DAXOR CORPORATION

(DXR)
Daxor Corporation to Present at the LD Micro 9th Annual Invitational on June 4th, 2019

05/31/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, May 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations focused on blood volume measurement, today announces that Michael Feldschuh, chief executive officer of Daxor Corporation, will be a featured presenter at the LD Micro Invitational Conference on Tuesday, June 4th at 9:40 AM Pacific Time. The conference is being held at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

Mr. Feldschuh will provide an overview of the company’s business model and growth strategy, and will be available for one-on-one meetings. Interested investors may request a meeting time by contacting Bret Shapiro at COREIR either by calling 1-561-479-8566 or emailing brets@coreir.com.

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation is an innovative medical instrumentation and biotechnology company. We manufacture the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, the first instrument cleared by the FDA to provide rapid direct measurement of a patient’s blood volume. We believe that the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer has the potential to transform therapy in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions. It is our goal, working in conjunction with hospitals and clinics, to achieve that possibility. Ultimately the company’s mission is to help hospitals and physicians incorporate Daxor’s BVA-100 diagnostic into standard clinical practice. For more information please visit our website at http://www.daxor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:
Bret Shapiro
Sr. Managing Partner
CORE IR
1-561-479-8566
brets@coreir.com

Managers
NameTitle
Michael R. Feldschuh Chairman, President, CEO & EVP
Robert J. Michel Chief Financial Officer
Jonathan Feldschuh Director & Chief Scientific Officer
James A. Lombard Independent Director
Martin S. Wolpoff Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DAXOR CORPORATION3.17%32
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC18.31%107 187
DANAHER CORPORATION26.34%94 818
INTUITIVE SURGICAL-0.36%55 094
BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION7.73%53 457
ILLUMINA2.78%45 746
