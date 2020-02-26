Log in
DaVita : Telehealth App Helps Connect Dialysis Patients Treating at Home

02/26/2020 | 06:15am EST

DENVER, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DaVita Kidney Care achieved another industry first by incorporating a secure telehealth platform, DaVita Care Connect, into its home dialysis program. DaVita Care Connect is one of many connective technologies in its suite of services designed to improve outcomes and the care experience for patients choosing to treat at home.

"Home dialysis is a better clinical option for many patients, but it is a big responsibility," said Dr. Martin Schreiber, chief medical officer for Home Dialysis at DaVita Kidney Care. "Care Connect gives our patients a convenient way to access connected care to help grow confidence in treating at home."

DaVita Care Connect is a mobile patient application that supports multi-way video visits, customized patient education, reminders, secure texting and image sharing. Patients can use DaVita Care Connect to schedule confidential appointments at convenient times and on demand if issues related to their home dialysis therapy arise, supporting real-time connections with physicians. Recognizing that access to high-speed internet varies throughout the U.S., the application is optimized for use across all types of bandwidth connections.

"Telehealth has given me more flexibility to work with my patients—both with increased frequency, off-cycle from their typical clinic visits, and when our schedules don't mesh. DaVita Care Connect provides an opportunity to be more engaged and connected with patients," said Dr. Adam Weinstein, nephrologist at Kidney Health Center of Maryland.

In the U.S., DaVita is the largest provider of home dialysis. DaVita Care Connect is one component of DaVita's Home Dialysis Connect™ technology suite, which has impacted nearly 18,000 patients since 2018. The company's home dialysis programs are growing at five times the rate of in-center treatments*.

"Our patients can count on us to bring them transformative technology and tools that can help them be successful at treating on their home therapy of choice," said Dr. Schreiber.

* Based on comparative growth rates for a twelve month period ending January 2020.

About DaVita Inc. 
DaVita (NYSE: DVA) is a health care provider focused on transforming care delivery to improve quality of life for patients globally. The company is one of the largest providers of kidney care services in the U.S. and has been a leader in clinical quality and innovation for more than 20 years. Through DaVita Kidney Care, the company treats patients with chronic kidney failure and end stage kidney disease. DaVita is committed to bold, patient-centric care models, implementing the latest technologies and moving toward integrated care offerings for all. Through these efforts, DaVita has also become the largest provider of home dialysis in the country. As of December 31, 2019, DaVita served 206,900 patients at 2,753 outpatient dialysis centers in the United States. The company also operated 259 outpatient dialysis centers in ten countries worldwide. DaVita has reduced hospitalizations, improved mortality, and worked collaboratively to propel the kidney care industry to adopt an equitable and high-quality standard of care for all patients, everywhere. To learn more, visit DaVita.com/About.

Contact Information
Media:
Halie Peddle
(303) 550-6349
halie.peddle@davita.com

DaVita Kidney Care (PRNewsfoto/DaVita Kidney Care)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/telehealth-app-helps-connect-dialysis-patients-treating-at-home-301011356.html

SOURCE DaVita Kidney Care


© PRNewswire 2020
