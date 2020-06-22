Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  Xetra  >  DAX    DAX   DE0008469008

DAX

(DAX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components ofMarketScreener Strategies

Wirecard says missing $2.1 billion likely did not exist; withdraws forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:52am EDT
The headquarters of Wirecard AG is seen in Aschheim near Munich

Scandal-hit German payments firm Wirecard AG on Monday said a quarter of its assets totalling 1.9 billion euros ($2.13 billion) that auditor EY has been unable to account for likely did not exist in the first place.

The company, whose stock has plummeted 75% since EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts last week, also said it has withdrawn its preliminary 2019 and first-quarter 2020 financial results as well as forecasts.

"The Management Board of Wirecard assesses on the basis of further examination that there is a prevailing likelihood that the bank trust account balances in the amount of 1.9 billion EUR do not exist," the company said in a statement.

The development comes after Chief Executive Officer Markus Braun quit on Friday with the company scrambling to secure a financial lifeline from its banks, while its search for the money hit a dead end in the Philippines.

The Philippine central bank said none of the money appeared to have entered the country, after Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and BDO Unibank Inc said documents purporting to show Wirecard had deposited funds with them were false. Both said Wirecard was not a client.

BPI, however, told Reuters it had suspended an assistant manager whose signature appeared on one of the fraudulent documents. BDO told the central bank one of its marketing officers appeared to have fabricated a bank certificate.

"The central bank is actually doing its own investigation," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno told channel ANC on Monday. "To the extent we are very strict on knowing our clients, I think we should also be strict in knowing the officers of the bank."

VICTIM

Munich-based Wirecard has been lauded as a home-grown fintech success and was propelled into Germany's blue-chip DAX index in 2018 at the expense of Commerzbank AG.

On Thursday, it said auditor EY refused to sign off its 2019 accounts as it was unable to confirm the existence of 1.9 billion euros in cash balances in trust accounts, representing about a quarter of Wirecard's balance sheet.

EY had regularly approved Wirecard's accounts in recent years, and its refusal to sign off for 2019 confirmed failings found in an external investigation by KPMG in April, which in turn followed probing reports by the Financial Times.

Wirecard, which has long been a target of short sellers questioning its financials, on Friday said it may be the victim of "fraud of considerable proportions".

On Monday, it said it is examining a range of measures to ensure continued operations, including cost reduction, restructuring, disposal or termination of business units.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh and Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Christopher Cushing)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BDO UNIBANK, INC. 0.00% 100 End-of-day quote.-36.71%
DAX 0.40% 12330.76 Delayed Quote.-6.93%
WIRECARD AG -35.29% 25.82 Delayed Quote.-75.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DAX
12:52aWirecard says missing $2.1 billion likely did not exist; withdraws forecasts
RE
12:49aWirecard says missing $2.1 billion likely did not exist; withdraws forecasts
RE
06/19Wirecard CEO exits as search for missing billions hits dead end in Asia
RE
06/19Missing $2.1 bln puts Wirecard stock into spiral
RE
06/19WIRECARD : says it cannot rule out 'fraud of considerable proportions'
RE
06/18Wirecard scrambles to find missing ?1.9 billion as loan crunch looms
RE
06/18Wirecard short sellers hit jackpot after shares dive 60%
RE
06/16Stocks and dollar gain on U.S. retail sales, drug trial
RE
06/16Stocks and dollar gain on U.S. retail sales, drug trial
RE
06/16Stocks and dollar gain on U.S. retail sales, drug trial
RE
More news
Chart DAX
Duration : Period :
DAX Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DAX
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Top / Flop DAX
DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA AG 10.17 Delayed Quote.3.06%
SAP SE 123.48 Delayed Quote.2.56%
DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG 158.4 Delayed Quote.2.09%
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA 45.32 Delayed Quote.2.05%
E.ON SE 10.155 Delayed Quote.1.96%
ADIDAS AG 237.6 Delayed Quote.-1.29%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 130.68 Delayed Quote.-1.43%
HEIDELBERGCEMENT AG 48.47 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
BASF SE 50.94 Delayed Quote.-5.68%
WIRECARD AG 25.82 Delayed Quote.-35.29%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group