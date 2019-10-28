Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  DaVita Inc.    DVA

DAVITA INC.

(DVA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

DaVita : Health Solutions Becomes Vively Health™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 06:47am EDT

Vively embodies company's mission to deliver innovative, comprehensive care to the highest risk patients managing multiple chronic conditions

DENVER, Oct. 28, 2019/PRNewswire / -- Vively Health is the new brand of DaVita's next venture in chronic care. Vively provides in-home primary care for the highest-risk, chronically ill patients - a group it refers to as Most Vulnerable Patients (MVPs).

'Vively means 'full of life' or 'lively,' so it evokes the way we want to help our patients feel,' said Vively President Hank Schlissberg. 'While we now operate as a standalone subsidiary of DaVita, Vively will continue to build on the strong roots established by DaVita Health Solutions as we transform care for MVPs.'

Vively Health continues its focus on forming health plan partnerships that improve the quality and cost of care for MVPs. The new name also highlights the team's entrepreneurial spirit for redesigning and delivering a home-based primary care model for high-risk, high-needs patients.

With its refined identity, Vively will advance an innovative suite of offerings that has driven a 91% patient satisfaction rating and 20% lower cost of care.1 The program is differentiated by its:

  • Full risk medical group with no up-front or ongoing costs to health plans
  • Nearly 20-year track record of exceptional results across markets
  • Comprehensive house calls program, including in-home primary care, palliative care, mental and behavioral health support, medication management and 24/7 clinical access
  • Sophisticated patient selection and predictive analytics to identify the right members based on their expected future condition-related costs
  • Primary care physician and specialist friendly approach working alongside local providers to complement care delivery

To learn more about Vively Health's robust model of care and partnership approach, visit VivelyHealth.com.

About Vively Health
Vively Health delivers home-based primary care to the nation's Most Vulnerable Patients, individuals with an interrelated set of chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, chronic kidney disease, COPD, depression and anxiety. Under full risk arrangements, Vively's community-based, physician-led care teams deliver medical, behavioral, social and palliative care to chronically ill patients within the home. The company's house calls programs have enhanced the lives of thousands of patients with a 91% satisfaction rating; 35-40% reduction in hospitalizations; 10-15% reduction in emergency room visits; and 15-20% reduction in cost of care. Vively leverages nearly 20 years of experience in managing high-risk patients under at-risk arrangements with payors and risk-bearing entities. Vively Health is a standalone subsidiary of DaVita Inc. For more information, visit VivelyHealth.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Henson
303-876-6626
Ashley.Henson@VivelyHealth.com

1 Internal analysis of partnership results, June 2018.

SOURCE Vively Health

Disclaimer

DaVita Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:46:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAVITA INC.
06:47aDAVITA : Health Solutions Becomes Vively Health™
PU
10/24DAVITA INC. : Schedules 3rd Quarter 2019 Investor Conference Call
PR
10/16DAVITA : Corporate Responsibility Efforts Earn Accolades from Dow Jones
PR
10/14DAVITA : and Colorado Symphony Bring Chopin Chairside to Hundreds of Denver Dial..
PU
10/10DAVITA : 13th Annual Tour DaVita Cycling Event Raises $1.2M for Bridge of Life
PR
08/27DAVITA INC. : Schedules Capital Markets Day for September 10, 2019
PR
08/22DAVITA : Announces Final Results Of Self-Tender Offer
PR
08/21A FORCE FOR CHANGE : DaVita Continues to Prioritize Environmental Sustainability
PU
08/19DAVITA : Announces Preliminary Results Of Self-Tender Offer
PR
08/16DAVITA : Report
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 11 350 M
EBIT 2019 1 674 M
Net income 2019 756 M
Debt 2019 6 781 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 11,7x
P/E ratio 2020 11,0x
EV / Sales2019 1,30x
EV / Sales2020 1,29x
Capitalization 8 007 M
Chart DAVITA INC.
Duration : Period :
DaVita Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAVITA INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 65,77  $
Last Close Price 57,83  $
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Javier J. Rodriguez Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kent J. Thiry Executive Chairman
Atul Mathur Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Joel Ackerman Chief Financial Officer
Peter Thacher Grauer Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAVITA INC.12.38%8 037
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-0.64%84 324
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)1.46%42 623
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA4.77%19 575
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS31.13%15 999
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS20.85%13 509
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group