's master blender, Cuvée Louis Alexandre uses cognac taken from the most prestigious area in Cognac, then aged in oak barrels in Bourg-Charente.The Cuvée Louis Alexandre has carefully selected cognac, enriched with the essence of highly aromatic bitter orange 24 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Jamaican rums (6% of Group sales): +7.5% (1) (2) Global Priorities Very positive growth for the Jamaican rum portfolio in the year (+7.5%) with continued outperformance of Wray&Nephew Overproof while Appleton Estate 's full year performance was impacted by a temporary decline in the core North American markets in Q4 2019

of while 's full year performance was impacted by a temporary decline in the core North American markets in Q4 2019 Wray&Nephew Overproof registered +15.1% growth in FY 2019 (Q4: 17.7%) and continues to develop its reputation as a mixologist's favourite due to the depth of flavour, versatility and unmatched quality. The brand grew double-digit in the core market of Jamaica as well as the US, Canada and the UK

+15.1% growth in FY 2019 (Q4: 17.7%) mixologist's favourite depth of flavour, versatility unmatched quality. The brand grew double-digit in the core market of Jamaica the US, Canada the UK Appleton Estate declined by -1.7% overall. Negative performance in the core markets of US and Canada was partially mitigated by solid growth in Jamaica (+50.4%) . The brand continues to premiumise its offerings while leveraging the liquid quality, brand heritage and craft credentials of Jamaican rum, supported by the brand house in the heart of Jamaica

-1.7% core markets of US and Canada Jamaica (+50.4%) craft credentials of Jamaican rum, Performance by region

Americas The Jamaican rum portfolio grew by mid-single digits in the core US market driven by

Wray&Nephew Overproof Positive double-digit growth in Jamaica driven by both Appleton Estate and Wray&Nephew

Overproof SEMEA, North, Central & Eastern Europe and Asia Pacific The UK continues its double-digit growth , largely driven by Wray&Nephew Overproof, up +17.7% in the year, while Appleton Estate grew +2.5% Positive progression in seeding markets such as New Zealand, France and Switzerland

Sales at constant FX. Q4 2019 organic sales growth: +10.2% Incl. Appleton Estate and Wray & Nephew Overproof Top 5 markets by value Jamaica

US

Canada

UK

Mexico 25 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 New Brand Visual Identity Global Priorities Appleton Estate 2020 Appleton Estate, our premium rum brand, introduced a new Brand Visual Identity (BVI) to the global marketplace in October 2019. Our BVI celebrates our home of Jamaica through a rich pallet of blue hues, as well as an accent of copper which represents our pots stills and golden rum. Central to the BVI is our Jamaican Insignia, an artistic emblem comprised of five iconic symbols of Jamaica. These unique BVI elements further elevate Appleton Estate's visual impact as a premium brand that strives to exemplify Joyful Excellence Appleton Estate: 23y/o Journey rum In December 2019, The Joy Spence Appleton Estate Rum Experience introduced an exclusive limited edition 23 Year Old Journey Rum. Limited to only 300 750ml bottles, priced each at $250USD, this rum is first in a series of limited edition rums under the name 'Journey'. This name was chosen in gratitude to our guests who have made the journey to Jamaica's Nassau Valley to visit our Estate Appleton Estate: Ultimate Spirits Challenge Appleton Estate Wins Big at 2019 Ultimate Spirits Challenge held in April 2019. Awards: Appleton Estate 21YO:98 Points, Extraordinary, Ultimate Recommendation, Chairman's Trophy Appleton Estate Rare Blend 12YO:94 Points, Excellent, Highly Recommended, Finalist Appleton Estate Signature Blend:92 Points, Excellent, Highly Recommended, Finalist, Great Value Appleton Estate Reserve Blend:92 Points, Highly Recommended, Finalist, Great Value 26 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Brand sales review Regional Priorities Regional priorities Brand sales as % Organic Organic of Group's sales change change in FY 2019 in FY 2019 in Q4 2019 Tequila Gin 4% +32.4% +54.0% 1% -3.2% -8.6% Solid double-digit growth driven by core US market , with positive shipment recovery in Q4, as the brand is consistently outpacing category trends

double-digit growth driven by core US market outpacing category trends Seeding markets such as Australia, Russia, Canada, Italy, South Africa and the UK continue to grow positively

Australia, Russia, Canada, Italy, South Africa UK positively Overall soft performance due to ongoing gin market pressure in core markets of Spain, the UK and Belgium. Improving consumption trend in core Germany

Strong growth in seeding markets such as South Africa and Brazil Whiskies Cognac 1% -6.7% +0.4% 1% -4.2% -14.5% <1% +6.7% -34.6% Overall negative results, amplified by destocking in the South African market ahead of route-to-market change, reflecting the

Group's long-term strategic refocus on higher-margin and longer-aged premium expressions

in the ahead of route-to-market change, reflecting the Group's long-term strategic refocus on higher-margin and longer-aged premium expressions Soft performance in the core market of Canada against a tough comparison base (FY 2018 +12.4%, Q4 2018: +18.5%)

in the core market of against a tough comparison base (FY 2018 +12.4%, Q4 2018: +18.5%) Overall positive first full year organic performance, with declines in Q4 driven by phase out of previous packaging ahead of 2020 relaunch 27 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Brand sales review Regional Priorities Regional priorities Brand sales as % Organic Organic of Group's sales change change in FY 2019 in FY 2019 in Q4 2019 and liqueurs bittersItalian 4% -0.9% -1.9% & 3% (1) -6.9% -10.4% wineSparkling vermouth (1) Incl. Cinzano verrmouth and Cinzano sparkling wines 3% +8.5% +5.7% Soft performance by Frangelico as positive growth in Germany was offset by weakness in core US , Spain and

Australia

Frangelico positive growth Germany weakness core US Spain Australia Averna registered a good overall performance as growth in Germany, the US and Austria offsets weakness in core Italy

good overall performance Germany, the US Austria core Italy Good performance in Cynar as solid growth in core Italy and seeding US offset declines in Brazil and Switzerland

seeding US declines Brazil Switzerland Slight decline in Braulio due to a robust price increase in core Italy , while GTR registered solid double-digit growth

due to a robust price increase in core , while registered solid Vermouth declined ( -8.2% ) as positive growth in the core Russian , Argentinian and Spanish market was offset by strong declines in Germany and other European markets due to significant price repositioning

-8.2% the core Russian Argentinian Spanish was offset by strong declines in Germany Sparkling wines registered a decline due to weakness in the core markets of Germany and Italy . Positive growth in core Russia and seeding markets such as China and Japan

core markets Germany Italy Russia China Japan Good performance in Mondoro ( +2.9% ) driven by the core market of Russia

+2.9% Russia Riccadonna registered positive results of +14.3% thanks to a double-digit growth in the core market of France , offsetting temporary weakness in Australia 28 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Brand sales review Local Priorities Local priorities Brand sales as % Organic Organic of Group's sales change change in FY 2019 in FY 2019 in Q4 2019 3% +1.6% -10.3% 3% +2.4% -7.1% 2% +5.0% +7.7% 1% -5.1% -21.6% 1% +3.0% +6.8% 1% +3.7% -2.5% Overall good performance thanks to core Italy , with Q4 performance driven by the expected realignment of shipments

core Italy Positive result overall thanks to growth in core Italy as well as seeding central European markets

core Italy seeding central European markets Negative Q4 impact driven by the expected realignment of shipments

