Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Xetra  >  DAX    DAX   DE0008469008

Indicative prices Citigroup

DAX

(DAX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Daimler seeks 1 billion euros in savings at Mercedes-Benz by cutting jobs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 05:18am EST
FILE PHOTO: An employee of German car manufacturer Mercedes Benz prepares the company's logo prior to its installation at the A-class production line at the Daimler factory in Rastatt

Tougher emissions rules will hit Daimler's profits in 2020 and 2021, prompting the German carmaker to seek more than 1 billion euros (£861.21 million) in savings from cutting staff costs at its Mercedes-Benz business by the end of 2022, it said on Thursday.

Daimler shares were down 2.3% in early trading at 52.17 euros, the biggest decline on Germany's DAX blue-chip index, which was down 0.3%.

Management positions will be cut by around 10%, and company said it would also seek more than 300 million euros from cutting personnel costs - plus another 250 million euros in fixed costs - at its trucks business.

Daimler said it needed to sell more electric vehicles to meet tougher European Union rules which force carmakers to cut carbon dioxide emissions from cars by 37.5% by 2030 compared with 2021 levels, and following a 40% cut between 2007 and 2021.

The company said it expected to achieve a return on sales from operating activities at Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans of at least 4% in 2020 and at least 6% in 2022.

Mercedes-Benz expects car sales to grow by around 3% in 2020, but said potential trade tariffs and Brexit could depress the return on sales by up to 1%.

Earlier this year, Daimler had said it hoped to achieve a return on sales of 3% to 5% at Mercedes-Benz Cars.

(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Thomas Seythal and Mark Potter)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DAX
05:30aAuto Stocks and Trade Jitters Push Global Markets Lower
DJ
05:18aDaimler seeks 1 billion euros in savings at Mercedes-Benz by cutting jobs
RE
04:48aDaimler seeks 1 billion euros in savings at Mercedes-Benz by cutting jobs
RE
04:31aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
04:20aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
11/13WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
11/13Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
11/13Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
11/13Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
11/13Global Stocks Slip on Doubts About China-U.S. Tariff Talks
DJ
More news
News of the components of DAX
05:40aDAIMLER : Outlook Disappoints Analysts Despite Planned Cost Cuts; Shares Fall
DJ
05:37aRWE could sell stake in Turkish gas-fired power plant
RE
04:29aBEIERSDORF : Persil helps laundry business shine despite Henkel sales fall
RE
03:39aDAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
DJ
02:01aHENKEL : 3Q EBIT Fell; Backs 2019 View
DJ
01:53aRWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments
RE
01:43aHENKEL : sales fall again in adhesives, beauty care
RE
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
COVESTRO AG 44.875 Real-time Quote.0.80%
WIRECARD AG 121.575 Real-time Quote.0.64%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 34.198 Real-time Quote.0.57%
VONOVIA SE 46.885 Real-time Quote.0.55%
E.ON SE 9.117 Real-time Quote.0.43%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 13.158 Real-time Quote.-1.55%
MERCK KGAA 108.025 Real-time Quote.-1.57%
RWE AG 25.9 Real-time Quote.-2.04%
HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA 92.51 Real-time Quote.-2.25%
DAIMLER AG 52.095 Real-time Quote.-2.70%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group