DBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion

By P.R. Venkat



DBS Group Holdings Ltd.'s first quarter net profit fell 29% as the bank set aside a greater portion of amount as allowances anticipating risks from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 1.17 billion Singapore dollars (US$828.96 million), one of Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets said Thursday.

Total income, however, grew 13% during the quarter to S$4.03 billion supported by higher net interest income and fees.

"While the economic outlook remains uncertain and credit risks have increased, the digital investments we have made have strengthened the resilience and efficiency of our franchise," DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said.

The bank said that its liquidity remained healthy ad that it would maintain a solid balance sheet with ample capital.

Bank's across the world have kept higher provisioning or credit allowances in anticipation of the coronavirus pandemic hurting economies and businesses.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com