Good performance in core Australia and New Zealand

New Zealand Negative overall performance in core Brazilian market which remains highly volatile

core Brazilian market Overall positive driven by Germany , the US and the UK

, and Positive growth driven by the core US , with depletions up high-single digit 29 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Regional Priority initiatives Espolòn - DEATH magazine Bisquit & Dubouché Espolòn Tequila launched DEATH, a limited-edition magazine celebrating the Day of the Dead through literary calaveras. Once Mexico's illustrated poems for satirical obituaries, literary calaveras are the holiday's signature witty poems, poking fun at loved ones in a game of creativity, irreverence, and mortality. DEATH celebrates the holiday with modern calaveras penned by rising literary stars and pop culture personalities, including Mexican American and Latin authors. Miguel, Grammy-winning R&B superstar, was in the cover with illustration done by Scott Campbell, world-renownedtattoo artist. The launch of DEATH kicked off at a pop-up"newsstand from the other side" from 10/31 to 11/1. Lucky attendees had the chance to be invited to "cross over" into a once-in-an-afterlifeimmersive celebration hidden deep within the space The first production of the new bottle of Bisquit&Dubouché took place in November 2019. The offer reflects the new super premium positioning of the brand, leveraging on a complete new marketing mix - from the new brand name - Bisquit&Dubouché - that brings back in the logotype the co-founderAdrien Dubouché - to the new packaging design - a super premium squared bottle that underlines the brand rebel character and the wish to disrupt the traditional codes of cognac. The new Bisquit&Dubouché unveils a new liquid, with a smooth aromatic bouquet, a persistent taste with floral notes of rose, dried apricot and muscat grape. First markets to be served will be South Africa and Belgium, designed to relaunch the current business of VS and VSOP variant, immediately followed by USA, GTR and Switzerland by February 2020 30 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Regional Priority initiatives Cinzano Vermouth: Cinzano Moments 2019 saw the kick-off of the Global Partnership between Cinzano Vermouth and Sofar Sounds, where three markets were successfully activated: the US, Spain and Argentina. Cinzano Moments by Sofar Sounds is confirming to be a valuable platform to share genuine moments in music engaging the younger target. All the events have been amplified through relevant local media partners and influencers, on top of the digital support created through local and global channels with a single minded approach. The events have been crucial for the launch of the new brand identity in a consistent and engaging way cross geos and channels Bulldog Gin Bulldog Gin invited consumers in Barcelona for the second #FULLSHINEPARTY in Spain (the first in Madrid held in April), inspiring consumers to shine from within. A few hundred guests including microsite-competition winners and digital influencers, toasted with Bulldog G&Ts with a black twist and enjoyed tailored activations such as UV Tattoos, interactive lights, in addition to the shining dance floor Bulldog Gin closed out the year by ramping up its presence in the Greek market with an official launch party in central Athens for hundreds of media, trade and VIP guests. Highlights of the event included local celebrities, DJ Agent Greg and performance by dancer-choreographer Tasos Xiarcho 31 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 GlenGrant wins big: 2020 Whisky Bible Jim Murray 2020 Whisky Bible GlenGrant 18 Year Old, the rarest variant in the GlenGrant single malt range, has once again been named "Scotch Whisky of the Year", "Single Malt of the Year" and "Best Single Malt Scotch Aged 16-21years" by the esteemed Whisky writer and reviewer, taking home the top prize in the category for a stunning fourth year in a row. Additionally, The GlenGrant 10 Year Old wins in the "Best Single Malt Scotch Aged 10 Years and Under" category for a remarkable 7th time. There were also awards for the GlenGrant 15 year old whisky as well as the unaged 'Rothes Chronicles Cask Haven'. The complete list is below: Scotch Whisky of the Year GlenGrant Aged 18 Years Rare Edition Single Malt of the Year (Multiple Casks) GlenGrant Aged 18 Years Rare Edition Scotch No Age Statement GlenGrant Rothes Chronicles Cask Haven 10 Years & Under (Multiple Casks) GlenGrant Aged 10 Years 11-15 Years (Multiple Casks) GlenGrant Aged 15 Years Batch Strength 16-21 Years (Multiple Casks) GlenGrant Aged 18 Years Rare Edition 32 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Table of contents Results Summary Sales Results By region

By brand Operating Results by Region Consolidated P&L Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt New initiatives & Outlook Annex 33 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Net sales & EBIT analysis by region FY 2018 FY 2019 Net Sales breakdown by region EBIT (1) breakdown by region The Americas remain the Group's largest region in terms of net sales and profitability (44.6% of Group's net sales and 42.0% of Group's

EBIT (1) in FY 2019. Decrease in SEMEA's weight on sales (-90bps) vs. FY 2018 driven by disposals of non-core businesses while increase in NCEE's weight on profitability (+220bps) driven by sustained growth of high-margin brands (1) EBIT adjusted 34 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 EBIT (1) by region - Americas FY 2019 FY 2018 Reported change Organic change 21.7% +20 bps 20.9% € million % of sales € million % of sales % % -20 bps Net sales 821.5 100.0% 744.7 100.0% +10.3% +5.8% -70 bps -10 bps Gross profit 479.7 58.4% 434.8 58.4% +10.3% +5.4% A&P (157.3) -19.1% (136.4) -18.3% +15.3% +9.6% Organic change -70 bps (2) SG&A (151.0) -18.4% (137.0) -18.4% +10.2% +4.7% EBIT(1) 171.4 20.9% 161.5 21.7% +6.1% +2.5% Organic change:

Gross Profit A&P SG&A FX & Perimeter: EBIT adjusted organic growth of +2.5% with -70 bps dilution. Key drivers: Growth ( +5.4% in value ) slightly behind topline, leading to -20 bps margin dilution : positive sales mix more than offset by the increasingly negative impact of agave as well as the dilutive effect of recovery in emerging markets , most notably Brazil and Argentina

) slightly behind topline, leading to : positive sales mix more than offset by the as well as the , most notably Brazil and Argentina A&P growth (+9.6% in value) ahead of topline , -70 bps margin dilution , driven by increased brand building investments, particularly behind key global brands (Aperol, Campari and Grand Marnier) and Espolòn

, , driven by increased brand building investments, particularly behind key global brands (Aperol, Campari and Grand Marnier) and Espolòn SG&A increase behind topline (+4.7% in value and +20 bps margin accretion ), as a consequence of the downsizing of local structures in South America Positive FX effect largely driven by the strengthening USD vs Euro (-10 bps dilution) > EBIT margin: EBIT margin at 20.9% in FY 2019 (1) EBIT adjusted 35 (2) Bps rounded to the nearest ten Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 EBIT (1) by region - SEMEA 17.4% +100 bps 17.7% FY 2019 FY 2018 Reported change Organic change -20 bps -30 bps -20 bps € million % of sales € million % of sales % % Net sales 498.7 100.0% 479.8 100.0% +3.9% +5.3% Gross profit 333.1 66.8% 312.8 65.2% +6.5% +6.9% Organic change +50 bps (2) A&P (89.2) -17.9% (83.7) -17.4% +6.6% +6.4% SG&A (155.8) -31.2% (145.6) -30.3% +7.0% +6.4% EBIT(1) 88.1 17.7% 83.6 17.4% +5.5% +8.4% Organic change: Gross Profit A&P EBIT adjusted organic growth of +8.4%, despite a lower contribution of the South African market due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change. EBIT adjusted +50 bps organic margin accretion, mainly driven by positive sales mix. Key drivers: Strong gross margin expansion ( +6.9% in value and +100 bps margin accretion ) driven by solid performance of high-margin aperitif portfolio , in particular Aperol and Campari , across the region

