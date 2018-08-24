Daxor Corporation Announces a 23 Percent Rise in BVA-100 Kit Sales in the Area of Cardiology and Filing of Form N-CSR for June 30, 2018

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR) an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations filed a Form N-CSR disclosing its schedule of portfolio holdings as of June 30, 2018.

In reporting its mid-year results, Daxor Corporation has seen important developments in 2018 including a 23 percent rise in kit sales related to the use of its diagnostic device, the BVA-100 blood volume analyzer in the area of cardiology, which was driven by important data showing a substantial benefit using the BVA-100 in a study of 245 patients with hospitalized heart failure, Further, data was presented by investigators at the Mayo Clinic during the 2018 American College of Cardiology annual scientific meeting showing a 56 percent reduction in hospital readmissions and 82 percent reduction in mortality for patients measured on a 30-day basis when the BVA-100 test was used to guide treatment compared to a sampled control group. These findings led to a surge in Daxor’s share price, reaching a multi-year high of over $21 per share and driving not only significant investor interest, but interest from numerous researchers and clinicians in the use of the device.

Michael Feldschuh, CEO of Daxor said, “Sales continue to excel driven by the combination of breakthrough outcome studies like the recent data from the Mayo Clinic, focused commercialization efforts and working with a number of researchers and partners. With the strong trend in healthcare towards individualized care and cost-effectiveness, we believe we are well positioned to improve patient outcomes and guide better utilization of hospital resources through the use of direct blood volume analysis.”

Daxor continues to invest in further research and development and has an active program focused on the next generation of products. The company has filed new patents relating to its key technology of blood volume measurement and has a pipeline that is set for further innovations in 2018.

Copies of the N-CSR form will be mailed to the Company’s shareholders and are filed with the SEC as well as on the Company’s website at www.daxor.com .

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument approved by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic to significantly improve the quality of patient care. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com .

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

