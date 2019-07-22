Log in
DaVita : Inc. Schedules 2nd Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call

07/22/2019 | 05:00am EDT

DENVER, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States and in 9 countries around the world, announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The company plans to release its results after market close the same day.

This call is also being webcast and can be accessed at the DaVita IR web page. You can join this call as follows: 

Thursday, August 1, 2019
Starting at 5:00 p.m. EDT
Dial in number: 877-918-6630
International dial in: 517-308-9042
Webcast: investors.davita.com

When calling in, please provide the operator the password "Earnings" and provide your name and company affiliation. Investors unable to listen to the conference call will be able to access a replay via our website at investors.davita.com. There will be no telephone replay.

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients around the globe. DaVita is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, DaVita treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. As of March 31, 2019, DaVita served approximately 203,000 patients at 2,689 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. DaVita also operated 243 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries across the world. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more about how DaVita is leading the health care evolution, please, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information
Investors:
Jim Gustafson
(310) 536-2585
jim.gustafson@davita.com

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-inc-schedules-2nd-quarter-2019-investor-conference-call-300888446.html

SOURCE DaVita


© PRNewswire 2019