+6.9% in value +100 bps margin accretion solid performance high-margin aperitif portfolio Aperol Campari A&P growth above topline (+6.4% in value and -20 bps margin dilution ) due to sustained investment activity behind global priority brands, in particular Aperol SG&A • SG&A increase (+6.4% in value) ahead of sales, leading to -30bps margin dilution, mainly driven by the strengthening of central structures FX & Perimeter: Negative perimeter effect

Negative perimeter effect EBIT margin: EBIT margin up to 17.7% in FY 2019 (1) EBIT adjusted 36 Bps rounded to the nearest ten Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 EBIT (1) by region - NCEE 32.1% +150 bps +20 bps 0 bps +10 bps 33.7% FY 2019 FY 2018 Reported change Organic change € million % of sales € million % of sales % % Net sales 393.8 100.0% 358.9 100.0% +9.7% +8.8% Gross profit 248.5 63.1% 220.7 61.5% +12.6% +11.4% Organic change +160 bps (2) A&P (55.6) -14.1% (51.3) -14.3% +8.4% +7.5% SG&A (60.0) -15.2% (54.4) -15.2% +10.3% +9.0% EBIT(1) 132.9 33.7% 115.1 32.1% +15.5% +14.3% Organic change:

Gross Profit EBIT adjusted organic growth of +14.3%, well ahead of sales growth, leading to +160bps margin accretion Key drivers: Growth ( +11.4% in value ) ahead of sales ( +150 bps margin accretion ), driven by strong sales mix improvement by brand and by market, led by the positive performance of the high-margin aperitif portfolio ( in particular Aperol ) in core high-margin markets such as Germany, the UK, Switzerland and Austria A&P • A&P growing (+7.5% in value) below topline, leading to +20 bps margin accretion SG&A • SG&A increase (+9.0% in value) slightly ahead of sales, broadly neutral on margin FX & Perimeter: Negligible FX and perimeter effect

Negligible FX and perimeter effect EBIT margin: EBIT margin up to 33.7% in FY 2019 (1) EBIT adjusted 37 (2) Bps rounded to the nearest ten Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 EBIT (1) by region - Asia Pacific 14.5% +70 bps +10 bps FY 2019 FY 2018 Reported change Organic change € million % of sales € million % of sales % % 12.1% Net sales 128.5 100.0% 128.3 100.0% +0.2% +0.8% -270 bps Gross profit 60.0 46.6% 59.6 46.5% +0.5% +2.4% -50 bps A&P (17.8) -13.9% (17.9) -14.0% -0.4% +0.1% Organic change -190 bps (2) SG&A (26.5) -20.6% (23.1) -18.0% +15.1% +16.2% EBIT(1) 15.6 12.1% 18.7 14.5% -16.5% -12.5% Organic change:

Gross Profit A&P SG&A EBIT adjusted organic decline of -12.5%, leading to a dilution of -190 bps. Key drivers: Growth ( +2.4% in value ) ahead of topline, leading to +70 bps margin accretion , driven by positive sales mix in Australian market which fully offset the lower contribution from the Japanese market following destocking ahead of route-to-market change which impacted high margin brands (Campari and Wild Turkey)

) ahead of topline, leading to , driven by positive sales mix in which fully offset the lower contribution from the Japanese market following destocking ahead of route-to-market change which impacted high margin brands (Campari and Wild Turkey) A&P flattish, +10 bps margin accretion

+10 bps margin accretion SG&A increase (+16.2% in value) above topline, generating -270 bps margin dilution , driven by lower absorption of fixed costs given the contained topline growth combined with the enhancement of the region's commercial structures and provisions in connection with the regional headquarters move to Singapore FX & Perimeter: Negative FX effect largely driven by weakness in the Australian Dollar vs. Euro and neglectable perimeter impact > EBIT margin: EBIT margin down to 12.1% in FY 2019 (1) EBIT adjusted 38 (2) Bps rounded to the nearest ten Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Table of contents Results Summary Sales Results By region

By brand Operating Results by Region Consolidated P&L Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt New initiatives & Outlook Annex 39 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 FY 2019 consolidated P&L FY 2019 Organic margin Reported accretion/ Organic Forex Perimeter FY 2019 FY 2018 change (dilution) change impact effect € million % of sales € million % of sales % (bps) (3) % % % Net Sales 1842.5 100.0% 1711.7 100.0% 7.6% 5.9% 2.1% -0.4% COGS (1) (721.3) -39.1% (683.6) -39.9% 5.5% 4.3% 2.0% -0.8% Gross Profit 1121.2 60.9% 1028.1 60.1% 9.1% 60 7.0% 2.2% -0.1% A&P (319.9) -17.4% (289.2) -16.9% 10.6% -30 7.7% 2.8% 0.1% Contribution after A&P 801.3 43.5% 738.9 43.2% 8.5% 30 6.7% 1.9% -0.2% SG&A (2) (393.3) -21.3% (360.1) -21.0% 9.2% -20 6.8% 2.1% 0.3% EBIT adjusted 408.0 22.1% 378.8 22.1% 7.7% 20 6.7% 1.7% -0.7% Operating adjustments (21.7) -1.2% 1.9 0.1% - Operating profit (EBIT) 386.3 21.0% 380.7 22.2% 1.5% Net financial income (charges) (33.0) -1.8% (33.8) -2.0% -2.4% Adjustments to financial income (charges) 5.8 0.3% 1.8 0.1% - Proft (loss) related to companies valued at equity 0.1 0.0% (0.2) 0.0% - Put option, earn out income (charges) and hyperinflation effects (4.7) -0.3% 2.3 0.1% - Group pre-tax profit 354.6 19.2% 350.8 20.5% 1.1% Group pre-tax profit adjusted 370.4 20.1% 347.1 20.3% 6.7% Income Tax expense (46.2) -2.5% (54.5) -3.2% -15.1% Net Profit 308.4 16.7% 296.3 17.3% 4.1% Non-controlling interests 0.0 0.0% 0.0 0.0% - Group net profit 308.4 16.7% 296.3 17.3% 4.1% Group net profit adjusted 267.4 14.5% 249.3 14.6% 7.3% Depreciation & Amortisation (71.8) -3.9% (53.8) -3.1% 33.4% -70 30.1% 1.8% 1.5% EBITDA adjusted 479.8 26.0% 432.6 25.3% 10.9% 90 9.6% 1.7% -0.4% EBITDA 458.1 24.9% 434.5 25.4% 5.4% COGS = cost of materials, production and logistics expenses SG&A = selling, general and administrative expenses Bps rounded to the nearest ten 40 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 EBIT adjusted - summary effects € million 25.2 6.5 (2.6) -0.7% % change +6.7% +1.7% 378.8 +7.7% 408.0 FY 2018 Organic Forex Perimeter FY 2019 EBIT adjusted : on a reported basis up +7.7% in value , stable at 22.1% on net sales, in line with last year

