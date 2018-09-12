DaVita Labs Opens 150,000 Square-foot Campus in DeLand, Fla.

DELAND, Fla., Sept. 12, 2018/PRNewswire / -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA), a leading provider in kidney care services, today celebrated the opening of a 150,000 square-foot campus for DaVita Labs, its diagnostic laboratory that serves DaVita dialysis clinics and their patients. The campus marks an expansion of DaVita Labs'operations in DeLand, Fla.and is expected to create 100 new local jobs.

'DaVita's laboratory facility was the largest building permit in DeLand'shistory,' said DeLandMayor Bob Apgar. 'More importantly, DaVita's investment in our community speaks to the strength of our local talented workforce and our thriving business community. DeLandis extremely proud to be the home of DaVita's sole laboratory in the U.S., serving patients in their dialysis centers all over America.'

DaVita Labsperforms more than 47 million laboratory tests each year and employs approximately 450 teammates (employees) in DeLand, where the company has had a presence for more than two decades. The campus is home to DaVita's newly designed, advanced automation lab, which aims to increase the volume of tests processed daily and provide enhanced test capacity and capabilities.

'We've brought the lab's entire operation under one roof,' said DaVita group vice president Kenny Gardner. 'From right here in DeLand, our team's work will keep dialysis caregivers across the country informed and equipped to manage our patients' health.'

DaVita Labswas the first resident to join DeLand'sNorthwest Industrial Business Park. The company broke ground on the campus in 2016 and expects to operate in the space by year end.

'We expect our lab to touch an additional one million test tubes annually by 2023,' continued Gardner. 'Building this campus has enabled us to reimagine the lab and intentionally design a space outfitted for the future.'

About DaVita Labs

DaVita Labsprovides clinical laboratory services to DaVita Kidney Care'sdialysis centers and their patients. DaVita Labsis fully accredited by the federal and state governmental agencies and the College of American Pathologists

About DaVita Kidney Care

DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of June 30, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,580 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 201,000 patients. The company also operated 253 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

