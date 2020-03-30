Davide Campari Milano S p A : REGISTRATION AND PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING - WITHDRAWAL RIGHT

NEITHER THIS PRESS RELEASE OR ANY OF THE INFORMATION SET FORTH HEREIN MAY BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTIRBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW .
NOTICE TO U.S. INVESTORS
THIS TRANSACTION (AS DEFINED BELOW) IS PROPOSED WITH RESPECT TO THE SECURITIES OF A FOREIGN COMPANY. THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS OF A FOREIGN COUNTRY THAT ARE DIFFERENT FROM THOSE OF THE UNITED STATES. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INCLUDED IN THE BELOW DOCUMENT, IF ANY, HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH FOREIGN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS THAT MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF UNITED STATES COMPANIES.
IT MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR YOU TO ENFORCE YOUR RIGHTS AND ANY CLAIM YOU MAY HAVE ARISING UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, SINCE THE ISSUER IS LOCATED IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY, AND SOME OR ALL OF ITS OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS MAY BE RESIDENTS OF A FOREIGN COUNTRY. YOU MAY NOT BE ABLE TO SUE A FOREIGN COMPANY OR ITS OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS IN A FOREIGN COURT FOR VIOLATIONS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS. IT MAY BE DIFFICULT TO COMPEL A FOREIGN COMPANY AND ITS AFFILIATES TO SUBJECT THEMSELVES TO A U.S. COURT'S JUDGMENT.
YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE ISSUER MAY PURCHASE SECURITIES OTHERWISE THAN IN THE CONTEXT OF THE TRANSACTION, SUCH AS IN OPEN MARKET OR PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PURCHASES.
PRESS RELEASE
REGISTRATION AND PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF SHAREHOLDERS'
MEETING
WITHDRAWAL RIGHT
Milan, March 30th, 2020-It is hereby made known that today the minutes of the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (Campari), which on 27 March 2020 approved the transfer of Campari's registered office to Amsterdam (the Netherlands), with simultaneous transformation of Campari into a Naamloze Vennootschap (N.V.) (Transaction), were registered with the Companies' Register of Milan.
Pursuant to applicable law, as of today the minutes of the shareholders' meeting are available to the public at the Campari's registered office, on the corporate website of Campari (https://www.camparigroup.com/en/governance) and on the dissemination and storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it).
Campari's shareholders who are entitled and did not participate in the adoption of the resolution on the Transaction (i.e., those shareholders who did not attend the meeting or who attended the meeting but voted against the proposed resolution or abstained from voting) have the right to withdraw pursuant to applicable law and the documentation relating to the Transaction.
Information relating to the withdrawal right is included in the notice available on the corporate website of Campari (https://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor), which will be published on 'MF-MilanoFinanza' pursuant to applicable law.
For further details, please refer to the documentation drawn up in relation to the Transaction, which has been made available on the corporate website of Campari (https://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor).
***
IMPORTANT INFORMATION FOR INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS
This press release is for informational purposes only and is not intended to constitute and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to exchange, sell or a solicitation of an offer of subscription or purchase, or an invitation to exchange, purchase or subscribe for any financial instrument or any part of the business or assets described herein, any other participation or a solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction, in relation to this transaction or otherwise, nor will any sale, issuance or transfer of financial instruments take place in any jurisdiction in breach of the applicable law. This press release must not be interpreted in any way as a recommendation to anyone who reads it. No offer of financial instruments will be made. This press release is not a prospectus or information document on a financial product or other offer document for purposes of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and Council dated 14 June 2017. This press release does not constitute an offer to the public in Italy, within the meaning set forth in Section 1, letter (t) of Legislative Decree
1
NEITHER THIS PRESS RELEASE OR ANY OF THE INFORMATION SET FORTH HEREIN MAY BE PUBLISHED OR DISTRIBUTED, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN CANADA, SOUTH AFRICA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, OR IN ANY JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTIRBUTION WOULD BE PROHIBITED BY APPLICABLE LAW .
NOTICE TO U.S. INVESTORS
THIS TRANSACTION (AS DEFINED BELOW) IS PROPOSED WITH RESPECT TO THE SECURITIES OF A FOREIGN COMPANY. THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO DISCLOSURE REQUIREMENTS OF A FOREIGN COUNTRY THAT ARE DIFFERENT FROM THOSE OF THE UNITED STATES. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS INCLUDED IN THE BELOW DOCUMENT, IF ANY, HAVE BEEN PREPARED IN ACCORDANCE WITH FOREIGN ACCOUNTING STANDARDS THAT MAY NOT BE COMPARABLE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF UNITED STATES COMPANIES.
IT MAY BE DIFFICULT FOR YOU TO ENFORCE YOUR RIGHTS AND ANY CLAIM YOU MAY HAVE ARISING UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS, SINCE THE ISSUER IS LOCATED IN A FOREIGN COUNTRY, AND SOME OR ALL OF ITS OFFICERS AND DIRECTORS MAY BE RESIDENTS OF A FOREIGN COUNTRY. YOU MAY NOT BE ABLE TO SUE A FOREIGN COMPANY OR ITS OFFICERS OR DIRECTORS IN A FOREIGN COURT FOR VIOLATIONS OF THE U.S. SECURITIES LAWS. IT MAY BE DIFFICULT TO COMPEL A FOREIGN COMPANY AND ITS AFFILIATES TO SUBJECT THEMSELVES TO A U.S. COURT'S JUDGMENT.
YOU SHOULD BE AWARE THAT THE ISSUER MAY PURCHASE SECURITIES OTHERWISE THAN IN THE CONTEXT OF THE TRANSACTION, SUCH AS IN OPEN MARKET OR PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PURCHASES.
no. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented. The issuance, publication or distribution of this documentation in certain jurisdictions may be restricted by law and, therefore, persons in the jurisdictions in which this document is issued, published or distributed must become informed and comply with such restrictions. This press release does not constitute an offer of sale of financial instruments in the United States under the Securities Act or in any other jurisdiction in which it is illegal to make such an offer, or a solicitation of votes for the Shareholders' Meeting mentioned in this document. The financial instruments referred to in this press release have not been and will not be registered in accordance with the Securities Act or the laws concerning financial instruments of any state of the United States, and any statement to the contrary constitutes a breach of the law. The financial instruments referred to in this press release may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or on behalf of or for the benefit of U.S. Persons, as defined in Regulation S under the Securities Act, except by virtue of an exemption or in a transaction not subject to registration obligations under the Securities Act or to the state or local laws applicable to financial instruments.
|
|
***
|
|
Investor Relations
|
|
|
Chiara Garavini
|
Tel. +39 02 6225 330
|
Email: chiara.garavini@campari.com
|
Corporate
|
|
|
Communications
|
|
|
Enrico Bocedi
|
Tel. +39 02 6225 680
|
Email: enrico.bocedi@campari.com
http://www.camparigroup.com/en/investor
http://www.camparigroup.com/en
2
Disclaimer
Davide Campari - Milano S.p.A. published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2020 22:37:09 UTC