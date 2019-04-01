Robbins Arroyo LLP: Shareholder Class Action Against DaVita Inc. Survives Motion To Dismiss (DVA)

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP announces DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) may face damages caused
by a pending securities lawsuit action lawsuit. DaVita Inc. provides
kidney dialysis services.
View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/davita-inc-apr-19/
Shareholder Class Action Alleging DaVita Made Materially False and
Misleading Statements Survives Motion to Dismiss
Investors filed a class action complaint against DaVita for alleged
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. According to the
complaint, DaVita may have been illegally obtaining revenues and profits
by steering patients into unnecessary private insurance plans and using
the American Kidney Fund as a vehicle to facilitate its scheme. On March
28, 2019, U.S. District Court Judge William J. Martinez denied DaVita's
motion to dismiss plaintiffs' complaint, paving the way for litigation
to proceed.
DaVita Shareholders Have Legal Options
Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their
rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at
(800) 350-6003, LKandinov@robbinsarroyo.com,
or via the shareholder
information form on the firm's website.
Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder
rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors
in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has
helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves
and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE
portfolio monitoring service, Stock
Watch.
Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190401005945/en/