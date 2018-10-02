DAVIDsTEA Comments on Trading Activity

Log in
10/02/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In light of the recent significant increase in the price of its shares and in trading volume, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (Nasdaq: DTEA) again wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any corporate development or other reason for the recent market activity.

About DAVIDsTEA
DAVIDsTEA is a retailer of specialty tea, offering a differentiated selection of proprietary loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories and food and beverages, primarily through 239 company-operated DAVIDsTEA stores throughout Canada and the United States as of August 4, 2018, and its website, davidstea.com.  The Company is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Investor Contact
MaisonBrison Communications
Pierre Boucher
514-731-0000
investors@davidstea.com		Media Contact
Lyla Radmanovich
514-845-8763
media@rppelican.ca

