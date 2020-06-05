Log in
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.

(CPR)
Davide Campari Milano S p A : Campari to buy 49% of Italy's Tannico in COVID-19-driven online push

06/05/2020 | 05:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Campari bottles are seen in a bar downtown Milan

Italian drinks group Campari has agreed to buy 49% of online wines and spirits company Tannico to boost its online business amid the COVID-19 crisis, it said on Friday.

Campari said it had reached an agreement with Tannico's owners to buy 39% of the company's capital while subscribing to a reserved capital increase to take an overall 49% of the firm in a deal worth 23.4 million euros ($26.55 million).

"By leveraging Tannico's expertise, we will accelerate our development plans in e-commerce, an already growing channel, but set to become even more strategic following the likely long-lasting changing consumer behaviours due to the COVID-19 emergency," Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz said.

Italy's Tannico, which operates in 20 markets around the world, had sales of 20.6 million euros last year and an average growth over the last three years of 50%.

The novel coronavirus outbreak has boosted online retail services around the world as stores have closed and many consumers have been locked down. Many people may be unwilling to venture into shopping areas for some time to come.

Campari said it would back Tannico's international development and its business-to-business services.

Vitale & Co SPA and Chiomenti Studio Legale advised Tannico shareholder P101 SGR on the deal, while Pedersoli Studio Legale and McDermott Will & Emery advised Campari Group.

($1 = 0.8812 euros)

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Pravin Char)

Financials
Sales 2020 1 666 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net income 2020 194 M 221 M 221 M
Net Debt 2020 972 M 1 105 M 1 105 M
P/E ratio 2020 44,5x
Yield 2020 0,76%
Capitalization 8 459 M 9 582 M 9 617 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 5,66x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 47,8%
Chart DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,77 €
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Spread / Highest target 8,11%
Spread / Average Target -8,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Kunze-Concewitz Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Luca Garavoglia Chairman
Paolo Rinaldo Marchesini Chief Financial Officer, Director & MD
Christopher Woods Head-Information Technology
Eugenio Barcellona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-9.09%9 582
DIAGEO PLC-9.95%84 665
PERNOD RICARD-7.75%43 777
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-3.25%30 232
THAI BEVERAGE-20.79%12 659
RÉMY COINTREAU13.61%7 025