: on a basis up , stable at 22.1% on net sales, in line with last year Organic growth of +6.7% in value , above topline growth, generating +20 bps margin accretion, thanks to solid organic gross margin accretion, net of investments in marketing and structure costs. The adoption of IFRS16-'Leases' accounting principle from 1 January 2019 generated a positive effect of €1.4 million Forex and perimeter combined effect of +1.0% in value , corresponding to -20 bps margin dilution

EBITDA adjusted : on a reported basis up +10.9% in value , to 26.0% on net sales. The increase includes a positive effect generated by the adoption of IFRS 16-'Leases' of €15.0 million , driven by the incremental depreciation on the rights of use

: on a basis up , to 26.0% on net sales. The increase includes a positive effect generated by the adoption of of , driven by the incremental depreciation on the rights of use Organic growth of +9.6% in value , leading to +90 bps margin accretion Forex and perimeter combined effect of +1.3% in value , -10 bps margin dilution

(1) Bps rounded to the nearest ten 41 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 EBIT adjusted margin - key drivers +60 bps-30 bps-20 bps-20bps 22.1% +20 bps (2) 22.1% Organic Gross profit : on a reported basis up +9.1% in value , to 60.9% on sales ( +80 bps accretion ):

reported +9.1% in value +80 bps accretion Organic growth of +7.0% in value , +60 bps margin expansion . Organic growth ahead of topline thanks to favourable sales mix by brand and market , despite the increasingly adverse agave purchase price , the lower contribution of some high-margin brands in selected markets due to destocking ahead of route-to-market change (mainly Japan) and the dilutive effect of emerging market recovery Forex and perimeter combined effect of +2.1% in value , +20 bps margin expansion, driven by termination of low-margin agency brands. The overall impact from new acquisitions was limited

A&P : on a reported basis up +10.6% in value , to 17.4% on net sales ( -50 bps dilution )

reported basis up +10.6% in value -50 bps dilution Organic growth of +7.7% in value , above topline growth leading to -30 bps margin dilution, reflecting higher marketing investments particularly behind global brands, such as Aperol, Campari and the Jamaican rum portfolio, as well as selected Regional Priority brands, such as Espolòn Forex and perimeter combined effect of +2.9% in value , -20 bps margin dilution, driven by the termination of low A&P- intensity agency brands

SG&A : on a reported basis up +9.2% in value , to 21.3% on net sales ( -30 bps dilution )

reported +9.2% in value -30 bps dilution Organic growth of +6.8% in value , above topline growth, leading to -20 bps margin dilution, mainly due to the strengthening of on-premise commercial capabilities in selected markets Forex and perimeter combined effect of +2.5% in value , -10 bps margin dilution, primarily driven by the deconsolidation of businesses carrying no structure costs

(1) Rhumantilles from October 2019 and Ancho Reyes and Montelobos from 20 November 2019 42 (2) Bps rounded to the nearest ten Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Group pre-tax profit Financial charges Negative operating adjustments of €21.7 million, mainly attributable to restructuring projects (incl. outsourcing initiatives)

of mainly attributable to restructuring projects (incl. outsourcing initiatives) Net financial charges were €33.0 million in FY 2019 , aligned vs. last year, reflecting the lower average indebtedness

(€865.8 million in FY 2019 vs €925.4 million in FY 2018) which compensated the effect of first time adoption of IFRS16- 'Leases' (€3.4 million additional interest charges)

, aligned vs. last year, reflecting the lower average indebtedness (€865.8 million in FY 2019 vs €925.4 million in FY 2018) which compensated the effect of first time adoption of IFRS16- 'Leases' (€3.4 million additional interest charges) Average cost of net debt at 4.1% ( 1) in FY2019, up from 3.3% in FY 2018, mainly attributable to the first time application of IFRS16-'Leases' and the significant negative carry effect

in FY2019, up from 3.3% in FY 2018, mainly attributable to the first time application of IFRS16-'Leases' and the significant negative carry effect Group pre-tax profit was €354.6 million , up +1.1% in FY 2019

pre-tax profit €354.6 million Group pre-tax profit adjusted (2) was €370.4 million , up +6.7% in FY 2019

pre-tax profit adjusted €370.4 million Calculated based on net financial income (charges) over average financial debt In FY 2019, net negative operating and financial adjustments of €(15.8) million, mainly attributable to restructuring projects. This compares with the net positive operating and financial adjustment of €3.7 million in FY 2018.

43 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Group net profit adjusted Tax rate and EPS € million Actual Actual Reported FY 2019 FY 2018 change EBIT adjusted 408.0 378.8 7.7% Recurring net financial charges (33.0) (33.8) - Put option costs and others (4.6) 2.1 - Pretax profit adjusted 370.4 347.1 6.7% Total recurring taxes, of which: (103.1) (97.8) - - Recurring cash tax (87.2) (81.3) - - Goodwill deferred tax (15.8) (16.5) - Group net profit adjusted 267.4 249.3 7.3% Recurring cash tax rate -23.5% -23.4% - Recurring effective tax rate -27.8% -28.2% - Total adjustments net, of which 41.0 47.0 - - Operating adjustments (21.7) 1.9 - - Financial adjustments 5.8 1.8 - - Patent box 25.4 26.0 - - Fiscal effects on adjustments 5.4 12.6 - - Other fiscal adjustments 26.0 (1) 4.8 - Group net profit 308.4 296.3 4.1% Reported tax rate -13.0% -15.5% - Basic earnings per share (€) adjusted (2) 0.23 0.22 - Partial release of provisions related to uncertain tax risks for €47.8 million (IFRIC 23), net of increase in deferred tax liability on future dividend distribution for €(21.8) million (IAS12) EPS calculation based on weighted average outstanding shares (net of own shares) of 1,144,315,926 shares in FY2019 (vs. 1,154,903,852 shares in FY2018)

Group net profit adjusted at €267.4 million , up +7.3%:

Recurring effective tax rate at 27.8% in FY 2019, down from 28.2% in FY 2018 Adjusting the recurring effective tax rate for the goodwill deferred taxes (broadly in line with last year), recurring cash tax rate at 23.5% in FY 2019, broadly in line with FY 2018

Reported tax rate of 13.0% reflecting total net adjustments amounted to €41.0 million in FY 2019, which included €25.4 million Patent Box benefit

amounted to in FY 2019, which included €25.4 million Patent Box benefit Cumulated Patent Box benefit in 2014-2019 of €96.2 million

2014-2019 of €96.2 million Recurring effective tax rate down by 480 basis points from 32.6% to 27.8% in 2016-2019 44 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Table of contents Results Summary Sales Results By region

By brand Operating Results by Region Consolidated P&L Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt New initiatives & Outlook Annex 45 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Free cash flow FY 2019 FY 2018 FY19 vs. FY18 FY19 vs. FY18 Total Recurring Total Recurring Total Recurring € m € m € m € m € m % € m % EBITDA adjusted 479.8 479.8 432.6 432.6 47.2 10.9% 47.2 10.9% Taxes paid (45.3) (81.1) (48.5) (72.5) 3.2 (8.6) Change in OWC (at constant FX and perimeter) (29.6) (29.6) (25.5) (25.5) (4.1) (4.1) Financial income (expense), of which (22.1) (27.9) (21.0) (22.8) (1.0) (5.1) Net interest paid (27.9) (27.9) (22.8) (22.8) (5.1) (5.1) Financial adjustments 5.8 0.0 1.8 0.0 4.0 0.0 Capex (1) (82.4) (61.1) (70.9) (49.7) (11.5) (11.4) Other non-cash items(2) (41.9) (12.8) (31.0) 5.7 (10.9) (18.5) Free Cash Flow (FCF) 258.5 267.3 235.6 267.7 22.8 9.7% (0.5) -0.2% Recurring capex refers to maintenance capex Other non-cash items mainly attributable to provision for restructuring projects, incentive plans, net use of funds Free cash flow at €258.5 million , up €22.8 million vs. FY 2018. Recurring free cash flow at €267.3 million , broadly unchanged vs. FY 2018. Key drivers:

