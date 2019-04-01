Log in
Robbins Arroyo LLP: Shareholder Class Action Against DaVita Inc. Survives Motion To Dismiss (DVA)

0
04/01/2019

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP announces DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) may face damages caused by a pending securities lawsuit action lawsuit. DaVita Inc. provides kidney dialysis services.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/davita-inc-apr-19/

Shareholder Class Action Alleging DaVita Made Materially False and Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss

Investors filed a class action complaint against DaVita for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the complaint, DaVita may have been illegally obtaining revenues and profits by steering patients into unnecessary private insurance plans and using the American Kidney Fund as a vehicle to facilitate its scheme. On March 28, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez denied DaVita's motion to dismiss plaintiffs' complaint, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

DaVita Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com, or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 11 551 M
EBIT 2019 1 587 M
Net income 2019 684 M
Debt 2019 7 068 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,51
P/E ratio 2020 10,17
EV / Sales 2019 1,39x
EV / Sales 2020 1,35x
Capitalization 9 034 M
Managers
NameTitle
Kent J. Thiry Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Atul Mathur Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Joel Ackerman Chief Financial Officer
George R. Aronoff Chief Medical Officer
Peter Thacher Grauer Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVITA5.50%9 034
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-17.69%69 952
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)4.77%44 787
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE26.94%24 831
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS21.07%15 084
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES14.76%12 144
