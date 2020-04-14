Davide Campari Milano S p A : DOCUMENTATION DEPOSIT NOTIFICATION

Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 1 729 M EBIT 2020 343 M Net income 2020 217 M Debt 2020 839 M Yield 2020 0,86% P/E ratio 2020 34,9x P/E ratio 2021 26,5x EV / Sales2020 4,89x EV / Sales2021 4,27x Capitalization 7 611 M Chart DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus HOLD Number of Analysts 19 Average target price 7,23 € Last Close Price 6,63 € Spread / Highest target 35,7% Spread / Average Target 8,97% Spread / Lowest Target -23,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Robert Kunze-Concewitz Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD Luca Garavoglia Chairman Paolo Rinaldo Marchesini Chief Financial Officer, Director & MD Christopher Woods Head-Information Technology Eugenio Barcellona Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO S.P.A. -18.55% 8 299 DIAGEO PLC -17.73% 76 954 PERNOD RICARD -12.48% 39 981 BROWN-FORMAN CORPORATION -11.97% 27 715 THAI BEVERAGE 0.00% 11 891 RÉMY COINTREAU -5.75% 5 605