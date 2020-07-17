Log in
DBM GLOBAL INC.

DBM GLOBAL INC.

(DBMG)
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 07/10 12:35:19 pm
65.5 USD
DBM Global to Pay Cash Dividend

07/17/2020 | 04:06pm EDT

PHOENIX, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DBM Global Inc. (OTC: DBMG), a family of companies providing fully integrated steel construction services, and an operating subsidiary of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), announced today that it will pay a cash dividend of approximately $5 million, or $1.30 per share, on August 6, 2020 to DBM Global Inc. stockholders of record at the close of business on July 27, 2020.

About DBM Global Inc.

DBM Global Inc. is a fully integrated 3D Building Information Modeling (“BIM”) modeler, detailer, fabricator, and erector of structural steel and heavy steel plate. DBMG models, details, fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial and infrastructure construction projects such as high-and low-risk buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines and power plants.  DBMG also fabricates trusses and girders and specializes in the fabrication and erection of large-diameter water pipe and water storage tanks.  Through its Aitken business (“Aitken”), DBMG manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators and a variety of customized products.  Through its most recent acquisition, GrayWolf Industrial (“GrayWolf”), DBMG also provides specialty maintenance, repair, and installation services to a diverse set of end markets, including power, petrochemical, pulp & paper, and refinery.  Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, DBMG has operations in Arizona, California, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Texas, and Utah with construction projects primarily located in the aforementioned states. 

For additional information on DBM Global’s majority shareholder, HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HCHC), please visit http://www.hc2.com or contact:

Investor Relations
Garrett Edson
ICR
Phone: (212) 235-2691
E-Mail: ir@hcr.com

  
Contact:DBM Global Inc.
 Michael R. Hill, VP and CFO
 (602) 257-7838
 Email: mike.hill@dbmglobal.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Managers
NameTitle
James Rustin Roach Chairman
Robert N. Waldrep Chief Operating Officer
Michael R. Hill CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
D. Ronald Yagoda Director
Paul J. Hurley Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBM GLOBAL INC.0.00%253
VINCI SA-15.64%54 195
CHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING CORPORATION LIMITED-10.14%30 316
FERROVIAL-12.98%19 573
CHINA RAILWAY GROUP LIMITED-6.73%18 434
LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED-28.75%17 216
