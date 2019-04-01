Robbins Arroyo LLP: Shareholder Class Action Against DaVita Inc. Survives Motion To Dismiss (DVA)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) may face damages caused by a pending securities lawsuit action lawsuit. DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services.

Shareholder Class Action Alleging DaVita Made Materially False and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss

Investors filed a class action complaint against DaVita for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, DaVita may have been illegally obtaining revenues and profits by steering patients into unnecessary private insurance plans and using the American Kidney Fund as a vehicle to facilitate its scheme. On March 28, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez denied DaVita's motion to dismiss plaintiffs' complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

DaVita Shareholders Have Legal Options