, up €22.8 million vs. FY 2018. , broadly unchanged vs. FY 2018. Key drivers: Increase of EBITDA adjusted of €47.2 million, partially due to the first time application of IFRS16-'Leases' Taxes paid of €45.3 million in FY 2019 after non-recurring tax benefits ('Patent Box') and fiscal effects on adjustments. Recurring taxes at €81.1 million in FY 2019 OWC increase of €29.6 million in FY 2019 (vs. increase of €25.5 million in FY 2018) (1) Financial expenses of €22.1 million in FY 2019, of which recurring financial expenses of €27.9 million Capex of €82.4 million in FY 2019, of which recurring capex of €61.1 million Negative impact from other non-cash items of €(41.9) million in FY 2019, mainly due to provisions release for restructuring projects. Recurring at €(12.8) million in FY 2019

Recurring FCF/EBITDA adjusted ratio at 55.7% in FY 2019 (from 61.9% in FY 2018) (1) Refer to annex 9 'Operating working capital' for details 46 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Operating working capital(1) € million 29.6 10.5 18.8 636.0 694.8 OWC at 31/12/2018 Organic Forex Perimeter OWC at 31/12/2019 % on sales 37.2% 37.7% OWC increase of €58.8 million as of 31 December 2019 vs. 31 December 2018. Key drivers:

as of 31 December 2019 vs. 31 December 2018. Key drivers: Organic increase of €29.6 million , due to: Increase in inventory of €23.7 million , of which ageing liquid increase of €19.1 million Increase in payables of €13.3 million Increase in receivables of €19.2 million Forex impact of €10.5 million Perimeter effect of €18.8 million , driven by the recent acquisitions of Rhumantilles, Ancho Reyes and Montelobos

OWC as % of net sales at 37.7% as of 31 December 2019, up from 37.2% as of 31 December 2018, mainly due to the disproportional effect of consolidating the two recent acquisitions as mentioned above (closed in Q4 2019). Excluding the effect of the acquisitions, the pro-forma OWC as % of net sales would be at 36.7% (1) Refer to annex 9 'Operating working capital' for details 47 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 CAPEX € million FY 2018 FY 2019 FY 2020 actual actual guidance Maintenance capex (net of barrel disposal) 49.7 61.1 64 Extraordinary capex (incl.new offices, brand houses and other projects) 21.2 21.3 30 Total capex 70.9 82.4 94 Total capex investment was equal to €82.4 million , of which:

€61.1 million maintenance capex €21.3 million extraordinary capex

For FY 2020, maintenance capex is expected at approximately €64 million and extraordinary capex at approximately €30 million reflecting investments on extra projects (incl. brand houses and other projects) 48 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Strong FCF generation driving €68.9 million reduction in net financial debt 258.5 (90.4) (23.5) (57.3) (47.3) 28.9 (846.3) (777.4) (189.6) Net debt at 31/12/2018 FCF Net value from disposals Dividend (1) IFRS 16 application (2) (3) Purchase of own shares Others Net debt at 31/12/2019 acquisitions

Net financial debt at €777.4 million as of 31 December 2019 , down €68.9 million from €846.3 million as of 31 December

2018, driven by strong generation of cash flow , net of the acquisition of Rhumantilles and Ancho Reyes & Montelobos, the disposal of Villa Les Cèdres (4) and after the dividend payment, the net purchase of own shares and the effect of IFRS16-

'Leases' application

€777.4 million 31 December 2019 €68.9 million 2018, driven by , net of the acquisition of Rhumantilles and Ancho Reyes & Montelobos, the disposal of Villa Les Cèdres and after the dividend payment, the net purchase of own shares and the effect of IFRS16- 'Leases' application Net debt to EBITDA adjusted ratio at 1.6 times as of 31 December 2019 (down from 2.0 times (5) as of 31 December 2018)

Purchase of own shares net of sale of shares for stock option exercises Including the effect of the first-time application of IFRS16-'Leases' of €(81.4) million (as of 1 January 2019) as well as the net effect generated during the year relating to lease contracts Mainly related to FX and earn-out Impacting the net financial debt as of 31 December 2019 by €141.9 million, of which €60.1 million related to tax to be paid in 2020 (to impact net financial debt of 2020) Calculated based on the same criteria adopted for the ratio of 31 December 2019

49 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Debt maturity(1) Net debt of €777.4 million as of 31 December 2019

€777.4 million 31 December 2019 Long-term gross debt at €600 million (2)

gross debt at €600 million Overall long-term gross debt average coupon at 1.62% Fixed interest rate debt accounts for c. 58% of the overall long-term gross debt

(3) Refer to annex 8 Financial debt details €580.9 million Eurobond expiring in September 2020 reclassified as short-term debt Includes Lease Debt arising from the adoption of IFRS16-'Leases' 50 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Table of contents Results Summary Sales Results By region

By brand Operating Results by Region Consolidated P&L Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt New initiatives & Outlook Annex 51 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Business developments in Asia in 2020 Singapore - New Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters The Group will relocate its Asia Pacific Regional Headquarters from Sydney to Singapore in spring 2020

from Sydney to in spring 2020 With a prime and centric location within the region, the move to Singapore will allow the Group to better focus on the growth opportunities in the region and facilitate closer connections between the region and the other business units of the Group China - Market exploration for Aperol The Group will engage in exploratory initiatives aimed to localize the Aperol global playbook to China

aimed to localize the global playbook to This includes a series of micro battles for top potential channels in the on-premise to determine 'where to play' and 'how to win' Japan - Joint venture setup Campari will move from a third party market to a newly established equity partnership with a local premium spirits operator aimed at the development of marketing and sales activities of a premium spirits portfolio , including Campari brand, in the Japanese market. With an initial stake of 40% of the J/V , Campari Group has the right to purchase up to 100% of the J/V share capital starting from 2023

with a local premium spirits operator aimed at the development of marketing and sales activities of a , including Campari brand, in the Japanese market. With an , Campari Group has the right to purchase up to 100% of the J/V share capital starting from 2023 Currently generating c.1% of Campari Group's net sales, Japan is a key market for

Campari and Wild Turkey brands , while representing a key opportunity for a wider super premium offering 52 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Distribution developments in France In December 2019, the Group announced the signing for the acquisition of 100% of the French distributor Baron

Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), which has been the exclusive distributor of Campari

Group's brand portfolio for the French market since 2009. It is also the exclusive distributor of a portfolio of premium and super-premium wine varieties in the French market, such as Mouton Rothschild and Mouton Cadet brands

Philippe de Rothschild France Distribution S.A.S. ('RFD'), Group's brand portfolio for the French market since 2009. It is also the of a portfolio of premium and super-premium wine varieties in the French market, such as The deal is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary antitrust approval

