News

Health Care Heroes: DaVita Celebrates its Kidney Care Technicians During Dialysis Technician Recognition Week

10/15/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care, a division of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA), a leading provider of kidney care services in the United States, today kicked off Dialysis Technician Recognition Week by thanking its more than 19,000 patient care technicians (PCTs) and more than 1,200 biomedical technicians for the imperative role each plays in caring for patients with kidney disease.

"Each day, DaVita PCTs and biomedical technicians deliver quality care to our patients that require life-saving dialysis treatment," said Ray Follett, group vice president for DaVita Kidney Care. "Without their constant dedication and diligent efforts, we wouldn't be able to provide the high-level of care that helps us maintain our position as a clinical leader. Not only are PCTs and Biomed critical to our care model, but many of our patients view them as family."

PCTs play an integral role in providing patients and their families with quality care and support. As part of DaVita's professional team of clinicians, PCTs are responsible for helping ensure the comfort and safety of patients in dialysis centers, while providing dialysis treatments. PCTs hold nationally-recognized certifications, which allow them to provide direct patient care.

Biomedical technicians oversee the maintenance and repairs of medical devices, including but not limited to: hemodialysis machines, water treatment systems and concentrate systems. With 270,000 devices to oversee nationwide, DaVita biomedical technicians pride themselves on excellence in customer service and care of dialysis patients.

Dialysis Technician Recognition week runs through Oct. 20. The National Association of Nephrology Technicians/Technologists designates the second full week in October each year to recognize hemodialysis technicians for their contributions to the field. To learn more, visit dialysistech.net.

For more information about PCTs and biomedical technicians at DaVita, visit Careers.DaVita.com  and read the DaVita Stories blog A DaVita Teammate's Journey from Patient Care Technician to Facility Administrator.

About DaVita Kidney Care
DaVita Kidney Care is a division of DaVita Inc., a Fortune 500® company, that through its operating divisions provides a variety of health care services to patient populations throughout the United States and abroad. A leading provider of dialysis services in the United States, DaVita Kidney Care treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage renal disease. DaVita Kidney Care strives to improve patients' quality of life by innovating clinical care, and by offering integrated treatment plans, personalized care teams and convenient health-management services. As of June 30, 2018, DaVita Kidney Care operated or provided administrative services at 2,580 outpatient dialysis centers located in the United States serving approximately 201,000 patients. The company also operated 253 outpatient dialysis centers located in 10 countries outside the United States. DaVita Kidney Care supports numerous programs dedicated to creating positive, sustainable change in communities around the world. The company's leadership development initiatives and social responsibility efforts have been recognized by Fortune, Modern Healthcare, Newsweek and WorldBlu. For more information, please visit DaVita.com.

Media:
Abby Domenico
abby.domenico@davita.com
(303) 876-7274

DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/health-care-heroes-davita-celebrates-its-kidney-care-technicians-during-dialysis-technician-recognition-week-300730461.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care


© PRNewswire 2018
