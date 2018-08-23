Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DaVita : Continues Investing in Teammates' Professional and Personal Development

08/23/2018 | 09:31pm CEST

DENVER, Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), and a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, today celebrates the more than 1,700 teammates (employees) who attended DaVita University Academy, the company's foundational leadership development and cultural orientation program for new teammates.

"At Academy, we strive to provide teammates with valuable, whole-person learning so they can apply these lessons to their lives at home, within our DaVita Village, with our patients, and in our communities," said Dave Hoerman, chief wisdom officer for DaVita. "We believe that by investing in experiences that help our teammates become their best selves, they will be happier in their lives and more fulfilled at work every day."

Teammates traveled from all around the United States, as well as far as Colombia to attend the event, held Aug.15-16 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver. They had the opportunity to learn about DaVita's distinctive culture, study new methods and techniques to improve interpersonal communications skills, identify ways to enhance leadership back at their centers or departments, tour Casa del Mundo (the company's headquarters located in downtown Denver) and much more.

The company created DaVita University to offer training and development programs to teammates, focusing on personal and professional growth that leads to being great partners in healthcare to patients.

This year, DaVita was recognized among Training Magazine's Top 125 for its exceptional training and leadership development programs.

Learn more about how DaVita invests in its teammates at DaVita.com/CSR.

About DaVita Kidney Care
DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of June 30, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,580 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 201,000 patients. The company also operated 253 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

Contact:
Thalia Ramirez
thalia.ramirez@davita.com
303-876-6018

DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-continues-investing-in-teammates-professional-and-personal-development-300701795.html

SOURCE DaVita Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
