Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DaVita    DVA

DAVITA (DVA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

DaVita : Responds to Senate Bill 1156 Veto

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/01/2018 | 03:41pm CEST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Oct. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), and a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, issued the following statement attributable to Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Kidney Care.

"We are deeply relieved and want to thank Governor Brown for protecting dialysis patients and vetoing SB 1156, a bill that would have significantly hurt dialysis patients throughout that state," said Javier Rodriguez, CEO for DaVita Kidney Care. "This bill was sponsored and pushed by the SEIU and Blue Shield of California and would have harmed thousands of dialysis patients in California by allowing health plans to discriminate against low-income dialysis patients who rely on charitable assistance to pay their insurance premiums."

About DaVita Kidney Care
DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of June 30, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,580 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 201,000 patients. The company also operated 253 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

Contact Information
Media:
Alicia Patterson
Alicia.Patterson@davita.com
303-876-6982

DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/davita-responds-to-senate-bill-1156-veto-300721817.html

SOURCE DaVita


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAVITA
03:41pDAVITA : Responds to Senate Bill 1156 Veto
PR
09/28DAVITA : Top Five Trending Kidney Care Topics from DaVita Medical Insights
PR
09/24DAVITA INC. (NYSE : DVA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
AQ
09/24DAVITA INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements a..
AQ
09/20DAVITA : Urges Dialysis Patients to Heed Boil Water Advisories
PR
09/20DAVITA : More Than 600 Cyclists to Ride through Virginia to Raise Awareness abou..
PR
09/20DAVITA : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/13DAVITA : and Colorado Symphony Collaborate for DaVita Day of Music
AQ
09/12DAVITA : Labs Opens 150,000 Square-foot Campus in DeLand, Fla.
PU
09/11DAVITA : Prepares Thousands of Dialysis Patients for Hurricane Florence
PR
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/243 Strategies DaVita Is Using To Beat The 'Retail Apocalypse' 
09/13Premarket analyst action - healthcare 
09/05NEPHROS : HemoCleanse Partnership To Deliver Further Upside 
08/31California bill limiting premium assistance for dialysis patients passes Sena.. 
08/30HEALTHCARE - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS : 00 am (08/30/2018) 
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.