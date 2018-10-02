DAVIDsTEA Comments on Trading Activity

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the recent significant increase in the price of its shares and in trading volume, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq: DTEA) again wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any corporate development or other reason for the recent market activity.



