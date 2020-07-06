Davide Campari Milano S p A : First board of directors's meeting after redomiciliation becoming effective

PRESS RELEASE

First board of directors's meeting after redomiciliation becoming effective

First day of trading of Campari's shares with new ISIN

Milan, 6th July 2020-Davide Campari Milano N.V. (Campari or the Company) announces that the first board of directors' meeting of Campari, after the redomiciliation transaction (Transaction) becoming effective, has been held today. The board of directors remained unchanged consisting of: Luca Garavoglia (Chairman), Robert Kunze-Concewitz (Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer), Paolo Marchesini (Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer), Fabio Di Fede (Managing Director and Group General Counsel and Business Development Officer), Alessandra Garavoglia, Eugenio Barcellona, Annalisa Elia Loustau, Catherine Gérardin-Vautrin, Michel Klersy.

The internal committees of Campari's board of directors (i.e., the Control and Risks Committee and the Compensation and Nomination Committee) remained unchanged too. Both committees are composed of Eugenio Barcellona, Annalisa Elia Loustau and Catherine Gérardin-Vautrin.

***

Moreover, Campari announces that, as provided in the press releases of 1 July 2020 and 5 July 2020, the trading of Campari's shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of Borsa Italiana (MTA) with the new ISIN code (NL0015435975) commenced today.

***

For further details, please refer to the documentation relating to the Transaction available on the website of Campari, section https://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor/registered-office-transfer.

