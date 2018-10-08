Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of DaVita Inc. (DVA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors
of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) breached their fiduciary duties to
shareholders. DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services.
DaVita Medical Holdings to Pay Massive $270 Million Settlement for
Cheating Medicare
On October 1, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that DaVita
Medical Holdings agreed to pay $270 million to resolve allegations of
Medicare billing fraud. The settlement follows purported inaccurate
coding practices by HealthCare Partners, one of DaVita's physician
networks. HealthCare Partners allegedly advised its doctors to use an
improper diagnosis code for a spinal condition that boosted Medicare
reimbursements. The settlement also resolves allegations by a
whistleblower that HealthCare Partners searched its patients' medical
records for diagnoses its providers may have failed to record, and then
submitted these "missed" diagnoses in order to obtain increased Medicare
payments.
DaVita Shareholders Have Legal Options
