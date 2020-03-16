Davide Campari Milano S p A : Privacy notice for candidates to the role of alternate auditors

Log in
03/16/2020 | 11:38am EDT

PRIVACY NOTICE FOR CANDIDATES TO THE ROLE OF ALTERNATE AUDITORS

Identity of the data controller

The data controller is Davide Campari - Milano S.p.A. (hereinafter, "DCM"), with registered office in via Franco Sacchetti 20, 20099, Sesto San Giovanni, Italy, tax code, VAT number and registration number in the Milan Company Register 06672120158.

Contact details of the data protection officer

The data protection officer (hereinafter, the "DPO") of Davide Campari Milano S.p.A. can be reached out at gpdp.office@campari.com

Personal data collected

The personal data collected are identification data (e.g. name, surname, professional experience).

Purposes of the processing

Your personal data will be processed for the following purposes:

  • preparing the application as Alternate Auditor after verifying the subjective requirements imposed by the law;
  • executing further assembly and corporate fulfilments and obligations.

Recipients or categories of recipients of the personal data

Your personal data will be accessible from the following categories of recipients:

  • users of DCM websites (your personal data will be publicly available on the DCM website);
  • employees and consultants of the data controller;
  • the authorities that must receive such data pursuant to the applicable law, including the platform for the storage and dissemination of regulated information.

Transfer of personal data

Your personal data will be processed within the European Union.

Period for which the personal data will be stored

Your personal data will be stored for ten years from the date of receipt.

Legal basis for processing

The processing is necessary to comply with the obligations applicable to the data controller provided by the laws on the appointment of corporate bodies.

Rights of data subjects

You may exercise specific rights on personal data collected, such as, those of access, rectification, erasure, restriction of processing and object to processing in compliance with the mandatory disclosure obligations provided for by law. If you want to exercise your rights, please contact the DPO at: gpdp.office@campari.com

Right to lodge a complaint with a supervisory authority

If you think that your personal data has been unlawfully processed, you have the right to lodge a complaint to the Italian Supervisory Authority (https://www.garanteprivacy.it/).

Provision of personal data

The acquisition of your personal data is mandatory. Failure to provide the data may result in the non-admission to the recruiting process.

Application of an automated decision-making technique

Personal data collected will not be subject to any automated decision-making techniques.

PRIVACY NOTICE DEFINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH ART. 13 OF EU REGULATION 679/2016 ON PERSONAL DATA PROTECTION

Disclaimer

Davide Campari - Milano S.p.A. published this content on 16 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2020 15:37:04 UTC
