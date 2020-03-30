Davide Campari Milano S p A : REGISTRATION AND PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - WITHDRAWAL RIGHT

NEITHER THIS PRESS RELEASE OR ANY OF THE INFORMATION SET FORTH HEREIN MAY BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTIRBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW .

NOTICE TO U.S. INVESTORS

THIS TRANSACTION (AS DEFINED BELOW) IS PROPOSED WITH RESPECT TO THE SECURITIES OF A FOREIGN COMPANY. THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS OF A FOREIGN COUNTRY THAT ARE DIFFERENT FROM THOSE OF THE UNITED STATES. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INCLUDED IN THE BELOW DOCUMENT, IF ANY, HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH FOREIGN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS THAT MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF UNITED STATES COMPANIES.

IT MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR YOU TO ENFORCE YOUR RIGHTS AND ANY CLAIM YOU MAY HAVE ARISING UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, SINCE THE ISSUER IS LOCATED IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY, AND SOME OR ALL OF ITS OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS MAY BE RESIDENTS OF A FOREIGN COUNTRY. YOU MAY NOT BE ABLE TO SUE A FOREIGN COMPANY OR ITS OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS IN A FOREIGN COURT FOR VIOLATIONS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS. IT MAY BE DIFFICULT TO COMPEL A FOREIGN COMPANY AND ITS AFFILIATES TO SUBJECT THEMSELVES TO A U.S. COURT'S JUDGMENT.

YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE ISSUER MAY PURCHASE SECURITIES OTHERWISE THAN IN THE CONTEXT OF THE TRANSACTION, SUCH AS IN OPEN MARKET OR PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PURCHASES.

PRESS RELEASE

REGISTRATION AND PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS'

MEETING

WITHDRAWAL RIGHT

Milan, March 30th, 2020-It is hereby made known that today the minutes of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Campari), which on 27 March 2020 approved the transfer of Campari's registered office to Amsterdam (the Netherlands), with simultaneous transformation of Campari into a Naamloze Vennootschap (N.V.) (Transaction), were registered with the Companies' Register of Milan.

Pursuant to applicable law, as of today the minutes of the shareholders' meeting are available to the public at the Campari's registered office, on the corporate website of Campari (https://www.camparigroup.com/en/governance) and on the dissemination and storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it).

Campari's shareholders who are entitled and did not participate in the adoption of the resolution on the Transaction (i.e., those shareholders who did not attend the meeting or who attended the meeting but voted against the proposed resolution or abstained from voting) have the right to withdraw pursuant to applicable law and the documentation relating to the Transaction.

Information relating to the withdrawal right is included in the notice available on the corporate website of Campari (https://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor), which will be published on 'MF-MilanoFinanza' pursuant to applicable law.

For further details, please refer to the documentation drawn up in relation to the Transaction, which has been made available on the corporate website of Campari (https://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor).

***

IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to exchange, sell or a solicitation of an offer of subscription or purchase, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for any financial instrument or any part of the business or assets described herein, any other participation or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, in relation to this transaction or otherwise, nor will any sale, issuance or transfer of financial instruments take place in any jurisdiction in breach of the applicable law. This press release must not be interpreted in any way as a recommendation to anyone who reads it. No offer of financial instruments will be made. This press release is not a prospectus or information document on a financial product or other offer document for purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and Council dated 14 June 2017. This press release does not constitute an offer to the public in Italy, within the meaning set forth in Section 1, letter (t) of Legislative Decree

1