In 2018, RFD achieved reported sales of €145.1 million (under local GAAP), including the net sales of Campari Group own brands as well as third-party brands

third-party brands Accounting for 2.2% of the Group's net sales in FY2019, France is a core and high potential market for the Group, mainly thanks to the aperitifs business and the newly acquired rhum agricole premium brands

in FY2019, France is a core and high potential market for the Group, mainly thanks to the business and the rhum agricole premium brands By insourcing the distribution, the Group aims to enhance focus on its core brand portfolio in the French market Campari Group's presence in France - own portfolio Core 3rd party brands (1) 53 Seller's premium and super-premium portfolio of prestigious and renowned local and international wine varieties, such as Mouton Rothschild and Mouton Cadet brands, to be distributed by Campari Group upon the deal closing Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Corporate actions and other resolutions Dividend Increase in proposed full year dividend to €0.055 per share , up +10.0% vs. last year , in line with Company's dividend policy Share buy-back program Continuation of share buy-back program to be implemented for an increased amount up to €350 million in twelve months

buy-back program to be implemented for an increased amount up to €350 million in twelve months The increase of the buyback serves the purpose of implementing the new Company's policy of having a portfolio of treasury shares sufficient to serve all outstanding stock options plans as opposed to the vested ones only, in order to hedge the risk of the price increase of the shares underlying the options and, as a result, contain the overall outlay of the incentive plans (1)

Transfer of the registered office of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. to the Netherlands and enhancement of current increased voting mechanism Evolution of dividend per share (€) for the past 5 years Evolution of share buy-back, net in the past 5 years (€ million) Transaction aimed at encouraging a capital structure more supportive of the Group's external growth strategy in the long run and rewarding a shareholder base with a long term investment horizon , in line with the Group's strategic guidance (2) (1) Additional details on the program will be communicated before the commencement of the purchases 54 (2) Refer to related Company's announcement of 18 February 2020 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Conclusion and Outlook In FY 2019 , the Group delivered sustained performance across sales and profit indicators despite selective destocking and negative agave price effect , thanks to continuous sales mix improvement driven by outperformance of key high-margin brands in core developed markets

FY 2019 sustained performance sales profit indicators selective destocking negative agave price effect sales mix improvement outperformance of key high-margin brands in core developed markets Looking forward , for FY 2020 , the outlook remains fairly balanced in terms of risks and opportunities:

, for FY 2020 balanced in terms of risks opportunities: The positive underlying business momentum is expected to continue, driven by the combinations of key high- margin brands in core developed markets. The tail-end effect of the destocking activities , linked to route-to- market changes, is expected to impact the first half of the year , on top of a tough comparison base Positive evolution of EBIT organic performance by value is expected. While the margin development is expected to reflect agave's increasingly elevated purchase price, the import tariff imposed by the US as well as investments in brand building and route-to-market initiatives for business long-term development Perimeter effect is to reflect the recent acquisitions as well as the agreement related to the acquisition of the French distributor (subject to Antitrust approval) while FX is to be impacted by volatile macro environment

The Group remains confident in delivering a positive performance across all key business indicators in 2020 55 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Table of contents Results Summary Sales Results By region

