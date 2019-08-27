Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DaVita    DVA

DAVITA

(DVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DaVita Inc. : Schedules Capital Markets Day for September 10, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 06:36am EDT

DENVER, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States and in 9 countries around the world, announced today that it will hold its Capital Markets Day in New York City on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will be held at:

New York Marriott East Side
525 Lexington Avenue
New York, NY 10017

If you plan to attend in person, please register online at http://investors.davita.com/news-and-events/capital-markets-day  

Conference Call & Webcast 
Capital Markets Day will be broadcast live via conference call and via webcast on our web site at investors.davita.com. Investors who are unable to listen live will be able to access the presentation and an audio replay via our website. There will be no telephone replay. You may join the call or webcast at:

Tuesday, September 10, 2019
8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time 
Dial in number: 800-369-3194 
International dial in: 1-517-308-9108
Passcode: CAPITAL MARKETS
Webcast: investors.davita.com

About DaVita Inc.
DaVita is a Fortune 500® health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is the largest provider of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of June 30, 2019, DaVita served 204,900 patients at 2,723 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 248 outpatient dialysis centers in nine countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information
Investors:
Jim Gustafson
(310) 536-2585
jim.gustafson@davita.com

 

DaVita Logo (PRNewsfoto/DaVita)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-inc-schedules-capital-markets-day-for-september-10-2019-300907547.html

SOURCE DaVita Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAVITA
06:36aDAVITA INC. : Schedules Capital Markets Day for September 10, 2019
PR
08/22DAVITA : Announces Final Results Of Self-Tender Offer
PR
08/21A FORCE FOR CHANGE : DaVita Continues to Prioritize Environmental Sustainability
PU
08/19DAVITA : Announces Preliminary Results Of Self-Tender Offer
PR
08/14DAVITA INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct F..
AQ
08/12DAVITA : Announces New Senior Secured Credit Agreement
PR
08/02DAVITA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
08/01DAVITA INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statement..
AQ
08/01DAVITA INC. : 2nd Quarter 2019 Results
PR
07/30DAVITA : Innovation in Home Care Delivery Improves the Quality of Life for More ..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group