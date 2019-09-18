Log in
DAX    DAX   DE0008469008

Indicative prices Citigroup

DAX

(DAX)
After market
0.04%
12395.07 PTS
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 09/18 11:45:00 am
12389.62 PTS   +0.14%
12:21pGerman carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
05:12aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Nudge Higher Ahead Of Fed, Led By Banks And Insurers
DJ
09/17EUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Flounder As Traders Look To Saudi Arabia And Fed For Direction
DJ
German carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions

09/18/2019 | 12:21pm EDT
Power-generating windmill turbines are pictured at the 'Amrumbank West' offshore windpark in the northern sea near the island of Amrum

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's blue-chip companies could face billions of euros in costs to cut carbon emissions under a climate protection plan due to be unveiled by the government on Friday, according to a study by asset manager Union Investment.

"According to our research, almost every one of the (30) DAX companies will be facing big challenges, even under low CO2 price scenarios," said Henrik Pontzen, head of environmental, social and corporate governance at Frankfurt-based Union Investment's portfolio management business.

Germany, which is responsible for just over 2% of the world's greenhouse gases emissions, mainly aims to cap carbon emissions from buildings and transport.

Its utility sector has already made substantial reductions, forced by mandatory carbon permit trading (EU-ETS) in Europe that incentivises carbon efficiency.

But the country is on still track to miss targets to cut greenhouse gases emissions, of which CO2 is the main one, by 55% in 2030 from 1990 levels, having achieved less than 30% so far.

Union Investment said that putting a carbon price on areas not captured by the ETS could cost the DAX group of companies 5.2 billion euros ($5.7 billion) a year, an estimate it based on a price of 30 euros a tonne of CO2 equivalent.

This sum would be equivalent to 3.7% of the cumulative operating profit of the combined DAX group in 2018, it said.

It said possibly heavily affected companies included chemicals firms BASF, Covestro and Linde; steelmaker ThyssenKrupp; automotive companies BMW, Continental, Daimler, and Volkswagen; and building materials firm HeidelbergCement.

Berlin appears likely to set up a separate CO2 trading system for lagging sectors before integrating them into the ETS, while there are also proposals to impose CO2 taxes on them.

The C02 contract for December expiry on the ETS, which covers half of all polluting industries in the EU, is currently trading at 25.5 euros a tonne.

Pontzen said financial services and telecoms companies such as Allianz and Deutsche Boerse would be able to react quickly because they could replace their electricity needs with purely renewable energy-derived power.

"It will be decisive in the medium and long run, how fast companies can adjust their energy supply, modify business models and to what degree they can pass on additional costs to consumers," he said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Mark Potter)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALLIANZ SE 0.19% 210.1 Delayed Quote.19.73%
BASF SE -0.40% 64.02 Delayed Quote.6.42%
BMW AG 0.03% 64.55 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
CONTINENTAL AG 0.05% 122.92 Delayed Quote.1.75%
COVESTRO AG 2.39% 45.03 Delayed Quote.1.85%
DAIMLER AG 0.30% 47.36 Delayed Quote.2.85%
DAX 0.14% 12389.62 Delayed Quote.17.18%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 0.14% 139.25 Delayed Quote.32.49%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 0.09% 66.28 Delayed Quote.24.05%
THYSSENKRUPP AG 0.23% 12.92 Delayed Quote.-13.95%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.06% 155.94 Delayed Quote.12.18%
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
WIRECARD AG 157.725 Real-time Quote.3.22%
RWE AG 26.79 Real-time Quote.1.67%
VONOVIA SE 43.645 Real-time Quote.1.26%
COVESTRO AG 44.42 Real-time Quote.1.00%
ADIDAS AG 273.45 Real-time Quote.0.98%
BEIERSDORF AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT 109.275 Real-time Quote.-0.70%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 44.735 Real-time Quote.-0.89%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 7.226 Real-time Quote.-1.16%
DEUTSCHE POST AG 30.315 Real-time Quote.-1.32%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG 14.31 Real-time Quote.-1.34%
Heatmap :