By brand Operating Results by Region Consolidated P&L Cash Flow & Net Financial Debt New initiatives & Outlook Annex 56 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Annex - 1 Net sales by region and key market Annex - 2 Net sales by brand cluster Annex - 3 Q4 2019 consolidated income statement Annex - 4 Reclassified balance sheet at 31 December 2019 - Invested capital and financing sources Annex - 5 Consolidated balance sheet at 31 December 2019 - Assets and liabilities Annex - 6 FY 2019 reclassified cash flow Annex - 7 FY 2019 consolidated cash flow statement Annex - 8 Financial debt details Annex - 9 Operating working capital Annex - 10 Exchange rates effects 57 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Net sales by region & key market Annex - 1 FY 2019 FY 2018 Change of which: € m % € m % % organic perimeter forex Americas 821.5 44.6% 744.7 43.5% 10.3% 5.8% -0.1% 4.5% Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa 498.7 27.1% 479.8 28.0% 3.9% 5.3% -1.3% -0.1% North, Central & Eastern Europe 393.8 21.4% 358.9 21.0% 9.7% 8.8% 0.0% 1.0% Asia Pacific 128.5 7.0% 128.3 7.5% 0.2% 0.8% 0.0% -0.7% Total 1,842.5 100.0% 1,711.7 100.0% 7.6% 5.9% -0.4% 2.1% Region breakdown by key market Q4 2019 organic 4.3% -1.8% 9.9% 0.6% 3.6% Americas by market FY 2019 FY 2018 Change of which: Q4 2019 € m % € m % % organic perimeter forex organic USA 495.1 60.3% 445.6 59.8% 11.1% 5.3% 0.0% 5.8% 3.3% Jamaica 108.0 13.1% 90.1 12.1% 19.8% 17.6% -0.2% 2.4% 18.3% Canada 58.0 7.1% 54.8 7.4% 5.7% 2.6% 0.0% 3.1% 0.8% Brazil 52.0 6.3% 51.5 6.9% 0.8% 3.3% 0.0% -2.4% -2.4% Mexico 41.8 5.1% 37.8 5.1% 10.6% 5.9% -0.8% 5.6% 13.7% Other countries 66.7 8.1% 64.8 8.7% 2.9% -1.9% -0.1% 4.9% -5.4% Americas 821.5 100.0% 744.7 100.0% 10.3% 5.8% -0.1% 4.5% 4.3% 58 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Net sales by region & key market Annex - 1 Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa by market FY 2019 FY 2018 Change of which: € m % € m % % organic perimeter forex Italy 367.0 73.6% 356.1 74.2% 3.1% 5.8% -2.7% 0.0% France 40.3 8.1% 33.7 7.0% 19.5% 14.2% 5.3% 0.0% GTR 30.1 6.0% 29.6 6.2% 1.4% 4.1% -2.6% -0.1% Other countries 61.3 12.3% 60.3 12.6% 1.7% -2.0% 4.2% -0.6% Southern Europe, Middle East & Africa 498.7 100.0% 479.8 100.0% 3.9% 5.3% -1.3% -0.1% North, Central & Eastern Europe by market FY 2019 FY 2018 Change of which € m % € m % % organic perimeter forex Germany 172.6 43.8% 167.2 46.6% 3.3% 3.3% 0.0% 0.0% Russia 55.9 14.2% 48.9 13.6% 14.4% 11.9% 0.0% 2.5% United Kingdom 46.2 11.7% 32.8 9.2% 40.8% 39.6% 0.0% 1.2% Other countries 119.0 30.2% 110.0 30.6% 8.2% 6.5% -0.1% 1.8% North, Central & Eastern Europe 393.8 100.0% 358.9 100.0% 9.7% 8.8% 0.0% 1.0% Asia Pacific by market FY 2019 FY 2018 Change of which € m % € m % % organic perimeter forex Australia 88.4 68.7% 88.3 68.8% 0.1% 2.0% 0.0% -1.9% Other countries 40.2 31.3% 40.1 31.2% 0.3% -1.8% 0.0% 2.1% Asia Pacific 128.5 100.0% 128.3 100.0% 0.2% 0.8% 0.0% -0.7% Q4 2019 organic -0.7% 28.2% 18.6% -28.9% -1.8% Q4 2019 organic -2.2% 12.3% 67.8% 9.7% 9.9% Q4 2019 organic -1.3% 5.5% 0.6% 59 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Net sales by brand cluster Annex - 2 Consolidated Net sales by brand FY 2019 FY 2018 Change of which: € m % € m % % organic perimeter forex Global Priorities 1,048.5 56.9% 955.4 55.8% 9.7% 7.3% 0.0% 2.5% Regional Priorities 309.2 16.8% 287.9 16.8% 7.4% 4.3% 1.1% 2.1% Local Priorities 211.5 11.5% 208.1 12.2% 1.6% 1.8% 0.1% -0.2% Rest of portfolio 273.2 14.8% 260.4 15.2% 4.9% 6.2% -3.9% 2.6% Total 1,842.5 100.0% 1,711.7 100.0% 7.6% 5.9% -0.4% 2.1% Q4 2019 organic 4.7% 2.6% -6.5% 9.0% 3.6% 60 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Q4 2019 Consolidated income statement Annex - 3 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Reported change € million % of sales € million % of sales % Net Sales 538.7 100.0% 511.1 100.0% 5.4% COGS (1) (226.1) -42.0% (214.9) -42.0% 5.2% Gross Profit 312.6 58.0% 296.2 58.0% 5.5% A&P (87.6) -16.3% (78.4) -15.3% 11.8% Contribution after A&P 225.0 41.8% 217.9 42.6% 3.3% SG&A (2) (105.0) -19.5% (98.2) -19.2% 6.9% EBIT adjusted 120.0 22.3% 119.6 23.4% 0.3% Operating adjustments (7.8) -1.4% (10.5) -2.0% - Operating profit (EBIT) 112.2 20.8% 109.1 21.4% 2.8% Organic Forex Perimeter change impact effect % % % 3.6% 1.0% 0.8% 3.3% 0.3% 1.6% 3.8% 1.5% 0.2% 9.8% 1.7% 0.3% 1.6% 1.4% 0.2% 4.2% 1.4% 1.3% -0.5% 1.4% -0.7% Financial income (charges) Financial adjustments Proft (loss) related to companies valued at equity Put option, earn out income (charges) and hyperinflation effects (7.6) -1.4% (11.4) -2.2% -33.4% 5.8 1.1% 0.2 0.0% - (0.0) 0.0% (0.1) 0.0% - (1.0) -0.2% 3.5 0.7% - Profit before taxes and 109.5 20.3% 101.4 19.8% 7.9% non-controlling interests Other Information Depreciation&Amortisation (19.5) -3.6% (13.1) -2.6% 48.7% EBITDA adjusted 139.5 25.9% 132.8 26.0% 5.1% EBITDA 131.7 24.5% 122.3 23.9% 7.7% 41.6%1.1%6.1% 3.7%1.4%0.0% COGS = cost of materials, production and logistics expenses SG&A = selling, general and administrative expenses 61 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Reclassified balance sheet Annex - 4 Invested capital and resources € million 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Change Inventories and current biological assets 618.6 566.1 52.5 Trade receivables 316.9 285.9 31.0 Trade payables (240.7) (216.0) (24.7) Operating working capital 694.8 636.0 58.8 Tax credits 18.7 22.4 (3.7) Other receivables and current assets 44.7 32.3 12.4 Assets held for sale 5.3 7.8 (2.5) Other current assets 68.7 62.6 6.1 Payables for taxes (75.1) (13.9) (61.1) Other current liabilities (141.5) (153.3) 11.8 Liabilities held for sale - - - Other current liabilities (216.5) (167.2) (49.3) Defined benefit obligations (33.4) (31.6) (1.8) Deferred tax liabilities (386.1) (368.2) (17.9) Deferred tax assets 37.5 38.4 (0.9) Other non-current assets 8.2 8.1 0.0 Other non-current liabilities (67.6) (131.6) 63.9 Other net non-current assets / liabilities (441.4) (484.8) 43.4 Net tangible fixed assets 581.9 578.2 3.6 Intangible assets, including goodwill & trademarks 2,481.1 2,383.9 97.2 Equity investments 0.5 0.4 0.1 Total fixed assets 3,063.5 2,962.5 101.0 Invested capital 3,169.0 3,009.1 159.9 Group shareholders' equity 2,389.7 2,162.8 226.9 Non-controlling interests 1.9 0.0 1.9 Net financial debt 777.4 846.3 (68.9) Financing sources 3,169.0 3,009.1 159.9 % Net debt on equity 32.5% 39.1% 62 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated balance sheet (1 of 2) Assets Annex - 5 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Change € million € million ASSETS Non-current assets Net tangible fixed assets 496.4 454.4 42.0 Right of use assets 80.5 - 80.5 Biological assets 3.9 1.0 2.9 Investment properties 1.1 122.8 (121.7) Goodwill and brands 2,431.8 2,341.0 90.8 Intangible assets with a finite life 49.3 42.9 6.4 Investments in associates and joint ventures 0.5 0.4 0.1 Deferred tax assets 37.5 38.4 (0.9) Other non-current asssets 22.8 23.9 (1.1) Total non-current assets 3,123.8 3,024.9 98.9 Current assets Inventories 617.7 565.3 52.5 Biological assets 0.9 0.8 0.0 Trade receivables 316.9 286.0 30.9 Short-term financial receivables 8.3 29.1 (20.8) Cash and cash equivalents 704.4 613.9 90.5 Income tax receivables 18.7 22.4 (3.7) Other receivables 44.7 32.3 12.4 Total current assets 1,711.6 1,549.8 161.8 Assets held for sale 5.3 7.8 (2.5) Total assets 4,840.7 4,582.5 258.2 63 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Consolidated balance sheet (2 of 2) Liabilities Annex - 5 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Change € million € million LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Shareholders' equity - Share capital 58.1 