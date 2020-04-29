Log in
DBS : 1Q Net S$1.17 Billion

04/29/2020 | 08:07pm EDT

By P.R. Venkat

DBS Group Holdings Ltd.'s first quarter net profit fell 29% as the bank set aside a greater portion of amount as allowances anticipating risks from the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit for the quarter ended March was 1.17 billion Singapore dollars (US$828.96 million), one of Southeast Asia's largest bank by assets said Thursday.

Total income, however, grew 13% during the quarter to S$4.03 billion supported by higher net interest income and fees.

"While the economic outlook remains uncertain and credit risks have increased, the digital investments we have made have strengthened the resilience and efficiency of our franchise," DBS chief executive Piyush Gupta said.

The bank said that its liquidity remained healthy ad that it would maintain a solid balance sheet with ample capital.

Bank's across the world have kept higher provisioning or credit allowances in anticipation of the coronavirus pandemic hurting economies and businesses.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 14 114 M
EBIT 2020 7 710 M
Net income 2020 4 832 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 6,44%
P/E ratio 2020 10,2x
P/E ratio 2021 9,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 3,45x
Capi. / Sales2021 3,36x
Capitalization 48 750 M
Chart DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
DBS Group Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 21,66  SGD
Last Close Price 19,20  SGD
Spread / Highest target 42,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Piyush Gupta Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lim Huat Seah Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Sok Hui Chng Chief Financial Officer
Jimmy Ng Chief Information Officer & Head-Operations
Yiu Kiang Goh Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DBS GROUP HOLDINGS LTD1.05%34 172
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.64%290 259
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.76%253 399
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.36%207 257
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.48%202 379
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%133 835
