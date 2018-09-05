Log in
News

DaVita Medical Group : Honored for Delivering Excellent Patient Care

09/05/2018 | 06:51pm CEST

DENVER, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Medical Group, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), today announced that three of its regions have received the top award from America's Physician Groups (APG), formerly CAPG, the country's leading organization representing physician groups practicing coordinated care.

This year, The Everett Clinic in Washington, HealthCare Partners in California and HealthCare Partners in Nevada, all part of  DaVita Medical Group, were awarded APG's Standard of Excellence™ (SOE®) Elite award for receiving high marks in all patient care categories. These categories include: care management practices, information technology, accountability and transparency, patient-centered care, group support of advanced primary care, and administrative and financial capability.

"DaVita Medical Group and APG share a strong commitment to ensuring patients have access to high quality health care services wherever they are," said Chan Chuang, MD, chief clinical officer at DaVita Medical Group. "We are thrilled that three of DaVita Medical Group's distinct regions have received this noteworthy honor and we will continue to focus on the health and well-being of the communities and individuals we serve."

In addition, APG's Clinical Quality Leadership committee voted last year to increase the thresholds across the survey's domains. According to APG, updates to the 2018 SOE® include questions to further include the pediatric population and to highlight important health topics such as social determinants of health and advanced care planning.

"Each year we continue seeing remarkable commitment among our member organizations, including DaVita Medical Group, to stay ahead of the curve and drive change in how patients receive care," said Amy Nguyen Howell, chief medical officer at America's Physician Groups. "This survey helps set the bar for health care consumers to evaluate a physician group's technical quality, responsive patient experience and affordability."  

The year 2018 marks APG's 12th annual edition of the SOE® survey and the recipients will be recognized at APG's Colloquium on Thursday, October 11 in Washington, D.C.

About DaVita Medical Group
DaVita Medical Group is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that operates and manages medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington. A leading independent medical group in America, DaVita Medical Group has over two decades of experience providing coordinated, outcomes-based medical care in a cost-effective manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVitaMedicalGroup.com.

About DaVita Inc. 
DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, is the parent company of DaVita Kidney Care and DaVita Medical Group. DaVita Kidney Care is a leading provider of kidney care in the United States, delivering dialysis services to patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. As of June 30, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,580 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 201,000 patients. The company also operated 253 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Medical Group manages and operates medical groups and affiliated physician networks in California, Colorado, Florida, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington in its pursuit to deliver excellent-quality health care in a dignified and compassionate manner. DaVita Medical Group's teammates, employed clinicians and affiliated clinicians provided care for approximately 1.7 million patients. For more information, please visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information

Media:

Jessica Geurkink
(720) 925-3184
Jessica.Geurkink@davita.com

 

DaVita Medical Group (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Medical Group)

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-medical-group-honored-for-delivering-excellent-patient-care-300707325.html

SOURCE DaVita Medical Group


© PRNewswire 2018