58.1 - - Reserves 2,331.6 2,104.7 226.9 Capital and reserves attributable to Parent Company 2,389.7 2,162.8 226.9 Non-controlling interests 1.9 - 1.9 Total shareholders' equity 2,391.6 2,162.8 228.8 Non-current liabilities Bonds 349.4 778.7 (429.4) Other non-current liabilities 476.4 463.7 12.7 Post-employment benefit obligations 33.4 31.6 1.8 Provisions for risks and charges 51.4 118.7 (67.2) Deferred tax liabilities 386.1 368.2 17.9 Total non-current liabilities 1,296.7 1,760.9 (464.2) Current liabilities Payables to banks 31.0 4.5 26.5 Bonds 580.0 218.6 361.4 Other financial liabilities 84.3 52.5 31.8 Trade payables 240.7 216.0 24.7 Income tax payables 75.1 13.9 61.1 Other current liabilities 141.5 153.4 (11.9) Total current liabilities 1,152.5 658.9 493.6 Liabilities held for sale - - - Total liabilities 2,449.1 2,419.7 29.4 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,840.7 4,582.6 258.2 64 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Reclassified cash flow statement Annex - 6 31 December 31 December Change 2019 2018 € million € million € million EBITDA Adjusted 479.8 432.6 47.2 Provisions and other changes from operating activities (41.9) (31.1) (10.9) Taxes paid (45.3) (48.5) 3.2 Cash flow from operating activities before changes in w orking capital 392.5 353.0 39.5 Changes in net operating w orking capital (29.6) (25.5) (4.1) Cash flow from operating activities 363.0 327.5 35.5 Net interests paid (27.9) (22.8) (5.1) Adjustments to financial income (charges) 5.8 1.8 4.0 Capital expenditure (82.4) (70.9) (11.5) Free cash flow 258.5 235.6 22.9 (Acquisition) disposal of companies or business division 110.8 22.2 88.6 Dividend paid out by the Parent Company (57.3) (57.5) 0.2 Other changes (incl. net puchase of ow n shares) (54.3) (62.0) 7.6 Total cash flow used in other activities (0.8) (97.3) 96.4 Exchange rate differences and other changes (13.9) (4.0) (9.9) Change in net financial position due to operating activities 243.7 134.3 109.4 Put option and earn-out changes (77.6) 1.0 (78.7) IFRS 16-'Leases' application (81.4) - (81.4) Increase in investments for lease right of use (15.8) - (15.8) Net cash flow of the period = change in net financial position 68.9 135.3 (66.4) Net financial position at the beginning of the period (846.3) (981.5) 135.3 Net financial position at the end of the period (777.4) (846.3) 68.9 65 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Cash flow statement (1 of 2) Annex - 7 € million31 December 2019 31 December 2018Change EBIT 386.3 380.7 5.7 Effects from applying hyperinflation accounting 4.5 3.0 1.5 Depreciation and amortisation 71.8 53.8 18.0 Gains and losses on sales of fixed assets (2.5) (3.0) 0.5 Gains on sales of business - (38.5) 38.5 Write-downs of tangible fixed assets, goodwill, trademark and busine 6.1 2.2 4.0 Accruals of provision (15.7) 2.0 (17.7) Use of provisions (10.0) 5.3 (15.3) Net change in Operating Working Capital (29.6) (25.5) (4.1) Income tax paid (45.3) (48.5) 3.2 Joint Venture profit - 0.2 (0.2) Other non-cash items (2.7) (3.9) 1.3 Cash flow generated from (used in) operating activities 363.0 327.5 35.4 Purchase of tangible and intangible fixed assets (92.0) (82.8) (9.2) Disposal of tangible assets 9.6 11.9 (2.3) Acquisition and sale of companies or subsidiaries (86.5) 15.7 (102.1) Debt assumed with acquisition 6.0 6.5 (0.5) Disposal of non strategic assets 200.0 - 200.0 Payment of put option and earn out (69.2) (42.9) (26.3) Interests received 9.0 7.1 1.9 Net change in securities 27.4 8.2 19.3 Dividends received 0.0 0.1 (0.1) Other changes (0.1) (0.4) 0.3 Cash flow generated from (used in) investing activities 4.3 (76.6) 80.9 66 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Cash flow statement (2 of 2) Annex - 7 € million 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Change Bond issued by Parent Company 149.3 - 149.3 Repayment of medium-/long-term financing 248.7 - 248.7 Repayment of private placements and bonds (219.1) - (219.1) Payment of lease liabilites (13.0) - (13.0) Repayment of other medium-/long-term financing (300.0) (0.5) (299.5) Net change in short-term financial payables and bank loans 19.8 (10.4) 30.1 Interests paid (27.7) (29.6) 1.9 Interest on leases (3.4) (0.3) (3.1) Change in other financial payables and receivables (23.2) (5.3) (17.9) Own shares purchase and sale (47.3) (55.5) 8.2 Dividend paid by Group (57.3) (57.5) 0.2 Cash flow generated (used in) financing activities (273.2) (159.2) (114.0) Other differences including exchange rate differences (3.6) 7.7 (11.2) Net increase (decrease) in cash and banks 90.5 99.5 (9.0) Net cash position at the beginning of period 613.9 514.5 99.5 Net cash position at the end of period 704.4 613.9 90.5 67 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Financial debt details Annex - 8 Gross debt composition as of 31 December 2019 Issue date Maturity Type Currency Coupon Outstanding Amount Original tenor As % of total (€ million) Sep 30, 2015 (1) Sep-20 Unrated Eurobond EUR 2.75% 581 5 years 49% Apr 5, 2017 Apr-22 Unrated Eurobond EUR 1.768% 50 5 years 4% Apr 5, 2017 Apr-24 Unrated Eurobond EUR 2.165% 150 7 years 13% Apr 23, 2019 Apr-24 Unrated Eurobond EUR 1.655% 150 5 years 13% Jul 31, 2019 Jul-24 Term Loan EUR 1.25% +3m euribor 250 5 years 21% Total gross debt 1,181 100% Of which: medium-long term 600 Net financial debt composition as of 31 December 2019 € million 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 31 December 2019 vs. 31 December 2018 Short-term cash/(debt) (A) 71.5 404.1 (332.6) - Cash and cash equivalents 704.4 613.9 90.5 - Short-term debt (633.0) (209.9) (423.1) Medium to long-term cash/(debt) (B) (666.1) (1,076.0) 409.9 Debt relating to operating activities (A+B) (594.6) (672.0) 77.3 Liabilities for put option and earn-out payments (2) (182.8) (174.3) (8.5) Net cash/(debt) (777.4) (846.3) 68.9 Reclassified as short-term debt Including commitments for future minority purchases (including Grand Marnier) and payable for future earn-outs 68 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Operating working capital Annex - 9 31 December 2019 31 December 2018 Reported Organic Forex Perimeter change change impact effect € million % sales € million % sales €million Receivables 316.9 17.2% 285.9 16.7% 31.0 19.2 3.9 7.9 Inventories 618.6 33.6% 566.1 33.1% 52.5 23.7 7.5 21.3 - Maturing inventory 364.7 19.8% 340.1 19.9% 24.6 19.1 5.6 - - Biological assets 0.9 0.0% 0.8 0.0% 0.0 0.0 0.0 - - Other inventory 253.0 13.7% 225.2 13.2% 27.8 4.6 1.9 21.3 Payables (240.7) -13.1% (216.0) -12.6% (24.7) (13.3) (0.9) (10.5) Operating Working Capital 694.8 37.7% 636.0 37.2% 58.8 29.6 10.5 18.8 69 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Exchange rates effects Annex - 10 Average exchange rate Period end exchange rate FY 2019 change vs FY 31 December 2019 change vs 31 December 2018 2018 : 1 Euro % : 1 Euro % US Dollar 1.120 5.5% 1.123 1.9% Canadian Dollar 1.486 3.0% 1.460 6.9% Jamaican Dollar 149.201 2.0% 148.887 -2.0% Mexican Peso 21.558 5.4% 21.220 6.0% Brazilian Real 4.413 -2.4% 4.516 -1.6% Argentine Peso (1) 67.275 -35.8% 67.275 -35.8% Russian Ruble 72.459 2.2% 69.956 14.0% Australian Dollar 1.611 -1.9% 1.600 1.4% Chinese Yuan 7.734 1.0% 7.821 0.7% British Pound Sterling 0.877 0.9% 0.851 5.1% Swiss Franc 1.113 3.8% 1.085 3.8% Following the adoption of IAS 29 'Financial reporting Hyperinflationary economies' in Argentina, the average exchange rate of Argentine Peso for FY 2019 was adjusted to be equal to the rate as of 31 December 2019 70 Results for the Full Year 2019 ended 31 December 2019 Disclaimer This document contains forward-looking statements that relate to future events and future operating, economic and financial results of Campari Group. 