Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A.    CPR   IT0005252207

DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.

(CPR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Davide Campari Milano S p A : DOCUMENTATION DEPOSIT NOTIFICATION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/14/2020 | 02:38pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

DOCUMENTATION DEPOSIT NOTIFICATION

Milan, April 14th 2020-DavideCampari-Milano S.p.A. announces that today the minutes of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting are available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the authorised storage mechanism '1Info' (www.1info.it) and on the Company's website (http://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor/agm).

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor Relations

E-mail: investor.relations@campari.com

Tel. +39 02 6225 832

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano S.p.A. published this content on 14 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 April 2020 18:37:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.
02:38pDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Documentation deposit notification
PU
02:33aDAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Campari Group announces a new term debt facility f..
PU
03/30DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Registration and publication of the minutes of sha..
PU
03/27DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' meeting o..
PU
03/23DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Davide Ca..
PU
03/23DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : EXTRAORDINARY MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS OF DAVIDE CA..
PU
03/20DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Details regarding attendance to the ordinary and e..
PU
03/19DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Clarification notice on the acceptable withdrawal ..
PU
03/16DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Notification of share buyback
PU
03/16DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO S P A : Campari takes action to prevent opportunistic beha..
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 1 729 M
EBIT 2020 343 M
Net income 2020 217 M
Debt 2020 839 M
Yield 2020 0,86%
P/E ratio 2020 34,9x
P/E ratio 2021 26,5x
EV / Sales2020 4,89x
EV / Sales2021 4,27x
Capitalization 7 611 M
Chart DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 7,23  €
Last Close Price 6,63  €
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 8,97%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert Kunze-Concewitz Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Luca Garavoglia Chairman
Paolo Rinaldo Marchesini Chief Financial Officer, Director & MD
Christopher Woods Head-Information Technology
Eugenio Barcellona Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A.-18.55%8 299
DIAGEO PLC-17.73%76 954
PERNOD RICARD-12.48%39 981
BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION-11.97%27 715
THAI BEVERAGE0.00%11 891
RÉMY COINTREAU-5.75%5 605
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group