Davide Campari Milano : If your soul is curious, Enter the red Campari launches new short movie, Entering red, directed by Matteo Garrone, starring Ana De Armas

IF YOUR SOUL IS CURIOUS, ENTER THE RED

CAMPARI LAUNCHES NEW SHORT MOVIE, ENTERING RED, DIRECTED BY MATTEO GARRONE, STARRING ANA DE ARMAS

Milan, 5th February 2019 - Today, Campari, the iconic Italian aperitif, unveils the latest in the Red Diaries series - the enigmatic and enticing short film, Entering Red. Remaining true to Campari's mantra that every cocktail tells a story, this year's production inaugurates the celebration of the iconic Negroni cocktail as the world famous drink marks 100 years since its existence. The story further reiterates that Campari truly is at the heart of the Negroni, making it the irreplaceable ingredient.

The short movie, starring highly acclaimed actress Ana De Armas and Italian actor Lorenzo Richelmy, is skilfully directed by critically commended Italian director Matteo Garrone. As the birthplace of Campari, the city of Milano has an important part to play in the film as the city's most stunning locations come to life, including the breath-taking Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, home of Davide Campari's staple Camparino bar, and the Duomo, turning both monuments 'Campari red' for the occasion.

Entering Red is a suspenseful and intriguing story, where viewers get to know Ana, played by the eponymous Ana De Armas, whose curious soul explores the charismatic city of Milano through the stimulating and pleasurable lens of Campari. The film opens in a bar where Ana is drawn to a Mysterious Man, played by Lorenzo Richelmy, while dancing to a band's live music.

When the Mysterious Man leaves the bar with the band's lead singer, Ana realizes there's a ring left on the table, marked with the word 'N100'. Curious and exhilarated, Ana embarks on an empowering journey to understand the meaning behind this mysterious clue that will lead her to become a woman more aware of who she is. Step by step, she follows her Soul, Mind and Heart with the help of expert bartenders, the Red Hands, who know more than most about the world she is discovering.

All three elements combined, representing the gin, red vermouth and Campari, culminate to create the perfectly balanced blend that makes up the Negroni and becomes N100, a spectacular celebration of the iconic and timeless cocktail's centenary. Surrounding the Red Hands and metaphorically guarding their wisdom and expertise, the bar she discovers in the final scene subtly represents Campari's quintessential orange peel, much like the shape of Leonetto Cappiello timeless artwork, the Spiritello.

The film also features cameo appearances from six of the world's best bartenders, the Red Hands, and seven world-famous influencers representing countries across the world. In further celebration of the centenary of the Negroni, the Red Hand bartenders have created a unique twist on the classic recipe, each with its own story to tell.

The N100 celebrations will resonate around the world, with key events taking place in Florence during Negroni Week, to commemorate the place where the curious soul of a Campari connoisseur gave birth to one of the best creations in the cocktail world 100 years ago.

On her leading role, Ana De Armas states: 'It has been a pleasure to play the lead role in Entering Red, which has been such a fantastic project and journey. It was an empowering role, where my character, Ana, takes charge of her destiny, for which I am proud. Not only have I fulfilled a dream of working with Matteo Garrone, but I also met an inspiring cast, and I have been able to discover the beautiful city of Milano all while celebrating a timeless icon that passed the 'taste' and test of time, the Negroni. It was a true pleasure to be part of the campaign with such a passionate brand and wonderful director.'

On making the short movie, Matteo Garrone comments: 'Working on a project like Entering Red has been an invigorating experience. Entering Red was a journey of discovery and training not only for our protagonist, but also for me. A journey into a world that I started to explore myself during filming. I tried to lose myself in this world, trying at the same time to tell a story that could bring the brand itself to life. The result is a story of self-discovery of the elegant and sensual world of Campari, a dreamlike dimension that is glamorous at the same time. From Hollywood and Italian actors, to world-renowned bartenders - Campari - once again - has the ability to bring wonderful talent together to create something truly special in the year of the anniversary of the Negroni'.

Bob Kunze-Concewitz, Chief Executive Officer of Campari Group says: 'In what marks a truly exciting year in the history of Campari, we are thrilled to announce the brand new Campari Red Diaries short movie in celebration of the centenary of the Negroni. The movie takes viewers on a journey into the world of Campari through the lens of the inspiring Ana de Armas, ending in an iconic celebration: N100, a hundred years of Negroni. With his incredible filming style and poetic approach, there really is no better director to bring it to life than the talented Matteo Garrone. As our mantra, 'Every cocktail tells a story', we are excited to tell the story of the Negroni and kick-start a year of celebrations alongside some of the best bartenders from around the world who share our passion. We hope the movie inspires you to 'Enter the Red' and join the world of Campari in celebration.'

Entering Red is available globally on Campari's official YouTube channeland social media channels and will be celebrated with a red carpet premiere in Milano.

J. Walter Thompson Milano created the Campari Red Diaries 2019 concept, including the original story of Entering Red by creatives Marco Rocca, Alessandro Polia and Sergio Rodriguez (CEO and CCO at J. Walter Thompson Milano), of which the screenplay was written by Massimo Gaudioso, Andrea Tagliaferri, and Nicola di Robilant. Entering Red was produced by Think Cattleya.