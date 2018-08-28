DaVita : Announces New Chief Medical Officer for International Operations

DENVER, Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc (NYSE: DVA), a leading independent medical group and a leading provider of global health care services, today announced the appointment of Partha Das, M.D., MBBS, MRCP (Neph), MSc, as the company's international chief medical officer.

Dr. Das, a British nephrologist and a previous Harkness Fellow in Health Care Policy and Practice based at Harvard University, will lead DaVita's international clinical operations and its global team of chief medical officers, succeeding Mahesh Krishnan, M.D., who has served in the post since 2015.

"I'm thrilled to be joining DaVita, particularly at a time when its international operations are growing and strengthening," said Dr. Das. "There is great opportunity ahead to further evolve the excellent patient care we provide globally and provide a nurturing working environment for our teammates."

A renal physician with an extensive clinical and systems improvement background, Dr. Das has served as a health care partner to many while holding a variety of senior research and clinical management roles, including advisor to the national clinical director for kidney care at the UK Department of Health in London, leading quality improvement programs across England.

In 2017, he was commissioned by the CEO of England's National Health Service to redesign dialysis provision for patients in secure environments. More recently, he has worked on the development of systems engineering as a means for delivering high-value care as a member of the Quality Improvement Faculty at the Royal College of Physicians of London.

"We're truly excited to have someone of Dr. Das' caliber succeed Dr. Krishnan, who has played a crucial role in evolving our global clinical operations and infrastructure over the past three years," said Robert Lang, president and CEO for DaVita's international business. "Dr. Das' expertise in clinical systems improvement will be of considerable benefit as we continue to grow and look to further deliver on our commitment to providing differentiated care to our patients around the world."

Dr. Das will commence his role in a transitional capacity with Dr. Krishnan, who will take up a new role with DaVita Kidney Care in the U.S. in the coming months.

DaVita's international operations span 10 countries outside of the U.S., comprising more than 7,000 teammates caring for more than 24,000 patients around the world. For more information on DaVita's international operations, visit DaVita.com/International.

About DaVita International

DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care, DaVita Medical Group, and DaVita International. DaVita International comprises kidney care operations in 10 countries outside of the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease, in addition to multi-specialty health care services in some markets. As of June 30, 2018, DaVita International operated or provided administrative services at 260 outpatient centers globally, serving more than 24,000 patients. For more information on DaVita's international operations, visit DaVita.com/International.

