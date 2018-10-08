Robbins Arroyo LLP : Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of DaVita Inc. (DVA) on Behalf of Shareholders

Log in
10/08/2018 | 07:29pm CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/davita-inc-settlement/

DaVita Medical Holdings to Pay Massive $270 Million Settlement for Cheating Medicare

On October 1, 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that DaVita Medical Holdings agreed to pay $270 million to resolve allegations of Medicare billing fraud. The settlement follows purported inaccurate coding practices by HealthCare Partners, one of DaVita's physician networks. HealthCare Partners allegedly advised its doctors to use an improper diagnosis code for a spinal condition that boosted Medicare reimbursements. The settlement also resolves allegations by a whistleblower that HealthCare Partners searched its patients' medical records for diagnoses its providers may have failed to record, and then submitted these "missed" diagnoses in order to obtain increased Medicare payments.

DaVita Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 11 616 M
EBIT 2018 1 556 M
Net income 2018 742 M
Debt 2018 7 171 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,41
P/E ratio 2019 14,32
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 12 025 M
Chart DAVITA
Duration : Period :
DaVita Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVITA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 80,7 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kent J. Thiry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Atul Mathur Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Joel Ackerman Chief Financial Officer
George R. Aronoff Chief Medical Officer
Peter Thacher Grauer Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVITA-0.28%12 025
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION8.51%80 091
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)58.21%48 090
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE1.57%31 740
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS6.01%17 231
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS4.91%14 122
